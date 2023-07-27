LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: " During the second quarter we once again proved our ability to deliver solid results in a challenging environment, thanks to our effective operating model, strong management teams and successful growth initiatives. We maintained our focus on building loyalty among our core customers while our operating teams continued to effectively manage expenses throughout the business, achieving strong companywide margins consistent with recent quarters. Property operating results were impacted by difficult year-over-year comparisons early in the quarter, while overall results were strengthened by our key growth initiatives, including online gaming and Sky River Casino. We remain confident in the overall direction of our business and our ability to create long-term value for our shareholders."

Boyd Gaming reported second-quarter 2023 revenues of $917.0 million, up from $894.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. The Company reported net income of $192.5 million, or $1.89 per share, for the second quarter of 2023, increasing from $146.8 million, or $1.33 per share, for the year-ago period.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $351.4 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $353.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the second quarter of 2023 were $161.3 million, or $1.58 per share, compared to $163.5 million, or $1.48 per share, for the same period in 2022.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review

In the Las Vegas Locals segment, core customer trends remained solid while operating margins once again exceeded 50%; however, revenues and Adjusted EBITDAR declined year-over-year due to difficult comparisons to prior year. The Downtown Las Vegas segment continued to benefit from growth in visitation throughout the downtown area, while second-quarter results were impacted by construction disruption at both the Fremont and Main Street Station. In the Midwest & South segment, while revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR were down year-over-year, both grew sequentially over the first quarter of 2023, as business trends continued to improve.

The Company's Online segment benefitted from strong results at FanDuel's operations in Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as the addition of Boyd Interactive. Results in our Managed & Other business were driven by continued strength at Sky River Casino, which has performed ahead of expectations since opening in August 2022.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Program Update

Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on July 15, 2023, as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $100 million in stock during the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $533 million remaining under current repurchase authorizations.

Balance Sheet Statistics

As of June 30, 2023, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $260.8 million, and total debt of $3.0 billion.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Gaming $ 660,729 $ 684,925 $ 1,325,037 $ 1,352,879 Food & beverage 70,366 70,299 141,950 134,042 Room 49,761 49,904 99,826 92,313 Online 85,002 56,774 207,865 111,850 Management fee 17,446 - 37,476 - Other 33,646 32,548 68,762 64,109 Total revenues 916,950 894,450 1,880,916 1,755,193 Operating costs and expenses Gaming 249,999 254,500 499,794 504,542 Food & beverage 58,622 57,456 117,951 111,390 Room 18,580 17,285 35,700 33,275 Online 71,393 48,899 173,398 94,888 Other 11,003 11,678 22,570 22,614 Selling, general and administrative 99,070 95,662 199,389 187,709 Master lease rent expense (a) 27,099 26,654 53,927 52,960 Maintenance and utilities 37,591 34,517 73,617 67,407 Depreciation and amortization 62,220 66,757 123,780 129,235 Corporate expense 31,705 34,872 60,360 63,876 Project development, preopening and writedowns 5,201 912 (13,673 ) (9,117 ) Impairment of assets - - 4,537 - Other operating items, net 438 188 658 286 Total operating costs and expenses 672,921 649,380 1,352,008 1,259,065 Operating income 244,029 245,070 528,908 496,128 Other expense (income) Interest income (2,715 ) (483 ) (20,860 ) (903 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 42,715 36,466 86,581 74,124 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt - 16,509 - 19,809 Other, net 522 3,750 626 3,497 Total other expense, net 40,522 56,242 66,347 96,527 Income before income taxes 203,507 188,828 462,561 399,601 Income tax provision (11,053 ) (42,065 ) (70,376 ) (89,910 ) Net income $ 192,454 $ 146,763 $ 392,185 $ 309,691 Basic net income per common share $ 1.89 $ 1.33 $ 3.81 $ 2.79 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 102,025 110,118 102,818 111,151 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.89 $ 1.33 $ 3.81 $ 2.78 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 102,071 110,259 102,867 111,303 (a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total Revenues by Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 230,940 $ 236,461 $ 471,210 $ 464,023 Downtown Las Vegas 52,991 53,899 109,548 103,383 Midwest & South 518,846 534,937 1,031,019 1,051,998 Online 85,002 56,774 207,865 111,850 Managed & Other 29,171 12,379 61,274 23,939 Total revenues $ 916,950 $ 894,450 $ 1,880,916 $ 1,755,193 Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment Las Vegas Locals $ 118,395 $ 125,334 $ 244,555 $ 244,029 Downtown Las Vegas 19,652 22,123 42,019 40,512 Midwest & South 201,833 218,859 400,517 431,059 Online 13,400 7,678 34,023 16,566 Managed & Other 19,546 2,512 41,097 4,905 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a) (21,464 ) (22,633 ) (43,703 ) (44,362 ) Adjusted EBITDAR 351,362 353,873 718,508 692,709 Master lease rent expense (b) (27,099 ) (26,654 ) (53,927 ) (52,960 ) Adjusted EBITDA 324,263 327,219 664,581 639,749 Other operating costs and expenses Deferred rent 177 192 354 384 Depreciation and amortization 62,220 66,757 123,780 129,235 Share-based compensation expense 12,198 14,100 20,017 22,833 Project development, preopening and writedowns 5,201 912 (13,673 ) (9,117 ) Impairment of assets - - 4,537 - Other operating items, net 438 188 658 286 Total other operating costs and expenses 80,234 82,149 135,673 143,621 Operating income 244,029 245,070 528,908 496,128 Other expense (income) Interest income (2,715 ) (483 ) (20,860 ) (903 ) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 42,715 36,466 86,581 74,124 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt - 16,509 - 19,809 Other, net 522 3,750 626 3,497 Total other expense, net 40,522 56,242 66,347 96,527 Income before income taxes 203,507 188,828 462,561 399,601 Income tax provision (11,053 ) (42,065 ) (70,376 ) (89,910 ) Net income $ 192,454 $ 146,763 $ 392,185 $ 309,691 (a) Reconciliation of corporate expense: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 31,705 $ 34,872 $ 60,360 $ 63,876 Corporate share-based compensation expense (10,241 ) (12,239 ) (16,657 ) (19,514 ) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table $ 21,464 $ 22,633 $ 43,703 $ 44,362 (b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 192,454 $ 146,763 $ 392,185 $ 309,691 Pretax adjustments: Project development, preopening and writedowns 5,201 912 (13,673 ) (9,117 ) Impairment of assets - - 4,537 - Other operating items, net 438 188 658 286 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt - 16,509 - 19,809 Interest income (a) - - (14,315 ) - Other, net 522 3,750 626 3,497 Total adjustments 6,161 21,359 (22,167 ) 14,475 Income tax effect for above adjustments (1,418 ) (4,591 ) 4,612 (3,096 ) Impact of tax valuation allowance (35,856 ) - (35,856 ) - Adjusted earnings $ 161,341 $ 163,531 $ 338,774 $ 321,070 Net income per share, diluted $ 1.89 $ 1.33 $ 3.81 $ 2.78 Pretax adjustments: Project development, preopening and writedowns 0.05 0.01 (0.13 ) (0.08 ) Impairment of assets - - 0.04 - Other operating items, net - - 0.01 - Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt - 0.15 - 0.18 Interest income (a) - - (0.14 ) - Other, net 0.01 0.03 0.01 0.03 Total adjustments 0.06 0.19 (0.21 ) 0.13 Income tax effect for above adjustments (0.02 ) (0.04 ) 0.04 (0.03 ) Impact of tax valuation allowance (0.35 ) - (0.35 ) - Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.48 $ 3.29 $ 2.88 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 102,071 110,259 102,867 111,303 (a) Adjustment to the expected losses for interest on note receivable

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

EBITDA : earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,

: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA : EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other items, net,

: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other items, net, EBITDAR : EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted EBITDAR : Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted Earnings : net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, adjustments to the expected losses for interest on note receivable, the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and other non-recurring adjustments, net, and,

: net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, adjustments to the expected losses for interest on note receivable, the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and other non-recurring adjustments, net, and, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS): Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures".

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. In addition, forward-looking statements in this press release, as well as in our earnings conference call remarks, include statements regarding continued growth in visitation and spending among the Company's core customers, the Company's views that it will be able to drive continued revenue and EBITDAR growth throughout its business, the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company, the Company's operating strategy, the Company's confidence in its long-term growth trajectory, and the Company's plans with respect to share repurchases and returning capital to shareholders. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Risks also include fluctuations in the Company's operating results; the political climate and its effects on consumer spending and its impact on the travel industry; the state of the economy and its effect on consumer spending; the impact and effects of the local economies in the markets where the Company operates; the receipt of legislative, and other state, federal and local approvals for the Company's development projects; developments in legalization of online gaming, the Company's ability to operate online gaming profitably, or otherwise; consumer reaction to fluctuations in the stock market and economic factors; the effects of events adversely impacting the economy or the regions from which the Company draws a significant percentage of its customers; competition; litigation; financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company; changes in laws and regulations, weather, regulation, economic, credit and capital market conditions; and the effects of war, terrorist or similar activity. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.

