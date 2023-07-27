ELMER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ELMER BANCORP, INC. ("Elmer Bancorp" or the "Company") (OTC Pink: ELMA), the parent company of The First National Bank of Elmer (the "Bank"), announces its operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, Elmer Bancorp reported net income of $949,000, or $0.83 per average diluted common share, compared to $509,000, or $0.44 per average diluted common share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 net income totaled $1.773 million or $1.54 per average diluted common share compared to $820,000, or $0.71 per average diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $3.826 million, an increase of $829,600 from $2.997 million in the second quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, net interest income totaled $7.532 million compared to $5.743 million for the six-month period of 2022. This increase in net interest income is related to higher interest income on our overnight investments as well as higher interest and fees on loans resulting from core loan growth year-over-year partially offset by higher interest paid on deposits. The loan loss provision was reduced by $23,500 and $64,400 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to no loan loss provision in the first or second quarter of 2022. This adjustment was the result of the bank implementing the required loan loss calculation under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) model.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $11,100 lower than the same three-month period a year ago and $30,300 lower than the six-month period last year. Lower fees on sold mortgages partially offset by higher service fee income accounted for the decrease in the three and six-month period.

Non-interest expenses were higher for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 versus the prior year periods by $211,900 and $459,400, respectively. Increases in employment costs, occupancy and equipment expenses, miscellaneous expenses, other real estate owned expenses and data processing expenses were partially offset by lower professional fees.

Elmer Bancorp's total assets at June 30, 2023 totaled $361.1 million, a decrease of $31.8 million from the June 30, 2022 level of $392.9 million. Loans totaled $287.1 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $24.0 million from the June 30, 2022 total of $263.1 million. The increase in loans was more than offset by a decrease in overnight investments of $57.1 million. At June 30, 2023, the allowance for loan losses was 1.40% of total loans.

Deposits totaled $328.3 million at June 30, 2023, a $34.7 million decrease over the June 30, 2022 total of $363.0 million, reflecting decreases of $27.8 million and $6.9 million in interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, respectively. This decrease in deposits is reflective of runoff that is occurring on deposits of government stimulus programs that have been artificially inflating our deposit totals. Stockholders' equity totaled $31.1 million at June 30, 2023. The book value per share at June 30, 2023 was $27.00 compared to $24.51 per share at June 30, 2022. The Bank met all regulatory capital requirements to be classified as a well-capitalized institution as of June 30, 2023.

Brian W. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, " Once again, we are pleased to announce an outstanding earnings report for the second quarter of 2023. Contributing to the Bank's financial results was an increase in year-over-year net interest income of $829,600. This is a result of the current increasing interest rate environment and its impact on the Bank's overnight investments and a $24.0 million increase in loan balances outstanding. Although we have seen some deposit runoff as deposits adjust to more expected levels, we are pleased that deposit balances are still well above pre-pandemic levels. As we move into the second half of 2023, we are optimistic and hopeful but remain cautious as we navigate the challenging economic environment. As always, we would like to thank our loyal customers, shareholders and team members for their dedication and support, as we continue to celebrate our 120th year of being your bank of choice."

The First National Bank of Elmer, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Elmer, New Jersey, has a long history of serving the community since its beginnings in 1903. We are a community bank focused on providing deposit and loan products to retail customers and to small and mid-sized businesses from our six full-service branch offices located in Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties, New Jersey, including our main office located at 10 South Main Street in Elmer, New Jersey. Deposits at The First National Bank of Elmer are insured up to the legal maximum amount by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

For more information about Elmer Bank and its products and services, please visit our website at www.ElmerBank.com or call toll free 1-856-358-7000.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other statements made from time to time by the Company's management contain express and implied statements relating to our future financial condition, results of operations, credit quality, corporate objectives, and other financial and business matters, which are considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from those expected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements include economic conditions affecting the financial industry: changes in interest rates and shape of the yield curve, credit risk associated with our lending activities, risks relating to our market area, significant real estate collateral and the real estate market, operating, legal and regulatory risk, fiscal and monetary policy, economic, political and competitive forces affecting our business, our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, and management's analysis of these risks and factors being incorrect, and/or the strategies developed to address them being unsuccessful. Any statements made that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to make any public announcement when we consider forward-looking statements to no longer be accurate because of new information of future events, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

ELMER BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Six Months Ended Three Months Ended 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Statement of Income Data: (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income $ 8,093 $ 6,142 $ 4,146 $ 3,947 $ 3,195 Interest expense 561 399 320 241 198 Net interest income 7,532 5,743 3,826 3,706 2,997 Provision for loan losses (64 ) - (24 ) (41 ) - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,596 5,743 3,850 3,747 2,997 Non-interest income 501 531 258 243 269 Non-interest expense 5,612 5,153 2,776 2,837 2,564 Income before income tax expense 2,485 1,121 1,332 1,153 702 Income tax expense 712 301 383 330 193 Net income $ 1,773 $ 820 $ 949 $ 823 $ 509 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.54 $ 0.71 $ 0.83 $ 0.72 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 1.54 $ 0.71 $ 0.83 $ 0.72 $ 0.44 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,148,311 1,147,408 1,149,200 1,148,260 1,148,418 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,149,492 1,149,378 1,150,220 1,149,682 1,149,954 Statement of Condition Data (Period End): 6/30/2023 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Total investments $ 23,963 $ 25,910 $ 23,963 $ 24,639 $ 25,910 Total gross loans $ 287,074 $ 263,109 $ 287,074 $ 287,296 $ 263,109 Allowance for loan losses $ 4,013 $ 4,554 $ 4,013 $ 4,037 $ 4,554 Total assets $ 361,079 $ 392,923 $ 361,079 $ 371,095 $ 392,923 Total deposits $ 328,273 $ 363,042 $ 328,273 $ 338,013 $ 363,042 Total stockholders' equity $ 31,119 $ 28,215 $ 31,119 $ 30,744 $ 28,215 Book value per share $ 27.00 $ 24.51 $ 27.00 $ 26.68 $ 24.51

