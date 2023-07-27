ROSEMEAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today reported second-quarter net income of $354 million, or $0.92 per share, compared to net income of $241 million, or $0.63 per share, in the second quarter of last year. As adjusted, second-quarter core earnings were $388 million, or $1.01 per share, compared to core earnings of $357 million, or $0.94 per share, in the second quarter of last year.

Southern California Edison's second-quarter core earnings per share (EPS) increased year over year, primarily due to revenue from the escalation mechanism set forth in the 2021 General Rate Case final decision and higher interest income on balancing account undercollections, partially offset by higher interest expense.

Edison International Parent and Other's second-quarter core loss per share increased year over year, primarily due to higher interest expense.

"SCE is strategically positioned to make substantial investments in the reliability, resiliency and readiness of the grid," said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. "The utility is also well prepared for the wildfire season and has now replaced nearly 5,000 circuit miles of bare wire with covered conductor. SCE will continue to make substantial investments in wildfire mitigation to address the remaining wildfire risk on the system."

Pizarro added, "Driven by Edison International's impressive performance through the first half of the year, we are confident in delivering on our 2023 core EPS guidance. Further, based on the strength of SCE's investment opportunities, we are targeting 5% to 7% EPS growth for 2025 through 2028, which provides a path toward $7 EPS potential for 2028. Underpinning this is the rate base growth driven by the essential investments to advance California's clean energy transition."

Edison International uses core earnings internally for financial planning and analysis of performance. Core earnings are also used when communicating with investors and analysts regarding Edison International's earnings results to facilitate comparisons of the company's performance from period to period. Please see the attached tables to reconcile core earnings to basic GAAP earnings.

Long-Term Core EPS Growth Rate Guidance

The company reiterated its long-term core EPS growth rate target of 5%-7% for 2021-2025. In addition, the company introduced a core EPS growth rate target of 5%-7% for 2025-2028, with a starting point of the midpoint of Edison International's 2025 core EPS guidance of $5.50 to $5.90.

2023 Earnings Guidance

The company reaffirmed its earnings guidance range for 2023 as summarized in the following chart. See the presentation accompanying the company's conference call for further information and assumptions.

2023 Earnings Guidance 2023 Earnings Guidance as of May 2, 2023 as of July 27, 2023 Low High Low High EIX Basic EPS $ 4.27 $ 4.57 $ 4.18 $ 4.48 Less: Non-core Items* (0.28 ) (0.28 ) (0.37 ) (0.37 ) EIX Core EPS $ 4.55 $ 4.85 $ 4.55 $ 4.85

* There were ($140) million, or ($0.37) per share of non-core items recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Basic EIX EPS guidance only incorporates non-core items to June 30, 2023.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation's largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy LLC, a global energy advisory firm providing integrated sustainability and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

Appendix

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Edison International's earnings are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles used in the United States and represent the company's earnings as reported to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our management uses core earnings and core earnings per share (EPS) internally for financial planning and for analysis of performance of Edison International and Southern California Edison. We also use core earnings and core EPS when communicating with analysts and investors regarding our earnings results to facilitate comparisons of the Company's performance from period to period. Financial measures referred to as net income, basic EPS, core earnings, or core EPS also apply to the description of earnings or earnings per share.

Core earnings and core EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to those of other companies. Core earnings and core EPS are defined as basic earnings and basic EPS excluding income or loss from discontinued operations and income or loss from significant discrete items that management does not consider representative of ongoing earnings. Basic earnings and losses refer to net income or losses attributable to Edison International shareholders. Core earnings are reconciled to basic earnings in the attached tables. The impact of participating securities (vested awards that earn dividend equivalents that may participate in undistributed earnings with common stock) for the principal operating subsidiary is not material to the principal operating subsidiary's EPS and is therefore reflected in the results of the Edison International holding company, which is included in Edison International Parent and Other.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements contained in this presentation about future performance, including, without limitation, operating results, capital expenditures, rate base growth, dividend policy, financial outlook, and other statements that are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations; however, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from current expectations. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations only as of the date of this presentation, and Edison International assumes no duty to update them to reflect new information, events or circumstances. Important factors that could cause different results include, but are not limited to the:

ability of SCE to recover its costs through regulated rates, including uninsured wildfire-related and debris flow-related costs, costs incurred to mitigate the risk of utility equipment causing future wildfires, costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and increased costs due to supply chain constraints, inflation, and rising interest rates;

ability of SCE to implement its Wildfire Mitigation Plan and capital program;

risks of regulatory or legislative restrictions that would limit SCE's ability to implement operational measures to mitigate wildfire risk, including Public Safety Power Shutoff ("PSPS") and fast curve settings, when conditions warrant or would otherwise limit SCE's operational practices relative to wildfire risk mitigation;

risks associated with SCE implementing PSPS, including regulatory fines and penalties, claims for damages and reputational harm;

ability of SCE to maintain a valid safety certification, which is required to benefit from certain provisions of California Assembly Bill 1054 ("AB 1054");

extreme weather-related incidents (including events caused, or exacerbated, by climate change, such as wildfires, debris flows, flooding, droughts, high wind events and extreme heat events) and other natural disasters (such as earthquakes), which could cause, among other things, public safety issues, property damage, rotating outages and other operational issues (such as issues due to damaged infrastructure), PSPS activations and unanticipated costs;

risk that AB 1054 does not effectively mitigate the significant exposure faced by California investor-owned utilities related to liability for damages arising from catastrophic wildfires where utility facilities are alleged to be a substantial cause, including the longevity of the Wildfire Insurance Fund and the CPUC's interpretation of and actions under AB 1054, including its interpretation of the prudency standard clarified by AB 1054;

ability of Edison International and SCE to effectively attract, manage, develop and retain a skilled workforce, including its contract workers;

decisions and other actions by the California Public Utilities Commission, the Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety of the California Natural Resources Agency, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and other governmental authorities, including decisions and actions related to nationwide or statewide crisis, determinations of authorized rates of return or return on equity, issuance of SCE's wildfire safety certification, wildfire mitigation efforts, approval and implementation of electrification programs, and delays in executive, regulatory and legislative actions;

cost and availability of labor, equipment and materials, including as a result of supply chain constraints and inflation;

ability of Edison International or SCE to borrow funds and access bank and capital markets on reasonable terms;

risks associated with the decommissioning of San Onofre, including those related to worker and public safety, public opposition, permitting, governmental approvals, on-site storage of spent nuclear fuel and other radioactive material, delays, contractual disputes, contractor performance, and cost overruns;

ability of Edison International and SCE to obtain sufficient insurance at a reasonable cost or to maintain its customer funded self-insurance program, and to recover the costs of such insurance or, in the event liabilities exceed insured amounts, the ability to recover uninsured losses (including amounts paid for self-insured retention and co-insurance) from customers or other parties;

pandemics, such as COVID-19, and other events that cause regional, statewide, national or global disruption, which could impact, among other things, Edison International's and SCE's business, operations, cash flows, liquidity and/or financial results and cause Edison International and SCE to incur unanticipated costs;

physical security of Edison International's and SCE's critical assets and personnel and the cybersecurity of Edison International's and SCE's critical information technology systems for grid control, and business, employee and customer data;

risks associated with cost allocation resulting in higher rates for utility bundled service customers because of possible customer bypass or departure for other electricity providers such as Community Choice Aggregators ("CCA," which are cities, counties, and certain other public agencies with the authority to generate and/or purchase electricity for their local residents and businesses) and Electric Service Providers (entities that offer electric power and ancillary services to retail customers, other than electrical corporations (like SCE) and CCAs);

risks inherent in SCE's capital investment program, including those related to project site identification, public opposition, environmental mitigation, construction, permitting, contractor performance, availability of labor, equipment and materials, weather, changes in the California Independent System Operator's transmission plans, and governmental approvals; and

risks associated with the operation of electrical facilities, including worker and public safety issues, the risk of utility assets causing or contributing to wildfires, failure, availability, efficiency, and output of equipment and facilities, and availability and cost of spare parts.

Additional information about risks and uncertainties is contained in Edison International and SCE's most recent combined Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequent Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections. Readers are urged to read this entire release as well as the most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q (including information incorporated by reference), and carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors that affect Edison International's and SCE's businesses. Edison International and SCE post or provide direct links (i) to certain SCE and other parties' regulatory filings and documents with the CPUC and the FERC and certain agency rulings and notices in open proceedings in a section titled "SCE Regulatory Highlights," (ii) to certain documents and information related to Southern California wildfires which may be of interest to investors in a section titled "Southern California Wildfires," and (iii) to presentations, documents and other information that may be of interest to investors in a section titled "Presentations and Updates" at www.edisoninvestor.com in order to publicly disseminate such information.

These forward-looking statements represent our expectations only as of the date of this news release, and Edison International assumes no duty to update them to reflect new information, events or circumstances. Readers should review future reports filed by Edison International and SCE with the SEC.

Second Quarter Reconciliation of Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Per Share Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Edison International SCE $ 1.09 $ 0.79 $ 0.30 $ 2.06 $ 1.18 $ 0.88 Edison International Parent and Other (0.17 ) (0.16 ) (0.01 ) (0.33 ) (0.33 ) - Edison International 0.92 0.63 0.29 1.73 0.85 0.88 Less: Non-core items SCE (0.14 ) (0.31 ) 0.17 (0.46 ) (1.15 ) 0.69 Edison International Parent and Other 0.05 - 0.05 0.09 - 0.09 Total non-core items (0.09 ) (0.31 ) 0.22 (0.37 ) (1.15 ) 0.78 Core earnings (loss) per share SCE 1.23 1.10 0.13 2.52 2.33 0.19 Edison International Parent and Other (0.22 ) (0.16 ) (0.06 ) (0.42 ) (0.33 ) (0.09 ) Edison International $ 1.01 $ 0.94 $ 0.07 $ 2.10 $ 2.00 $ 0.10

Note: Diluted earnings were $0.92 and $0.63 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Diluted earnings were $1.73 and $0.85 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Second Quarter Reconciliation of Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings (in millions) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Net income (loss) attributable to Edison International SCE $ 420 $ 302 $ 118 $ 790 $ 449 $ 341 Edison International Parent and Other (66) (61 ) (5 ) (126 ) (124 ) (2 ) Edison International 354 241 113 664 325 339 Less: Non-core items SCE1,2,3,4,5,6,7 (51) (116 ) 65 (175 ) (439 ) 264 Edison International Parent and Other8 17 - 17 35 - 35 Total non-core items (34) (116 ) 82 (140 ) (439 ) 299 Core earnings (losses) SCE 471 418 53 965 888 77 Edison International Parent and Other (83) (61 ) (22 ) (161 ) (124 ) (37 ) Edison International $ 388 $ 357 $ 31 $ 804 $ 764 $ 40

1 Includes amortization of SCE's Wildfire Insurance Fund expenses of $53 million ($38 million after-tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and $105 million ($76 million after-tax) and $106 million ($76 million after-tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 2 Includes charges for 2017/2018 Wildfire/Mudslide Events claims and expenses, net of recoveries of $12 million ($8 million after-tax) and $8 million ($6 million after-tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 and $102 million ($73 million after-tax) and $404 million ($291 million after-tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 3 Includes a charge of probable disallowance related to the reasonableness review of recorded San Onofre Units 2 and 3 decommissioning costs in the 2021 NDCTP of $30 million ($21 million after-tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2023. 4 Includes a charge related to customer cancellations of certain ECS data services of $17 million ($12 million after-tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. 5 Includes an insurance recovery of $10 million ($7 million after-tax) and a charge of $23 million ($16 million after-tax) after net of estimated insurance recoveries related to settlement of an employment litigation matter for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 6 Includes impairment charges of $64 million ($46 million after-tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, including $47 million ($34 million after-tax) related to SCE's CSRP settlement agreement and $17 million ($12 million after-tax) related to historical capital expenditures disallowed in SCE's track 3 of the 2021 GRC final decision. 7 Includes a charge related to organizational realignment services of $14 million ($10 million after-tax) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. 8 Includes customer revenues of $22 million ($17 million after-tax) and $44 million ($35 million after-tax) related to an EIS insurance contract for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

Consolidated Statements of Income Edison International Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (in millions, except per-share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating revenue $ 3,964 $ 4,008 $ 7,930 $ 7,976 Purchased power and fuel 1,147 1,304 2,465 2,341 Operation and maintenance 1,241 1,361 2,325 2,848 Wildfire-related claims, net of insurance recoveries - 2 96 427 Wildfire Insurance Fund expense 53 53 105 106 Depreciation and amortization 650 601 1,306 1,184 Property and other taxes 149 120 289 246 Impairment, net of other operating income - 63 - 61 Total operating expenses 3,240 3,504 6,586 7,213 Operating income 724 504 1,344 763 Interest expense (392 ) (271 ) (753 ) (517 ) Other income 128 66 247 134 Income before income taxes 460 299 838 380 Income tax expense (benefit) 51 7 64 (48 ) Net income 409 292 774 428 Preference stock dividend requirements of SCE $ 29 $ 25 $ 58 $ 51 Preferred stock dividend requirement of Edison International 26 26 52 52 Net income attributable to Edison International common shareholders $ 354 $ 241 $ 664 $ 325 Basic earnings per share: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 383 381 383 381 Basic earnings per common share attributable to Edison International common shareholders $ 0.92 $ 0.63 $ 1.73 $ 0.85 Diluted earnings per share: Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, including effect of dilutive securities 385 383 385 382 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Edison International common shareholders $ 0.92 $ 0.63 $ 1.73 $ 0.85

Consolidated Balance Sheets Edison International June 30, December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 195 $ 914 Receivables, less allowances of $335 and $347 for uncollectible accounts at respective dates 1,717 1,695 Accrued unbilled revenue 756 641 Inventory 511 474 Prepaid expenses 88 248 Regulatory assets 3,656 2,497 Wildfire Insurance Fund contributions 204 204 Other current assets 289 397 Total current assets 7,416 7,070 Nuclear decommissioning trusts 4,126 3,948 Other investments 72 55 Total investments 4,198 4,003 Utility property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation and amortization of $12,662 and $12,260 at respective dates 54,123 53,274 Nonutility property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $111 and $106 at respective dates 203 212 Total property, plant and equipment 54,326 53,486 Regulatory assets (include $1,585 and $834 related to Variable Interest Entities "VIEs" at respective dates) 8,621 8,181 Wildfire Insurance Fund contributions 2,053 2,155 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,231 1,442 Long-term insurance receivables 458 465 Other long-term assets 1,248 1,239 Total long-term assets 13,611 13,482 Total assets $ 79,551 $ 78,041

Consolidated Balance Sheets Edison International June 30, December 31, (in millions, except share amounts) 2023 2022 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-term debt $ 1,161 $ 2,015 Current portion of long-term debt 2,889 2,614 Accounts payable 1,790 2,359 Wildfire-related claims 71 121 Customer deposits 173 167 Regulatory liabilities 797 964 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 315 506 Other current liabilities 1,631 1,601 Total current liabilities 8,827 10,347 Long-term debt (include $1,539 and $809 related to VIEs at respective dates) 29,430 27,025 Deferred income taxes and credits 6,429 6,149 Pensions and benefits 409 422 Asset retirement obligations 2,709 2,754 Regulatory liabilities 8,735 8,211 Operating lease liabilities 916 936 Wildfire-related claims 1,309 1,687 Other deferred credits and other long-term liabilities 3,093 2,988 Total deferred credits and other liabilities 23,600 23,147 Total liabilities 61,857 60,519 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock (50,000,000 shares authorized; 1,250,000 shares of Series A and 750,000 shares of Series B issued and outstanding at respective dates) 1,978 1,978 Common stock, no par value (800,000,000 shares authorized; 383,248,837 and 382,208,498 shares issued and outstanding at respective dates) 6,270 6,200 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8 ) (11 ) Retained earnings 7,553 7,454 Total Edison International's shareholders' equity 15,793 15,621 Noncontrolling interests - preference stock of SCE 1,901 1,901 Total equity 17,694 17,522 Total liabilities and equity $ 79,551 $ 78,041

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Edison International Six months ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 774 $ 428 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,371 1,216 Allowance for equity during construction (75 ) (61 ) Impairment - 64 Deferred income taxes 63 (48 ) Wildfire Insurance Fund amortization expense 105 106 Other 30 40 Nuclear decommissioning trusts (60 ) (65 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (46 ) (81 ) Inventory (44 ) (19 ) Accounts payable (415 ) 143 Tax receivables and payables (7 ) 58 Other current assets and liabilities (100 ) (207 ) Derivative assets and liabilities, net (151 ) (22 ) Regulatory assets and liabilities, net (366 ) 372 Wildfire-related insurance receivable 6 (139 ) Wildfire-related claims (428 ) (609 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 55 62 Net cash provided by operating activities 712 1,238 Cash flows from financing activities: Long-term debt issued, net of discount and issuance costs of $43 and $34 for the respective periods 4,133 2,949 Long-term debt repaid (1,466 ) (372 ) Short-term debt issued 675 600 Short-term debt repaid (1,730 ) (993 ) Common stock issued 13 6 Commercial paper borrowing (repayments), net 198 (497 ) Dividends and distribution to noncontrolling interests (58 ) (57 ) Common stock dividends paid (555 ) (524 ) Preferred stock dividends paid (52 ) (46 ) Other 61 53 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,219 1,119 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,711 ) (2,708 ) Proceeds from sale of nuclear decommissioning trust investments 1,967 2,106 Purchases of nuclear decommissioning trust investments (1,907 ) (2,041 ) Other 1 15 Net cash used in investing activities (2,650 ) (2,628 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (719 ) (271 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 917 394 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 198 $ 123

