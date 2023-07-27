FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ("Acadia") (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter and Recent Highlights
- Revenue totaled $731.3 million, an increase of 12.2% over the second quarter of 2022
- Same facility revenue increased 11.4% compared with the second quarter of 2022, including an increase in revenue per patient day of 6.1% and an increase in patient days of 4.9%
- Net income attributable to Acadia totaled $72.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, and adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Acadia totaled $84.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.9% to $174.5 million as compared to $157.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, which excludes $8.6 million of income from the Provider Relief Fund ("PRF") established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act
- Continued progress on the execution of the Company's growth strategy by adding 98 beds to existing facilities and opening two additional comprehensive treatments centers (CTCs) during the quarter
- Announced two new joint venture partnerships for future hospitals, marking Acadia's 19th and 20th partnerships with leading healthcare systems across the country, and opened two new hospitals with joint venture partners early in the third quarter
- Signed a definitive agreement in July to acquire a 76-bed specialty provider of substance use disorder and primary mental health treatment services based in the greater Salt Lake City, Utah, area
A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this press release begins on page 9.
Second Quarter Results
Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia, remarked, "Acadia delivered strong financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023, as we continued to see robust demand across all business lines. We are pleased with the trajectory of our business through the first half of the year and our ability to effectively manage our operations and meet our key performance objectives. Our labor costs were in line with our expectations. We continue to see stability with sequential improvement in our labor trends for the second quarter of 2023 that we expect will continue to improve into the second half of the year.
"We made significant progress in executing our strategy through our defined growth pathways, further extending our market reach to more communities and adding service lines to new states. We continue to identify opportunities to accelerate our growth across each of our service lines and meet increased patient demand, especially for higher acuity cases.
"Our results to date and continued momentum in our business led us to increase our financial guidance for the full year. We are proud of the important work we are doing and extremely grateful for our dedicated employees who continue to provide safe, quality patient care for those seeking treatment for mental health and substance use issues."
Strategic Investments for Long-Term Growth
Turning Point Centers Acquisition
In July, Acadia signed a definitive agreement to acquire Turning Point Centers, a 76-bed specialty provider of substance use disorder and primary mental health treatment services that supports the Salt Lake City, Utah, metropolitan market. Turning Point Centers provides a full continuum of treatment services, including residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient services. The transaction is expected to close in 2023.
Hunter added, "Turning Point Centers is a strategic addition to our facility portfolio, extending Acadia's geographic footprint for our specialty service line into a new state and enhancing our continuum of care in Utah to include all service lines. We look forward to working with the experienced management team and clinical staff at Turning Point Centers."
Growth Pathways Update
During the second quarter of 2023, the Company continued to make progress in meeting its strategic growth objectives with the following accomplishments across its defined five growth pathways:
- Facility Expansions - Added 98 beds to current facilities, bringing the total to 204 bed additions through the first half of the year with the objective to add a total of 300 beds by the end of 2023.
- De Novo Facilities - Opened two de novo CTCs offering medication-assisted treatments for patients dealing with opioid use disorder, which is in line with the Company's objective to add six new CTCs in 2023. On track to open two de novo acute inpatient hospitals by the end of the year - the renovated 101-bed adult hospital and outpatient facility that are part of the Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, as well as an 80-bed inpatient hospital, Coachella Valley Behavioral Health, in Indio, California.
- Joint Ventures - Announced two new joint venture partnerships, which will expand Acadia's acute service line into two additional states. The partnership with SolutionHealth in New Hampshire will serve the southeastern New Hampshire area, and the partnership with Nebraska Methodist Health System in Iowa, will serve the greater Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa, metropolitan area. Opened two new behavioral health hospitals with joint venture partners, Bronson Healthcare in Michigan and Geisinger in Pennsylvania, early in the third quarter. Acadia now has 20 joint venture partnerships for 21 hospitals, with 11 hospitals already in operation and 10 additional hospitals expected to open over the next few years.
- Acquisitions - Remained focused on identifying suitable acquisitions that are incremental to the Company's strategic plan and fit its capital allocation framework, including the Turning Point Centers announcement today.
- Extend Continuum of Care - Expanded treatment options by adding 14 outpatient programs, including Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) or virtual services, at select facilities to assist patients after they leave inpatient and residential treatment.
Cash and Liquidity
Acadia has continued to maintain a strong financial position with sufficient capital to make strategic investments in its business. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $112.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $505 million available under its $600 million revolving credit facility with a net leverage ratio of approximately 2.0x.
Looking Ahead
Hunter concluded, "The United States is facing a mental health crisis - recent studies from the Kaiser Foundation, the Census Bureau and others highlight that the number of adults and adolescents struggling with anxiety, depression or substance use continues to climb. That is what drives our purpose of ensuring the broadest and most effective access to high quality behavioral healthcare. Given our scale and expertise, Acadia is uniquely positioned to help meet this critical demand. Looking ahead, we remain focused on accelerating growth by making strategic investments that will enhance our service offerings across the continuum of care and expand our market reach. Above all, we are committed to addressing one of our nation's most pressing healthcare needs by providing safe, quality care in support of the patients, families and communities who are counting on us to improve the lives of all those we touch."
Financial Guidance
Acadia today increased its previously announced financial guidance for 2023 for the following:
2023 Guidance Range
Revenue
$2.86 to $2.90 billion
Adjusted EBITDA
$655 to $685 million
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$3.25 to $3.50
Interest expense
$82 to $85 million
The Company affirmed the previously announced financial guidance for the following:
Tax rate
25% to 26%
Depreciation and amortization expense
$125 to $135 million
Stock compensation expense
$30 to $35 million
Operating cash flows
$450 to $500 million
Expansion capital expenditures
$350 to $400 million
Maintenance capital expenditures
$40 to $50 million
IT capital expenditures
$35 to $45 million
The Company's guidance does not include the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures, transaction-related expenses or recognition of additional income from the CARES Act.
About Acadia
Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,000 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," and "believe" or the negative of or other variation on these and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties and our future results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, (i) potential difficulties in successfully integrating the operations of acquired facilities or realizing the expected benefits and synergies of our facility expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures and de novo transactions; (ii) Acadia's ability to add beds, expand services, enhance marketing programs and improve efficiencies at its facilities; (iii) potential reductions in payments received by Acadia from government and commercial payors; (iv) the occurrence of patient incidents, governmental investigations, litigation (including without limitation the three pending lawsuits in New Mexico) and adverse regulatory actions, which could adversely affect the price of our common stock and result in substantial payments and incremental regulatory burdens; (v) the risk that Acadia may not generate sufficient cash from operations to service its debt and meet its working capital and capital expenditure requirements; (vi) potential disruptions to our information technology systems or a cybersecurity incident; and (vii) potential operating difficulties, including, without limitation, disruption to the U.S. economy and financial markets; reduced admissions and patient volumes; increased costs relating to labor, supply chain and other expenditures; changes in competition and client preferences; and general economic or industry conditions that may prevent Acadia from realizing the expected benefits of its business strategies. These factors and others are more fully described in Acadia's periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.
|Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Revenue
$
731,337
$
651,719
$
1,435,604
$
1,268,372
|Salaries, wages and benefits (including equity-based compensation expense of $7,348, $6,580, $14,977 and $14,505, respectively)
386,633
339,388
777,810
675,150
|Professional fees
43,803
40,440
84,928
77,351
|Supplies
26,144
25,022
52,165
48,721
|Rents and leases
11,725
11,192
23,149
22,441
|Other operating expenses
95,912
84,937
186,750
166,362
|Income from provider relief fund
-
(8,550
)
-
(8,550
)
|Depreciation and amortization
32,012
29,128
63,581
58,054
|Interest expense, net
20,910
16,565
40,909
32,352
|Loss on impairment
8,694
-
8,694
-
|Transaction-related expenses
9,074
3,940
15,545
7,522
|Total expenses
634,907
542,062
1,253,531
1,079,403
|Income before income taxes
96,430
109,657
182,073
188,969
|Provision for income taxes
22,881
27,725
41,966
45,127
|Net income
73,549
81,932
140,107
143,842
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,250
)
(1,853
)
(1,793
)
(2,926
)
|Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
$
72,299
$
80,079
$
138,314
$
140,916
|Earnings per share attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. stockholders:
|Basic
$
0.79
$
0.89
$
1.53
$
1.57
|Diluted
$
0.79
$
0.88
$
1.51
$
1.54
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
91,044
89,724
90,691
89,492
|Diluted
91,546
91,473
91,640
91,504
|Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
2023
2022
|(In thousands)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
112,173
$
97,649
|Accounts receivable, net
345,836
322,439
|Other current assets
120,748
86,037
|Total current assets
578,757
506,125
|Property and equipment, net
2,074,142
1,952,045
|Goodwill
2,222,805
2,222,805
|Intangible assets, net
71,607
76,041
|Deferred tax assets
2,885
2,950
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
127,515
135,238
|Other assets
72,497
92,697
|Total assets
$
5,150,208
$
4,987,901
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
$
23,906
$
21,250
|Accounts payable
148,896
104,723
|Accrued salaries and benefits
111,409
125,298
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
26,422
26,463
|Other accrued liabilities
121,849
110,592
|Total current liabilities
432,482
388,326
|Long-term debt
1,372,362
1,364,541
|Deferred tax liabilities
92,870
92,588
|Operating lease liabilities
110,869
116,429
|Other liabilities
130,026
125,033
|Total liabilities
2,138,609
2,086,917
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
90,583
88,257
|Equity:
|Common stock
911
899
|Additional paid-in capital
2,628,403
2,658,440
|Retained earnings
291,702
153,388
|Total equity
2,921,016
2,812,727
|Total liabilities and equity
$
5,150,208
$
4,987,901
|Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
|(In thousands)
|Operating activities:
|Net income
$
140,107
$
143,842
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
63,581
58,054
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,651
1,620
|Equity-based compensation expense
14,977
14,505
|Deferred income taxes
347
7,975
|Loss on impairment
8,694
-
|Other
1,086
396
|Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable, net
(23,397
)
(19,763
)
|Other current assets
(8,743
)
(18,106
)
|Other assets
(322
)
2,550
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
21,518
25,518
|Accrued salaries and benefits
(13,889
)
2,682
|Other liabilities
2,568
7,928
|Government relief funds
-
(1,212
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
208,178
225,989
|Investing activities:
|Cash paid for capital expenditures
(157,359
)
(132,444
)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
621
1,674
|Other
(940
)
(5,016
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(157,678
)
(135,786
)
|Financing activities:
|Borrowings on revolving credit facility
40,000
-
|Principal payments on revolving credit facility
(20,000
)
(85,000
)
|Principal payments on long-term debt
(10,625
)
(7,969
)
|Repurchase of shares for payroll tax withholding, net of proceeds from stock option exercises
(45,904
)
(9,868
)
|Contributions from noncontrolling partners in joint ventures
2,516
8,008
|Distributions to noncontrolling partners in joint ventures
(1,983
)
(847
)
|Other
20
28
|Net cash used in financing activities
(35,976
)
(95,648
)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
14,524
(5,445
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
97,649
133,813
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
$
112,173
$
128,368
|Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
|Operating Statistics
|(Unaudited, Revenue in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
|% Change
2023
2022
|% Change
|Same Facility Results (1)
|Revenue
$
721,288
$
647,626
11.4
%
$
1,416,228
$
1,260,893
12.3
%
|Patient Days
763,813
727,857
4.9
%
1,510,471
1,428,950
5.7
%
|Admissions
49,017
47,003
4.3
%
98,076
92,170
6.4
%
|Average Length of Stay (2)
15.6
15.5
0.6
%
15.4
15.5
-0.7
%
|Revenue per Patient Day
$
944
$
890
6.1
%
$
938
$
882
6.3
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
29.7
%
30.0
%
-30 bps
28.7
%
28.4
%
30 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund
29.7
%
28.7
%
100 bps
28.7
%
27.7
%
100 bps
|Facility Results
|Revenue
$
731,337
$
651,719
12.2
%
$
1,435,604
$
1,268,372
13.2
%
|Patient Days
771,955
734,777
5.1
%
1,526,813
1,441,103
5.9
%
|Admissions
50,029
47,042
6.3
%
99,935
92,238
8.3
%
|Average Length of Stay (2)
15.4
15.6
-1.2
%
15.3
15.6
-2.2
%
|Revenue per Patient Day
$
947
$
887
6.8
%
$
940
$
880
6.8
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (3)
28.6
%
29.7
%
-110 bps
27.6
%
28.1
%
-50 bps
|Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund
28.6
%
28.4
%
20 bps
27.6
%
27.4
%
20 bps
|(1) Same facility results for the periods presented include facilities we have operated for more than one year and exclude certain closed services.
|(2) Average length of stay is defined as patient days divided by admissions.
|(3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes income from provider relief fund of $8.6 million.
|Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(in thousands)
|Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
$
72,299
$
80,079
$
138,314
$
140,916
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,250
1,853
1,793
2,926
|Provision for income taxes
22,881
27,725
41,966
45,127
|Interest expense, net
20,910
16,565
40,909
32,352
|Depreciation and amortization
32,012
29,128
63,581
58,054
|EBITDA
149,352
155,350
286,563
279,375
|Adjustments:
|Equity-based compensation expense (a)
7,348
6,580
14,977
14,505
|Transaction-related expenses (b)
9,074
3,940
15,545
7,522
|Loss on impairment (c)
8,694
-
8,694
-
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
174,468
$
165,870
$
325,779
$
301,402
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
23.9
%
25.5
%
22.7
%
23.8
%
|Adjusted EBITDA excluding income from provider relief fund
$
174,468
$
157,320
$
325,779
$
292,852
|Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund
23.9
%
24.1
%
22.7
%
23.1
%
|See footnotes on page 11.
|Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
|Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to
|Adjusted Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
$
72,299
$
80,079
$
138,314
$
140,916
|Adjustments to income:
|Transaction-related expenses (b)
9,074
3,940
15,545
7,522
|Loss on impairment (c)
8,694
-
8,694
-
|Provision for income taxes
22,881
27,725
41,966
45,127
|Adjusted income before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
112,948
111,744
204,519
193,565
|Income tax effect of adjustments to income (d)
28,271
28,895
51,191
49,514
|Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
84,677
82,849
153,328
144,051
|Income from provider relief fund, net of taxes
-
(6,230
)
-
(6,230
)
|Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. excluding income from provider relief fund
$
84,677
$
76,619
$
153,328
$
137,821
|Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted
91,546
91,473
91,640
91,504
|Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. per diluted share
$
0.92
$
0.91
$
1.67
$
1.57
|Income from provider relief fund, net of taxes, per diluted share
-
(0.07
)
-
(0.07
)
|Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., excluding income from provider relief fund, per diluted share
$
0.92
$
0.84
$
1.67
$
1.50
|See footnotes on page 11.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
Footnotes
We have included certain financial measures in this press release, including those listed below, which are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures include, and are defined, as follows:
• EBITDA: net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization.
• Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for equity-based compensation expense, loss on impairment and transaction-related expenses.
• Adjusted EBITDA excluding income from provider relief fund: Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for income from provider relief fund.
• Adjusted EBITDA margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
• Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund: Adjusted EBITDA excluding income from provider relief fund divided by revenue.
• Adjusted income before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.: net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for transaction-related expenses, loss on impairment and provision for income taxes.
• Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.: Adjusted income before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for the income tax effect of adjustments to income.
• Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. excluding income from provider relief fund: Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for income from provider relief fund.
The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are supplemental measures of our performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not measures of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity. Our measurements of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We have included information concerning the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because we believe that such information is used by certain investors as measures of a company's historical performance. We believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers of equity securities, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures when reporting their results. Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items.
The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share, where provided, to expected results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of transaction-related expenses and the tax effect of such expenses.
(a) Represents the equity-based compensation expense of Acadia.
(b) Represents transaction-related expenses incurred by Acadia primarily related to termination, restructuring, management transition, acquisition and other similar costs.
(c) During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded non-cash impairment charges totaling $8.7 million related to the closure of certain facilities.
(d) Represents the income tax effect of adjustments to income based on tax rates of 25.0% and 25.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 25.0% and 25.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
