Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "During the second quarter we once again proved our ability to deliver solid results in a challenging environment, thanks to our effective operating model, strong management teams and successful growth initiatives. We maintained our focus on building loyalty among our core customers while our operating teams continued to effectively manage expenses throughout the business, achieving strong companywide margins consistent with recent quarters. Property operating results were impacted by difficult year-over-year comparisons early in the quarter, while overall results were strengthened by our key growth initiatives, including online gaming and Sky River Casino. We remain confident in the overall direction of our business and our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders."
Boyd Gaming reported second-quarter 2023 revenues of $917.0 million, up from $894.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company reported net income of $192.5 million, or $1.89 per share, for the second quarter of 2023, increasing from $146.8 million, or $1.33 per share, for the year-ago period.
Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $351.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $353.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the second quarter of 2023 were $161.3 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to $163.5 million, or $1.48 per share, for the same period in 2022.
Operations Review
In the Las Vegas Locals segment, core customer trends remained solid while operating margins once again exceeded 50%; however, revenues and Adjusted EBITDAR declined year-over-year due to difficult comparisons to prior year. The Downtown Las Vegas segment continued to benefit from growth in visitation throughout the downtown area, while second-quarter results were impacted by construction disruption at both the Fremont and Main Street Station. In the Midwest & South segment, while revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR were down year-over-year, both grew sequentially over the first quarter of 2023, as business trends continued to improve.
The Company's Online segment benefitted from strong results at FanDuel's operations in Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as the addition of Boyd Interactive. Results in our Managed & Other business were driven by continued strength at Sky River Casino, which has performed ahead of expectations since opening in August 2022.
Dividend and Share Repurchase Program Update
Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on July 15, 2023, as previously announced.
As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $100 million in stock during the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $533 million remaining under current repurchase authorizations.
Balance Sheet Statistics
As of June 30, 2023, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $260.8 million, and total debt of $3.0 billion.
|BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenues
|Gaming
$
660,729
$
684,925
$
1,325,037
$
1,352,879
|Food & beverage
70,366
70,299
141,950
134,042
|Room
49,761
49,904
99,826
92,313
|Online
85,002
56,774
207,865
111,850
|Management fee
17,446
-
37,476
-
|Other
33,646
32,548
68,762
64,109
|Total revenues
916,950
894,450
1,880,916
1,755,193
|Operating costs and expenses
|Gaming
249,999
254,500
499,794
504,542
|Food & beverage
58,622
57,456
117,951
111,390
|Room
18,580
17,285
35,700
33,275
|Online
71,393
48,899
173,398
94,888
|Other
11,003
11,678
22,570
22,614
|Selling, general and administrative
99,070
95,662
199,389
187,709
|Master lease rent expense (a)
27,099
26,654
53,927
52,960
|Maintenance and utilities
37,591
34,517
73,617
67,407
|Depreciation and amortization
62,220
66,757
123,780
129,235
|Corporate expense
31,705
34,872
60,360
63,876
|Project development, preopening and writedowns
5,201
912
(13,673
)
(9,117
)
|Impairment of assets
-
-
4,537
-
|Other operating items, net
438
188
658
286
|Total operating costs and expenses
672,921
649,380
1,352,008
1,259,065
|Operating income
244,029
245,070
528,908
496,128
|Other expense (income)
|Interest income
(2,715
)
(483
)
(20,860
)
(903
)
|Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
42,715
36,466
86,581
74,124
|Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt
-
16,509
-
19,809
|Other, net
522
3,750
626
3,497
|Total other expense, net
40,522
56,242
66,347
96,527
|Income before income taxes
203,507
188,828
462,561
399,601
|Income tax provision
(11,053
)
(42,065
)
(70,376
)
(89,910
)
|Net income
$
192,454
$
146,763
$
392,185
$
309,691
|Basic net income per common share
$
1.89
$
1.33
$
3.81
$
2.79
|Weighted average basic shares outstanding
102,025
110,118
102,818
111,151
|Diluted net income per common share
$
1.89
$
1.33
$
3.81
$
2.78
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
102,071
110,259
102,867
111,303
|(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.
|BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Total Revenues by Segment
|Las Vegas Locals
$
230,940
$
236,461
$
471,210
$
464,023
|Downtown Las Vegas
52,991
53,899
109,548
103,383
|Midwest & South
518,846
534,937
1,031,019
1,051,998
|Online
85,002
56,774
207,865
111,850
|Managed & Other
29,171
12,379
61,274
23,939
|Total revenues
$
916,950
$
894,450
$
1,880,916
$
1,755,193
|Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment
|Las Vegas Locals
$
118,395
$
125,334
$
244,555
$
244,029
|Downtown Las Vegas
19,652
22,123
42,019
40,512
|Midwest & South
201,833
218,859
400,517
431,059
|Online
13,400
7,678
34,023
16,566
|Managed & Other
19,546
2,512
41,097
4,905
|Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)
(21,464
)
(22,633
)
(43,703
)
(44,362
)
|Adjusted EBITDAR
351,362
353,873
718,508
692,709
|Master lease rent expense (b)
(27,099
)
(26,654
)
(53,927
)
(52,960
)
|Adjusted EBITDA
324,263
327,219
664,581
639,749
|Other operating costs and expenses
|Deferred rent
177
192
354
384
|Depreciation and amortization
62,220
66,757
123,780
129,235
|Share-based compensation expense
12,198
14,100
20,017
22,833
|Project development, preopening and writedowns
5,201
912
(13,673
)
(9,117
)
|Impairment of assets
-
-
4,537
-
|Other operating items, net
438
188
658
286
|Total other operating costs and expenses
80,234
82,149
135,673
143,621
|Operating income
244,029
245,070
528,908
496,128
|Other expense (income)
|Interest income
(2,715
)
(483
)
(20,860
)
(903
)
|Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
42,715
36,466
86,581
74,124
|Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt
-
16,509
-
19,809
|Other, net
522
3,750
626
3,497
|Total other expense, net
40,522
56,242
66,347
96,527
|Income before income taxes
203,507
188,828
462,561
399,601
|Income tax provision
(11,053
)
(42,065
)
(70,376
)
(89,910
)
|Net income
$
192,454
$
146,763
$
392,185
$
309,691
|(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
$
31,705
$
34,872
$
60,360
$
63,876
|Corporate share-based compensation expense
(10,241
)
(12,239
)
(16,657
)
(19,514
)
|Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table
$
21,464
$
22,633
$
43,703
$
44,362
|(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.
|BOYD GAMING CORPORATION
|SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings
|and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net income
$
192,454
$
146,763
$
392,185
$
309,691
|Pretax adjustments:
|Project development, preopening and writedowns
5,201
912
(13,673
)
(9,117
)
|Impairment of assets
-
-
4,537
-
|Other operating items, net
438
188
658
286
|Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt
-
16,509
-
19,809
|Interest income (a)
-
-
(14,315
)
-
|Other, net
522
3,750
626
3,497
|Total adjustments
6,161
21,359
(22,167
)
14,475
|Income tax effect for above adjustments
(1,418
)
(4,591
)
4,612
(3,096
)
|Impact of tax valuation allowance
(35,856
)
-
(35,856
)
-
|Adjusted earnings
$
161,341
$
163,531
$
338,774
$
321,070
|Net income per share, diluted
$
1.89
$
1.33
$
3.81
$
2.78
|Pretax adjustments:
|Project development, preopening and writedowns
0.05
0.01
(0.13
)
(0.08
)
|Impairment of assets
-
-
0.04
-
|Other operating items, net
-
-
0.01
-
|Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt
-
0.15
-
0.18
|Interest income (a)
-
-
(0.14
)
-
|Other, net
0.01
0.03
0.01
0.03
|Total adjustments
0.06
0.19
(0.21
)
0.13
|Income tax effect for above adjustments
(0.02
)
(0.04
)
0.04
(0.03
)
|Impact of tax valuation allowance
(0.35
)
-
(0.35
)
-
|Adjusted earnings per share, diluted
$
1.58
$
1.48
$
3.29
$
2.88
|Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
102,071
110,259
102,867
111,303
|(a) Adjustment to the expected losses for interest on note receivable
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:
- EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,
- Adjusted EBITDA: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other items, net,
- EBITDAR: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,
- Adjusted EBITDAR: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,
- Adjusted Earnings: net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, adjustments to the expected losses for interest on note receivable, the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and other non-recurring adjustments, net, and,
- Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures".
The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.
The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.
The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.
Forward-looking Statements and Company Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. In addition, forward-looking statements in this press release, as well as in our earnings conference call remarks, include statements regarding continued growth in visitation and spending among the Company's core customers, the Company's views that it will be able to drive continued revenue and EBITDAR growth throughout its business, the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company, the Company's operating strategy, the Company's confidence in its long-term growth trajectory, and the Company's plans with respect to share repurchases and returning capital to shareholders. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Risks also include fluctuations in the Company's operating results; the political climate and its effects on consumer spending and its impact on the travel industry; the state of the economy and its effect on consumer spending; the impact and effects of the local economies in the markets where the Company operates; the receipt of legislative, and other state, federal and local approvals for the Company's development projects; developments in legalization of online gaming, the Company's ability to operate online gaming profitably, or otherwise; consumer reaction to fluctuations in the stock market and economic factors; the effects of events adversely impacting the economy or the regions from which the Company draws a significant percentage of its customers; competition; litigation; financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company; changes in laws and regulations, weather, regulation, economic, credit and capital market conditions; and the effects of war, terrorist or similar activity. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.
