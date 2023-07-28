

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca Plc (AZN.L) Friday reported profit before tax of $4.35 billion for the first half of the year, significantly higher than $800 million a year ago, primarily due to lower cost of sales.



Cost of sales was $3.865 billion for the latest period compared with $6.509 billion last year.



Net profit increased to $3.624 billion or $2.32 per share from $748 million or $0.48 per share in the previous year.



Excluding special items, core EPS increased 21% to $4.07 per share.



Revenue grew 4% to $22.295 billion from $22.161 billion last year.



For the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.



Total revenue for the year is still expected to increase by a low-to-mid single-digit percentage. Excluding COVID-19 medicines, revenue is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage.



AstraZeneca expects core EPS to increase by a high single-digit to low double-digit percentage.



