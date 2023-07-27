SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) (the "Company") announced today its second quarter 2023 earnings results and related business activities.

Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO"), and Core FFO per diluted share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 are detailed below.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, % % 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Per Diluted Share Net Income $ 1.55 $ 0.87 78.2 % $ 3.94 $ 2.00 97.0 % Total FFO $ 3.87 $ 3.13 23.6 % $ 7.68 $ 6.49 18.3 % Core FFO $ 3.77 $ 3.68 2.4 % $ 7.42 $ 7.06 5.1 %

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Reported Net Income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2023 of $1.55, compared to $0.87 in the second quarter of 2022. The increase is largely attributable to increased income from marketable securities and the Company's non-core co-investments.

Grew Core FFO per diluted share by 2.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022, exceeding the midpoint of the guidance range by $0.08. The increase was primarily due to higher same-property revenues and lower property taxes in Washington.

Same-property revenues and net operating income ("NOI") increased by 4.0% and 3.6%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2022. On a sequential basis, same-property revenues and NOI improved 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively.

Revised full-year 2023 earnings guidance: Increased full-year Net Income per diluted share guidance by $0.31 at the midpoint to a range of $6.74 to $6.98. Increased full-year Core FFO per diluted share guidance by $0.22 at the midpoint to a range of $14.88 to $15.12. Raised the midpoint of full-year same-property revenues and NOI by 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Lowered the full-year same-property operating expense midpoint by 1.0%.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company closed $298.0 million in 10-year secured loans priced at a 5.08% fixed interest rate. The proceeds are intended to repay a majority of the Company's $400.0 million unsecured notes due in May 2024 at maturity and will be reinvested in short-term cash accounts until the notes are repaid.

As of July 26, 2023, the Company's immediately available liquidity is approximately $1.6 billion.

Same-Property Operations

Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the percentage change in same-property revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and the sequential percentage change for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2023, by submarket for the Company:

Q2 2023 vs.

Q2 2022 Q2 2023 vs.

Q1 2023 % of Total Revenue

Change Revenue

Change Q2 2023

Revenues Southern California Los Angeles County 0.2 % 1.2 % 18.6 % Orange County 7.6 % 1.4 % 10.5 % San Diego County 9.9 % 1.9 % 8.9 % Ventura County 8.3 % 3.2 % 4.1 % Total Southern California 4.7 % 1.6 % 42.1 % Northern California Santa Clara County 5.0 % 2.2 % 19.7 % Alameda County 2.9 % 0.7 % 7.8 % San Mateo County 2.6 % 2.4 % 4.6 % Contra Costa County 1.8 % 1.0 % 5.4 % San Francisco -0.3 % 0.5 % 2.6 % Total Northern California 3.5 % 1.6 % 40.1 % Seattle Metro 3.7 % 0.3 % 17.8 % Same-Property Portfolio 4.0 % 1.4 % 100.0 %

The table below illustrates the components that drove the change in same-property revenues on a year-over-year and sequential basis for the second quarter of 2023.

Same-Property Revenue Components Q2 2023 vs.

Q2 2022 YTD 2023 vs.

YTD 2022 Q2 2023

vs. Q1 2023 Scheduled Rents 5.2% 6.0% 1.0% Delinquencies(1) -1.5% -0.8% 0.1% Cash Concessions -0.2% 0.0% 0.2% Vacancy 0.3% 0.3% -0.1% Other Income 0.2% 0.3% 0.2% 2023 Same-Property Revenue Growth 4.0% 5.8% 1.4%

(1) The year-over-year negative impact from delinquencies is largely due to lower net delinquency in the prior period, which benefited from Emergency Rental Assistance payments of $13.0 million and $24.5 million in the second quarter 2022 and year-to-date 2022, respectively. This compares to Emergency Rental Assistance payments of $0.5 million and $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 and year-to-date 2023, respectively.

Year-Over-Year Change Year-Over-Year Change Q2 2023 compared to Q2 2022 YTD 2023 compared to YTD 2022 Revenues Operating

Expenses NOI Revenues Operating

Expenses NOI Southern California 4.7 % 4.1 % 4.9 % 6.4 % 6.6 % 6.2 % Northern California 3.5 % 5.6 % 2.7 % 4.9 % 4.0 % 5.4 % Seattle Metro 3.7 % 7.5 % 2.3 % 6.3 % 1.6 % 8.3 % Same-Property Portfolio 4.0 % 5.3 % 3.6 % 5.8 % 4.6 % 6.3 %

Sequential Change Q2 2023 compared to Q1 2023 Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Southern California 1.6 % -4.4 % 4.2 % Northern California 1.6 % 2.4 % 1.3 % Seattle Metro 0.3 % -1.6 % 1.0 % Same-Property Portfolio 1.4 % -1.2 % 2.4 % Financial Occupancies Quarter Ended 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 6/30/2022 Southern California 96.4 % 96.8 % 95.7 % Northern California 96.7 % 96.6 % 96.3 % Seattle Metro 96.9 % 96.6 % 96.2 % Same-Property Portfolio 96.6 % 96.7 % 96.1 %

Investment Activity

Real Estate

In April 2023, the Company acquired Hacienda at Camarillo Oaks, a 73-unit apartment home community located in Camarillo, CA for a total contract price of $23.1 million. The community is located within an existing Essex community and represents a value-add opportunity due to expected efficiencies from the Company's Property Collections operating model.

Other Investments

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received cash proceeds of $25.9 million from a partial and a full redemption of two preferred equity investments, both yielding a 9.0% return. The Company recorded $0.3 million of income from prepayment penalties as the result of an early redemption, which has been excluded from Core FFO.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

Common Stock

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company did not issue any shares of common stock through its equity distribution program or repurchase any shares through its stock repurchase plan.

Year-to-date through July 26, 2023, the Company has repurchased 437,026 shares of its common stock totaling $95.7 million, including commissions, at an average price per share of $218.88. As of July 26, 2023, the Company has $302.7 million of purchase authority remaining under its stock repurchase plan.

Balance Sheet

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company closed $298.0 million in 10-year secured loans priced at a 5.08% fixed interest rate. The proceeds are intended to repay a majority of the Company's $400.0 million unsecured notes due in May 2024 upon maturity. In the interim, the Company will reinvest the proceeds in short-term cash accounts, which will be slightly accretive to Total and Core FFO until the notes are repaid.

As of July 26, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.6 billion in liquidity via undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facilities, cash, and marketable securities.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company exceeded the midpoint of the guidance range provided in its first quarter 2023 earnings release for Core FFO by $0.08 per diluted share. The better-than-expected results are primarily attributable to favorable same-property revenues relating to higher occupancy and lower property taxes within the Company's Washington portfolio.

The following table provides a reconciliation of second quarter 2023 Core FFO per diluted share to the midpoint of the guidance provided in the Company's first quarter 2023 earnings release.

Per Diluted

Share Projected midpoint of Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2023 $ 3.69 NOI from consolidated communities 0.06 FFO from Co-Investments 0.01 G&A and other 0.01 Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2023 reported $ 3.77

The table below provides key changes to the Company's 2023 full-year assumptions for Net Income, Total FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, and same-property growth. For additional details regarding the Company's 2023 assumptions, please see page S-14 of the accompanying supplemental financial information.

2023 Full-Year and Third Quarter Guidance

Previous

Range Previous

Midpoint Revised

Range Revised

Midpoint Change at

the Midpoint Per Diluted Share Net Income $6.36 - $6.74 $6.55 $6.74 - $6.98 $6.86 $0.31 Total FFO $14.74 - $15.12 $14.93 $15.13 - $15.37 $15.25 $0.32 Core FFO $14.59 - $14.97 $14.78 $14.88 - $15.12 $15.00 $0.22 Q3 2023 Core FFO - - $3.69 - $3.81 $3.75 - Same-Property Growth on a Cash-Basis(1) Revenues 3.25% to 4.75% 4.00% 4.00% to 4.75% 4.38% 0.38% Operating Expenses 4.50% to 5.50% 5.00% 3.75% to 4.25% 4.00% (1.00%) NOI 2.30% to 4.90% 3.60% 3.90% to 5.10% 4.50% 0.90%

(1) The revised midpoint of the Company's same-property revenues and NOI on a GAAP basis are 4.7% and 5.0%, respectively, representing a 0.3% and 0.9% increase to the Company's original guidance midpoints.

FFO RECONCILIATION

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), is generally considered by industry analysts as an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges, gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management considers FFO and FFO which excludes non-core items, which is referred to as "Core FFO," to be useful supplemental operating performance measures of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to pay dividends. By excluding gains or losses related to sales of depreciated operating properties and land and excluding real estate depreciation (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a real estate company between periods or as compared to different companies. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the Company's core business operations, Core FFO allows investors to compare the core operating performance of the Company to its performance in prior reporting periods and to the operating performance of other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Company's actual operating results. FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are not intended to indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income as an indicator of the REIT's operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all cash needs including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined under GAAP. Management has consistently applied the NAREIT definition of FFO to all periods presented. However, there is judgment involved and other REITs' calculation of FFO may vary from the NAREIT definition for this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO may not be comparable to the Company's calculation.

The following table sets forth the Company's calculation of diluted FFO and Core FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income available to common stockholders $ 99,620 $ 57,054 $ 253,152 $ 130,308 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 136,718 134,517 273,065 268,050 Gains on sale of real estate and land not included in FFO - - (59,238 ) - Casualty loss - - 433 - Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated co-investments 17,848 18,129 35,457 36,244 Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units 3,506 1,990 8,910 4,553 Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other (365 ) (354 ) (724 ) (707 ) Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 257,327 $ 211,336 $ 511,055 $ 438,448 FFO per share - diluted $ 3.87 $ 3.13 $ 7.68 $ 6.49 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs $ 5 $ 10 $ 344 $ 18 Deferred tax expense (benefit) on unconsolidated co-investments (1) 1,733 (6,864 ) 833 (9,618 ) Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on marketable securities, net (7,591 ) 21,597 (8,871 ) 34,011 Provision for credit losses 16 (1 ) 34 (63 ) Equity (income) loss from non-core co-investments (2) (978 ) 20,710 (884 ) 29,554 Loss on early retirement of debt from unconsolidated co-investment - 901 - 987 Co-investment promote income - - - (17,076 ) Income from early redemption of preferred equity investments and notes receivable (285 ) - (285 ) (858 ) General and administrative and other, net 561 997 827 1,445 Insurance reimbursements, legal settlements, and other, net (295 ) (8 ) (8,799 ) (8 ) Core Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 250,493 $ 248,678 $ 494,254 $ 476,840 Core FFO per share - diluted $ 3.77 $ 3.68 $ 7.42 $ 7.06 Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted (3) 66,444,114 67,566,748 66,584,049 67,587,362

(1) Represents deferred tax related to net unrealized gains or losses on technology co-investments. (2) Represents the Company's share of co-investment income or loss from technology co-investments. (3) Assumes conversion of all outstanding limited partnership units in Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the "Operating Partnership") into shares of the Company's common stock and excludes DownREIT limited partnership units.

Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Same-Property NOI Reconciliations

NOI and same-property NOI are considered by management to be important supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included in the Company's consolidated statements of income. The presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the Company's operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the operating performance of individual communities or groups of communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines same-property NOI as same-property revenues less same-property operating expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the Company for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings from operations $ 134,832 $ 128,628 $ 322,217 $ 238,478 Adjustments: Corporate-level property management expenses 11,451 10,176 22,883 20,348 Depreciation and amortization 136,718 134,517 273,065 268,050 Management and other fees from affiliates (2,778 ) (2,738 ) (5,543 ) (5,427 ) General and administrative 13,813 13,127 29,124 25,369 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs 5 10 344 18 Casualty loss - - 433 - Gain on sale of real estate and land - - (59,238 ) - NOI 294,041 283,720 583,285 546,836 Less: Non-same property NOI (13,250 ) (12,559 ) (28,395 ) (24,647 ) Same-Property NOI $ 280,791 $ 271,161 $ 554,890 $ 522,189

Definitions and Reconciliations

Non-GAAP financial measures and certain other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and further explained on pages S-18.1 through S-18.4, " Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms," of the accompanying supplemental financial information. The supplemental financial information is available on the Company's website at www.essex.com.

