SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Overview

Net sales were $166.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 24.3% Toys/Consumer Products Net Sales were $117.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 20.8% Costumes Net Sales were $49.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 31.5% First-half Net Sales for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. were $274.4 million, a year-over-year decrease of 19.6%

Gross profit was $51.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of 15.9% from $60.9 million

Gross margin was 30.7%, up 310 basis points vs. Q2 2022

Retired debt of $30.2 million four years prior to maturity, eliminating 11%+ interest burden Total debt was $84.9 million as of June 30, 2022, and $177.7 million as of September 30, 2019, post company recapitalization

interest burden Operating income was $16.4 million (9.9% of net sales) vs. $23. 7 million (10.7% of net sales) in Q2 2022

income was $16.4 million (9.9% of net sales) vs. $23. million (10.7% of net sales) in Q2 2022 Net income attributable to common stockholders was $6.1 million or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $26.2 million or $2.61 per share in Q2 2022

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.3 million or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $21.1 million or $2.10 per diluted share in Q2 2022

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $20.7 million, vs. $27.1 million in Q2 2022

Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA was $66.9 million (9.2% of net sales) down 12% from $75.7 million (9.9% of net sales) in the trailing twelve months ended June 2022

Management Commentary

"I'm pleased to say that the first half of the year has met, and in many cases, exceeded our expectations," said Stephen Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. "Consumers reacted favorably to our new product launches, both supporting the most talked about film releases of the first half of the year as well as the innovation and excitement we've brought to our classic, evergreen product lines. Retail sell-through accelerated in the quarter from earlier in the year, as customers continued to work down inventory levels and refocus their attention and planning for the annual holiday shopping season.

"We similarly are taking a very thoughtful approach to our own inventory given the continuing uncertainty around consumer behavior. Our Q2 ending inventory balance of $65.1 million is our lowest Q2 level since 2021.

"Our Action Play & Collectibles business led all segments with 41% growth year-over-year in the quarter. We have steadily rebuilt this business over the past three years extending and expanding our long-standing relationships in the gaming space and partnering with companies like Nintendo® and SEGA to extend their franchises to create compelling products for their theatrical and streaming releases. Through the first half of the year, our Action Play division has grown to be 84% of our market-leading Doll and Role Play division, balancing our portfolio substantially.

"Our Costume business shipped $49 million, substantially lower than last year's all-time peak of $72 million as we see customers ordering more conservatively and later than last year but it was nonetheless the second highest Q2 shipment level in the past 10+ years. We are still anticipating a very strong year in Costumes.

"And as we've previously disclosed, during the quarter we took the opportunity to eliminate our existing high-cost debt to further increase the agility of our capital structure."

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $166.9 million, down 24% versus an all-time high of $220.4 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were down 21% globally and sales of Disguise costumes were down 32% compared to last year.

For the first half, North America was down 24% while International was up 10%.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $32.4 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $62.3 million as of June 30, 2022, and $85.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Total debt was zero, compared to $84.9 million as of June 30, 2022, and $67.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) which are non-GAAP metrics that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. See the attached "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information." "Total liquidity" is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus availability under the Company's $67.5 million revolving credit facility.

Conference Call Live Webcast

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 27, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (2Q23 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., AirTitans®, Sky Ball®, JAKKS Wild Games, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, SportsZone, Kids Only!, Xtreme Power Dozer®, Disguise®, WeeeDo®, Ami Amis and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkstoys).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,228 $ 62,283 $ 85,297 Restricted cash 203 - 193 Accounts receivable, net 132,479 164,020 102,771 Inventory 65,059 123,666 80,619 Prepaid expenses and other assets 11,227 14,519 6,331 Total current assets 241,196 364,488 275,211 Property and equipment 134,091 128,844 130,437 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 116,813 112,601 115,575 Property and equipment, net 17,278 16,243 14,862 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,249 24,584 19,913 Deferred income tax assets, net 57,804 - 57,804 Goodwill 35,083 35,083 35,083 Intangibles and other assets, net 2,331 3,239 2,469 Total assets $ 368,941 $ 443,637 $ 405,342 Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,768 $ 86,660 $ 33,687 Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party) 18,612 42,254 9,820 Accrued expenses 46,448 58,189 37,998 Reserve for sales returns and allowances 37,851 45,625 51,877 Income taxes payable 5,808 2,333 8,165 Short term operating lease liabilities 9,226 10,239 10,746 Short term debt, net - 2,475 25,529 Total current liabilities 175,713 247,775 177,822 Long term operating lease liabilities 6,220 15,406 9,863 Debt, non-current portion, net - 82,453 41,622 Preferred stock derivative liability 27,793 15,898 21,918 Income taxes payable 2,971 215 2,929 Deferred income tax liabilities, net - 51 - Total liabilities 212,697 361,798 254,154 Preferred stock accrued dividends 5,230 3,771 4,490 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value 10 10 10 Additional paid-in capital 277,178 273,625 275,187 Accumulated deficit (110,876 ) (180,680 ) (112,018 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,021 ) (15,765 ) (17,482 ) Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 150,291 77,190 145,697 Non-controlling interests 723 878 1,001 Total stockholders' equity 151,014 78,068 146,698 Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 368,941 $ 443,637 $ 405,342 Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) June 30, Key Balance Sheet Data: 2023 2022 Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO) 72 68 Inventory turnover (DSI) 51 71 Six Months Ended

June 30, Condensed Cash Flow Data: 2023 2022 (In thousands) Cash flows provided by operating activities $ 20,805 $ 36,549 Cash flows used in investing activities (4,893 ) (5,274 ) Cash flows used in financing activities and other (68,971 ) (14,324 ) Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (53,059 ) $ 16,951 Capital expenditures $ (4,918 ) $ (5,276 )

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 ? (%) 2023 2022 ? (%) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 166,933 $ 220,422 (24 )% $ 274,417 $ 341,303 (20 )% Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 86,156 121,850 (29 ) 144,460 193,908 (26 ) Royalty expense 27,279 35,704 (24 ) 43,933 53,394 (18 ) Amortization of tools and molds 2,300 1,978 16 3,389 3,194 6 Cost of sales 115,735 159,532 (27 ) 191,782 250,496 (23 ) Gross profit 51,198 60,890 (16 ) 82,635 90,807 (9 ) Direct selling expenses 3,980 6,838 (42 ) 11,721 11,740 (0 ) General and administrative expenses 30,677 29,514 4 58,671 54,667 7 Depreciation and amortization 93 578 (84 ) 195 1,174 (83 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 34,750 36,930 (6 ) 70,587 67,581 4 Intangibles impairment - 300 nm - 300 nm Income from operations 16,448 23,660 (30 ) 12,048 22,926 (47 ) Other income (expense): Loss from joint ventures (565 ) - nm (565 ) - nm Other income (expense), net 38 183 (79 ) 476 269 77 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability (6,022 ) 6,029 nm (5,875 ) 5,384 nm Loss on debt extinguishment (1,023 ) - nm (1,023 ) - nm Interest income 86 6 nm 203 9 nm Interest expense (1,302 ) (2,337 ) (44 ) (4,305 ) (4,539 ) (5 ) Income before provision for income taxes 7,660 27,541 (72 ) 959 24,049 (96 ) Provision for income taxes 1,478 1,334 11 95 1,751 (95 ) Net income 6,182 26,207 (76 ) 864 22,298 (96 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (273 ) (353 ) (23 ) (278 ) (453 ) (39 ) Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ 6,455 $ 26,560 (76 )% $ 1,142 $ 22,751 (95 )% Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 6,082 $ 26,209 (77 )% $ 402 $ 22,054 (98 )% Earnings per share - basic $ 0.62 $ 2.73 $ 0.04 $ 2.30 Shares used in earnings per share - basic 9,871 9,588 9,871 9,588 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.58 $ 2.61 $ 0.04 $ 2.21 Shares used in earnings per share - diluted 10,532 10,037 10,428 9,978 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 ? bps 2023 2022 ? bps Fav/(Unfav) Fav/(Unfav) Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % - 100.0 % 100.0 % - Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 51.6 55.3 370 52.6 56.8 420 Royalty expense 16.3 16.2 (10 ) 16.0 15.6 (40 ) Amortization of tools and molds 1.4 0.9 (50 ) 1.3 1.0 (30 ) Cost of sales 69.3 72.4 310 69.9 73.4 350 Gross profit 30.7 27.6 310 30.1 26.6 350 Direct selling expenses 2.4 3.1 70 4.3 3.4 (90 ) General and administrative expenses 18.3 13.4 (490 ) 21.3 16.1 (520 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.1 0.3 20 0.1 0.3 20 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20.8 16.8 (400 ) 25.7 19.8 (590 ) Intangibles impairment - 0.1 10 - 0.1 10 Income from operations 9.9 10.7 (80 ) 4.4 6.7 (230 ) Other income (expense): Loss from joint ventures (0.3 ) - (0.2 ) - Other income (expense), net - 0.1 0.2 - Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability (3.6 ) 2.7 (2.1 ) 1.6 Loss on debt extinguishment (0.6 ) - (0.4 ) - Interest income - - 0.1 - Interest expense (0.8 ) (1.1 ) (1.6 ) (1.3 ) Income before provision for income taxes 4.6 12.4 0.4 7.0 Provision for income taxes 0.9 0.6 - 0.4 Net income 3.7 11.8 0.4 6.6 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. 3.9 % 12.0 % 0.5 % 6.7 % Net income attributable to common stockholders 3.6 % 11.9 % 0.1 % 6.5 %

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

This press release and accompanying schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures enhances an overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.

Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company's operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 ? ($) 2023 2022 ? ($) (In thousands) (In thousands) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 6,182 $ 26,207 $ (20,025 ) $ 864 $ 22,298 $ (21,434 ) Interest expense 1,302 2,337 (1,035 ) 4,305 4,539 (234 ) Interest income (86 ) (6 ) (80 ) (203 ) (9 ) (194 ) Provision for income taxes 1,478 1,334 144 95 1,751 (1,656 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,393 2,556 (163 ) 3,584 4,368 (784 ) EBITDA 11,269 32,428 (21,159 ) 8,645 32,947 (24,302 ) Adjustments: Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) 292 - 292 287 - 287 Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%) 273 - 273 278 - 278 Other (income) expense, net (38 ) (183 ) 145 (476 ) (269 ) (207 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 1,856 1,155 701 3,945 2,025 1,920 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 6,022 (6,029 ) 12,051 5,875 (5,384 ) 11,259 Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support - (249 ) 249 - (249 ) 249 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,023 - 1,023 1,023 - 1,023 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,697 $ 27,122 $ (6,425 ) $ 19,577 $ 29,070 $ (9,493 ) Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales % 12.4 % 12.3 % 10 bps 7.1 % 8.5 % -140 bps Trailing Twelve Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 ? ($) (In thousands) TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA TTM Net income $ 69,649 $ 55,521 $ 14,128 Interest expense 10,949 9,398 1,551 Interest income (321 ) (16 ) (305 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (42,664 ) 1,989 (44,653 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,794 10,047 (253 ) TTM EBITDA 47,407 76,939 (29,532 ) Adjustments: Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) 287 - 287 Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%) 278 - 278 Other (income) expense, net (1,004 ) (588 ) (416 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 7,002 3,353 3,649 Change in fair value of convertible senior notes - 3,575 (3,575 ) Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 11,895 (1,078 ) 12,973 Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support - (249 ) 249 Gain on loan forgiveness - (6,206 ) 6,206 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,023 - 1,023 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,888 $ 75,746 $ (8,858 ) (12 )% TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales % 9.2 % 9.9 % -70 bps Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 ? ($) 2023 2022 ? ($) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 6,082 $ 26,209 $ (20,127 ) $ 402 $ 22,054 $ (21,652 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 1,856 1,155 701 3,945 2,025 1,920 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability 6,022 (6,029 ) 12,051 5,875 (5,384 ) 11,259 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,023 - 1,023 1,023 - 1,023 Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support - (249 ) 249 - (249 ) 249 Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%) 292 - 292 287 - 287 2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty - - - 150 - 150 Tax impact of additional charges (1,979 ) - (1,979 ) (2,347 ) - (2,347 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 13,296 $ 21,086 $ (7,790 ) $ 9,335 $ 18,446 $ (9,111 ) Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 1.35 $ 2.20 $ (0.85 ) $ 0.95 $ 1.92 $ (0.96 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - basic 9,871 9,588 283 9,871 9,588 283 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 1.26 $ 2.10 $ (0.84 ) $ 0.90 $ 1.85 $ (0.95 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - diluted 10,532 10,037 495 10,428 9,978 450

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region (In thousands) QTD Q2 (In thousands) YTD Q2 Divisions 2023 2022 2021 % Change

2023 v 2022

% Change

2022 v 2021 Divisions 2023 2022 2021 % Change

2023 v 2022

% Change

2022 v 2021 Toys/Consumer Products $ 117,934 $ 148,860 $ 81,538 -20.8 % 82.6 % Toys/Consumer Products $ 215,827 $ 259,983 $ 161,413 -17.0 % 61.1 % Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up 59,669 102,186 49,278 -41.6 % 107.4 % Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up 107,512 164,192 94,433 -34.5 % 73.9 % Action Play & Collectibles 52,571 37,170 19,622 41.4 % 89.4 % Action Play & Collectibles 90,417 68,868 36,027 31.3 % 91.2 % Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 5,694 9,504 12,638 -40.1 % -24.8 % Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 17,898 26,923 30,953 -33.5 % -13.0 % Costumes $ 48,999 $ 71,562 $ 30,814 -31.5 % 132.2 % Costumes 58,590 81,320 34,782 -28.0 % 133.8 % Total $ 166,933 $ 220,422 $ 112,352 -24.3 % 96.2 % Total $ 274,417 $ 341,303 $ 196,195 -19.6 % 74.0 % (In thousands) QTD Q2 (In thousands) YTD Q2 Regions 2023 2022 2021 % Change

2023 v 2022

% Change

2022 v 2021 Regions 2023 2022 2021 % Change

2023 v 2022

% Change

2022 v 2021 United States $ 136,187 $ 192,484 $ 95,265 -29.2 % 102.1 % United States $ 216,630 $ 289,534 $ 164,181 -25.2 % 76.4 % Europe 16,638 14,447 9,930 15.2 % 45.5 % Europe 26,800 27,836 17,267 -3.7 % 61.2 % Latin America 3,067 3,823 1,165 -19.8 % 228.2 % Latin America 12,271 6,208 3,620 97.7 % 71.5 % Canada 6,799 5,537 2,208 22.8 % 150.8 % Canada 10,853 8,916 4,309 21.7 % 106.9 % Asia 1,831 2,363 2,164 -22.5 % 9.2 % Asia 3,211 4,439 3,579 -27.7 % 24.0 % Australia & New Zealand 1,756 1,582 1,249 11.0 % 26.7 % Australia & New Zealand 3,364 3,073 2,437 9.5 % 26.1 % Middle East & Africa 655 186 371 252.2 % -49.9 % Middle East & Africa 1,288 1,297 802 -0.7 % 61.7 % Total $ 166,933 $ 220,422 $ 112,352 -24.3 % 96.2 % Total $ 274,417 $ 341,303 $ 196,195 -19.6 % 74.0 % (In thousands) QTD Q2 (In thousands) YTD Q2 Regions 2023 2022 2021 % Change

2023 v 2022

% Change

2022 v 2021 Regions 2023 2022 2021 % Change

2023 v 2022

% Change

2022 v 2021 North America $ 142,986 $ 198,021 $ 97,473 -27.8 % 103.2 % North America $ 227,483 $ 298,450 $ 168,489 -23.8 % 77.1 % International 23,947 22,401 14,879 6.9 % 50.6 % International 46,934 42,853 27,706 9.5 % 54.7 % Total $ 166,933 $ 220,422 $ 112,352 -24.3 % 96.2 % Total $ 274,417 $ 341,303 $ 196,195 -19.6 % 74.0 %

Contacts

JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations

(424) 268-9567; Lucas Natalini, investors@jakks.net