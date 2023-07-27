BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," or together with its affiliates and subsidiaries, "Eastern") (NASDAQ Global Select Market: EBC), the stock holding company of Eastern Bank, today announced its 2023 second quarter financial results and the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023

Total revenue of $195.4 million. Total operating revenue* of $196.3 million, an increase of $1.5 million from the prior quarter.

Net income of $48.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $194.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the prior quarter.

Operating net income* of $45.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $61.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate of 27% in the second quarter was higher than expected due in part to impacts of the repositioning in the prior quarter.

Total loans increased $286.6 million, or 2.1%, to $14.0 billion, as compared to the prior quarter.

The net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis* expanded 14 basis points to 2.80%.

Continued strong asset quality, with annualized net charge-offs ("NCOs") of 0.01% of average total loans and non-performing loans of $30.6 million, or 0.22% of total loans. Provision for allowance for loan losses was $7.5 million, up from $25 thousand in the prior quarter and contributing to an increase in the allowance of $7.0 million.

Healthy balance sheet with 11.7% shareholders' equity to assets, 8.9% tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets* and 15.7% common equity tier 1 capital ratio1. Total borrowings and brokered deposits of less than 5% of total assets.

During the first quarter, the Company completed a balance sheet repositioning by selling $1.9 billion in lower-yielding available-for-sale ("AFS") investment securities creating a non-recurring, after-tax loss of $280 million ("the repositioning"). Proceeds from the sale were primarily used in the second quarter to reduce Federal Home Loan Bank advances, support customer deposit activity and fund loan growth.

" Our second quarter results show the tangible benefits of the balance sheet repositioning completed in the first quarter," said Bob Rivers, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. and Eastern Bank. " As anticipated, our net interest margin expanded 14 basis points in the quarter, and the cash raised from the sale was used to enhance our overall financial positioning. Our wholesale funding was less than 5% of total assets at the end of the quarter and operating revenues were up $1.5 million. Our highest priority is to be available for our customers and meet their banking and borrowing needs. Our strong balance sheet and core earnings position us well to do just that even in an uncertain economic environment."

Please refer to Appendices A-E to this press release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics denoted by an asterisk.

____________________

1 Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary estimates.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income was $141.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $138.3 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $3.3 million.

The net interest margin on a FTE basis* was 2.80% for the second quarter, representing a 14 basis point increase from the first quarter, as asset yields increased faster than funding costs.

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2023 included a partial quarter impact of the repositioning, which occurred in mid-March.

Total interest-earning asset yields increased 35 basis points from the prior quarter to 3.95%, due to increased loan and short-term investment yields as a result of higher short-term interest rates during the quarter as well as the sale of lower yielding AFS securities in the prior quarter and higher average short-term investment balances.

Total interest-bearing liabilities cost increased 30 basis points from the prior quarter to 1.79%, due to core deposit pricing increases and deposit mix shifts, partially offset by lower borrowing costs due to the reduction in borrowings as a result of the repositioning.

Please refer to Appendices A-E to this press release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics denoted by an asterisk.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income was $53.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $278.3 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $332.2 million. The loss in the prior quarter was due to the sale of $1.9 billion in AFS investment securities as part of the repositioning. Noninterest income on an operating basis* was $50.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $52.0 million for the prior quarter, a decrease of $1.2 million.

Insurance commissions decreased $3.9 million to $27.6 million in the second quarter, compared to $31.5 million in the prior quarter, driven primarily by seasonality. Compared to the comparable prior year quarter, insurance commissions increased $2.9 million, or 12%.

Service charges on deposit accounts decreased $0.8 million on a consecutive quarter basis to $7.2 million.

Trust and investment advisory fees increased $0.4 million on a consecutive quarter basis to $6.1 million.

Debit card processing fees increased $0.3 million from the prior quarter to $3.5 million.

Income from investments held in rabbi trust accounts was $3.0 million in the second quarter compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter.

There were no realized gains or losses on sales of AFS securities in the second quarter compared to realized losses of $333.2 million in the prior quarter due to the repositioning.

Please refer to Appendices A-E to this press release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics denoted by an asterisk.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense was $121.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $116.3 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $5.4 million. Noninterest expense on an operating basis* for the second quarter of 2023 was $120.3 million, compared to $115.0 million in the prior quarter, an increase of $5.3 million.

Salaries and employee benefits expense was $79.2 million in the second quarter, representing an increase of $0.7 million from the prior quarter.

Office occupancy and equipment expense was $9.8 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $0.1 million from the prior quarter.

Data processing expense was $13.9 million in the second quarter, an increase of $0.4 million from the prior quarter.

Professional services expense was $4.1 million in the second quarter, an increase of $0.6 million from the prior quarter.

Marketing expense was $2.1 million in the second quarter, an increase of $1.0 million from the prior quarter.

Loan expenses were unchanged at $1.1 million in the second quarter.

Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance expense was $3.0 million in the second quarter, an increase of $0.5 million from the prior quarter.

Other noninterest expense was $7.2 million in the second quarter, an increase of $1.9 million from the prior quarter, due primarily to an increase of $1.5 million in provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposure.

Please refer to Appendices A-E to this press release for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial metrics denoted by an asterisk.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for loan losses was $148.0 million at June 30, 2023, or 1.06% of total loans, compared to $140.9 million, or 1.03% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses totaling $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 due to a combination of loan growth and higher reserve rates.

Non-performing loans totaled $30.6 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $34.6 million at the end of the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $0.5 million, or 0.01% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to $0.2 million or less than 0.01% of average total loans in the prior quarter, respectively.

DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 1, 2023.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2023.

As announced in September of 2022, the Company received regulatory non-objection for its second share repurchase program of up to 8,900,000 shares, representing approximately 5% of its shares of common stock then outstanding. The repurchase program, which is limited to $200 million through August 31, 2023, may be modified or terminated by the Board of Directors of the Company at any time. At June 30, 2023, there were 6,989,750 shares available for repurchase and $161.8 million in total market value remaining under the repurchase authorization.

CONFERENCE CALL AND PRESENTATION INFORMATION

A conference call and webcast covering Eastern's second quarter 2023 earnings will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To join by telephone, participants can call the toll-free dial-in number (888) 259-6580 from within the U.S. and reference conference ID 19006231. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Participants may join the webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.easternbank.com. A presentation providing additional information for the quarter is also available at investor.easternbank.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available on demand on this site.

ABOUT EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of June 30, 2023, Eastern Bank had approximately $22 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues, and communities. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

*Denotes a non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release.

A non-GAAP financial measure is defined as a numerical measure of the Company's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding (or including) amounts that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP") in the Company's statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements).

The Company presents non-GAAP financial measures, which management uses to evaluate the Company's performance, and which exclude the effects of certain transactions that management believes are unrelated to its core business and are therefore not necessarily indicative of its current performance or financial position. Management believes excluding these items facilitates greater visibility for investors into the Company's core business as well as underlying trends that may, to some extent, be obscured by inclusion of such items in the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

There are items in the Company's financial statements that impact its financial results, but which management believes are unrelated to the Company's core business. Accordingly, the Company presents noninterest income on an operating basis, total operating revenue, noninterest expense on an operating basis, operating net income, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (discussed further below), and the operating efficiency ratio. Each of these figures excludes the impact of such applicable items because management believes such exclusion can provide greater visibility into the Company's core business and underlying trends. Such items that management does not consider to be core to the Company's business include (i) income and expenses from investments held in rabbi trusts, (ii) gains and losses on sales of securities available for sale, net, (iii) gains and losses on the sale of other assets, (iv) rabbi trust employee benefits, (v) impairment charges on tax credit investments and associated tax credit benefits, (vi) other real estate owned ("OREO") gains, (vii) merger and acquisition expenses, (viii) the non-cash pension settlement charge recognized related to the Defined Benefit Plan, and (ix) certain discrete tax items. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total noninterest income and total noninterest expense because each contains income or expense components, as applicable, such as income associated with rabbi trust accounts and rabbi trust employee benefit expense, which are market-driven, and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, reconciliations of the Company's outlook for its noninterest income on an operating basis and its noninterest expense on an operating basis to an outlook for total noninterest income and total noninterest expense, respectively, cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.

Management also presents tangible assets, tangible shareholders' equity, average tangible shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, the ratio of tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets including the impact of mark-to-market adjustments on held-to-maturity securities, return on average tangible shareholders' equity, and operating return on average shareholders' equity (discussed further above), each of which excludes the impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, as management believes these financial measures provide investors with the ability to further assess the Company's performance, identify trends in its core business and provide a comparison of its capital adequacy to other companies. The Company included the tangible ratios because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management to assess performance and identify trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be considered an alternative or substitute for financial results or measures determined in accordance with GAAP or as an indication of the Company's cash flows from operating activities, a measure of its liquidity position or an indication of funds available for its cash needs. An item which management considers to be non-core and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular period. In addition, management's methodology for calculating non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the methodologies employed by other banking companies to calculate the same or similar performance measures, and accordingly, the Company's reported non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to the same or similar performance measures reported by other banking companies. Please refer to Appendices A-E for reconciliations of the Company's GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in the forward-looking statements.

Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include; adverse developments in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; increased competitive pressures; changes in interest rates and resulting changes in competitor or customer behavior, mix or costs of sources of funding, and deposit amounts and composition; risks that revenue or expense synergies or the other expected benefits of the Company's merger with Century Bank in November 2021 may not fully materialize for the Company in the timeframe expected or at all, or may be more costly to achieve; adverse national or regional economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets or banking sector; legislative and regulatory changes and related compliance costs that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and its subsidiary Eastern Bank are engaged, including the effect of, and changes in, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, such as the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; market and monetary fluctuations, including inflationary or recessionary pressures, interest rate sensitivity, liquidity constraints, increased borrowing and funding costs, and fluctuations due to actual or anticipated changes to federal tax laws; the realizability of deferred tax assets; the Company's ability to successfully implement its risk mitigation strategies; asset and credit quality deterioration, including adverse developments in local or regional real estate markets that decrease collateral values associated with existing loans; operational risks such as cybersecurity incidents, natural disasters, and pandemics, including COVID-19; and the failure of the Company to execute all of its planned share repurchases. For further discussion of such factors, please see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Certain information in this press release is presented as reviewed by the Company's management and includes information derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income, non-GAAP financial measures, and operational and performance metrics. For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

As of and for the three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Earnings data Net interest income $ 141,588 $ 138,309 $ 149,994 $ 152,179 $ 137,757 Noninterest income 53,831 (278,330 ) 44,516 43,353 41,877 Total revenue 195,419 (140,021 ) 194,510 195,532 179,634 Noninterest expense 121,648 116,294 132,757 116,840 111,139 Pre-tax, pre-provision income (loss) 73,771 (256,315 ) 61,753 78,692 68,495 Provision for allowance for loan losses 7,501 25 10,880 6,480 1,050 Pre-tax income (loss) 66,270 (256,340 ) 50,873 72,212 67,445 Net income (loss) 48,657 (194,096 ) 42,294 54,777 51,172 Operating net income (non-GAAP) 45,323 61,113 49,912 55,742 52,518 Per-share data Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.30 $ (1.20 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.30 $ (1.20 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.38 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.38 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 Book value per share $ 14.33 $ 14.63 $ 14.03 $ 13.59 $ 15.17 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 10.59 $ 10.88 $ 10.28 $ 9.87 $ 11.52 Profitability Return on average assets (1) 0.89 % (3.50 )% 0.75 % 0.97 % 0.92 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (1) 0.83 % 1.09 % 0.88 % 0.97 % 0.94 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 7.51 % (32.00 )% 6.93 % 7.83 % 7.16 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (1) 7.00 % 10.07 % 8.17 % 7.98 % 7.34 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 10.06 % (43.75 )% 9.54 % 10.25 % 9.28 % Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (1) 9.37 % 13.78 % 11.26 % 10.44 % 9.53 % Net interest margin (FTE) (1) 2.80 % 2.66 % 2.81 % 2.87 % 2.63 % Cost of deposits (1) 1.22 % 0.92 % 0.37 % 0.10 % 0.06 % Efficiency ratio 62.25 % (83.05 )% 68.25 % 59.75 % 61.87 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.31 % 59.06 % 61.11 % 58.38 % 60.61 % Balance Sheet (end of period) Total assets $ 21,583,493 $ 22,720,530 $ 22,646,858 $ 22,042,933 $ 22,350,848 Total loans 13,961,878 13,675,250 13,575,531 12,903,954 12,398,694 Total deposits 18,180,972 18,541,580 18,974,359 18,733,381 19,163,801 Total loans / total deposits 77 % 74 % 72 % 69 % 65 % Asset quality Allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") $ 147,955 $ 140,938 $ 142,211 $ 131,663 $ 125,531 ALLL / total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 484.18 % 407.65 % 368.38 % 387.77 % 209.64 % Total NPLs / total loans 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.48 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) ("NCOs") / average total loans (1) 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % (0.01 )% Capital adequacy Shareholders' equity / assets 11.71 % 11.35 % 10.91 % 10.96 % 12.16 % Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.93 % 8.70 % 8.24 % 8.20 % 9.52 % (1) Presented on an annualized basis.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of Jun 30, 2023 change from (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 ASSETS ? $ ? % ? $ ? % Cash and due from banks $ 105,066 $ 98,377 $ 100,309 $ 6,689 7 % $ 4,757 5 % Short-term investments 768,436 2,039,439 268,605 (1,271,003 ) (62 )% 499,831 186 % Cash and cash equivalents 873,502 2,137,816 368,914 (1,264,314 ) (59 )% 504,588 137 % Available for sale ("AFS") securities (1) 4,520,293 4,700,134 7,536,921 (179,841 ) (4 )% (3,016,628 ) (40 )% Held to maturity ("HTM") securities (1) 465,061 471,185 488,581 (6,124 ) (1 )% (23,520 ) (5 )% Total securities 4,985,354 5,171,319 8,025,502 (185,965 ) (4 )% (3,040,148 ) (38 )% Loans held for sale 2,835 3,068 764 (233 ) (8 )% 2,071 271 % Loans: Commercial and industrial 3,341,976 3,169,438 2,840,734 172,538 5 % 501,242 18 % Commercial real estate 5,242,290 5,201,196 4,792,345 41,094 1 % 449,945 9 % Commercial construction 371,367 357,117 303,463 14,250 4 % 67,904 22 % Business banking 1,089,548 1,078,678 1,126,853 10,870 1 % (37,305 ) (3 )% Total commercial loans 10,045,181 9,806,429 9,063,395 238,752 2 % 981,786 11 % Residential real estate 2,510,705 2,497,491 1,989,621 13,214 1 % 521,084 26 % Consumer home equity 1,198,290 1,180,824 1,147,425 17,466 1 % 50,865 4 % Other consumer 207,702 190,506 198,253 17,196 9 % 9,449 5 % Total loans 13,961,878 13,675,250 12,398,694 286,628 2 % 1,563,184 13 % Allowance for loan losses (147,955 ) (140,938 ) (125,531 ) (7,017 ) 5 % (22,424 ) 18 % Unamortized prem./disc. and def. fees (15,202 ) (13,597 ) (20,988 ) (1,605 ) 12 % 5,786 (28 )% Net loans 13,798,721 13,520,715 12,252,175 278,006 2 % 1,546,546 13 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 26,894 45,168 5,714 (18,274 ) (40 )% 21,180 371 % Premises and equipment 59,501 61,110 69,019 (1,609 ) (3 )% (9,518 ) (14 )% Bank-owned life insurance 162,718 161,755 158,890 963 1 % 3,828 2 % Goodwill and other intangibles, net 658,993 660,165 653,853 (1,172 ) - % 5,140 1 % Deferred income taxes, net 351,054 314,139 244,153 36,915 12 % 106,901 44 % Prepaid expenses 158,388 163,018 188,115 (4,630 ) (3 )% (29,727 ) (16 )% Other assets 505,533 482,257 383,749 23,276 5 % 121,784 32 % Total assets $ 21,583,493 $ 22,720,530 $ 22,350,848 $ (1,137,037 ) (5 )% $ (767,355 ) (3 )% LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 5,346,693 $ 5,564,016 $ 6,604,154 $ (217,323 ) (4 )% $ (1,257,461 ) (19 )% Interest checking accounts 4,173,079 4,240,780 5,348,181 (67,701 ) (2 )% (1,175,102 ) (22 )% Savings accounts 1,495,540 1,633,790 2,015,865 (138,250 ) (8 )% (520,325 ) (26 )% Money market investment 4,814,412 5,135,590 4,787,603 (321,178 ) (6 )% 26,809 1 % Certificates of deposit 2,351,248 1,967,404 407,998 383,844 20 % 1,943,250 476 % Total deposits 18,180,972 18,541,580 19,163,801 (360,608 ) (2 )% (982,829 ) (5 )% Borrowed funds: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 314,021 1,100,952 13,560 (786,931 ) (71 )% 300,461 2216 % Escrow deposits of borrowers 22,980 25,671 19,456 (2,691 ) (10 )% 3,524 18 % Interest rate swap collateral funds 14,210 11,780 10,100 2,430 21 % 4,110 41 % Total borrowed funds 351,211 1,138,403 43,116 (787,192 ) (69 )% 308,095 715 % Other liabilities 524,538 461,424 425,535 63,114 14 % 99,003 23 % Total liabilities 19,056,721 20,141,407 19,632,452 (1,084,686 ) (5 )% (575,731 ) (3 )% Shareholders' equity: Common shares 1,766 1,764 1,793 2 - % (27 ) (2 )% Additional paid-in capital 1,656,750 1,651,524 1,700,495 5,226 - % (43,745 ) (3 )% Unallocated common shares held by the employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP") (135,232 ) (136,470 ) (140,203 ) 1,238 (1 )% 4,971 (4 )% Retained earnings 1,704,470 1,672,169 1,817,474 32,301 2 % (113,004 ) (6 )% Accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI"), net of tax (700,982 ) (609,864 ) (661,163 ) (91,118 ) 15 % (39,819 ) 6 % Total shareholders' equity 2,526,772 2,579,123 2,718,396 (52,351 ) (2 )% (191,624 ) (7 )% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,583,493 $ 22,720,530 $ 22,350,848 $ (1,137,037 ) (5 )% $ (767,355 ) (3 )% (1) AFS and HTM securities represented at fair value and amortized cost, respectively.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three months ended Three months ended Jun 30, 2023 change from three months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Interest and dividend income: ? $ ? % ? $ ? % Interest and fees on loans $ 160,862 $ 153,540 $ 107,236 $ 7,322 5 % $ 53,626 50 % Taxable interest and dividends on securities 24,618 28,642 31,121 (4,024 ) (14 )% (6,503 ) (21 )% Non-taxable interest and dividends on securities 1,434 1,434 1,862 - - % (428 ) (23 )% Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 14,851 5,264 652 9,587 182 % 14,199 2178 % Total interest and dividend income 201,765 188,880 140,871 12,885 7 % 60,894 43 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 56,146 42,933 3,061 13,213 31 % 53,085 1734 % Interest on borrowings 4,031 7,638 53 (3,607 ) (47 )% 3,978 7506 % Total interest expense 60,177 50,571 3,114 9,606 19 % 57,063 1832 % Net interest income 141,588 138,309 137,757 3,279 2 % 3,831 3 % Provision for allowance for loan losses 7,501 25 1,050 7,476 29904 % 6,451 614 % Net interest income after provision for allowance for loan losses 134,087 138,284 136,707 (4,197 ) (3 )% (2,620 ) (2 )% Noninterest income: Insurance commissions 27,609 31,503 24,682 (3,894 ) (12 )% 2,927 12 % Service charges on deposit accounts 7,242 6,472 8,313 770 12 % (1,071 ) (13 )% Trust and investment advisory fees 6,131 5,770 5,994 361 6 % 137 2 % Debit card processing fees 3,513 3,170 3,223 343 11 % 290 9 % Interest rate swap income (losses) 825 (408 ) 1,593 1,233 (302 )% (768 ) (48 )% Income (losses) from investments held in rabbi trusts 3,002 2,857 (7,316 ) 145 5 % 10,318 (141 )% (Losses) gains on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net (50 ) (74 ) 49 24 (32 )% (99 ) (202 )% Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net - (333,170 ) (104 ) 333,170 (100 )% 104 (100 )% Other 5,559 5,550 5,443 9 - % 116 2 % Total noninterest income 53,831 (278,330 ) 41,877 332,161 (119 )% 11,954 29 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 79,224 78,478 72,996 746 1 % 6,228 9 % Office occupancy and equipment 9,802 9,878 9,888 (76 ) (1 )% (86 ) (1 )% Data processing 13,874 13,441 14,345 433 3 % (471 ) (3 )% Professional services 4,056 3,420 3,532 636 19 % 524 15 % Marketing 2,136 1,097 2,651 1,039 95 % (515 ) (19 )% Loan expenses 1,115 1,095 1,626 20 2 % (511 ) (31 )% Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 3,034 2,546 1,720 488 19 % 1,314 76 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,172 960 907 212 22 % 265 29 % Other 7,235 5,379 3,474 1,856 35 % 3,761 108 % Total noninterest expense 121,648 116,294 111,139 5,354 5 % 10,509 9 % Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense 66,270 (256,340 ) 67,445 322,610 (126 )% (1,175 ) (2 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 17,613 (62,244 ) 16,273 79,857 (128 )% 1,340 8 % Net income (loss) $ 48,657 $ (194,096 ) $ 51,172 $ 242,753 (125 )% $ (2,515 ) (5 )% Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic (1) 162,232,236 161,991,373 166,533,920 240,863 0 % (4,301,684 ) (3 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted (1) 162,246,675 162,059,431 166,573,627 187,244 0 % (4,326,952 ) (3 )% Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.30 $ (1.20 ) $ 0.31 $ 1.50 (125 )% $ (0.01 ) (2 )% Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.30 $ (1.20 ) $ 0.31 $ 1.50 (125 )% $ (0.01 ) (2 )% (1) Shares held by the Company's ESOP that have not been allocated to employees in accordance with the terms of the ESOP are not deemed outstanding for earnings per share calculations.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Six months ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 Change Interest and dividend income: ? $ ? % Interest and fees on loans $ 314,402 $ 208,603 $ 105,799 51 % Taxable interest and dividends on securities 53,260 58,997 (5,737 ) (10 )% Non-taxable interest and dividends on securities 2,868 3,668 (800 ) (22 )% Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 20,115 1,088 19,027 1749 % Total interest and dividend income 390,645 272,356 118,289 43 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 99,079 6,383 92,696 1452 % Interest on borrowings 11,669 92 11,577 12584 % Total interest expense 110,748 6,475 104,273 1610 % Net interest income 279,897 265,881 14,016 5 % Provision for allowance for loan losses 7,526 565 6,961 1232 % Net interest income after provision for allowance for loan losses 272,371 265,316 7,055 3 % Noninterest income: Insurance commissions 59,112 53,395 5,717 11 % Service charges on deposit accounts 13,714 16,850 (3,136 ) (19 )% Trust and investment advisory fees 11,901 12,135 (234 ) (2 )% Debit card processing fees 6,683 6,168 515 8 % Interest rate swap income 417 4,525 (4,108 ) (91 )% Income (losses) from investments held in rabbi trusts 5,859 (11,749 ) 17,608 (150 )% (Losses) gains on sales of mortgage loans held for sale, net (124 ) 218 (342 ) (157 )% Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (333,170 ) (2,276 ) (330,894 ) 14538 % Other 11,109 9,026 2,083 23 % Total noninterest (loss) income (224,499 ) 88,292 (312,791 ) (354 )% Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 157,702 142,522 15,180 11 % Office occupancy and equipment 19,680 21,502 (1,822 ) (8 )% Data processing 27,315 29,665 (2,350 ) (8 )% Professional services 7,476 7,482 (6 ) - % Marketing 3,233 4,225 (992 ) (23 )% Loan expenses 2,210 3,545 (1,335 ) (38 )% Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance 5,580 3,132 2,448 78 % Amortization of intangible assets 2,132 1,734 398 23 % Other 12,614 6,198 6,416 104 % Total noninterest expense 237,942 220,005 17,937 8 % (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (190,070 ) 133,603 (323,673 ) (242 )% Income tax (benefit) expense (44,631 ) 30,915 (75,546 ) (244 )% Net (loss) income $ (145,439 ) $ 102,688 $ (248,127 ) (242 )% Share data: Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic (1) 162,112,223 168,184,528 (6,072,305 ) (4 )% Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted (1) 162,136,984 168,248,246 (6,111,262 ) (4 )% (Loss) earnings per share, basic $ (0.90 ) $ 0.61 $ (1.51 ) (247 )% (Loss) earnings per share, diluted $ (0.90 ) $ 0.61 $ (1.51 ) (247 )% (1) Shares held by the Company's ESOP that have not been allocated to employees in accordance with the terms of the ESOP are not deemed outstanding for earnings per share calculations.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID, & AVERAGE YIELDS As of and for the three months ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 9,920,608 $ 121,319 4.91 % $ 9,765,236 $ 115,929 4.81 % $ 8,944,652 $ 83,586 3.75 % Residential 2,513,941 21,992 3.51 % 2,513,413 21,614 3.49 % 1,960,014 14,683 3.00 % Consumer 1,370,011 21,045 6.16 % 1,358,616 20,059 5.99 % 1,309,864 11,494 3.52 % Total loans 13,804,560 164,356 4.78 % 13,637,265 157,602 4.69 % 12,214,530 109,763 3.60 % Investment securities 5,885,545 26,435 1.80 % 7,684,665 30,459 1.61 % 8,883,710 33,479 1.51 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,174,964 14,851 5.07 % 449,543 5,264 4.75 % 345,731 652 0.76 % Total interest-earning assets 20,865,069 205,642 3.95 % 21,771,473 193,325 3.60 % 21,443,971 143,894 2.69 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,084,413 739,270 962,734 Total assets $ 21,949,482 $ 22,510,743 $ 22,406,705 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 1,552,702 $ 47 0.01 % $ 1,721,143 $ 81 0.02 % $ 2,041,495 $ 51 0.01 % Interest checking 4,270,945 6,141 0.58 % 4,363,528 4,711 0.44 % 4,877,256 2,061 0.17 % Money market 5,064,469 26,611 2.11 % 5,040,330 20,305 1.63 % 5,069,609 745 0.06 % Time deposits 2,275,844 23,347 4.11 % 1,931,860 17,836 3.74 % 426,923 204 0.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,163,960 56,146 1.71 % 13,056,861 42,933 1.33 % 12,415,283 3,061 0.10 % Borrowings 348,597 4,031 4.64 % 675,056 7,638 4.59 % 35,330 53 0.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,512,557 60,177 1.79 % 13,731,917 50,571 1.49 % 12,450,613 3,114 0.10 % Demand deposit accounts 5,332,045 5,825,269 6,661,920 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 505,555 493,387 428,373 Total liabilities 19,350,157 20,050,573 19,540,906 Shareholders' equity 2,599,325 2,460,170 2,865,799 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,949,482 $ 22,510,743 $ 22,406,705 Net interest income - FTE $ 145,465 $ 142,754 $ 140,780 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.16 % 2.11 % 2.59 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 7,352,512 $ 8,039,556 $ 8,993,358 Net interest margin - FTE (4) 2.80 % 2.66 % 2.63 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin - FTE represents fully-taxable equivalent net interest income* divided by average total interest-earning assets. Please refer to Appendix B to this press release for a reconciliation of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income. (5) Presented on an annualized basis.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID, & AVERAGE YIELDS As of and for the six months ended Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2022 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Avg. Balance Interest Yield / Cost (5) Interest-earning assets: Loans (1): Commercial $ 9,843,351 $ 237,248 4.86 % $ 8,958,795 $ 161,811 3.64 % Residential 2,513,679 43,605 3.50 % 1,948,816 29,155 3.02 % Consumer 1,364,345 41,105 6.08 % 1,301,721 21,944 3.40 % Total loans 13,721,375 321,958 4.73 % 12,209,332 212,910 3.52 % Non-taxable investment securities 197,755 3,634 3.71 % 262,082 4,645 3.57 % Taxable investment securities 6,582,380 53,260 1.63 % 8,504,026 58,997 1.40 % Total investment securities 6,780,135 56,894 1.69 % 8,766,108 63,642 1.46 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 814,257 20,115 4.98 % 672,757 1,088 0.33 % Total interest-earning assets 21,315,767 398,967 3.77 % 21,648,197 277,640 2.59 % Non-interest-earning assets 912,120 1,198,409 Total assets $ 22,227,887 $ 22,846,606 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings $ 1,636,457 $ 129 0.02 % $ 2,059,027 $ 102 0.01 % Interest checking 4,316,981 10,853 0.51 % 4,737,418 4,093 0.17 % Money market 5,052,467 46,916 1.87 % 5,317,559 1,665 0.06 % Time deposits 2,104,802 41,181 3.95 % 454,226 523 0.23 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,110,707 99,079 1.52 % 12,568,230 6,383 0.10 % Borrowings 510,925 11,669 4.61 % 33,012 92 0.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 13,621,632 110,748 1.64 % 12,601,242 6,475 0.10 % Demand deposit accounts 5,577,294 6,741,424 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 498,829 435,443 Total liabilities 19,697,755 19,778,109 Shareholders' equity 2,530,132 3,068,497 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,227,887 $ 22,846,606 Net interest income - FTE $ 288,219 $ 271,165 Net interest rate spread (2) 2.13 % 2.49 % Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 7,694,135 $ 9,046,955 Net interest margin - FTE (4) 2.73 % 2.53 % (1) Includes non-accrual loans. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin - FTE represents fully-taxable equivalent net interest income* divided by average total interest-earning assets. Please refer to Appendix B to this press release for a reconciliation of fully-taxable equivalent net interest income. (5) Presented on an annualized basis.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1) As of Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Non-accrual loans: Commercial $ 14,178 $ 17,271 $ 21,474 $ 19,886 $ 43,628 Residential 8,796 9,603 9,750 8,513 9,486 Consumer 7,584 7,699 7,380 5,555 6,766 Total non-accrual loans 30,558 34,573 38,604 33,954 59,880 Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more: - - - - - Total non-performing loans 30,558 34,573 38,604 33,954 59,880 Other real estate owned - - - - - Other non-performing assets: - - - - - Total non-performing assets $ 30,558 $ 34,573 $ 38,604 $ 33,954 $ 59,880 Total accruing troubled debt restructured ("TDR") (2) $ - $ - $ 28,834 $ 36,275 $ 33,518 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.28 % 0.26 % 0.48 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.15 % 0.27 % (1) Non-performing assets are comprised of NPLs, other real estate owned ("OREO"), and non-performing securities. NPLs consist of non-accrual loans and loans that are more than 90 days past due but still accruing interest. OREO consists of real estate properties, which primarily serve as collateral to secure the Company's loans, that it controls due to foreclosure or acceptance of a deed in lieu of foreclosure. (2) The Company adopted ASU 2022-02 on January 1, 2023 which eliminated the TDR recognition and measurement guidance. Accordingly, the Company had no TDRs to report as of March 31, 2023 and subsequent periods.

EASTERN BANKSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Three months ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average total loans $ 13,803,292 $ 13,633,165 $ 13,203,450 $ 12,521,426 $ 12,213,706 Allowance for loan losses, beginning of the period 140,938 142,211 131,663 125,531 124,166 Total cumulative effect of change in accounting principle (1): - (1,143 ) - - - Charged-off loans: Commercial and industrial - - 256 11 1 Commercial real estate - - - - - Commercial construction - - - - - Business banking 254 343 370 369 608 Residential real estate - - - - - Consumer home equity - 7 1 - - Other consumer 591 561 515 603 490 Total charged-off loans 845 911 1,142 983 1,099 Recoveries on loans previously charged-off: Commercial and industrial 26 139 248 126 698 Commercial real estate 2 4 38 3 36 Commercial construction - - - - - Business banking 204 481 391 286 464 Residential real estate 18 15 14 56 14 Consumer home equity - 1 8 6 6 Other consumer 111 116 111 158 196 Total recoveries 361 756 810 635 1,414 Net loans charged-off (recoveries): Commercial and industrial (26 ) (139 ) 8 (115 ) (697 ) Commercial real estate (2 ) (4 ) (38 ) (3 ) (36 ) Commercial construction - - - - - Business banking 50 (138 ) (21 ) 83 144 Residential real estate (18 ) (15 ) (14 ) (56 ) (14 ) Consumer home equity - 6 (7 ) (6 ) (6 ) Other consumer 480 445 404 445 294 Total net loans charged-off (recoveries) 484 155 332 348 (315 ) Provision for allowance for loan losses 7,501 25 10,880 6,480 1,050 Total allowance for loan losses, end of period $ 147,955 $ 140,938 $ 142,211 $ 131,663 $ 125,531 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans outstanding during this period (2) 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % (0.01 )% Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 1.06 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 1.02 % 1.01 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 484.18 % 407.65 % 368.38 % 387.77 % 209.64 % (1) For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, represents the adjustment needed to reflect the cumulative day one impact pursuant to the Company's adoption of ASU 2022-02 (i.e., cumulative effect adjustment related to the adoption of ASU 2022-02 as of January 1, 2023). The adjustment represents a $1.1 million decrease to the allowance attributable to the change in accounting methodology for estimating the allowance for loan losses resulting from the Company's adoption of the standard. (2) Presented on an annualized basis.

APPENDIX A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Earnings Metrics



For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As of and for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 48,657 $ (194,096 ) $ 42,294 $ 54,777 $ 51,172 Add: Noninterest income components: (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3,002 ) (2,857 ) (3,235 ) 2,248 7,316 Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net - 333,170 683 198 104 Gains on sales of other assets (12 ) (1 ) (14 ) (501 ) (1,251 ) Noninterest expense components: Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) 1,314 1,274 1,103 (867 ) (3,310 ) Merger and acquisition expenses - - - 271 - Defined Benefit Plan settlement loss - - 12,045 - - Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments (1,700 ) 331,586 10,582 1,349 2,859 Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1) 1,634 76,377 2,964 384 1,513 Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax $ (3,334 ) $ 255,209 $ 7,618 $ 965 $ 1,346 Operating net income (non-GAAP) $ 45,323 $ 61,113 $ 49,912 $ 55,742 $ 52,518 Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period (2): Basic 162,232,236 161,991,373 162,032,522 163,718,962 166,533,920 Diluted 162,246,675 162,059,431 162,263,547 164,029,649 166,573,627 Earnings (loss) per share, basic $ 0.30 $ (1.20 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 Earnings (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.30 $ (1.20 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.33 $ 0.31 Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.38 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.38 $ 0.31 $ 0.34 $ 0.32 Return on average assets (3) 0.89 % (3.50 )% 0.75 % 0.97 % 0.92 % Add: (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) (0.05 )% (0.05 )% (0.06 )% 0.04 % 0.13 % Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) 0.00 % 6.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Gains on sales of other assets (3) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.01 )% (0.02 )% Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % (0.02 )% (0.06 )% Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Defined Benefit Plan settlement loss (3) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.21 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1) (3) 0.03 % 1.38 % 0.05 % 0.01 % 0.03 % Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (3) 0.83 % 1.09 % 0.88 % 0.97 % 0.94 % Return on average shareholders' equity (3) 7.51 % (32.00 )% 6.93 % 7.83 % 7.16 % Add: (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) (0.46 )% (0.47 )% (0.53 )% 0.32 % 1.02 % Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) 0.00 % 54.92 % 0.11 % 0.03 % 0.01 % Gains on sales of other assets (3) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.07 )% (0.18 )% Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3) 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.18 % (0.12 )% (0.46 )% Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.00 % Defined Benefit Plan settlement loss (3) 0.00 % 0.00 % 1.97 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1) (3) 0.25 % 12.59 % 0.49 % 0.05 % 0.21 % Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) 7.00 % 10.07 % 8.17 % 7.98 % 7.34 % Average tangible shareholders' equity: Average total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,599,325 $ 2,460,170 $ 2,420,174 $ 2,776,691 $ 2,865,799 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 659,825 660,795 661,841 656,684 654,444 Average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,939,500 $ 1,799,375 $ 1,758,333 $ 2,120,007 $ 2,211,355 Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) 10.06 % (43.75 )% 9.54 % 10.25 % 9.28 % Add: (Income) losses from investments held in rabbi trusts (3) (0.62 )% (0.64 )% (0.73 )% 0.42 % 1.33 % Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net (3) 0.00 % 75.09 % 0.15 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Gains on sales of other assets (3) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.09 )% (0.23 )% Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) (3) 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.25 % (0.16 )% (0.60 )% Merger and acquisition expenses (3) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.05 % 0.00 % Defined Benefit Plan settlement loss (3) 0.00 % 0.00 % 2.72 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Less net tax benefit associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1) (3) 0.34 % 17.21 % 0.67 % 0.07 % 0.27 % Operating return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) (3) 9.37 % 13.78 % 11.26 % 10.44 % 9.53 % (1) The net tax benefit associated with these items is generally determined by assessing whether each item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying our combined statutory tax rate only to those items included in net taxable income. The net tax benefit amount for the six months ended June 30, 2023 resulted from the sale of securities classified as available for sale and included a $23.7 million tax benefit resulting from the transfer of certain securities from Market Street Securities Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary which was liquidated during the first quarter of 2023, to Eastern Bank. Upon the sale of securities in the first quarter of 2023, the Company established a valuation allowance of $17.4 million, which is included in the net tax befit amount, as it was determined at the time it was not more likely than not that the entirety of the deferred tax asset related to the loss on such securities would be realized. The net tax benefit for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily the net effect of changes in management's estimate of the Company's annual taxable income. (2) Shares held by the Company's employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP") that have not been allocated to employees in accordance with the terms of the ESOP are not deemed outstanding for earnings per share calculations. (3) Presented on an annualized basis.

APPENDIX B: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Revenues and Expenses



For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Net interest income (GAAP) $ 141,588 $ 138,309 $ 149,994 $ 152,179 $ 137,757 Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP) (1) 3,877 4,445 3,780 3,672 3,023 Fully-taxable equivalent net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 145,465 $ 142,754 $ 153,774 $ 155,851 $ 140,780 Noninterest income (loss) (GAAP) $ 53,831 $ (278,330 ) $ 44,516 $ 43,353 $ 41,877 Less: Income (losses) from investments held in rabbi trusts 3,002 2,857 3,235 (2,248 ) (7,316 ) Losses on sales of securities available for sale, net - (333,170 ) (683 ) (198 ) (104 ) Gains on sales of other assets 12 1 14 501 1,251 Noninterest income on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 50,817 $ 51,982 $ 41,950 $ 45,298 $ 48,046 Noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 121,648 $ 116,294 $ 132,757 $ 116,840 $ 111,139 Less: Rabbi trust employee benefit expense (income) 1,314 1,274 1,103 (867 ) (3,310 ) Merger and acquisition expenses - - - 271 - Defined Benefit Plan settlement loss - - 12,045 - - Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP) $ 120,334 $ 115,020 $ 119,609 $ 117,436 $ 114,449 Total revenue (loss) (GAAP) $ 195,419 $ (140,021 ) $ 194,510 $ 195,532 $ 179,634 Total operating revenue (non-GAAP) $ 196,282 $ 194,736 $ 195,724 $ 201,149 $ 188,826 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 62.25 % (83.05 )% 68.25 % 59.75 % 61.87 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 61.31 % 59.06 % 61.11 % 58.38 % 60.61 % (1) Interest income on tax-exempt loans and investment securities has been adjusted to an FTE basis using a marginal tax rate of 21.8%, 21.7%, 21.6%, 21.5%, and 21.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.

APPENDIX C: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Capital Metrics



For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As of Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Tangible shareholders' equity: Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,526,772 $ 2,579,123 $ 2,471,790 $ 2,416,163 $ 2,718,396 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 658,993 660,165 661,126 662,222 653,853 Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1,867,779 1,918,958 1,810,664 1,753,941 2,064,543 Tangible assets: Total assets (GAAP) 21,583,493 22,720,530 22,646,858 22,042,933 22,350,848 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 658,993 660,165 661,126 662,222 653,853 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 20,924,500 $ 22,060,365 $ 21,985,732 $ 21,380,711 $ 21,696,995 Shareholders' equity to assets ratio (GAAP) 11.71 % 11.35 % 10.91 % 10.96 % 12.16 % Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.93 % 8.70 % 8.24 % 8.20 % 9.52 % Common shares outstanding 176,376,675 176,328,426 176,172,073 177,772,553 179,253,801 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 14.33 $ 14.63 $ 14.03 $ 13.59 $ 15.17 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 10.59 $ 10.88 $ 10.28 $ 9.87 $ 11.52

APPENDIX D: Tangible Shareholders' Equity Roll Forward Analysis



For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As of Change from Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) Common stock $ 1,766 $ 1,764 $ 2 Additional paid in capital 1,656,750 1,651,524 5,226 Unallocated ESOP common stock (135,232) (136,470) 1,238 Retained earnings 1,704,470 1,672,169 32,301 AOCI, net of tax - available for sale securities (646,611) (588,125) (58,486) AOCI, net of tax - pension 6,381 6,742 (361) AOCI, net of tax - cash flow hedge (60,752) (28,481) (32,271) Total shareholders' equity: $ 2,526,772 $ 2,579,123 $ (52,351) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 658,993 660,165 (1,172) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,867,779 $ 1,918,958 $ (51,179) Common shares outstanding 176,376,675 176,328,426 48,249 Per share: Common stock $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ - Additional paid in capital 9.39 9.37 0.03 Unallocated ESOP common stock (0.77) (0.77) 0.01 Retained earnings 9.66 9.48 0.18 AOCI, net of tax - available for sale securities (3.67) (3.34) (0.33) AOCI, net of tax - pension 0.04 0.04 - AOCI, net of tax - cash flow hedge (0.34) (0.16) (0.18) Total shareholders' equity: $ 14.33 $ 14.63 $ (0.30) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 3.74 3.74 (0.01) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 10.59 $ 10.88 $ (0.29)

APPENDIX E: HTM-Marked Tangible Common Equity Ratio



For information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." As of Jun 30, 2023 Mar 31, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per-share data) HTM-marked tangible shareholders' equity: Total shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 2,526,772 $ 2,579,123 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 658,993 660,165 Less: After-tax fair value mark on HTM securities (1) 37,462 32,841 HTM-marked tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) 1,830,317 1,886,117 HTM-marked tangible assets: Total assets (GAAP) 21,583,493 22,720,530 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 658,993 660,165 Less: After-tax fair value mark on HTM securities (1) 37,462 32,841 HTM-marked tangible assets (non-GAAP) 20,887,038 22,027,524 Shareholders' equity to assets ratio (GAAP) 11.71 % 11.35 % HTM-marked tangible shareholders' equity to HTM-marked tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.76 % 8.56 % (1) Assumes pre-tax mark-to-market adjustments are tax-effected at an effective tax rate of 28.23%.

APPENDIX F: Regulatory Capital Ratios As of June 30, 2023 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Eastern Bankshares, Inc.1 Minimum Capital Required to be Well-Capitalized under Prompt Corrective Action Provisions Capital Amount Above Minimums1 Tier 1 capital (to average assets) leverage 11.72 % 5.00 % $ 1,483,557 Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.69 % 6.50 % $ 1,515,326 Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 15.69 % 8.00 % $ 1,267,993 Total regulatory capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.68 % 10.00 % $ 1,101,456 1Regulatory capital figures are preliminary estimates.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Jillian Belliveau

Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

InvestorRelations@easternbank.com

781-598-7920

Media Contact

Andrea Goodman

Eastern Bank

a.goodman@easternbank.com

781-598-7847