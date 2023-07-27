SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Overview
- Net sales were $166.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 24.3%
- Toys/Consumer Products Net Sales were $117.9 million, a year-over-year decrease of 20.8%
- Costumes Net Sales were $49.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 31.5%
- First-half Net Sales for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. were $274.4 million, a year-over-year decrease of 19.6%
- Gross profit was $51.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of 15.9% from $60.9 million
- Gross margin was 30.7%, up 310 basis points vs. Q2 2022
- Retired debt of $30.2 million four years prior to maturity, eliminating 11%+ interest burden
- Total debt was $84.9 million as of June 30, 2022, and $177.7 million as of September 30, 2019, post company recapitalization
- Operating income was $16.4 million (9.9% of net sales) vs. $23.7 million (10.7% of net sales) in Q2 2022
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $6.1 million or $0.58 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common stockholders of $26.2 million or $2.61 per share in Q2 2022
- Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) was $13.3 million or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to an adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $21.1 million or $2.10 per diluted share in Q2 2022
- Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $20.7 million, vs. $27.1 million in Q2 2022
- Trailing twelve month adjusted EBITDA was $66.9 million (9.2% of net sales) down 12% from $75.7 million (9.9% of net sales) in the trailing twelve months ended June 2022
Management Commentary
"I'm pleased to say that the first half of the year has met, and in many cases, exceeded our expectations," said Stephen Berman, CEO of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. "Consumers reacted favorably to our new product launches, both supporting the most talked about film releases of the first half of the year as well as the innovation and excitement we've brought to our classic, evergreen product lines. Retail sell-through accelerated in the quarter from earlier in the year, as customers continued to work down inventory levels and refocus their attention and planning for the annual holiday shopping season.
"We similarly are taking a very thoughtful approach to our own inventory given the continuing uncertainty around consumer behavior. Our Q2 ending inventory balance of $65.1 million is our lowest Q2 level since 2021.
"Our Action Play & Collectibles business led all segments with 41% growth year-over-year in the quarter. We have steadily rebuilt this business over the past three years extending and expanding our long-standing relationships in the gaming space and partnering with companies like Nintendo® and SEGA to extend their franchises to create compelling products for their theatrical and streaming releases. Through the first half of the year, our Action Play division has grown to be 84% of our market-leading Doll and Role Play division, balancing our portfolio substantially.
"Our Costume business shipped $49 million, substantially lower than last year's all-time peak of $72 million as we see customers ordering more conservatively and later than last year but it was nonetheless the second highest Q2 shipment level in the past 10+ years. We are still anticipating a very strong year in Costumes.
"And as we've previously disclosed, during the quarter we took the opportunity to eliminate our existing high-cost debt to further increase the agility of our capital structure."
Second Quarter 2023 Results
Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $166.9 million, down 24% versus an all-time high of $220.4 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were down 21% globally and sales of Disguise costumes were down 32% compared to last year.
For the first half, North America was down 24% while International was up 10%.
Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company's cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $32.4 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $62.3 million as of June 30, 2022, and $85.5 million as of December 31, 2022.
Total debt was zero, compared to $84.9 million as of June 30, 2022, and $67.2 million as of December 31, 2022.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) which are non-GAAP metrics that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company's results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor's ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. See the attached "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information." "Total liquidity" is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus availability under the Company's $67.5 million revolving credit facility.
Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 27, 2023. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (2Q23 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).
About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., AirTitans®, Sky Ball®, JAKKS Wild Games, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, SportsZone, Kids Only!, Xtreme Power Dozer®, Disguise®, WeeeDo®, Ami Amis and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkstoys).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific's business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS Pacific's products, product mix, the timing of customer orders and deliveries, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The "forward-looking statements" contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
2023
2022
2022
|(In thousands)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
32,228
$
62,283
$
85,297
|Restricted cash
203
-
193
|Accounts receivable, net
132,479
164,020
102,771
|Inventory
65,059
123,666
80,619
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
11,227
14,519
6,331
|Total current assets
241,196
364,488
275,211
|Property and equipment
134,091
128,844
130,437
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
116,813
112,601
115,575
|Property and equipment, net
17,278
16,243
14,862
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
15,249
24,584
19,913
|Deferred income tax assets, net
57,804
-
57,804
|Goodwill
35,083
35,083
35,083
|Intangibles and other assets, net
2,331
3,239
2,469
|Total assets
$
368,941
$
443,637
$
405,342
|Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
57,768
$
86,660
$
33,687
|Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)
18,612
42,254
9,820
|Accrued expenses
46,448
58,189
37,998
|Reserve for sales returns and allowances
37,851
45,625
51,877
|Income taxes payable
5,808
2,333
8,165
|Short term operating lease liabilities
9,226
10,239
10,746
|Short term debt, net
-
2,475
25,529
|Total current liabilities
175,713
247,775
177,822
|Long term operating lease liabilities
6,220
15,406
9,863
|Debt, non-current portion, net
-
82,453
41,622
|Preferred stock derivative liability
27,793
15,898
21,918
|Income taxes payable
2,971
215
2,929
|Deferred income tax liabilities, net
-
51
-
|Total liabilities
212,697
361,798
254,154
|Preferred stock accrued dividends
5,230
3,771
4,490
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value
10
10
10
|Additional paid-in capital
277,178
273,625
275,187
|Accumulated deficit
(110,876
)
(180,680
)
(112,018
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(16,021
)
(15,765
)
(17,482
)
|Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity
150,291
77,190
145,697
|Non-controlling interests
723
878
1,001
|Total stockholders' equity
151,014
78,068
146,698
|Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity
$
368,941
$
443,637
$
405,342
|Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)
|June 30,
|Key Balance Sheet Data:
2023
2022
|Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)
72
68
|Inventory turnover (DSI)
51
71
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|Condensed Cash Flow Data:
2023
2022
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows provided by operating activities
$
20,805
$
36,549
|Cash flows used in investing activities
(4,893
)
(5,274
)
|Cash flows used in financing activities and other
(68,971
)
(14,324
)
|Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
(53,059
)
$
16,951
|Capital expenditures
$
(4,918
)
$
(5,276
)
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
|? (%)
2023
2022
|? (%)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Net sales
$
166,933
$
220,422
(24
)%
$
274,417
$
341,303
(20
)%
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
86,156
121,850
(29
)
144,460
193,908
(26
)
|Royalty expense
27,279
35,704
(24
)
43,933
53,394
(18
)
|Amortization of tools and molds
2,300
1,978
16
3,389
3,194
6
|Cost of sales
115,735
159,532
(27
)
191,782
250,496
(23
)
|Gross profit
51,198
60,890
(16
)
82,635
90,807
(9
)
|Direct selling expenses
3,980
6,838
(42
)
11,721
11,740
(0
)
|General and administrative expenses
30,677
29,514
4
58,671
54,667
7
|Depreciation and amortization
93
578
(84
)
195
1,174
(83
)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
34,750
36,930
(6
)
70,587
67,581
4
|Intangibles impairment
-
300
nm
-
300
nm
|Income from operations
16,448
23,660
(30
)
12,048
22,926
(47
)
|Other income (expense):
|Loss from joint ventures
(565
)
-
nm
(565
)
-
nm
|Other income (expense), net
38
183
(79
)
476
269
77
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
(6,022
)
6,029
nm
(5,875
)
5,384
nm
|Loss on debt extinguishment
(1,023
)
-
nm
(1,023
)
-
nm
|Interest income
86
6
nm
203
9
nm
|Interest expense
(1,302
)
(2,337
)
(44
)
(4,305
)
(4,539
)
(5
)
|Income before provision for income taxes
7,660
27,541
(72
)
959
24,049
(96
)
|Provision for income taxes
1,478
1,334
11
95
1,751
(95
)
|Net income
6,182
26,207
(76
)
864
22,298
(96
)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(273
)
(353
)
(23
)
(278
)
(453
)
(39
)
|Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
$
6,455
$
26,560
(76
)%
$
1,142
$
22,751
(95
)%
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
6,082
$
26,209
(77
)%
$
402
$
22,054
(98
)%
|Earnings per share - basic
$
0.62
$
2.73
$
0.04
$
2.30
|Shares used in earnings per share - basic
9,871
9,588
9,871
9,588
|Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.58
$
2.61
$
0.04
$
2.21
|Shares used in earnings per share - diluted
10,532
10,037
10,428
9,978
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
|? bps
2023
2022
|? bps
|Fav/(Unfav)
|Fav/(Unfav)
|Net sales
100.0
%
100.0
%
-
100.0
%
100.0
%
-
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
51.6
55.3
370
52.6
56.8
420
|Royalty expense
16.3
16.2
(10
)
16.0
15.6
(40
)
|Amortization of tools and molds
1.4
0.9
(50
)
1.3
1.0
(30
)
|Cost of sales
69.3
72.4
310
69.9
73.4
350
|Gross profit
30.7
27.6
310
30.1
26.6
350
|Direct selling expenses
2.4
3.1
70
4.3
3.4
(90
)
|General and administrative expenses
18.3
13.4
(490
)
21.3
16.1
(520
)
|Depreciation and amortization
0.1
0.3
20
0.1
0.3
20
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
20.8
16.8
(400
)
25.7
19.8
(590
)
|Intangibles impairment
-
0.1
10
-
0.1
10
|Income from operations
9.9
10.7
(80
)
4.4
6.7
(230
)
|Other income (expense):
|Loss from joint ventures
(0.3
)
-
(0.2
)
-
|Other income (expense), net
-
0.1
0.2
-
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
(3.6
)
2.7
(2.1
)
1.6
|Loss on debt extinguishment
(0.6
)
-
(0.4
)
-
|Interest income
-
-
0.1
-
|Interest expense
(0.8
)
(1.1
)
(1.6
)
(1.3
)
|Income before provision for income taxes
4.6
12.4
0.4
7.0
|Provision for income taxes
0.9
0.6
-
0.4
|Net income
3.7
11.8
0.4
6.6
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(0.2
)
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
|Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
3.9
%
12.0
%
0.5
%
6.7
%
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
3.6
%
11.9
%
0.1
%
6.5
%
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:
This press release and accompanying schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures enhances an overall understanding of the Company's past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.
Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company's operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
|? ($)
2023
2022
|? ($)
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Net income
$
6,182
$
26,207
$
(20,025
)
$
864
$
22,298
$
(21,434
)
|Interest expense
1,302
2,337
(1,035
)
4,305
4,539
(234
)
|Interest income
(86
)
(6
)
(80
)
(203
)
(9
)
(194
)
|Provision for income taxes
1,478
1,334
144
95
1,751
(1,656
)
|Depreciation and amortization
2,393
2,556
(163
)
3,584
4,368
(784
)
|EBITDA
11,269
32,428
(21,159
)
8,645
32,947
(24,302
)
|Adjustments:
|Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)
292
-
292
287
-
287
|Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)
273
-
273
278
-
278
|Other (income) expense, net
(38
)
(183
)
145
(476
)
(269
)
(207
)
|Restricted stock compensation expense
1,856
1,155
701
3,945
2,025
1,920
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
6,022
(6,029
)
12,051
5,875
(5,384
)
11,259
|Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support
-
(249
)
249
-
(249
)
249
|Loss on debt extinguishment
1,023
-
1,023
1,023
-
1,023
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
20,697
$
27,122
$
(6,425
)
$
19,577
$
29,070
$
(9,493
)
|Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %
12.4
%
12.3
%
10 bps
7.1
%
8.5
%
-140 bps
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
2023
2022
|? ($)
|(In thousands)
|TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|TTM Net income
$
69,649
$
55,521
$
14,128
|Interest expense
10,949
9,398
1,551
|Interest income
(321
)
(16
)
(305
)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(42,664
)
1,989
(44,653
)
|Depreciation and amortization
9,794
10,047
(253
)
|TTM EBITDA
47,407
76,939
(29,532
)
|Adjustments:
|Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)
287
-
287
|Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)
278
-
278
|Other (income) expense, net
(1,004
)
(588
)
(416
)
|Restricted stock compensation expense
7,002
3,353
3,649
|Change in fair value of convertible senior notes
-
3,575
(3,575
)
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
11,895
(1,078
)
12,973
|Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support
-
(249
)
249
|Gain on loan forgiveness
-
(6,206
)
6,206
|Loss on debt extinguishment
1,023
-
1,023
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA
$
66,888
$
75,746
$
(8,858
)
(12
)%
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %
9.2
%
9.9
%
-70 bps
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
|? ($)
2023
2022
|? ($)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
6,082
$
26,209
$
(20,127
)
$
402
$
22,054
$
(21,652
)
|Restricted stock compensation expense
1,856
1,155
701
3,945
2,025
1,920
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
6,022
(6,029
)
12,051
5,875
(5,384
)
11,259
|Loss on debt extinguishment
1,023
-
1,023
1,023
-
1,023
|Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support
-
(249
)
249
-
(249
)
249
|Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)
292
-
292
287
-
287
|2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty
-
-
-
150
-
150
|Tax impact of additional charges
(1,979
)
-
(1,979
)
(2,347
)
-
(2,347
)
|Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders
$
13,296
$
21,086
$
(7,790
)
$
9,335
$
18,446
$
(9,111
)
|Adjusted earnings per share - basic
$
1.35
$
2.20
$
(0.85
)
$
0.95
$
1.92
$
(0.96
)
|Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - basic
9,871
9,588
283
9,871
9,588
283
|Adjusted earnings per share - diluted
$
1.26
$
2.10
$
(0.84
)
$
0.90
$
1.85
$
(0.95
)
|Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - diluted
10,532
10,037
495
10,428
9,978
450
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Divisions
2023
2022
2021
|% Change
2023 v 2022
% Change
2022 v 2021
|Divisions
2023
2022
2021
|% Change
2023 v 2022
% Change
2022 v 2021
|Toys/Consumer Products
$
117,934
$
148,860
$
81,538
-20.8
%
82.6
%
|Toys/Consumer Products
$
215,827
$
259,983
$
161,413
-17.0
%
61.1
%
|Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up
59,669
102,186
49,278
-41.6
%
107.4
%
|Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up
107,512
164,192
94,433
-34.5
%
73.9
%
|Action Play & Collectibles
52,571
37,170
19,622
41.4
%
89.4
%
|Action Play & Collectibles
90,417
68,868
36,027
31.3
%
91.2
%
|Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
5,694
9,504
12,638
-40.1
%
-24.8
%
|Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
17,898
26,923
30,953
-33.5
%
-13.0
%
|Costumes
$
48,999
$
71,562
$
30,814
-31.5
%
132.2
%
|Costumes
58,590
81,320
34,782
-28.0
%
133.8
%
|Total
$
166,933
$
220,422
$
112,352
-24.3
%
96.2
%
|Total
$
274,417
$
341,303
$
196,195
-19.6
%
74.0
%
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Regions
2023
2022
2021
|% Change
2023 v 2022
% Change
2022 v 2021
|Regions
2023
2022
2021
|% Change
2023 v 2022
% Change
2022 v 2021
|United States
$
136,187
$
192,484
$
95,265
-29.2
%
102.1
%
|United States
$
216,630
$
289,534
$
164,181
-25.2
%
76.4
%
|Europe
16,638
14,447
9,930
15.2
%
45.5
%
|Europe
26,800
27,836
17,267
-3.7
%
61.2
%
|Latin America
3,067
3,823
1,165
-19.8
%
228.2
%
|Latin America
12,271
6,208
3,620
97.7
%
71.5
%
|Canada
6,799
5,537
2,208
22.8
%
150.8
%
|Canada
10,853
8,916
4,309
21.7
%
106.9
%
|Asia
1,831
2,363
2,164
-22.5
%
9.2
%
|Asia
3,211
4,439
3,579
-27.7
%
24.0
%
|Australia & New Zealand
1,756
1,582
1,249
11.0
%
26.7
%
|Australia & New Zealand
3,364
3,073
2,437
9.5
%
26.1
%
|Middle East & Africa
655
186
371
252.2
%
-49.9
%
|Middle East & Africa
1,288
1,297
802
-0.7
%
61.7
%
|Total
$
166,933
$
220,422
$
112,352
-24.3
%
96.2
%
|Total
$
274,417
$
341,303
$
196,195
-19.6
%
74.0
%
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Regions
2023
2022
2021
|% Change
2023 v 2022
% Change
2022 v 2021
|Regions
2023
2022
2021
|% Change
2023 v 2022
% Change
2022 v 2021
|North America
$
142,986
$
198,021
$
97,473
-27.8
%
103.2
%
|North America
$
227,483
$
298,450
$
168,489
-23.8
%
77.1
%
|International
23,947
22,401
14,879
6.9
%
50.6
%
|International
46,934
42,853
27,706
9.5
%
54.7
%
|Total
$
166,933
$
220,422
$
112,352
-24.3
%
96.2
%
|Total
$
274,417
$
341,303
$
196,195
-19.6
%
74.0
%
Contacts
JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations
(424) 268-9567; Lucas Natalini, investors@jakks.net