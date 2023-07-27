CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Results
All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.37
$
0.59
$
(0.22
)
(37.3
%)
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
$
0.93
$
0.89
$
0.04
4.5
%
Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share
$
0.94
$
0.89
$
0.05
5.6
%
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.92
$
0.78
$
0.14
17.9
%
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
$
1.78
$
1.66
$
0.12
7.2
%
Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share
$
1.82
$
1.66
$
0.16
9.6
%
"Same store revenue performance remains strong and in line with our May 2023 guidance increase. The supply picture in the coastal markets where we predominantly operate remains favorable, demand is steady and we see continued progress in mitigating delinquency in Southern California," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "We also are pleased to again update our guidance as a result of pending favorable refinancing activity as well as second half same store expenses that we anticipate will be lower than previously expected."
Recent Highlights
- Same store revenue increased 5.5% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022. The Company increased its 2023 annual same store revenue growth guidance midpoint to 5.875% in May 2023.
- Same store expense growth for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was 5.5%. The Company expects lower same store expense growth in the second half of the year and has lowered its full year same store expense guidance midpoint down 25 basis points to 4.25% from 4.5%.
- The Company lowered its EPS guidance and increased its FFO and Normalized FFO per share guidance as described on page 2.
- In July 2023, the Company locked the interest rate on secured loans totaling $530.0 million, which, subject to customary conditions, are anticipated to close in September 2023. After the effect of the Company's hedges, the economic rate on these ten-year loans will be approximately 4.7%. The proceeds from these loans will be used, along with funding from the Company's Commercial Paper Program, to paydown the $800.0 million secured debt pool that matures in November 2023 and carries an interest rate of 4.21%. After this paydown, the Company will have no significant debt maturities, other than commercial paper, until June 2025.
- During the second quarter of 2023, the Company began the lease up of its new 312-unit development in Washington, D.C. The property is expected to stabilize in the third quarter of 2024 at a Development Yield of 5.7%.
Full Year 2023 Guidance
The Company has revised its guidance for its full year 2023 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:
Revised
Previous (1)
Change at Midpoint
Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential):
Physical Occupancy
96.0%
96.0%
0.0%
Revenue change
5.5% to 6.25%
5.5% to 6.25%
0.0%
Expense change
4.0% to 4.5%
4.0% to 5.0%
(0.25%)
Net Operating Income (NOI) change
6.3% to 7.0%
6.0% to 7.0%
0.15%
EPS
$1.95 to $2.01
$2.02 to $2.12
$(0.09)
FFO per share
$3.72 to $3.78
$3.69 to $3.79
$0.01
Normalized FFO per share
$3.77 to $3.83
$3.73 to $3.83
$0.02
(1) Represents the updated guidance provided in the Company's May 30, 2023 press release.
The change in the full year 2023 EPS guidance range is due primarily to higher expected depreciation expense, lower expected property sale gains and the items described below.
The change in the full year 2023 FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to higher expected other expenses and the items described below.
The change in the full year 2023 Normalized FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to:
Positive/(Negative)
Revised Full Year 2023 vs.
Residential same store NOI
$
0.01
Interest expense, net
0.02
Other items
(0.01
)
Net
$
0.02
The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 29 through 34 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 31 and 32 of this release.
Results Per Share
The changes in EPS for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022 are due primarily to lower property sale gains and lower depreciation expense in the current period, the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:
Positive/(Negative) Impact
Second Quarter 2023 vs.
June YTD 2023 vs.
Residential same store NOI
$
0.06
$
0.17
Lease-Up NOI
0.01
0.02
2023 and 2022 transaction activity impact on NOI, net
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Interest expense, net
0.01
0.03
Corporate overhead (1)
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
Other items (2)
-
(0.03
)
Net
$
0.05
$
0.16
(1)
Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.
(2)
Primarily represents the negative impact from property damage associated with the California rain storms that occurred earlier this year.
Same Store Results
The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented.
Second Quarter 2023 vs.
Second Quarter 2023 vs.
June YTD 2023 vs.
Apartment Units
77,545
78,531
76,952
Physical Occupancy
95.9% vs. 96.7%
95.9% vs. 95.9%
95.9% vs. 96.6%
Revenues
5.5%
1.7%
7.3%
Expenses
5.5%
(4.3%)
6.4%
NOI
5.4%
4.7%
7.7%
On page 11 of this release, the Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results with definitions that can be found on page 33 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 3.8% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.
Second Quarter 2023 vs.
Second Quarter 2023 vs.
June YTD 2023 vs.
% Change
% Change
% Change
Same Store Residential Revenues-
comparable period
Lease rates
7.3
%
1.1
%
8.2
%
Leasing Concessions
(0.1
%)
(0.1
%)
0.1
%
Vacancy gain (loss)
(0.9
%)
(0.1
%)
(0.8
%)
Bad Debt, Net (1)
(1.6
%)
0.3
%
(0.9
%)
Other (2)
0.8
%
0.6
%
0.7
%
Same Store Residential Revenues-
current period
5.5
%
1.8
%
7.3
%
(1)
Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. Comparable period changes in quarterly Bad Debt, Net will be volatile throughout 2023 primarily due to the timing of governmental rental assistance received in 2022. See page 13 for more detail.
(2)
Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.
See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.
Residential Same Store Operating Statistics
The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 76,952 same store apartment units):
July 2023 (1)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Physical Occupancy
95.8%
95.9%
95.9%
Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter/month
54.0%
57.0%
59.0%
New Lease Change
2.2%
2.3%
1.3%
Renewal Rate Achieved
5.9%
5.9%
6.1%
Blended Rate
4.2%
4.3%
3.9%
(1) July 2023 results are preliminary.
Investment Activity
The Company acquired two operating properties during the second quarter of 2023 - a recently completed 262-unit apartment property in Atlanta, which is currently in lease up, for approximately $78.6 million at a stabilized Acquisition Cap Rate of 6.6% (5.7% when removing certain real estate tax benefits that will reduce over time) and a 287-unit property in suburban Denver built in 2022, for approximately $108.0 million at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.0%. The Company did not acquire any properties during the first quarter of 2023.
The Company did not sell any properties during the second quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company sold a small portfolio of seven properties in Los Angeles with an average age of 25 years, consisting of 247 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $135.3 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.3%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 8.7%.
Capital Markets Activity
In July 2023, the Company locked the interest rate on secured loans totaling $530.0 million, which, subject to customary conditions, are anticipated to close in September 2023. After the effect of the Company's hedges, the economic rate on these ten-year loans will be approximately 4.7%. The proceeds from these loans will be used, along with funding from the Company's Commercial Paper Program, to paydown the $800.0 million secured debt pool that matures in November 2023 and carries an interest rate of 4.21%. After this paydown, the Company will have no significant debt maturities, other than commercial paper supported by its revolving credit facility due in 2027, until June 2025.
Third Quarter 2023 Guidance
The Company has established guidance ranges for the third quarter of 2023 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:
Q3 2023
EPS
$0.59 to $0.63
FFO per share
$0.94 to $0.98
Normalized FFO per share
$0.95 to $0.99
The difference between the second quarter of 2023 actual EPS of $0.37 and the third quarter of 2023 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.61 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains and the items described below.
The difference between the second quarter of 2023 actual FFO of $0.93 per share and the third quarter of 2023 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.96 per share is due primarily to the items described below.
The difference between the second quarter of 2023 actual Normalized FFO of $0.94 per share and the third quarter of 2023 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.97 per share is due primarily to:
Positive/(Negative)
Third Quarter 2023 vs.
Residential same store NOI
$
0.01
Corporate overhead
0.02
Net
$
0.03
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential's management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, government regulations and competition. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
A live web cast of the Company's conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Please visit the Investor section of the Company's website at www.equityapartments.com for the webcast link.
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES
Rental income
$
1,422,397
$
1,340,378
$
717,309
$
687,030
EXPENSES
Property and maintenance
262,350
241,229
124,771
116,355
Real estate taxes and insurance
209,749
202,538
103,080
101,850
Property management
62,145
57,306
30,679
26,559
General and administrative
35,041
33,661
18,876
16,423
Depreciation
437,185
453,767
221,355
223,806
Total expenses
1,006,470
988,501
498,761
484,993
Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties
100,122
107,795
(87
)
107,897
Operating income
516,049
459,672
218,461
309,934
Interest and other income
3,669
4,124
2,131
596
Other expenses
(15,559
)
(5,436
)
(6,564
)
(2,380
)
Interest:
Expense incurred, net
(131,991
)
(144,681
)
(65,590
)
(71,889
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(3,996
)
(4,201
)
(2,017
)
(2,124
)
Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from
investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss)
on sales of land parcels
368,172
309,478
146,421
234,137
Income and other tax (expense) benefit
(634
)
(573
)
(336
)
(291
)
Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities
(2,605
)
(2,429
)
(1,223
)
(1,168
)
Net income
364,933
306,476
144,862
232,678
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:
Operating Partnership
(11,613
)
(10,027
)
(4,554
)
(7,633
)
Partially Owned Properties
(2,082
)
(1,583
)
(1,105
)
(944
)
Net income attributable to controlling interests
351,238
294,866
139,203
224,101
Preferred distributions
(1,545
)
(1,545
)
(773
)
(773
)
Net income available to Common Shares
$
349,693
$
293,321
$
138,430
$
223,328
Earnings per share - basic:
Net income available to Common Shares
$
0.92
$
0.78
$
0.37
$
0.59
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
378,492
375,640
378,642
375,769
Earnings per share - diluted:
Net income available to Common Shares
$
0.92
$
0.78
$
0.37
$
0.59
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
391,063
389,463
391,187
389,363
Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding
$
1.325
$
1.25
$
0.6625
$
0.625
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share and Unit data)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
Quarter Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
364,933
$
306,476
$
144,862
$
232,678
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - Partially
Owned Properties
(2,082
)
(1,583
)
(1,105
)
(944
)
Preferred distributions
(1,545
)
(1,545
)
(773
)
(773
)
Net income available to Common Shares and Units
361,306
303,348
142,984
230,961
Adjustments:
Depreciation
437,185
453,767
221,355
223,806
Depreciation - Non-real estate additions
(2,259
)
(2,114
)
(1,103
)
(1,062
)
Depreciation - Partially Owned Properties
(1,055
)
(1,554
)
(510
)
(661
)
Depreciation - Unconsolidated Properties
1,226
1,240
594
620
Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating
assets
-
(9
)
-
-
Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties
(100,122
)
(107,795
)
87
(107,897
)
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
696,281
646,883
363,407
345,767
Adjustments (see note for additional detail):
Write-off of pursuit costs
1,993
2,515
661
1,052
Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains)
losses
47
469
47
469
Non-operating asset (gains) losses
1,031
(1,330
)
317
312
Other miscellaneous items
11,343
(185
)
5,051
186
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
710,695
$
648,352
$
369,483
$
347,786
FFO
$
697,826
$
648,428
$
364,180
$
346,540
Preferred distributions
(1,545
)
(1,545
)
(773
)
(773
)
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
696,281
$
646,883
$
363,407
$
345,767
FFO per share and Unit - basic
$
1.79
$
1.67
$
0.93
$
0.89
FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$
1.78
$
1.66
$
0.93
$
0.89
Normalized FFO
$
712,240
$
649,897
$
370,256
$
348,559
Preferred distributions
(1,545
)
(1,545
)
(773
)
(773
)
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
710,695
$
648,352
$
369,483
$
347,786
Normalized FFO per share and Unit - basic
$
1.82
$
1.67
$
0.95
$
0.90
Normalized FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$
1.82
$
1.66
$
0.94
$
0.89
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - basic
389,942
387,531
390,032
387,664
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - diluted
391,063
389,463
391,187
389,363
Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.
Equity Residential
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands except for share amounts)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Land
$
5,579,211
$
5,580,878
Depreciable property
22,697,597
22,334,369
Projects under development
50,916
112,940
Land held for development
61,334
60,567
Investment in real estate
28,389,058
28,088,754
Accumulated depreciation
(9,428,549
)
(9,027,850
)
Investment in real estate, net
18,960,509
19,060,904
Investments in unconsolidated entities1
304,710
279,024
Cash and cash equivalents
35,701
53,869
Restricted deposits
88,941
83,303
Right-of-use assets
463,704
462,956
Other assets
292,164
278,206
Total assets
$
20,145,729
$
20,218,262
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$
1,913,069
$
1,953,438
Notes, net
5,345,373
5,342,329
Line of credit and commercial paper
184,474
129,955
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
118,316
96,028
Accrued interest payable
66,238
66,310
Lease liabilities
313,866
308,748
Other liabilities
294,263
306,941
Security deposits
69,427
68,940
Distributions payable
258,841
244,621
Total liabilities
8,563,867
8,517,310
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - Operating Partnership
355,319
318,273
Equity:
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and
outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
37,280
37,280
Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 379,032,722 shares issued
and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 378,429,708
shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022
3,790
3,784
Paid in capital
9,472,628
9,476,085
Retained earnings
1,506,460
1,658,837
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
3,708
(2,547
)
Total shareholders' equity
11,023,866
11,173,439
Noncontrolling Interests:
Operating Partnership
207,405
209,961
Partially Owned Properties
(4,728
)
(721
)
Total Noncontrolling Interests
202,677
209,240
Total equity
11,226,543
11,382,679
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,145,729
$
20,218,262
1 Includes $242.4 million and $218.0 million in unconsolidated development projects as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.
Equity Residential
Portfolio Summary
As of June 30, 2023
% of
Average
Apartment
Budgeted
Rental
Markets/Metro Areas
Properties
Units
NOI
Rate
Established Markets:
Los Angeles
59
15,012
17.7
%
$
2,876
Orange County
13
4,028
5.2
%
2,787
San Diego
12
2,878
4.0
%
2,997
Subtotal - Southern California
84
21,918
26.9
%
2,875
San Francisco
44
11,790
15.8
%
3,285
Washington, D.C.
48
15,028
15.6
%
2,592
New York
34
8,536
13.9
%
4,488
Boston
27
7,170
11.5
%
3,477
Seattle
46
9,526
11.0
%
2,587
Subtotal - Established Markets
283
73,968
94.7
%
3,092
Expansion Markets:
Denver
9
2,785
2.8
%
2,417
Atlanta
5
1,477
1.4
%
2,196
Dallas/Ft. Worth
4
1,241
0.7
%
1,875
Austin
3
741
0.4
%
1,831
Subtotal - Expansion Markets
21
6,244
5.3
%
2,189
Total
304
80,212
100.0
%
$
3,022
Properties
Apartment Units
Wholly Owned Properties
289
76,986
Partially Owned Properties - Consolidated
15
3,226
304
80,212
Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.
Equity Residential
Portfolio Rollforward Q2 2023
($ in thousands)
Properties
Apartment
Purchase
Acquisition
3/31/2023
301
79,351
Acquisitions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
1
287
$
108,000
5.0
%
Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1)
1
262
$
78,600
6.6
%
Completed Developments - Consolidated
1
312
6/30/2023
304
80,212
Portfolio Rollforward 2023
($ in thousands)
Properties
Apartment
Purchase
Acquisition
12/31/2022
308
79,597
Acquisitions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
1
287
$
108,000
5.0
%
Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1)
1
262
$
78,600
6.6
%
Sales Price
Disposition
Dispositions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
(7
)
(247
)
$
(135,300
)
(5.3
%)
Completed Developments - Consolidated
1
312
Configuration Changes
-
1
6/30/2023
304
80,212
(1)
The Company acquired one property in the Atlanta market in the second quarter of 2023 that is in lease-up and is expected to stabilize in its second year of ownership at the Acquisition Cap Rate listed above (5.7% when removing certain real estate tax benefits that will reduce over time).
Equity Residential
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,545 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Second Quarter 2023
Second Quarter 2022
Residential
%
Non-
%
Total
%
Residential
Non-
Total
Revenues
$
672,595
(1)
5.5%
$
24,849
4.3%
$
697,444
5.5%
Revenues
$
637,547
$
23,827
$
661,374
Expenses
$
212,114
5.3%
$
6,920
14.2%
$
219,034
5.5%
Expenses
$
201,520
$
6,058
$
207,578
NOI
$
460,481
5.6%
$
17,929
0.9%
$
478,410
5.4%
NOI
$
436,027
$
17,769
$
453,796
Average Rental Rate
$
3,017
6.4%
Average Rental Rate
$
2,836
Physical Occupancy
95.9
%
(0.8%)
Physical Occupancy
96.7
%
Turnover
11.6
%
0.4%
Turnover
11.2
%
Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 78,531 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Second Quarter 2023
First Quarter 2023
Residential
%
Non-
%
Total
%
Residential
Non-
Total
Revenues
$
683,155
(1)
1.8%
$
26,456
(1.8%)
$
709,611
1.7%
Revenues
$
670,793
$
26,951
$
697,744
Expenses
$
215,239
(4.5%)
$
7,368
2.3%
$
222,607
(4.3%)
Expenses
$
225,376
$
7,202
$
232,578
NOI
$
467,916
5.1%
$
19,088
(3.3%)
$
487,004
4.7%
NOI
$
445,417
$
19,749
$
465,166
Average Rental Rate
$
3,026
1.8%
Average Rental Rate
$
2,972
Physical Occupancy
95.9
%
0.0%
Physical Occupancy
95.9
%
Turnover
11.6
%
2.5%
Turnover
9.1
%
June YTD 2023 vs. June YTD 2022
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
June YTD 2023
June YTD 2022
Residential
%
Non-
%
Total
%
Residential
Non-
Total
Revenues
$
1,324,993
(1)
7.3%
$
50,085
7.0%
$
1,375,078
7.3%
Revenues
$
1,235,134
$
46,813
$
1,281,947
Expenses
$
430,638
6.2%
$
13,613
11.6%
$
444,251
6.4%
Expenses
$
405,484
$
12,202
$
417,686
NOI
$
894,355
7.8%
$
36,472
5.4%
$
930,827
7.7%
NOI
$
829,650
$
34,611
$
864,261
Average Rental Rate
$
2,995
8.0%
Average Rental Rate
$
2,772
Physical Occupancy
95.9
%
(0.7%)
Physical Occupancy
96.6
%
Turnover
20.6
%
0.4%
Turnover
20.2
%
(1)
See page 12 for Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Revenues - GAAP to Cash Basis (1)
($ in thousands)
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023
June YTD 2023 vs. June YTD 2022
77,545 Same Store Apartment Units
78,531 Same Store Apartment Units
76,952 Same Store Apartment Units
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
June YTD 2023
June YTD 2022
Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis)
$
672,595
$
637,547
$
683,155
$
670,793
$
1,324,993
$
1,235,134
Leasing Concessions amortized
2,705
2,156
3,256
2,846
4,744
6,005
Leasing Concessions granted
(3,921
)
(1,503
)
(4,125
)
(4,241
)
(7,766
)
(3,057
)
Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing
Concessions on a cash basis
$
671,379
$
638,200
$
682,286
$
669,398
$
1,321,971
$
1,238,082
% change - GAAP revenue
5.5
%
1.8
%
7.3
%
% change - cash revenue
5.2
%
1.9
%
6.8
%
(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.
Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter
Including 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Same store revenues
$
693,403
$
681,675
$
676,011
$
671,160
$
657,582
Same store expenses
217,461
226,790
210,795
214,495
206,152
Same store NOI
$
475,942
$
454,885
$
465,216
$
456,665
$
451,430
Equity Residential
Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances
Including 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Residential
Non-Residential
Balance Sheet (Other assets):
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances
$
26,628
$
32,408
$
2,389
$
2,414
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(22,335
)
(28,430
)
(1,383
)
(1,500
)
Net receivable balances
$
4,293
$
3,978
$
1,006
$
914
Straight-line receivable balances
$
6,067
(1)
$
4,861
$
13,546
$
13,607
(1)
Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the second quarter of 2023 were approximately $3.9 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $6.1 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in the remainder of 2023 and the first half of 2024.
Same Store Residential Bad Debt
Including 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Income Statement (Rental income):
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2022
Bad debts before governmental rental assistance
$
9,504
$
11,866
$
13,287
Governmental rental assistance received
(655
)
(1,167
)
(14,398
)
Bad Debt, Net
$
8,849
$
10,699
$
(1,111
)
Bad Debt, Net as a % of Same Store Residential Revenues
1.3
%
1.6
%
(0.2
%)
Equity Residential
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,415
17.8
%
$
2,861
95.0
%
11.2
%
(0.2
%)
(1)
8.5
%
(3.5
%)
1.8
%
(1.9
%)
2.0
%
Orange County
4,028
5.5
%
2,787
95.9
%
10.4
%
3.4
%
(1)
10.9
%
1.5
%
4.8
%
(1.3
%)
1.6
%
San Diego
2,878
4.1
%
2,997
95.8
%
9.9
%
7.6
%
10.2
%
6.9
%
9.2
%
(1.5
%)
0.2
%
Subtotal - Southern California
21,321
27.4
%
2,865
95.3
%
10.9
%
1.5
%
9.0
%
(1.1
%)
3.4
%
(1.7
%)
1.7
%
San Francisco
11,368
16.4
%
3,288
95.6
%
10.9
%
3.1
%
(1)
6.7
%
1.6
%
4.3
%
(1.1
%)
1.5
%
Washington, D.C.
14,400
15.9
%
2,578
96.8
%
10.6
%
6.3
%
1.4
%
8.9
%
6.3
%
0.0
%
(0.8
%)
New York
8,536
14.2
%
4,488
97.1
%
10.1
%
13.3
%
3.6
%
21.2
%
13.4
%
0.0
%
(1.8
%)
Seattle
9,525
10.9
%
2,587
95.1
%
14.4
%
4.2
%
3.7
%
4.4
%
4.4
%
(0.2
%)
(0.2
%)
Boston
6,700
10.3
%
3,405
96.5
%
11.3
%
8.3
%
3.4
%
10.4
%
8.7
%
(0.3
%)
(0.7
%)
Denver
2,498
2.7
%
2,420
96.2
%
17.2
%
5.7
%
6.0
%
5.5
%
6.2
%
(0.5
%)
(0.5
%)
Other Expansion Markets
3,197
2.2
%
1,990
94.9
%
14.6
%
5.1
%
12.7
%
(0.4
%)
7.0
%
(1.9
%)
2.5
%
Total
77,545
100.0
%
$
3,017
95.9
%
11.6
%
5.5
%
5.3
%
5.6
%
6.4
%
(0.8
%)
0.4
%
(1)
Excluding Bad Debt, Net, which includes the positive impact of governmental rental assistance in the second quarter of 2022, same store revenue growth would have been 5.6%, 6.9% and 4.6% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco, respectively.
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Equity Residential
Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,415
17.5
%
$
2,861
95.0
%
11.2
%
2.5
%
(5.3
%)
6.3
%
3.1
%
(0.5
%)
1.3
%
Orange County
4,028
5.3
%
2,787
95.9
%
10.4
%
2.3
%
0.0
%
3.0
%
2.6
%
(0.3
%)
3.1
%
San Diego
2,878
4.1
%
2,997
95.8
%
9.9
%
2.5
%
(1.3
%)
3.7
%
2.1
%
0.4
%
0.2
%
Subtotal - Southern California
21,321
26.9
%
2,865
95.3
%
10.9
%
2.5
%
(4.1
%)
5.2
%
2.9
%
(0.3
%)
1.5
%
San Francisco
11,568
16.4
%
3,283
95.5
%
10.9
%
1.3
%
(5.4
%)
4.4
%
1.3
%
(0.1
%)
1.3
%
Washington, D.C.
14,716
16.1
%
2,587
96.8
%
10.6
%
2.2
%
(4.7
%)
5.7
%
1.9
%
0.2
%
3.2
%
New York
8,536
14.0
%
4,488
97.1
%
10.1
%
1.6
%
(3.9
%)
5.8
%
1.3
%
0.3
%
2.6
%
Seattle
9,525
10.7
%
2,587
95.1
%
14.4
%
0.3
%
2.8
%
(0.7
%)
0.3
%
0.0
%
3.3
%
Boston
7,170
11.1
%
3,477
96.5
%
11.6
%
3.0
%
(9.2
%)
8.8
%
2.0
%
1.0
%
3.6
%
Denver
2,498
2.7
%
2,420
96.2
%
17.2
%
1.4
%
(9.1
%)
6.2
%
1.5
%
(0.1
%)
6.1
%
Other Expansion Markets
3,197
2.1
%
1,990
94.9
%
14.6
%
1.0
%
(7.3
%)
9.1
%
1.0
%
0.0
%
2.2
%
Total
78,531
100.0
%
$
3,026
95.9
%
11.6
%
1.8
%
(4.5
%)
5.1
%
1.8
%
0.0
%
2.5
%
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Equity Residential
June YTD 2023 vs. June YTD 2022
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
June YTD 23
June YTD 23
June YTD 23
June YTD 23
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,415
17.8
%
$
2,818
95.2
%
21.1
%
2.8
%
(1)
9.6
%
0.0
%
4.6
%
(1.7
%)
3.5
%
Orange County
4,028
5.5
%
2,752
96.1
%
17.8
%
6.5
%
(1)
10.5
%
5.4
%
7.7
%
(1.1
%)
2.7
%
San Diego
2,706
3.9
%
2,931
95.6
%
19.1
%
7.2
%
7.7
%
7.0
%
8.8
%
(1.5
%)
0.7
%
Subtotal - Southern California
21,149
27.2
%
2,820
95.4
%
20.2
%
4.1
%
9.5
%
2.0
%
5.7
%
(1.6
%)
2.9
%
San Francisco
11,368
16.5
%
3,265
95.6
%
20.4
%
4.8
%
(1)
7.0
%
3.9
%
5.9
%
(1.0
%)
1.6
%
Washington, D.C.
14,400
16.0
%
2,555
96.7
%
17.9
%
6.6
%
3.7
%
8.0
%
6.7
%
(0.1
%)
(1.7
%)
New York
8,536
14.3
%
4,459
96.9
%
17.6
%
16.2
%
3.7
%
27.5
%
16.4
%
(0.2
%)
(2.5
%)
Seattle
9,525
11.3
%
2,583
95.1
%
25.6
%
6.3
%
3.3
%
7.6
%
6.2
%
0.1
%
(0.3
%)
Boston
6,700
10.2
%
3,374
96.1
%
19.2
%
9.0
%
5.4
%
10.6
%
9.3
%
(0.2
%)
(0.5
%)
Denver
2,498
2.7
%
2,402
96.3
%
28.3
%
6.8
%
12.1
%
4.7
%
6.7
%
0.0
%
0.0
%
Other Expansion Markets
2,776
1.8
%
1,984
94.7
%
25.4
%
5.2
%
17.5
%
(4.0
%)
7.0
%
(1.9
%)
1.1
%
Total
76,952
100.0
%
$
2,995
95.9
%
20.6
%
7.3
%
6.2
%
7.8
%
8.0
%
(0.7
%)
0.4
%
(1)
Excluding Bad Debt, Net, which includes the positive impact of governmental rental assistance in the six months ended June 30, 2022, same store revenue growth would have been 6.1%, 7.7% and 5.4% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco, respectively.
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics
For 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units
New Lease Change (1)
Renewal Rate Achieved (1)
Blended Rate (1)
Markets/Metro Areas
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Southern California
3.5
%
4.6
%
6.9
%
6.2
%
5.4
%
5.4
%
San Francisco
1.4
%
2.0
%
6.0
%
6.1
%
3.8
%
4.3
%
Washington, D.C.
4.8
%
2.4
%
6.5
%
6.0
%
5.7
%
4.4
%
New York
4.2
%
2.4
%
5.1
%
6.3
%
4.7
%
4.6
%
Seattle
(3.8
%)
(5.8
%)
4.5
%
5.6
%
0.4
%
(0.2
%)
Boston
4.4
%
0.6
%
6.1
%
6.9
%
5.4
%
3.8
%
Denver
0.9
%
(2.4
%)
5.0
%
5.8
%
2.6
%
0.8
%
Other Expansion Markets
(4.8
%)
(5.3
%)
4.4
%
5.5
%
(0.8
%)
(0.8
%)
Total
2.3
%
1.3
%
5.9
%
6.1
%
4.3
%
3.9
%
(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions. See page 4 for July 2023 preliminary data.
Equity Residential
Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 77,545 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
$
%
% of
Real estate taxes
$
90,898
$
88,963
$
1,935
2.2
%
41.5
%
On-site payroll
42,504
39,022
3,482
8.9
%
19.4
%
Utilities
31,578
31,501
77
0.2
%
14.4
%
Repairs and maintenance
31,233
27,421
3,812
13.9
%
14.3
%
Insurance
8,455
7,397
1,058
14.3
%
3.9
%
Leasing and advertising
2,528
2,619
(91
)
(3.5
%)
1.1
%
Other on-site operating expenses
11,838
10,655
1,183
11.1
%
5.4
%
Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
$
219,034
$
207,578
$
11,456
5.5
%
100.0
%
June YTD 2023 vs. June YTD 2022
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
$
%
% of
Real estate taxes
$
180,521
$
176,328
$
4,193
2.4
%
40.6
%
On-site payroll
84,629
80,021
4,608
5.8
%
19.1
%
Utilities
69,925
65,520
4,405
6.7
%
15.7
%
Repairs and maintenance
61,120
53,077
8,043
15.2
%
13.8
%
Insurance
16,830
14,719
2,111
14.3
%
3.8
%
Leasing and advertising
5,003
4,949
54
1.1
%
1.1
%
Other on-site operating expenses
26,223
23,072
3,151
13.7
%
5.9
%
Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
$
444,251
$
417,686
$
26,565
6.4
%
100.0
%
(1)
The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes were primarily driven by the following factors:
Real estate taxes - Increase due to modest escalation in rates and assessed values.
On-site payroll - Increase due primarily to challenging comparable period and elevated employee benefit costs, partially offset by the impact of innovation initiatives.
Utilities - Moderation in the quarter-over-quarter rate of increase is primarily driven by lower commodity prices for gas and electric. Year-over-year increase primarily driven by higher commodity prices for gas and electric and higher trash expense.
Repairs and maintenance - Quarter-over-quarter increase primarily driven by continued wage pressure, particularly due to higher minimum wage on contracted services. Year-over-year increase was also impacted by increased outsourcing due to higher internal staffing utilization to address issues from California rain storms that occurred earlier this year.
Insurance - Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to challenging conditions in the insurance market.
Other on-site operating expenses - Increase primarily driven by higher property-related legal expenses.
(2)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
Equity Residential
Debt Summary as of June 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Debt
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
Secured
$
1,913,069
25.7
%
3.63
%
4.4
Unsecured
5,529,847
74.3
%
3.59
%
9.0
Total
$
7,442,916
100.0
%
3.60
%
7.8
Fixed Rate Debt:
Secured - Conventional
$
1,609,298
21.6
%
3.45
%
3.4
Unsecured - Public
5,345,373
71.8
%
3.54
%
9.3
Fixed Rate Debt
6,954,671
93.4
%
3.52
%
8.0
Floating Rate Debt:
Secured - Conventional
66,863
0.9
%
7.17
%
2.0
Secured - Tax Exempt
236,908
3.2
%
3.47
%
11.0
Unsecured - Revolving Credit Facility
-
-
-
4.3
Unsecured - Commercial Paper Program (2)
184,474
2.5
%
5.12
%
-
Floating Rate Debt
488,245
6.6
%
4.71
%
5.8
Total
$
7,442,916
100.0
%
3.60
%
7.8
(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
(2)
At June 30, 2023, the weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 26 days. The weighted average amount outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $164.5 million.
Note: The Company capitalized interest of approximately $7.0 million and $2.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Company capitalized interest of approximately $3.6 million and $1.3 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Equity Residential
Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Year
Fixed
Floating
Total
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
2023 (2)
$
800,000
$
188,487
(3)
$
988,487
13.2
%
4.21
%
4.45
%
2024
-
6,200
6,200
0.1
%
N/A
3.86
%
2025
450,000
75,976
525,976
7.0
%
3.38
%
3.96
%
2026
592,025
9,000
601,025
8.0
%
3.58
%
3.58
%
2027
400,000
9,800
409,800
5.4
%
3.25
%
3.26
%
2028
900,000
10,700
910,700
12.1
%
3.79
%
3.79
%
2029
888,120
11,500
899,620
12.0
%
3.30
%
3.31
%
2030
1,095,000
12,700
1,107,700
14.7
%
2.55
%
2.56
%
2031
528,500
39,800
568,300
7.6
%
1.94
%
2.08
%
2032
-
28,000
28,000
0.4
%
N/A
3.64
%
2033+
1,350,850
110,900
1,461,750
19.5
%
4.39
%
4.28
%
Subtotal
7,004,495
503,063
7,507,558
100.0
%
3.48
%
3.57
%
Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount)
(49,824
)
(14,818
)
(64,642
)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total
$
6,954,671
$
488,245
$
7,442,916
100.0
%
3.48
%
3.57
%
(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
(2)
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $450.0 million of ten-year forward starting SOFR swaps outstanding at a weighted average rate of 2.90% (currently equivalent to a ten-year U.S. Treasury of approximately 3.15%) to hedge the U.S. Treasury risk for the refinancing of 2023 maturities. See the Capital Markets Activity on page 4 of this release for details of subsequent activity related to these swaps.
(3)
Includes $185.2 million in principal outstanding on the Company's Commercial Paper Program.
Equity Residential
Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2023
Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%)
26.9%
26.7%
Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%)
7.7%
8.0%
Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to
Maximum Annual Service Charges
(must be at least 1.5 to 1)
6.21
6.30
Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt
(must be at least 125%)
518.6%
528.9%
Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.
Selected Credit Ratios
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2023
Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre
4.30x
4.27x
Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre
4.27x
4.17x
Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI
88.5%
88.3%
Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.
Equity Residential
Capital Structure as of June 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts)
Secured Debt
$
1,913,069
25.7
%
Unsecured Debt
5,529,847
74.3
%
Total Debt
7,442,916
100.0
%
22.3
%
Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)
379,032,722
96.8
%
Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)
12,415,452
3.2
%
Total Shares and Units
391,448,174
100.0
%
Common Share Price at June 30, 2023
$
65.97
25,823,836
99.9
%
Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below)
37,280
0.1
%
Total Equity
25,861,116
100.0
%
77.7
%
Total Market Capitalization
$
33,304,032
100.0
%
Perpetual Preferred Equity as of June 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
Series
Call Date
Outstanding
Liquidation
Annual
Annual
Preferred Shares:
8.29% Series K
12/10/26
745,600
$
37,280
$
4.145
$
3,091
Equity Residential
Common Share and Unit
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding
June YTD 2023
June YTD 2022
Q2 2023
Q2 2022
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes:
Common Shares - basic
378,492,171
375,639,505
378,641,804
375,768,632
Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:
- OP Units
11,449,790
11,891,583
11,390,569
11,895,086
- long-term compensation shares/units
1,121,169
1,862,666
1,155,127
1,697,634
- ATM forward sales
-
68,823
-
1,470
Total Common Shares and Units - diluted
391,063,130
389,462,577
391,187,500
389,362,822
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes:
Common Shares - basic
378,492,171
375,639,505
378,641,804
375,768,632
OP Units - basic
11,449,790
11,891,583
11,390,569
11,895,086
Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic
389,941,961
387,531,088
390,032,373
387,663,718
Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:
- long-term compensation shares/units
1,121,169
1,862,666
1,155,127
1,697,634
- ATM forward sales
-
68,823
-
1,470
Total Common Shares and Units - diluted
391,063,130
389,462,577
391,187,500
389,362,822
Period Ending Amounts Outstanding:
Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)
379,032,722
376,118,433
Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)
12,415,452
12,851,180
Total Shares and Units
391,448,174
388,969,613
Equity Residential
Development and Lease-Up Projects as of June 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands except for project and apartment unit amounts)
Estimated/Actual
Projects
Location
Ownership
No. of
Total
Total
Total
Percentage
Start
Initial
Completion
Stabilization
Percentage
CONSOLIDATED:
Projects Under Development:
Laguna Clara II
Santa Clara, CA
100%
225
$
152,621
$
50,916
$
-
31%
Q2 2022
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q4 2025
- / -
Projects Under Development - Consolidated
225
152,621
50,916
-
Projects Completed Not Stabilized:
Reverb (fka 9th and W) (2)
Washington, D.C.
92%
312
108,027
103,675
66,863
99%
Q3 2021
Q2 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2024
47% / 39%
Projects Completed Not Stabilized - Consolidated
312
108,027
103,675
66,863