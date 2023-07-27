FRANKLIN, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ("Acadia") (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Revenue totaled $731.3 million, an increase of 12.2% over the second quarter of 2022

Same facility revenue increased 11.4% compared with the second quarter of 2022, including an increase in revenue per patient day of 6.1% and an increase in patient days of 4.9%

Net income attributable to Acadia totaled $72.3 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, and adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to Acadia totaled $84.7 million, or $0.92 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.9% to $174.5 million as compared to $157.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, which excludes $8.6 million of income from the Provider Relief Fund ("PRF") established under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act

Continued progress on the execution of the Company's growth strategy by adding 98 beds to existing facilities and opening two additional comprehensive treatments centers (CTCs) during the quarter

Announced two new joint venture partnerships for future hospitals, marking Acadia's 19 th and 20 th partnerships with leading healthcare systems across the country, and opened two new hospitals with joint venture partners early in the third quarter

and 20 partnerships with leading healthcare systems across the country, and opened two new hospitals with joint venture partners early in the third quarter Signed a definitive agreement in July to acquire a 76-bed specialty provider of substance use disorder and primary mental health treatment services based in the greater Salt Lake City, Utah, area

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this press release begins on page 9.

Second Quarter Results

Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia, remarked, "Acadia delivered strong financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2023, as we continued to see robust demand across all business lines. We are pleased with the trajectory of our business through the first half of the year and our ability to effectively manage our operations and meet our key performance objectives. Our labor costs were in line with our expectations. We continue to see stability with sequential improvement in our labor trends for the second quarter of 2023 that we expect will continue to improve into the second half of the year.

"We made significant progress in executing our strategy through our defined growth pathways, further extending our market reach to more communities and adding service lines to new states. We continue to identify opportunities to accelerate our growth across each of our service lines and meet increased patient demand, especially for higher acuity cases.

"Our results to date and continued momentum in our business led us to increase our financial guidance for the full year. We are proud of the important work we are doing and extremely grateful for our dedicated employees who continue to provide safe, quality patient care for those seeking treatment for mental health and substance use issues."

Strategic Investments for Long-Term Growth

Turning Point Centers Acquisition

In July, Acadia signed a definitive agreement to acquire Turning Point Centers, a 76-bed specialty provider of substance use disorder and primary mental health treatment services that supports the Salt Lake City, Utah, metropolitan market. Turning Point Centers provides a full continuum of treatment services, including residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient services. The transaction is expected to close in 2023.

Hunter added, "Turning Point Centers is a strategic addition to our facility portfolio, extending Acadia's geographic footprint for our specialty service line into a new state and enhancing our continuum of care in Utah to include all service lines. We look forward to working with the experienced management team and clinical staff at Turning Point Centers."

Growth Pathways Update

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company continued to make progress in meeting its strategic growth objectives with the following accomplishments across its defined five growth pathways:

Facility Expansions - Added 98 beds to current facilities, bringing the total to 204 bed additions through the first half of the year with the objective to add a total of 300 beds by the end of 2023.

- Added 98 beds to current facilities, bringing the total to 204 bed additions through the first half of the year with the objective to add a total of 300 beds by the end of 2023. De Novo Facilities - Opened two de novo CTCs offering medication-assisted treatments for patients dealing with opioid use disorder, which is in line with the Company's objective to add six new CTCs in 2023. On track to open two de novo acute inpatient hospitals by the end of the year - the renovated 101-bed adult hospital and outpatient facility that are part of the Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, as well as an 80-bed inpatient hospital, Coachella Valley Behavioral Health, in Indio, California.

- Opened two de novo CTCs offering medication-assisted treatments for patients dealing with opioid use disorder, which is in line with the Company's objective to add six new CTCs in 2023. On track to open two de novo acute inpatient hospitals by the end of the year - the renovated 101-bed adult hospital and outpatient facility that are part of the Montrose Behavioral Health Hospital in Chicago, Illinois, as well as an 80-bed inpatient hospital, Coachella Valley Behavioral Health, in Indio, California. Joint Ventures - Announced two new joint venture partnerships, which will expand Acadia's acute service line into two additional states. The partnership with SolutionHealth in New Hampshire will serve the southeastern New Hampshire area, and the partnership with Nebraska Methodist Health System in Iowa, will serve the greater Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa, metropolitan area. Opened two new behavioral health hospitals with joint venture partners, Bronson Healthcare in Michigan and Geisinger in Pennsylvania, early in the third quarter. Acadia now has 20 joint venture partnerships for 21 hospitals, with 11 hospitals already in operation and 10 additional hospitals expected to open over the next few years.

- Announced two new joint venture partnerships, which will expand Acadia's acute service line into two additional states. The partnership with SolutionHealth in New Hampshire will serve the southeastern New Hampshire area, and the partnership with Nebraska Methodist Health System in Iowa, will serve the greater Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa, metropolitan area. Opened two new behavioral health hospitals with joint venture partners, Bronson Healthcare in Michigan and Geisinger in Pennsylvania, early in the third quarter. Acadia now has 20 joint venture partnerships for 21 hospitals, with 11 hospitals already in operation and 10 additional hospitals expected to open over the next few years. Acquisitions - Remained focused on identifying suitable acquisitions that are incremental to the Company's strategic plan and fit its capital allocation framework, including the Turning Point Centers announcement today.

- Remained focused on identifying suitable acquisitions that are incremental to the Company's strategic plan and fit its capital allocation framework, including the Turning Point Centers announcement today. Extend Continuum of Care - Expanded treatment options by adding 14 outpatient programs, including Partial Hospitalization Programs (PHP), Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) or virtual services, at select facilities to assist patients after they leave inpatient and residential treatment.

Cash and Liquidity

Acadia has continued to maintain a strong financial position with sufficient capital to make strategic investments in its business. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $112.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $505 million available under its $600 million revolving credit facility with a net leverage ratio of approximately 2.0x.

Looking Ahead

Hunter concluded, "The United States is facing a mental health crisis - recent studies from the Kaiser Foundation, the Census Bureau and others highlight that the number of adults and adolescents struggling with anxiety, depression or substance use continues to climb. That is what drives our purpose of ensuring the broadest and most effective access to high quality behavioral healthcare. Given our scale and expertise, Acadia is uniquely positioned to help meet this critical demand. Looking ahead, we remain focused on accelerating growth by making strategic investments that will enhance our service offerings across the continuum of care and expand our market reach. Above all, we are committed to addressing one of our nation's most pressing healthcare needs by providing safe, quality care in support of the patients, families and communities who are counting on us to improve the lives of all those we touch."

Financial Guidance

Acadia today increased its previously announced financial guidance for 2023 for the following:

2023 Guidance Range Revenue $2.86 to $2.90 billion Adjusted EBITDA $655 to $685 million Adjusted earnings per diluted share $3.25 to $3.50 Interest expense $82 to $85 million

The Company affirmed the previously announced financial guidance for the following:

Tax rate 25% to 26% Depreciation and amortization expense $125 to $135 million Stock compensation expense $30 to $35 million Operating cash flows $450 to $500 million Expansion capital expenditures $350 to $400 million Maintenance capital expenditures $40 to $50 million IT capital expenditures $35 to $45 million

The Company's guidance does not include the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures, transaction-related expenses or recognition of additional income from the CARES Act.

Conference Call

Acadia will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, July 28, 2023. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the "Investors" section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2023, Acadia operated a network of 250 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,000 beds in 39 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,000 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "continue," and "believe" or the negative of or other variation on these and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties and our future results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, (i) potential difficulties in successfully integrating the operations of acquired facilities or realizing the expected benefits and synergies of our facility expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures and de novo transactions; (ii) Acadia's ability to add beds, expand services, enhance marketing programs and improve efficiencies at its facilities; (iii) potential reductions in payments received by Acadia from government and commercial payors; (iv) the occurrence of patient incidents, governmental investigations, litigation (including without limitation the three pending lawsuits in New Mexico) and adverse regulatory actions, which could adversely affect the price of our common stock and result in substantial payments and incremental regulatory burdens; (v) the risk that Acadia may not generate sufficient cash from operations to service its debt and meet its working capital and capital expenditure requirements; (vi) potential disruptions to our information technology systems or a cybersecurity incident; and (vii) potential operating difficulties, including, without limitation, disruption to the U.S. economy and financial markets; reduced admissions and patient volumes; increased costs relating to labor, supply chain and other expenditures; changes in competition and client preferences; and general economic or industry conditions that may prevent Acadia from realizing the expected benefits of its business strategies. These factors and others are more fully described in Acadia's periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 731,337 $ 651,719 $ 1,435,604 $ 1,268,372 Salaries, wages and benefits (including equity-based compensation expense of $7,348, $6,580, $14,977 and $14,505, respectively) 386,633 339,388 777,810 675,150 Professional fees 43,803 40,440 84,928 77,351 Supplies 26,144 25,022 52,165 48,721 Rents and leases 11,725 11,192 23,149 22,441 Other operating expenses 95,912 84,937 186,750 166,362 Income from provider relief fund - (8,550 ) - (8,550 ) Depreciation and amortization 32,012 29,128 63,581 58,054 Interest expense, net 20,910 16,565 40,909 32,352 Loss on impairment 8,694 - 8,694 - Transaction-related expenses 9,074 3,940 15,545 7,522 Total expenses 634,907 542,062 1,253,531 1,079,403 Income before income taxes 96,430 109,657 182,073 188,969 Provision for income taxes 22,881 27,725 41,966 45,127 Net income 73,549 81,932 140,107 143,842 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,250 ) (1,853 ) (1,793 ) (2,926 ) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 72,299 $ 80,079 $ 138,314 $ 140,916 Earnings per share attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.89 $ 1.53 $ 1.57 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.88 $ 1.51 $ 1.54 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 91,044 89,724 90,691 89,492 Diluted 91,546 91,473 91,640 91,504

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,173 $ 97,649 Accounts receivable, net 345,836 322,439 Other current assets 120,748 86,037 Total current assets 578,757 506,125 Property and equipment, net 2,074,142 1,952,045 Goodwill 2,222,805 2,222,805 Intangible assets, net 71,607 76,041 Deferred tax assets 2,885 2,950 Operating lease right-of-use assets 127,515 135,238 Other assets 72,497 92,697 Total assets $ 5,150,208 $ 4,987,901 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 23,906 $ 21,250 Accounts payable 148,896 104,723 Accrued salaries and benefits 111,409 125,298 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 26,422 26,463 Other accrued liabilities 121,849 110,592 Total current liabilities 432,482 388,326 Long-term debt 1,372,362 1,364,541 Deferred tax liabilities 92,870 92,588 Operating lease liabilities 110,869 116,429 Other liabilities 130,026 125,033 Total liabilities 2,138,609 2,086,917 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 90,583 88,257 Equity: Common stock 911 899 Additional paid-in capital 2,628,403 2,658,440 Retained earnings 291,702 153,388 Total equity 2,921,016 2,812,727 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,150,208 $ 4,987,901

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Operating activities: Net income $ 140,107 $ 143,842 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 63,581 58,054 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,651 1,620 Equity-based compensation expense 14,977 14,505 Deferred income taxes 347 7,975 Loss on impairment 8,694 - Other 1,086 396 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (23,397 ) (19,763 ) Other current assets (8,743 ) (18,106 ) Other assets (322 ) 2,550 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 21,518 25,518 Accrued salaries and benefits (13,889 ) 2,682 Other liabilities 2,568 7,928 Government relief funds - (1,212 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 208,178 225,989 Investing activities: Cash paid for capital expenditures (157,359 ) (132,444 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 621 1,674 Other (940 ) (5,016 ) Net cash used in investing activities (157,678 ) (135,786 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facility 40,000 - Principal payments on revolving credit facility (20,000 ) (85,000 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (10,625 ) (7,969 ) Repurchase of shares for payroll tax withholding, net of proceeds from stock option exercises (45,904 ) (9,868 ) Contributions from noncontrolling partners in joint ventures 2,516 8,008 Distributions to noncontrolling partners in joint ventures (1,983 ) (847 ) Other 20 28 Net cash used in financing activities (35,976 ) (95,648 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,524 (5,445 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 97,649 133,813 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 112,173 $ 128,368

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Operating Statistics (Unaudited, Revenue in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Same Facility Results (1) Revenue $ 721,288 $ 647,626 11.4 % $ 1,416,228 $ 1,260,893 12.3 % Patient Days 763,813 727,857 4.9 % 1,510,471 1,428,950 5.7 % Admissions 49,017 47,003 4.3 % 98,076 92,170 6.4 % Average Length of Stay (2) 15.6 15.5 0.6 % 15.4 15.5 -0.7 % Revenue per Patient Day $ 944 $ 890 6.1 % $ 938 $ 882 6.3 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 29.7 % 30.0 % -30 bps 28.7 % 28.4 % 30 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund 29.7 % 28.7 % 100 bps 28.7 % 27.7 % 100 bps Facility Results Revenue $ 731,337 $ 651,719 12.2 % $ 1,435,604 $ 1,268,372 13.2 % Patient Days 771,955 734,777 5.1 % 1,526,813 1,441,103 5.9 % Admissions 50,029 47,042 6.3 % 99,935 92,238 8.3 % Average Length of Stay (2) 15.4 15.6 -1.2 % 15.3 15.6 -2.2 % Revenue per Patient Day $ 947 $ 887 6.8 % $ 940 $ 880 6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 28.6 % 29.7 % -110 bps 27.6 % 28.1 % -50 bps Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund 28.6 % 28.4 % 20 bps 27.6 % 27.4 % 20 bps (1) Same facility results for the periods presented include facilities we have operated for more than one year and exclude certain closed services. (2) Average length of stay is defined as patient days divided by admissions. (3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes income from provider relief fund of $8.6 million.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 72,299 $ 80,079 $ 138,314 $ 140,916 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,250 1,853 1,793 2,926 Provision for income taxes 22,881 27,725 41,966 45,127 Interest expense, net 20,910 16,565 40,909 32,352 Depreciation and amortization 32,012 29,128 63,581 58,054 EBITDA 149,352 155,350 286,563 279,375 Adjustments: Equity-based compensation expense (a) 7,348 6,580 14,977 14,505 Transaction-related expenses (b) 9,074 3,940 15,545 7,522 Loss on impairment (c) 8,694 - 8,694 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 174,468 $ 165,870 $ 325,779 $ 301,402 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.9 % 25.5 % 22.7 % 23.8 % Adjusted EBITDA excluding income from provider relief fund $ 174,468 $ 157,320 $ 325,779 $ 292,852 Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund 23.9 % 24.1 % 22.7 % 23.1 % See footnotes on page 11.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Adjusted Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 72,299 $ 80,079 $ 138,314 $ 140,916 Adjustments to income: Transaction-related expenses (b) 9,074 3,940 15,545 7,522 Loss on impairment (c) 8,694 - 8,694 - Provision for income taxes 22,881 27,725 41,966 45,127 Adjusted income before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. 112,948 111,744 204,519 193,565 Income tax effect of adjustments to income (d) 28,271 28,895 51,191 49,514 Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. 84,677 82,849 153,328 144,051 Income from provider relief fund, net of taxes - (6,230 ) - (6,230 ) Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. excluding income from provider relief fund $ 84,677 $ 76,619 $ 153,328 $ 137,821 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 91,546 91,473 91,640 91,504 Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. per diluted share $ 0.92 $ 0.91 $ 1.67 $ 1.57 Income from provider relief fund, net of taxes, per diluted share - (0.07 ) - (0.07 ) Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc., excluding income from provider relief fund, per diluted share $ 0.92 $ 0.84 $ 1.67 $ 1.50 See footnotes on page 11.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Footnotes We have included certain financial measures in this press release, including those listed below, which are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures include, and are defined, as follows: • EBITDA: net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization. • Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for equity-based compensation expense, loss on impairment and transaction-related expenses. • Adjusted EBITDA excluding income from provider relief fund: Adjusted EBITDA adjusted for income from provider relief fund. • Adjusted EBITDA margin: Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. • Adjusted EBITDA margin excluding income from provider relief fund: Adjusted EBITDA excluding income from provider relief fund divided by revenue. • Adjusted income before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.: net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for transaction-related expenses, loss on impairment and provision for income taxes. • Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.: Adjusted income before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for the income tax effect of adjustments to income. • Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. excluding income from provider relief fund: Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for income from provider relief fund. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are supplemental measures of our performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not measures of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity. Our measurements of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We have included information concerning the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because we believe that such information is used by certain investors as measures of a company's historical performance. We believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers of equity securities, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures when reporting their results. Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share, where provided, to expected results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of transaction-related expenses and the tax effect of such expenses. (a) Represents the equity-based compensation expense of Acadia. (b) Represents transaction-related expenses incurred by Acadia primarily related to termination, restructuring, management transition, acquisition and other similar costs. (c) During the second quarter of 2023, we recorded non-cash impairment charges totaling $8.7 million related to the closure of certain facilities. (d) Represents the income tax effect of adjustments to income based on tax rates of 25.0% and 25.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 25.0% and 25.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

