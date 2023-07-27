RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) reported net income of $72.8 million, $3.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $27.1 million, $1.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $128.6 million, $5.52 per diluted share, for the first half of 2023 compared to $58.9 million, $2.55 per diluted share, for the first half of 2022.

Net operating earnings(1) were $67.2 million, $2.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $44.4 million, $1.92 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022. Net operating earnings(1) were $123.9 million, $5.32 per diluted share, for the first half of 2023 compared to $82.1 million, $3.56 per diluted share, for the first half of 2022.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Net income increased by 168.7% compared to the second quarter of 2022

Net operating earnings (1) of $67.2 million increased by 51.2% compared to the second quarter of 2022

of $67.2 million increased by 51.2% compared to the second quarter of 2022 Gross written premiums increased by 58.2% to $438.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2022

Net investment income increased by 128.2% to $24.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2022

Underwriting income (2) was $61.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, resulting in a combined ratio of 76.7%

was $61.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, resulting in a combined ratio of 76.7% Annualized operating return on equity(7) was 30.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023

" Our second quarter performance reflects the continued focus on disciplined underwriting, technology-enabled expense management and operational excellence which allows us to capitalize on favorable market conditions. The combination of gross written premium growth of 58.2%, a combined ratio of 76.7% and annualized operating return on equity of 30.6% demonstrates our ability to take market share and generate attractive returns over the long term," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $438.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $277.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 58.2%. Gross written premiums were $795.8 million for the first half of 2023 compared to $522.5 million for the first half of 2022, an increase of 52.3%. The increase in gross written premiums during the second quarter and first half of 2023 over the same periods last year reflected strong submission flow from brokers and a favorable pricing environment.

Underwriting income(2) was $61.5 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 76.7%, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $44.1 million and a combined ratio of 77.4% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) quarter over quarter was due to a combination of premium growth, favorable loss experience and lower net commissions. Loss(3) and expense(4) ratios were 55.7% and 21.0%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 54.9% and 22.5% for the second quarter of 2022. Results for the second quarters of 2023 and 2022 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $10.4 million, or 3.9 points, and $9.5 million, or 4.9 points, respectively.

Underwriting income(2) was $113.1 million, resulting in a combined ratio of 77.7%, for the first half of 2023, compared to $81.7 million and a combined ratio of 78.4% for the first half of 2022. The increase in underwriting income(2) was due to a combination of premium growth, favorable loss experience, lower net commissions and scale. Loss(3) and expense(4) ratios were 56.4% and 21.3%, respectively, for the first half of 2023 compared to 55.4% and 23.0% for the first half of 2022. Results for the first half of 2023 and 2022 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $19.5 million, or 3.8 points, and $17.9 million, or 4.7 points, respectively.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company's operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 438,222 $ 277,001 $ 795,810 $ 522,514 Ceded written premiums (73,181 ) (34,658 ) (131,739 ) (63,673 ) Net written premiums $ 365,041 $ 242,343 $ 664,071 $ 458,841 Net earned premiums $ 257,046 $ 190,158 $ 494,204 $ 368,720 Fee income 6,986 4,919 13,187 9,264 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 147,042 107,040 286,076 209,545 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 55,473 43,891 108,219 86,781 Underwriting income(2) $ 61,517 $ 44,146 $ 113,096 $ 81,658 Loss ratio(3) 55.7 % 54.9 % 56.4 % 55.4 % Expense ratio(4) 21.0 % 22.5 % 21.3 % 23.0 % Combined ratio(5) 76.7 % 77.4 % 77.7 % 78.4 % Annualized return on equity(6) 34.5 % 16.7 % 31.8 % 17.7 % Annualized operating return on equity(7) 31.8 % 27.3 % 30.6 % 24.6 %

(1) Net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (3) Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses to the sum of net earned premiums and fee income. Prior periods have been revised to conform to the current period's presentation. (4) Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses to the sum of net earned premiums and fee income. Prior periods have been revised to conform to the current period's presentation. (5) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and expense ratio as presented. Calculations of each component may not add due to rounding. Prior periods have been revised to conform to the current period's presentation. (6) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. (7) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums

and Fee

Income Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums and

Fee Income Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 156,008 59.1 % $ 116,531 59.8 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 1,451 0.5 % 21 - % Effect of prior accident year development (10,417 ) (3.9 )% (9,512 ) (4.9 )% Total $ 147,042 55.7 % $ 107,040 54.9 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums

and Fee

Income Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums

and Fee

Income Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 302,511 59.6 % $ 227,320 60.1 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 3,025 0.6 % 83 - % Effect of prior accident year development (19,460 ) (3.8 )% (17,858 ) (4.7 )% Total $ 286,076 56.4 % $ 209,545 55.4 %

Investment Results

Net investment income was $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 128.2%. Net investment income was $44.9 million in the first half of 2023 compared to $19.7 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 128.0%. These increases were driven by growth in the Company's investment portfolio generated largely from the investment of strong operating cash flows and higher interest rates relative to the prior year periods. Net operating cash flows were $423.6 million in the first half of 2023 compared to $278.7 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 52.0%. The Company's investment portfolio had an annualized gross investment return(8) of 3.8% for the first half of 2023 compared to 2.6% for the same period last year. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities with an average credit quality of "AA-" and the weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.1 years and 3.5 years at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Cash and invested assets totaled $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023 and $2.2 billion at December 31, 2022.

(8) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities (and short-term investments, if any), before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of average beginning and ending book values of those investments during the period.

Other

The effective tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were 18.9% and 17.4%, respectively. In the first half of 2023 and 2022, the effective tax rates were lower than the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation and tax-exempt investment income.

Stockholders' equity was $871.8 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $745.4 million at December 31, 2022. Book value per share was $37.64 at June 30, 2023 compared to $32.28 at December 31, 2022. Annualized operating return on equity(7) was 30.6% for the first half of 2023, an increase from 24.6% for the first half of 2022, which was primarily due to continued profitable growth from favorable E&S market conditions and rate increases.

In the periods ending June 30, 2023, the Company reclassified policy fees to fee income. Historically, these fees were presented as a reduction to underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses. The Company modified the definition of the loss and expense ratios to include fee income in the denominator of each ratio. The Company has reclassified prior periods' results to conform to the current period's presentation.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, net realized investment gains and losses, after taxes, and change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Net operating earnings: Net income $ 72,791 $ 27,090 $ 128,591 $ 58,881 Adjustments: Change in the fair value of equity securities, before taxes (5,811 ) 23,353 (9,329 ) 31,104 Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 1,220 (4,904 ) 1,959 (6,532 ) Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes (4,591 ) 18,449 (7,370 ) 24,572 Net realized investment losses (gains), before taxes (1,291 ) (1,413 ) 3,361 (1,708 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (1) 271 297 (706 ) 359 Net realized investment losses (gains), after taxes (1,020 ) (1,116 ) 2,655 (1,349 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, before taxes (25 ) - 56 - Income tax (benefit) expense (1) 5 - (12 ) - Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes (20 ) - 44 - Net operating earnings $ 67,160 $ 44,423 $ 123,920 $ 82,104 Diluted operating earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 3.12 $ 1.17 $ 5.52 $ 2.55 Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share (0.20 ) 0.80 (0.32 ) 1.06 Net realized investment losses (gains), after taxes, per share (0.04 ) (0.05 ) 0.11 (0.06 ) Diluted operating earnings per share(2) $ 2.88 $ 1.92 $ 5.32 $ 3.56 Operating return on equity: Average equity(3) $ 843,773 $ 649,818 $ 808,632 $ 666,701 Annualized return on equity(4) 34.5 % 16.7 % 31.8 % 17.7 % Annualized operating return on equity(5) 31.8 % 27.3 % 30.6 % 24.6 %

(1) Income taxes on adjustments to reconcile net income to net operating earnings use a 21% effective tax rate. (2) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding. (3) Computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two. (4) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period. (5) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders' equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized investment gains and losses, change in allowance for credit losses on investments, interest expense, other expenses, other income and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net income $ 72,791 $ 27,090 $ 128,591 $ 58,881 Income tax expense 17,319 5,352 29,912 12,433 Income before income taxes 90,110 32,442 158,503 71,314 Net investment income (24,172 ) (10,594 ) (44,867 ) (19,682 ) Change in the fair value of equity securities (5,811 ) 23,353 (9,329 ) 31,104 Net realized investment losses (gains) (1,291 ) (1,413 ) 3,361 (1,708 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments (25 ) - 56 - Interest expense 2,724 337 5,294 590 Other expenses (6) 417 166 819 309 Other income (435 ) (145 ) (741 ) (269 ) Underwriting income $ 61,517 $ 44,146 $ 113,096 $ 81,658

(6) Other expenses are comprised of corporate expenses not allocated to the Company's insurance operations.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues (in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 438,222 $ 277,001 $ 795,810 $ 522,514 Ceded written premiums (73,181 ) (34,658 ) (131,739 ) (63,673 ) Net written premiums 365,041 242,343 664,071 458,841 Change in unearned premiums (107,995 ) (52,185 ) (169,867 ) (90,121 ) Net earned premiums 257,046 190,158 494,204 368,720 Fee income 6,986 4,919 13,187 9,264 Net investment income 24,172 10,594 44,867 19,682 Change in the fair value of equity securities 5,811 (23,353 ) 9,329 (31,104 ) Net realized investment (losses) gains 1,291 1,413 (3,361 ) 1,708 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments 25 - (56 ) - Other income 435 145 741 269 Total revenues 295,766 183,876 558,911 368,539 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 147,042 107,040 286,076 209,545 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 55,473 43,891 108,219 86,781 Interest expense 2,724 337 5,294 590 Other expenses 417 166 819 309 Total expenses 205,656 151,434 400,408 297,225 Income before income taxes 90,110 32,442 158,503 71,314 Total income tax expense 17,319 5,352 29,912 12,433 Net income 72,791 27,090 128,591 58,881 Other comprehensive income (loss) Change in net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes (14,107 ) (54,882 ) 3,402 (118,812 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 58,684 $ (27,792 ) $ 131,993 $ (59,931 ) Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.16 $ 1.19 $ 5.59 $ 2.59 Diluted $ 3.12 $ 1.17 $ 5.52 $ 2.55 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 23,040 22,781 23,024 22,767 Diluted 23,301 23,103 23,293 23,095

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets (in thousands) Investments: Fixed-maturity securities at fair value $ 2,183,686 $ 1,760,100 Equity securities at fair value 196,848 152,471 Assets held for sale 57,526 - Real estate investments, net 19,482 76,387 Short-term investments 28,778 41,337 Total investments 2,486,320 2,030,295 Cash and cash equivalents 125,057 156,274 Investment income due and accrued 17,696 14,451 Premiums receivable, net 147,092 105,754 Reinsurance recoverables, net 229,903 220,454 Ceded unearned premiums 48,645 42,935 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 85,326 61,594 Intangible assets 3,538 3,538 Deferred income tax asset, net 58,047 56,983 Other assets 68,578 54,844 Total assets $ 3,270,202 $ 2,747,122 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 1,455,734 $ 1,238,402 Unearned premiums 675,254 499,677 Payable to reinsurers 42,143 32,024 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 22,457 31,361 Debt 195,876 195,747 Other liabilities 6,923 4,462 Total liabilities 2,398,387 2,001,673 Stockholders' equity 871,815 745,449 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,270,202 $ 2,747,122

