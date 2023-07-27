COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) today announced second quarter results for 2023. Provided below are the highlights:

Reported sales were flat compared with the prior-year. In local currency, sales increased 2% in the quarter as currency reduced sales growth by 2%.

Net earnings per diluted share as reported (EPS) were $9.69, compared with $9.29 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EPS was $10.19, an increase of 9% over the prior-year amount of $9.39. Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure, and a reconciliation to EPS is included on the last page of the attached schedules.

Second Quarter Results

Patrick Kaltenbach, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Sales growth in the second quarter included strong growth in our Service business, as well as solid performance across our Industrial product categories, which was offset in part by softer market conditions in Laboratory and China following very strong growth over the last couple of years. Focused execution of our margin expansion and disciplined cost control initiatives resulted in good growth in Adjusted EPS despite a very significant adverse foreign exchange impact."

GAAP Results

EPS in the quarter was $9.69, compared with the prior-year amount of $9.29.

Compared with the prior-year, total reported sales were flat at $982.1 million. By region, reported sales increased 1% in both the Americas and Europe, and decreased 1% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $263.4 million, compared with $256.7 million in the prior-year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $10.19, an increase of 9% over the prior-year amount of $9.39.

Compared with the prior-year, total sales in local currency increased 2% as currency reduced sales growth by 2%. By region, local currency sales increased 4% in Asia/Rest of World, 1% in the Americas, and were flat in Europe. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $307.7 million, an 8% increase from the prior-year amount of $285.4 million.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Operating Profit are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures are provided in the attached schedules.

Six Month Results

GAAP Results

EPS was $18.15, compared with the prior-year amount of $16.84.

Compared with the prior-year, total reported sales increased 2% to $1,910.9 million. By region, reported sales increased 3% in the Americas, 2% in Europe, and 1% in Asia/Rest of World. Earnings before taxes amounted to $490.0 million, compared with $469.7 million in the prior-year.

Non-GAAP Results

Adjusted EPS was $18.82, an increase of 9% over the prior-year amount of $17.25.

Compared with the prior-year, total sales in local currency increased 4% as currency reduced sales growth by 2%. By region, local currency sales increased 3% in both the Americas and in Europe, and 6% in Asia/Rest of World. Adjusted Operating Profit amounted to $574.2 million, a 9% increase from the prior-year amount of $526.7 million.

Outlook

The Company stated that forecasting remains challenging. Management cautions that market conditions are dynamic and changes to the business environment can occur quickly. There is increased uncertainty in the economic environment today, including the risk of recession in many countries, and management acknowledges that market conditions are subject to change.

Based on today's assessment of market conditions, management anticipates local currency sales for the third quarter of 2023 will decline approximately 3% to 4%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be $9.55 to $9.85, a decline of 3% to 6%. Included in the third quarter guidance is an estimated 3% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.

For the full year, management anticipates local currency sales growth in 2023 will be approximately 0% to 1%, and Adjusted EPS is forecast to be in the range of $40.30 to $41.20, representing growth of approximately 2% to 4%. This compares with previous local currency sales growth guidance of approximately 5% and Adjusted EPS guidance of $43.65 to $43.95. Included in the 2023 guidance is an estimated 3% to 4% headwind to Adjusted EPS growth due to adverse currency.

While the Company has provided an outlook for local currency sales growth and Adjusted EPS, it has not provided an outlook for reported sales growth or EPS as it would require an estimate of currency exchange fluctuations and non-recurring items, which are not yet known.

Conclusion

Kaltenbach concluded, "As we look to the remainder of 2023, there is increased uncertainty in the global economy and our end markets, and we continue to face challenging sales growth comparisons. Market demand in China has deteriorated sharply, and we expect reduced sales during the remainder of 2023. We remain confident in the factors we can control, including executing on our best-in-class sales and marketing programs and our margin expansion and proactive cost savings initiatives. Our team remains very agile in adapting to changing market conditions, and I am confident that our efforts will deliver good financial results this year in a more challenging business environment."

Other Matters

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results today (Thursday, July 27) at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear a live webcast or replay of the call, visit the investor relations page on the Company's website at www.mt.com/investors. The presentation referenced in the conference call will be located on the website prior to the call.

METTLER TOLEDO (NYSE: MTD) is a leading global supplier of precision instruments and services. We have strong leadership positions in all of our businesses and believe we hold global number-one market positions in most of them. We are recognized as an innovation leader and our solutions are critical in key R&D, quality control and manufacturing processes for customers in a wide range of industries including life sciences, food and chemicals. Our sales and service network is one of the most extensive in the industry. Our products are sold in more than 140 countries and we have a direct presence in approximately 40 countries. With proven growth strategies and a focus on execution, we have achieved a long-term track record of strong financial performance. For more information, please visit www.mt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

You should not rely on forward-looking statements to predict our actual results. Our actual results or performance may be materially different than reflected in forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties, including statements about expected revenue growth, inflation and ongoing developments related to Ukraine. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue."

We make forward-looking statements about future events or our future financial performance, including earnings and sales growth, earnings per share, strategic plans and contingency plans, growth opportunities or economic downturns, our ability to respond to changes in market conditions, planned research and development efforts and product introductions, adequacy of facilities, access to and the costs of raw materials, shipping and supplier costs, gross margins, customer demand, our competitive position, pricing, capital expenditures, cash flow, tax-related matters, the impact of foreign currencies, compliance with laws, effects of acquisitions, and the impact of inflation and ongoing developments related to Ukraine on our business.

Our forward-looking statements may not be accurate or complete, and we do not intend to update or revise them in light of actual results. New risks also periodically arise. Please consider the risks and factors that could cause our results to differ materially from what is described in our forward-looking statements, including inflation, and the ongoing developments related to Ukraine. See in particular "Factors Affecting Our Future Operating Results" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports filed with the SEC from time to time.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2023 % of sales June 30, 2022 % of sales Net sales $ 982,117 (a) 100.0 $ 978,387 100.0 Cost of sales 398,574 40.6 406,726 41.6 Gross profit 583,543 59.4 571,661 58.4 Research and development 47,245 4.8 44,023 4.5 Selling, general and administrative 228,594 23.3 242,206 24.8 Amortization 18,042 1.8 16,365 1.6 Interest expense 19,249 2.0 12,765 1.3 Restructuring charges 8,021 0.8 1,770 0.2 Other charges (income), net (1,011 ) (0.1 ) (2,160 ) (0.2 ) Earnings before taxes 263,403 26.8 256,692 26.2 Provision for taxes 49,476 5.0 44,622 4.5 Net earnings $ 213,927 21.8 $ 212,070 21.7 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 9.75 $ 9.39 Weighted average number of common shares 21,944,645 22,593,375 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 9.69 $ 9.29 Weighted average number of common 22,080,602 22,821,666 and common equivalent shares Note: (a) Local currency sales increased 2% as compared to the same period in 2022. RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2023 % of sales June 30, 2022 % of sales Earnings before taxes $ 263,403 $ 256,692 Amortization 18,042 16,365 Interest expense 19,249 12,765 Restructuring charges 8,021 1,770 Other charges (income), net (1,011 ) (2,160 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 307,704 (b) 31.3 $ 285,432 29.2 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit increased 8% as compared to the same period in 2022.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands except share data) (unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 % of sales June 30, 2022 % of sales Net sales $ 1,910,855 (a) 100.0 $ 1,876,178 100.0 Cost of sales 780,746 40.9 784,932 41.8 Gross profit 1,130,109 59.1 1,091,246 58.2 Research and development 92,722 4.9 87,051 4.6 Selling, general and administrative 463,232 24.2 477,518 25.5 Amortization 35,821 1.9 32,969 1.8 Interest expense 37,433 2.0 24,103 1.3 Restructuring charges 12,295 0.6 5,781 0.3 Other charges (income), net (1,407 ) (0.1 ) (5,869 ) (0.3 ) Earnings before taxes 490,013 25.6 469,693 25.0 Provision for taxes 87,660 4.5 83,622 4.4 Net earnings $ 402,353 21.1 $ 386,071 20.6 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 18.28 $ 17.02 Weighted average number of common shares 22,013,662 22,680,353 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 18.15 $ 16.84 Weighted average number of common 22,164,394 22,928,933 and common equivalent shares Note: (a) Local currency sales increased 4% as compared to the same period in 2022. RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES TO ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT Six months ended Six months ended June 30, 2023 % of sales June 30, 2022 % of sales Earnings before taxes $ 490,013 $ 469,693 Amortization 35,821 32,969 Interest expense 37,433 24,103 Restructuring charges 12,295 5,781 Other charges (income), net (1,407 ) (5,869 ) Adjusted operating profit $ 574,155 (b) 30.0 $ 526,677 (b) 28.1 Note: (b) Adjusted operating profit increased 9% as compared to the same period in 2022.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,574 $ 95,966 Accounts receivable, net 648,002 709,321 Inventories 394,959 441,694 Other current assets and prepaid expenses 119,971 128,108 Total current assets 1,246,506 1,375,089 Property, plant and equipment, net 780,723 778,600 Goodwill and other intangibles assets, net 959,694 966,224 Other non-current assets 383,472 372,482 Total assets $ 3,370,395 $ 3,492,395 Short-term borrowings and maturities of long-term debt $ 107,365 $ 106,054 Trade accounts payable 170,230 252,538 Accrued and other current liabilities 730,408 789,139 Total current liabilities 1,008,003 1,147,731 Long-term debt 2,045,462 1,908,480 Other non-current liabilities 406,635 411,391 Total liabilities 3,460,100 3,467,602 Shareholders' equity (89,705 ) 24,793 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,370,395 $ 3,492,395

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (amounts in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities: Net earnings $ 213,927 $ 212,070 $ 402,353 $ 386,071 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 12,194 11,447 24,217 23,327 Amortization 18,042 16,365 35,821 32,969 Deferred tax benefit (2,368 ) (2,141 ) (1,766 ) (3,237 ) Other 4,195 4,691 8,222 9,200 Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in operating assets and liabilities 20,821 (23,276 ) (48,774 ) (138,337 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 266,811 219,156 420,073 309,993 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 412 118 412 118 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (28,751 ) (43,240 ) (51,947 ) (62,391 ) Proceeds from government funding (a) 1,264 7,013 1,264 25,013 Acquisitions - (1,061 ) (613 ) (10,765 ) Other investing activities (15,837 ) 3,629 (14,414 ) 7,372 Net cash used in investing activities (42,912 ) (33,541 ) (65,298 ) (40,653 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 475,903 555,776 1,080,921 1,239,813 Repayments of borrowings (455,215 ) (474,080 ) (958,731 ) (952,559 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,614 12,421 19,087 17,710 Repurchases of common stock (250,000 ) (274,999 ) (499,999 ) (549,999 ) Acquisition contingent consideration payment (5,626 ) (7,912 ) (5,626 ) (7,912 ) Other financing activities (103 ) (50 ) (714 ) (382 ) Net cash used in financing activities (227,427 ) (188,844 ) (365,062 ) (253,329 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,983 ) (4,271 ) (2,105 ) (5,126 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,511 ) (7,500 ) (12,392 ) 10,885 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 89,085 116,949 95,966 98,564 End of period $ 83,574 $ 109,449 $ 83,574 $ 109,449 RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW Net cash provided by operating activities $ 266,811 $ 219,156 $ 420,073 $ 309,993 Payments in respect of restructuring activities 5,415 2,331 7,398 4,245 Transition tax payment 8,042 4,289 8,042 4,289 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 412 118 412 118 Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (a) (24,907 ) (20,054 ) (44,815 ) (37,526 ) Acquisition payments (b) 4,775 2,405 4,775 2,579 Adjusted free cash flow $ 260,548 $ 208,245 $ 395,885 $ 283,698

Notes: (a) In September 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to increase the domestic production capacity of pipette tips and enhance manufacturing automation and logistics. The Company will receive funding of $35.8 million, which will offset future capital expenditures. Funding proceeds of $1.3 million and $7.0 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and the related purchase of property, plant and equipment of $3.8 million and $23.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow. Funding proceeds of $1.3 million and $25.0 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and the related purchase of property, plant and equipment of $7.1 million and $24.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, are excluded from Adjusted free cash flow. (b) Includes $4.4 million and $2.4 million of the PendoTECH contingent consideration payment that was reported in net cash provided by operating activities as required by U.S. GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC. OTHER OPERATING STATISTICS SALES GROWTH BY DESTINATION (unaudited) Europe Americas Asia/RoW Total U.S. Dollar Sales Growth Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 1 % 1 % (1 %) 0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2 % 3 % 1 % 2 % Local Currency Sales Growth Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 0 % 1 % 4 % 2 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 3 % 3 % 6 % 4 % RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED EPS AS REPORTED TO ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 % Growth 2023 2022 % Growth EPS as reported, diluted $ 9.69 $ 9.29 4 % $ 18.15 $ 16.84 8 % Purchased intangible amortization, net of tax 0.23 (a) 0.22 (a) 0.46 (a) 0.44 (a) Restructuring charges, net of tax 0.29 (b) 0.06 (b) 0.45 (b) 0.20 (b) Income tax expense (0.02 ) (c) (0.18 ) (c) (0.24 ) (c) (0.25 ) (c) Acquisition costs, net of tax - - - (d) 0.02 (d) Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 10.19 $ 9.39 9 % $ 18.82 $ 17.25 9 %

Notes: (a) Represents the EPS impact of purchased intangibles amortization of $6.7 million ($5.2 million net of tax) and $6.4 million ($4.9 million net of tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and of $13.3 million ($10.3 million net of tax) and $13.0 million ($10.1 million net of tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (b) Represents the EPS impact of restructuring charges of $8.0 million ($6.5 million after tax) and $1.8 million ($1.4 million after tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, and $12.3 million ($10.0 million after tax) and $5.8 million ($4.7 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, which primarily include employee related costs. (c) Represents the EPS impact of the difference between our quarterly and estimated annual tax rate before non-recurring discrete items during the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 due to the timing of excess tax benefits associated with stock option exercises. Also includes a $0.05 EPS charge for the three months ended June 30, 2023 for the increase of our annualized effective tax rate to 19.0% for the first quarter of 2023. (d) Represents the EPS impact of acquisition costs of $0.5 million ($0.4 million after tax) for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

