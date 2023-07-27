CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.37 $ 0.59 $ (0.22 ) (37.3 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.93 $ 0.89 $ 0.04 4.5 % Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share $ 0.94 $ 0.89 $ 0.05 5.6 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.92 $ 0.78 $ 0.14 17.9 % Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 1.78 $ 1.66 $ 0.12 7.2 % Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share $ 1.82 $ 1.66 $ 0.16 9.6 %

"Same store revenue performance remains strong and in line with our May 2023 guidance increase. The supply picture in the coastal markets where we predominantly operate remains favorable, demand is steady and we see continued progress in mitigating delinquency in Southern California," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "We also are pleased to again update our guidance as a result of pending favorable refinancing activity as well as second half same store expenses that we anticipate will be lower than previously expected."

Recent Highlights

Same store revenue increased 5.5% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022. The Company increased its 2023 annual same store revenue growth guidance midpoint to 5.875% in May 2023.

Same store expense growth for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022 was 5.5%. The Company expects lower same store expense growth in the second half of the year and has lowered its full year same store expense guidance midpoint down 25 basis points to 4.25% from 4.5%.

The Company lowered its EPS guidance and increased its FFO and Normalized FFO per share guidance as described on page 2.

In July 2023, the Company locked the interest rate on secured loans totaling $530.0 million, which, subject to customary conditions, are anticipated to close in September 2023. After the effect of the Company's hedges, the economic rate on these ten-year loans will be approximately 4.7%. The proceeds from these loans will be used, along with funding from the Company's Commercial Paper Program, to paydown the $800.0 million secured debt pool that matures in November 2023 and carries an interest rate of 4.21%. After this paydown, the Company will have no significant debt maturities, other than commercial paper, until June 2025.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company began the lease up of its new 312-unit development in Washington, D.C. The property is expected to stabilize in the third quarter of 2024 at a Development Yield of 5.7%.

Full Year 2023 Guidance

The Company has revised its guidance for its full year 2023 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Revised Previous (1) Change at Midpoint Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential): Physical Occupancy 96.0% 96.0% 0.0% Revenue change 5.5% to 6.25% 5.5% to 6.25% 0.0% Expense change 4.0% to 4.5% 4.0% to 5.0% (0.25%) Net Operating Income (NOI) change 6.3% to 7.0% 6.0% to 7.0% 0.15% EPS $1.95 to $2.01 $2.02 to $2.12 $(0.09) FFO per share $3.72 to $3.78 $3.69 to $3.79 $0.01 Normalized FFO per share $3.77 to $3.83 $3.73 to $3.83 $0.02 (1) Represents the updated guidance provided in the Company's May 30, 2023 press release.

The change in the full year 2023 EPS guidance range is due primarily to higher expected depreciation expense, lower expected property sale gains and the items described below.

The change in the full year 2023 FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to higher expected other expenses and the items described below.

The change in the full year 2023 Normalized FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative)

Impact Revised Full Year 2023 vs.

Previous Full Year 2023 Residential same store NOI $ 0.01 Interest expense, net 0.02 Other items (0.01 ) Net $ 0.02

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 29 through 34 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 31 and 32 of this release.

Results Per Share

The changes in EPS for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022 are due primarily to lower property sale gains and lower depreciation expense in the current period, the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact Second Quarter 2023 vs.

Second Quarter 2022 June YTD 2023 vs.

June YTD 2022 Residential same store NOI $ 0.06 $ 0.17 Lease-Up NOI 0.01 0.02 2023 and 2022 transaction activity impact on NOI, net (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Interest expense, net 0.01 0.03 Corporate overhead (1) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) Other items (2) - (0.03 ) Net $ 0.05 $ 0.16

(1) Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses. (2) Primarily represents the negative impact from property damage associated with the California rain storms that occurred earlier this year.

Same Store Results

The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented.

Second Quarter 2023 vs.

Second Quarter 2022 Second Quarter 2023 vs.

First Quarter 2023 June YTD 2023 vs.

June YTD 2022 Apartment Units 77,545 78,531 76,952 Physical Occupancy 95.9% vs. 96.7% 95.9% vs. 95.9% 95.9% vs. 96.6% Revenues 5.5% 1.7% 7.3% Expenses 5.5% (4.3%) 6.4% NOI 5.4% 4.7% 7.7%

On page 11 of this release, the Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results with definitions that can be found on page 33 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 3.8% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.

Second Quarter 2023 vs.

Second Quarter 2022 Second Quarter 2023 vs.

First Quarter 2023 June YTD 2023 vs.

June YTD 2022 % Change % Change % Change Same Store Residential Revenues- comparable period Lease rates 7.3 % 1.1 % 8.2 % Leasing Concessions (0.1 %) (0.1 %) 0.1 % Vacancy gain (loss) (0.9 %) (0.1 %) (0.8 %) Bad Debt, Net (1) (1.6 %) 0.3 % (0.9 %) Other (2) 0.8 % 0.6 % 0.7 % Same Store Residential Revenues- current period 5.5 % 1.8 % 7.3 %

(1) Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. Comparable period changes in quarterly Bad Debt, Net will be volatile throughout 2023 primarily due to the timing of governmental rental assistance received in 2022. See page 13 for more detail. (2) Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.

See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 76,952 same store apartment units):

July 2023 (1) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Physical Occupancy 95.8% 95.9% 95.9% Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter/month 54.0% 57.0% 59.0% New Lease Change 2.2% 2.3% 1.3% Renewal Rate Achieved 5.9% 5.9% 6.1% Blended Rate 4.2% 4.3% 3.9% (1) July 2023 results are preliminary.

Investment Activity

The Company acquired two operating properties during the second quarter of 2023 - a recently completed 262-unit apartment property in Atlanta, which is currently in lease up, for approximately $78.6 million at a stabilized Acquisition Cap Rate of 6.6% (5.7% when removing certain real estate tax benefits that will reduce over time) and a 287-unit property in suburban Denver built in 2022, for approximately $108.0 million at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.0%. The Company did not acquire any properties during the first quarter of 2023.

The Company did not sell any properties during the second quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company sold a small portfolio of seven properties in Los Angeles with an average age of 25 years, consisting of 247 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $135.3 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.3%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 8.7%.

Capital Markets Activity

In July 2023, the Company locked the interest rate on secured loans totaling $530.0 million, which, subject to customary conditions, are anticipated to close in September 2023. After the effect of the Company's hedges, the economic rate on these ten-year loans will be approximately 4.7%. The proceeds from these loans will be used, along with funding from the Company's Commercial Paper Program, to paydown the $800.0 million secured debt pool that matures in November 2023 and carries an interest rate of 4.21%. After this paydown, the Company will have no significant debt maturities, other than commercial paper supported by its revolving credit facility due in 2027, until June 2025.

Third Quarter 2023 Guidance

The Company has established guidance ranges for the third quarter of 2023 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Q3 2023

Guidance EPS $0.59 to $0.63 FFO per share $0.94 to $0.98 Normalized FFO per share $0.95 to $0.99

The difference between the second quarter of 2023 actual EPS of $0.37 and the third quarter of 2023 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.61 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains and the items described below.

The difference between the second quarter of 2023 actual FFO of $0.93 per share and the third quarter of 2023 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.96 per share is due primarily to the items described below.

The difference between the second quarter of 2023 actual Normalized FFO of $0.94 per share and the third quarter of 2023 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.97 per share is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative)

Impact Third Quarter 2023 vs.

Second Quarter 2023 Residential same store NOI $ 0.01 Corporate overhead 0.02 Net $ 0.03

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential's management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, government regulations and competition. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

A live web cast of the Company's conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT. Please visit the Investor section of the Company's website at www.equityapartments.com for the webcast link.

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES Rental income $ 1,422,397 $ 1,340,378 $ 717,309 $ 687,030 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 262,350 241,229 124,771 116,355 Real estate taxes and insurance 209,749 202,538 103,080 101,850 Property management 62,145 57,306 30,679 26,559 General and administrative 35,041 33,661 18,876 16,423 Depreciation 437,185 453,767 221,355 223,806 Total expenses 1,006,470 988,501 498,761 484,993 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 100,122 107,795 (87 ) 107,897 Operating income 516,049 459,672 218,461 309,934 Interest and other income 3,669 4,124 2,131 596 Other expenses (15,559 ) (5,436 ) (6,564 ) (2,380 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (131,991 ) (144,681 ) (65,590 ) (71,889 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (3,996 ) (4,201 ) (2,017 ) (2,124 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 368,172 309,478 146,421 234,137 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (634 ) (573 ) (336 ) (291 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (2,605 ) (2,429 ) (1,223 ) (1,168 ) Net income 364,933 306,476 144,862 232,678 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (11,613 ) (10,027 ) (4,554 ) (7,633 ) Partially Owned Properties (2,082 ) (1,583 ) (1,105 ) (944 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 351,238 294,866 139,203 224,101 Preferred distributions (1,545 ) (1,545 ) (773 ) (773 ) Net income available to Common Shares $ 349,693 $ 293,321 $ 138,430 $ 223,328 Earnings per share - basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 0.92 $ 0.78 $ 0.37 $ 0.59 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 378,492 375,640 378,642 375,769 Earnings per share - diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 0.92 $ 0.78 $ 0.37 $ 0.59 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 391,063 389,463 391,187 389,363 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 1.325 $ 1.25 $ 0.6625 $ 0.625

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share and Unit data) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 364,933 $ 306,476 $ 144,862 $ 232,678 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - Partially Owned Properties (2,082 ) (1,583 ) (1,105 ) (944 ) Preferred distributions (1,545 ) (1,545 ) (773 ) (773 ) Net income available to Common Shares and Units 361,306 303,348 142,984 230,961 Adjustments: Depreciation 437,185 453,767 221,355 223,806 Depreciation - Non-real estate additions (2,259 ) (2,114 ) (1,103 ) (1,062 ) Depreciation - Partially Owned Properties (1,055 ) (1,554 ) (510 ) (661 ) Depreciation - Unconsolidated Properties 1,226 1,240 594 620 Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating assets - (9 ) - - Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (100,122 ) (107,795 ) 87 (107,897 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units 696,281 646,883 363,407 345,767 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Write-off of pursuit costs 1,993 2,515 661 1,052 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses 47 469 47 469 Non-operating asset (gains) losses 1,031 (1,330 ) 317 312 Other miscellaneous items 11,343 (185 ) 5,051 186 Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 710,695 $ 648,352 $ 369,483 $ 347,786 FFO $ 697,826 $ 648,428 $ 364,180 $ 346,540 Preferred distributions (1,545 ) (1,545 ) (773 ) (773 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 696,281 $ 646,883 $ 363,407 $ 345,767 FFO per share and Unit - basic $ 1.79 $ 1.67 $ 0.93 $ 0.89 FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 1.78 $ 1.66 $ 0.93 $ 0.89 Normalized FFO $ 712,240 $ 649,897 $ 370,256 $ 348,559 Preferred distributions (1,545 ) (1,545 ) (773 ) (773 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 710,695 $ 648,352 $ 369,483 $ 347,786 Normalized FFO per share and Unit - basic $ 1.82 $ 1.67 $ 0.95 $ 0.90 Normalized FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 1.82 $ 1.66 $ 0.94 $ 0.89 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - basic 389,942 387,531 390,032 387,664 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - diluted 391,063 389,463 391,187 389,363

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Land $ 5,579,211 $ 5,580,878 Depreciable property 22,697,597 22,334,369 Projects under development 50,916 112,940 Land held for development 61,334 60,567 Investment in real estate 28,389,058 28,088,754 Accumulated depreciation (9,428,549 ) (9,027,850 ) Investment in real estate, net 18,960,509 19,060,904 Investments in unconsolidated entities1 304,710 279,024 Cash and cash equivalents 35,701 53,869 Restricted deposits 88,941 83,303 Right-of-use assets 463,704 462,956 Other assets 292,164 278,206 Total assets $ 20,145,729 $ 20,218,262 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 1,913,069 $ 1,953,438 Notes, net 5,345,373 5,342,329 Line of credit and commercial paper 184,474 129,955 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 118,316 96,028 Accrued interest payable 66,238 66,310 Lease liabilities 313,866 308,748 Other liabilities 294,263 306,941 Security deposits 69,427 68,940 Distributions payable 258,841 244,621 Total liabilities 8,563,867 8,517,310 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - Operating Partnership 355,319 318,273 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 37,280 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 379,032,722 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 378,429,708 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 3,790 3,784 Paid in capital 9,472,628 9,476,085 Retained earnings 1,506,460 1,658,837 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,708 (2,547 ) Total shareholders' equity 11,023,866 11,173,439 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 207,405 209,961 Partially Owned Properties (4,728 ) (721 ) Total Noncontrolling Interests 202,677 209,240 Total equity 11,226,543 11,382,679 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,145,729 $ 20,218,262 1 Includes $242.4 million and $218.0 million in unconsolidated development projects as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.

Equity Residential Portfolio Summary As of June 30, 2023

% of

Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Established Markets: Los Angeles 59 15,012 17.7 % $ 2,876 Orange County 13 4,028 5.2 % 2,787 San Diego 12 2,878 4.0 % 2,997 Subtotal - Southern California 84 21,918 26.9 % 2,875 San Francisco 44 11,790 15.8 % 3,285 Washington, D.C. 48 15,028 15.6 % 2,592 New York 34 8,536 13.9 % 4,488 Boston 27 7,170 11.5 % 3,477 Seattle 46 9,526 11.0 % 2,587 Subtotal - Established Markets 283 73,968 94.7 % 3,092 Expansion Markets: Denver 9 2,785 2.8 % 2,417 Atlanta 5 1,477 1.4 % 2,196 Dallas/Ft. Worth 4 1,241 0.7 % 1,875 Austin 3 741 0.4 % 1,831 Subtotal - Expansion Markets 21 6,244 5.3 % 2,189 Total 304 80,212 100.0 % $ 3,022

Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 289 76,986 Partially Owned Properties - Consolidated 15 3,226 304 80,212 Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential

Portfolio Rollforward Q2 2023 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 3/31/2023 301 79,351 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 1 287 $ 108,000 5.0 % Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1) 1 262 $ 78,600 6.6 % Completed Developments - Consolidated 1 312 6/30/2023 304 80,212

Portfolio Rollforward 2023 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 12/31/2022 308 79,597 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 1 287 $ 108,000 5.0 % Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1) 1 262 $ 78,600 6.6 % Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (7 ) (247 ) $ (135,300 ) (5.3 %) Completed Developments - Consolidated 1 312 Configuration Changes - 1 6/30/2023 304 80,212

(1) The Company acquired one property in the Atlanta market in the second quarter of 2023 that is in lease-up and is expected to stabilize in its second year of ownership at the Acquisition Cap Rate listed above (5.7% when removing certain real estate tax benefits that will reduce over time).

Equity Residential

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,545 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Second Quarter 2023 Second Quarter 2022 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 672,595 (1) 5.5% $ 24,849 4.3% $ 697,444 5.5% Revenues $ 637,547 $ 23,827 $ 661,374 Expenses $ 212,114 5.3% $ 6,920 14.2% $ 219,034 5.5% Expenses $ 201,520 $ 6,058 $ 207,578 NOI $ 460,481 5.6% $ 17,929 0.9% $ 478,410 5.4% NOI $ 436,027 $ 17,769 $ 453,796 Average Rental Rate $ 3,017 6.4% Average Rental Rate $ 2,836 Physical Occupancy 95.9 % (0.8%) Physical Occupancy 96.7 % Turnover 11.6 % 0.4% Turnover 11.2 %

Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 78,531 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Second Quarter 2023 First Quarter 2023 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 683,155 (1) 1.8% $ 26,456 (1.8%) $ 709,611 1.7% Revenues $ 670,793 $ 26,951 $ 697,744 Expenses $ 215,239 (4.5%) $ 7,368 2.3% $ 222,607 (4.3%) Expenses $ 225,376 $ 7,202 $ 232,578 NOI $ 467,916 5.1% $ 19,088 (3.3%) $ 487,004 4.7% NOI $ 445,417 $ 19,749 $ 465,166 Average Rental Rate $ 3,026 1.8% Average Rental Rate $ 2,972 Physical Occupancy 95.9 % 0.0% Physical Occupancy 95.9 % Turnover 11.6 % 2.5% Turnover 9.1 %

June YTD 2023 vs. June YTD 2022 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) June YTD 2023 June YTD 2022 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 1,324,993 (1) 7.3% $ 50,085 7.0% $ 1,375,078 7.3% Revenues $ 1,235,134 $ 46,813 $ 1,281,947 Expenses $ 430,638 6.2% $ 13,613 11.6% $ 444,251 6.4% Expenses $ 405,484 $ 12,202 $ 417,686 NOI $ 894,355 7.8% $ 36,472 5.4% $ 930,827 7.7% NOI $ 829,650 $ 34,611 $ 864,261 Average Rental Rate $ 2,995 8.0% Average Rental Rate $ 2,772 Physical Occupancy 95.9 % (0.7%) Physical Occupancy 96.6 % Turnover 20.6 % 0.4% Turnover 20.2 %

(1) See page 12 for Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Revenues - GAAP to Cash Basis (1) ($ in thousands) Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022 Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023 June YTD 2023 vs. June YTD 2022 77,545 Same Store Apartment Units 78,531 Same Store Apartment Units 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 June YTD 2023 June YTD 2022 Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis) $ 672,595 $ 637,547 $ 683,155 $ 670,793 $ 1,324,993 $ 1,235,134 Leasing Concessions amortized 2,705 2,156 3,256 2,846 4,744 6,005 Leasing Concessions granted (3,921 ) (1,503 ) (4,125 ) (4,241 ) (7,766 ) (3,057 ) Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis $ 671,379 $ 638,200 $ 682,286 $ 669,398 $ 1,321,971 $ 1,238,082 % change - GAAP revenue 5.5 % 1.8 % 7.3 % % change - cash revenue 5.2 % 1.9 % 6.8 % (1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.

Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter Including 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Same store revenues $ 693,403 $ 681,675 $ 676,011 $ 671,160 $ 657,582 Same store expenses 217,461 226,790 210,795 214,495 206,152 Same store NOI

(includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 475,942 $ 454,885 $ 465,216 $ 456,665 $ 451,430

Equity Residential

Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances Including 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Residential Non-Residential Balance Sheet (Other assets): June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances $ 26,628 $ 32,408 $ 2,389 $ 2,414 Allowance for doubtful accounts (22,335 ) (28,430 ) (1,383 ) (1,500 ) Net receivable balances $ 4,293 $ 3,978 $ 1,006 $ 914 Straight-line receivable balances $ 6,067 (1) $ 4,861 $ 13,546 $ 13,607

(1) Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the second quarter of 2023 were approximately $3.9 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $6.1 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in the remainder of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

Same Store Residential Bad Debt Including 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Income Statement (Rental income): Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2022 Bad debts before governmental rental assistance $ 9,504 $ 11,866 $ 13,287 Governmental rental assistance received (655 ) (1,167 ) (14,398 ) Bad Debt, Net $ 8,849 $ 10,699 $ (1,111 ) Bad Debt, Net as a % of Same Store Residential Revenues 1.3 % 1.6 % (0.2 %)

Equity Residential Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q2 2023

% of

Actual

NOI Q2 2023

Average

Rental

Rate Q2 2023

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q2 2023

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,415 17.8 % $ 2,861 95.0 % 11.2 % (0.2 %) (1) 8.5 % (3.5 %) 1.8 % (1.9 %) 2.0 % Orange County 4,028 5.5 % 2,787 95.9 % 10.4 % 3.4 % (1) 10.9 % 1.5 % 4.8 % (1.3 %) 1.6 % San Diego 2,878 4.1 % 2,997 95.8 % 9.9 % 7.6 % 10.2 % 6.9 % 9.2 % (1.5 %) 0.2 % Subtotal - Southern California 21,321 27.4 % 2,865 95.3 % 10.9 % 1.5 % 9.0 % (1.1 %) 3.4 % (1.7 %) 1.7 % San Francisco 11,368 16.4 % 3,288 95.6 % 10.9 % 3.1 % (1) 6.7 % 1.6 % 4.3 % (1.1 %) 1.5 % Washington, D.C. 14,400 15.9 % 2,578 96.8 % 10.6 % 6.3 % 1.4 % 8.9 % 6.3 % 0.0 % (0.8 %) New York 8,536 14.2 % 4,488 97.1 % 10.1 % 13.3 % 3.6 % 21.2 % 13.4 % 0.0 % (1.8 %) Seattle 9,525 10.9 % 2,587 95.1 % 14.4 % 4.2 % 3.7 % 4.4 % 4.4 % (0.2 %) (0.2 %) Boston 6,700 10.3 % 3,405 96.5 % 11.3 % 8.3 % 3.4 % 10.4 % 8.7 % (0.3 %) (0.7 %) Denver 2,498 2.7 % 2,420 96.2 % 17.2 % 5.7 % 6.0 % 5.5 % 6.2 % (0.5 %) (0.5 %) Other Expansion Markets 3,197 2.2 % 1,990 94.9 % 14.6 % 5.1 % 12.7 % (0.4 %) 7.0 % (1.9 %) 2.5 % Total 77,545 100.0 % $ 3,017 95.9 % 11.6 % 5.5 % 5.3 % 5.6 % 6.4 % (0.8 %) 0.4 %

(1) Excluding Bad Debt, Net, which includes the positive impact of governmental rental assistance in the second quarter of 2022, same store revenue growth would have been 5.6%, 6.9% and 4.6% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco, respectively.

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Equity Residential Second Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2023 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q2 2023

% of

Actual

NOI Q2 2023

Average

Rental

Rate Q2 2023

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q2 2023

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,415 17.5 % $ 2,861 95.0 % 11.2 % 2.5 % (5.3 %) 6.3 % 3.1 % (0.5 %) 1.3 % Orange County 4,028 5.3 % 2,787 95.9 % 10.4 % 2.3 % 0.0 % 3.0 % 2.6 % (0.3 %) 3.1 % San Diego 2,878 4.1 % 2,997 95.8 % 9.9 % 2.5 % (1.3 %) 3.7 % 2.1 % 0.4 % 0.2 % Subtotal - Southern California 21,321 26.9 % 2,865 95.3 % 10.9 % 2.5 % (4.1 %) 5.2 % 2.9 % (0.3 %) 1.5 % San Francisco 11,568 16.4 % 3,283 95.5 % 10.9 % 1.3 % (5.4 %) 4.4 % 1.3 % (0.1 %) 1.3 % Washington, D.C. 14,716 16.1 % 2,587 96.8 % 10.6 % 2.2 % (4.7 %) 5.7 % 1.9 % 0.2 % 3.2 % New York 8,536 14.0 % 4,488 97.1 % 10.1 % 1.6 % (3.9 %) 5.8 % 1.3 % 0.3 % 2.6 % Seattle 9,525 10.7 % 2,587 95.1 % 14.4 % 0.3 % 2.8 % (0.7 %) 0.3 % 0.0 % 3.3 % Boston 7,170 11.1 % 3,477 96.5 % 11.6 % 3.0 % (9.2 %) 8.8 % 2.0 % 1.0 % 3.6 % Denver 2,498 2.7 % 2,420 96.2 % 17.2 % 1.4 % (9.1 %) 6.2 % 1.5 % (0.1 %) 6.1 % Other Expansion Markets 3,197 2.1 % 1,990 94.9 % 14.6 % 1.0 % (7.3 %) 9.1 % 1.0 % 0.0 % 2.2 % Total 78,531 100.0 % $ 3,026 95.9 % 11.6 % 1.8 % (4.5 %) 5.1 % 1.8 % 0.0 % 2.5 %

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Equity Residential June YTD 2023 vs. June YTD 2022 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units June YTD 23

% of

Actual

NOI June YTD 23

Average

Rental

Rate June YTD 23

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % June YTD 23

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,415 17.8 % $ 2,818 95.2 % 21.1 % 2.8 % (1) 9.6 % 0.0 % 4.6 % (1.7 %) 3.5 % Orange County 4,028 5.5 % 2,752 96.1 % 17.8 % 6.5 % (1) 10.5 % 5.4 % 7.7 % (1.1 %) 2.7 % San Diego 2,706 3.9 % 2,931 95.6 % 19.1 % 7.2 % 7.7 % 7.0 % 8.8 % (1.5 %) 0.7 % Subtotal - Southern California 21,149 27.2 % 2,820 95.4 % 20.2 % 4.1 % 9.5 % 2.0 % 5.7 % (1.6 %) 2.9 % San Francisco 11,368 16.5 % 3,265 95.6 % 20.4 % 4.8 % (1) 7.0 % 3.9 % 5.9 % (1.0 %) 1.6 % Washington, D.C. 14,400 16.0 % 2,555 96.7 % 17.9 % 6.6 % 3.7 % 8.0 % 6.7 % (0.1 %) (1.7 %) New York 8,536 14.3 % 4,459 96.9 % 17.6 % 16.2 % 3.7 % 27.5 % 16.4 % (0.2 %) (2.5 %) Seattle 9,525 11.3 % 2,583 95.1 % 25.6 % 6.3 % 3.3 % 7.6 % 6.2 % 0.1 % (0.3 %) Boston 6,700 10.2 % 3,374 96.1 % 19.2 % 9.0 % 5.4 % 10.6 % 9.3 % (0.2 %) (0.5 %) Denver 2,498 2.7 % 2,402 96.3 % 28.3 % 6.8 % 12.1 % 4.7 % 6.7 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Other Expansion Markets 2,776 1.8 % 1,984 94.7 % 25.4 % 5.2 % 17.5 % (4.0 %) 7.0 % (1.9 %) 1.1 % Total 76,952 100.0 % $ 2,995 95.9 % 20.6 % 7.3 % 6.2 % 7.8 % 8.0 % (0.7 %) 0.4 %

(1) Excluding Bad Debt, Net, which includes the positive impact of governmental rental assistance in the six months ended June 30, 2022, same store revenue growth would have been 6.1%, 7.7% and 5.4% for Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco, respectively.

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.2% of total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics For 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units New Lease Change (1) Renewal Rate Achieved (1) Blended Rate (1) Markets/Metro Areas Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Southern California 3.5 % 4.6 % 6.9 % 6.2 % 5.4 % 5.4 % San Francisco 1.4 % 2.0 % 6.0 % 6.1 % 3.8 % 4.3 % Washington, D.C. 4.8 % 2.4 % 6.5 % 6.0 % 5.7 % 4.4 % New York 4.2 % 2.4 % 5.1 % 6.3 % 4.7 % 4.6 % Seattle (3.8 %) (5.8 %) 4.5 % 5.6 % 0.4 % (0.2 %) Boston 4.4 % 0.6 % 6.1 % 6.9 % 5.4 % 3.8 % Denver 0.9 % (2.4 %) 5.0 % 5.8 % 2.6 % 0.8 % Other Expansion Markets (4.8 %) (5.3 %) 4.4 % 5.5 % (0.8 %) (0.8 %) Total 2.3 % 1.3 % 5.9 % 6.1 % 4.3 % 3.9 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions. See page 4 for July 2023 preliminary data.

Equity Residential

Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 77,545 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 $

Change (1) %

Change % of

Q2 2023

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 90,898 $ 88,963 $ 1,935 2.2 % 41.5 % On-site payroll 42,504 39,022 3,482 8.9 % 19.4 % Utilities 31,578 31,501 77 0.2 % 14.4 % Repairs and maintenance 31,233 27,421 3,812 13.9 % 14.3 % Insurance 8,455 7,397 1,058 14.3 % 3.9 % Leasing and advertising 2,528 2,619 (91 ) (3.5 %) 1.1 % Other on-site operating expenses 11,838 10,655 1,183 11.1 % 5.4 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)

(includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 219,034 $ 207,578 $ 11,456 5.5 % 100.0 %

June YTD 2023 vs. June YTD 2022 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 76,952 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 $

Change (1) %

Change % of

YTD 2023

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 180,521 $ 176,328 $ 4,193 2.4 % 40.6 % On-site payroll 84,629 80,021 4,608 5.8 % 19.1 % Utilities 69,925 65,520 4,405 6.7 % 15.7 % Repairs and maintenance 61,120 53,077 8,043 15.2 % 13.8 % Insurance 16,830 14,719 2,111 14.3 % 3.8 % Leasing and advertising 5,003 4,949 54 1.1 % 1.1 % Other on-site operating expenses 26,223 23,072 3,151 13.7 % 5.9 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)

(includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 444,251 $ 417,686 $ 26,565 6.4 % 100.0 %

(1) The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes were primarily driven by the following factors: Real estate taxes - Increase due to modest escalation in rates and assessed values. On-site payroll - Increase due primarily to challenging comparable period and elevated employee benefit costs, partially offset by the impact of innovation initiatives. Utilities - Moderation in the quarter-over-quarter rate of increase is primarily driven by lower commodity prices for gas and electric. Year-over-year increase primarily driven by higher commodity prices for gas and electric and higher trash expense. Repairs and maintenance - Quarter-over-quarter increase primarily driven by continued wage pressure, particularly due to higher minimum wage on contracted services. Year-over-year increase was also impacted by increased outsourcing due to higher internal staffing utilization to address issues from California rain storms that occurred earlier this year. Insurance - Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to challenging conditions in the insurance market. Other on-site operating expenses - Increase primarily driven by higher property-related legal expenses. (2) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.

Equity Residential

Debt Summary as of June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Debt

Balances (1) % of Total Weighted

Average

Rates (1) Weighted

Average

Maturities

(years) Secured $ 1,913,069 25.7 % 3.63 % 4.4 Unsecured 5,529,847 74.3 % 3.59 % 9.0 Total $ 7,442,916 100.0 % 3.60 % 7.8 Fixed Rate Debt: Secured - Conventional $ 1,609,298 21.6 % 3.45 % 3.4 Unsecured - Public 5,345,373 71.8 % 3.54 % 9.3 Fixed Rate Debt 6,954,671 93.4 % 3.52 % 8.0 Floating Rate Debt: Secured - Conventional 66,863 0.9 % 7.17 % 2.0 Secured - Tax Exempt 236,908 3.2 % 3.47 % 11.0 Unsecured - Revolving Credit Facility - - - 4.3 Unsecured - Commercial Paper Program (2) 184,474 2.5 % 5.12 % - Floating Rate Debt 488,245 6.6 % 4.71 % 5.8 Total $ 7,442,916 100.0 % 3.60 % 7.8

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) At June 30, 2023, the weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 26 days. The weighted average amount outstanding for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $164.5 million.

Note: The Company capitalized interest of approximately $7.0 million and $2.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Company capitalized interest of approximately $3.6 million and $1.3 million during the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Equity Residential

Debt Maturity Schedule as of June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Year Fixed

Rate Floating

Rate Total % of Total Weighted

Average Coupons

on Fixed

Rate Debt (1) Weighted

Average

Coupons on

Total Debt (1) 2023 (2) $ 800,000 $ 188,487 (3) $ 988,487 13.2 % 4.21 % 4.45 % 2024 - 6,200 6,200 0.1 % N/A 3.86 % 2025 450,000 75,976 525,976 7.0 % 3.38 % 3.96 % 2026 592,025 9,000 601,025 8.0 % 3.58 % 3.58 % 2027 400,000 9,800 409,800 5.4 % 3.25 % 3.26 % 2028 900,000 10,700 910,700 12.1 % 3.79 % 3.79 % 2029 888,120 11,500 899,620 12.0 % 3.30 % 3.31 % 2030 1,095,000 12,700 1,107,700 14.7 % 2.55 % 2.56 % 2031 528,500 39,800 568,300 7.6 % 1.94 % 2.08 % 2032 - 28,000 28,000 0.4 % N/A 3.64 % 2033+ 1,350,850 110,900 1,461,750 19.5 % 4.39 % 4.28 % Subtotal 7,004,495 503,063 7,507,558 100.0 % 3.48 % 3.57 % Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount) (49,824 ) (14,818 ) (64,642 ) N/A N/A N/A Total $ 6,954,671 $ 488,245 $ 7,442,916 100.0 % 3.48 % 3.57 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $450.0 million of ten-year forward starting SOFR swaps outstanding at a weighted average rate of 2.90% (currently equivalent to a ten-year U.S. Treasury of approximately 3.15%) to hedge the U.S. Treasury risk for the refinancing of 2023 maturities. See the Capital Markets Activity on page 4 of this release for details of subsequent activity related to these swaps. (3) Includes $185.2 million in principal outstanding on the Company's Commercial Paper Program.

Equity Residential

Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants June 30, March 31, 2023 2023 Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%) 26.9% 26.7% Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%) 7.7% 8.0% Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to Maximum Annual Service Charges (must be at least 1.5 to 1) 6.21 6.30 Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt (must be at least 125%) 518.6% 528.9% Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.

Selected Credit Ratios June 30, March 31, 2023 2023 Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.30x 4.27x Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.27x 4.17x Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI 88.5% 88.3% Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.

Equity Residential

Capital Structure as of June 30, 2023 (Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts) Secured Debt $ 1,913,069 25.7 % Unsecured Debt 5,529,847 74.3 % Total Debt 7,442,916 100.0 % 22.3 % Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 379,032,722 96.8 % Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 12,415,452 3.2 % Total Shares and Units 391,448,174 100.0 % Common Share Price at June 30, 2023 $ 65.97 25,823,836 99.9 % Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below) 37,280 0.1 % Total Equity 25,861,116 100.0 % 77.7 % Total Market Capitalization $ 33,304,032 100.0 %

Perpetual Preferred Equity as of June 30, 2023 (Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts) Series Call Date Outstanding

Shares Liquidation

Value Annual

Dividend

Per Share Annual

Dividend

Amount Preferred Shares: 8.29% Series K 12/10/26 745,600 $ 37,280 $ 4.145 $ 3,091

Equity Residential Common Share and Unit Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding

June YTD 2023 June YTD 2022 Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes: Common Shares - basic 378,492,171 375,639,505 378,641,804 375,768,632 Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of: - OP Units 11,449,790 11,891,583 11,390,569 11,895,086 - long-term compensation shares/units 1,121,169 1,862,666 1,155,127 1,697,634 - ATM forward sales - 68,823 - 1,470 Total Common Shares and Units - diluted 391,063,130 389,462,577 391,187,500 389,362,822 Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes: Common Shares - basic 378,492,171 375,639,505 378,641,804 375,768,632 OP Units - basic 11,449,790 11,891,583 11,390,569 11,895,086 Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic 389,941,961 387,531,088 390,032,373 387,663,718 Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of: - long-term compensation shares/units 1,121,169 1,862,666 1,155,127 1,697,634 - ATM forward sales - 68,823 - 1,470 Total Common Shares and Units - diluted 391,063,130 389,462,577 391,187,500 389,362,822 Period Ending Amounts Outstanding: Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 379,032,722 376,118,433 Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 12,415,452 12,851,180 Total Shares and Units 391,448,174 388,969,613

Equity Residential Development and Lease-Up Projects as of June 30, 2023 (Amounts in thousands except for project and apartment unit amounts)