CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Byline Bancorp, Inc. ("Byline", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us") (NYSE: BY), the parent company of Byline Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $26.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 compared with net income of $23.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023, and net income of $21.8 million2, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2022.

Roberto R. Herencia, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Byline Bancorp, Inc., commented, "We reported solid results for the second quarter and continued to execute our time tested strategy well. Notwithstanding the challenging operating environment, our business units continued to perform well and we have good momentum heading into the second half of the year."

Alberto J. Paracchini, President of Byline Bancorp, Inc. added, "We delivered record earnings, strong profitability, balanced deposit and loan growth and solid credit quality. Our strong capital and liquidity levels position us well to continue to prudently grow our franchise."

Board Declares Cash Dividend of $0.09 per Share

On July 25, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on August 22, 2023, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of August 8, 2023.

Inland Acquisition

On July 1, 2023, Byline completed its acquisition of Inland Bancorp, Inc. ("Inland Bancorp") to solidify Byline's position as Chicago's largest community bank. The transaction brings Byline's combined total assets to approximately $8.8 billion, $6.4 billion in loans and $6.9 billion in deposits, with 47 branches across the greater Chicago metropolitan area, based on information as of June 30, 2023.

(1) Represents non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Recast due to the adoption of ASU 2016-13 Financial Instruments - Credit Losses on December 31, 2022, which was applied retrospectively to January 1, 2022. Results for periods beginning after September 30, 2022 are presented under the new standard, while prior quarters previously reported are recast as if the new standard had been applied since January 1, 2022. Refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information on the adoption of the standard.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Net Interest Income

The following table presents the average interest-earning assets and average interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Net interest income and margin are adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on a tax-equivalent basis using tax rates effective as of the end of the period:

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Recast June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Avg.

Yield /

Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,003 $ 1,041 3.09 % $ 97,578 $ 442 1.84 % $ 66,034 $ 74 0.45 % Loans and leases(1) 5,535,593 99,134 7.18 % 5,484,372 92,343 6.83 % 5,007,615 59,919 4.80 % Taxable securities 1,250,780 6,324 2.03 % 1,275,377 6,431 2.04 % 1,331,136 5,792 1.75 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 151,205 980 2.60 % 151,817 994 2.65 % 168,567 1,131 2.69 % Total interest-earning assets $ 7,072,581 $ 107,479 6.10 % $ 7,009,144 $ 100,210 5.80 % $ 6,573,352 $ 66,916 4.08 % Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (92,804 ) (84,321 ) (72,521 ) All other assets 424,122 420,328 465,733 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,403,899 $ 7,345,151 $ 6,966,564 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY Deposits Interest checking $ 541,036 $ 2,175 1.61 % $ 606,008 $ 2,494 1.67 % $ 615,831 $ 415 0.27 % Money market accounts 1,534,463 10,799 2.82 % 1,465,677 7,728 2.14 % 1,307,320 1,194 0.37 % Savings 575,254 220 0.15 % 613,590 227 0.15 % 664,954 83 0.05 % Time deposits 1,328,679 11,529 3.48 % 966,409 5,849 2.45 % 627,199 436 0.28 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,979,432 24,723 2.49 % 3,651,684 16,298 1.81 % 3,215,304 2,128 0.27 % Other borrowings 509,419 4,241 3.34 % 573,433 5,852 4.14 % 497,082 1,083 0.87 % Federal funds purchased - - 0.00 % 2,778 36 5.30 % 2,527 14 2.32 % Subordinated notes and debentures 111,255 2,142 7.72 % 111,101 2,098 7.66 % 110,649 1,694 6.14 % Total borrowings 620,674 6,383 4.12 % 687,312 7,986 4.71 % 610,258 2,791 1.83 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,600,106 $ 31,106 2.71 % $ 4,338,996 $ 24,284 2.27 % $ 3,825,562 $ 4,919 0.52 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,848,538 2,076,613 2,265,426 Other liabilities 148,983 145,253 105,918 Total stockholders' equity 806,272 784,289 769,658 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,403,899 $ 7,345,151 $ 6,966,564 Net interest spread(3) 3.39 % 3.53 % 3.56 % Net interest income, fully taxable equivalent $ 76,373 $ 75,926 $ 61,997 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(2)(4) 4.33 % 4.39 % 3.78 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment 207 0.01 % 208 0.01 % 237 0.01 % Net interest income $ 76,166 $ 75,718 $ 61,760 Net interest margin(4) 4.32 % 4.38 % 3.77 % Net loan accretion impact on margin $ 611 0.03 % $ 729 0.04 % $ 1,628 0.10 %

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial indirect costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances. (2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, using a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (5) Average balances are average daily balances.

The following table presents net interest income for the periods indicated:

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended Change from Recast June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 99,134 $ 92,343 $ 59,919 7.4 % 65.4 % Interest on securities 6,559 6,600 6,264 (0.6 )% 4.7 % Other interest and dividend income 1,579 1,059 496 49.1 % 218.7 % Total interest and dividend income 107,272 100,002 66,679 7.3 % 60.9 % INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 24,723 16,298 2,128 51.7 % NM Other borrowings 4,241 5,888 1,097 (28.0 )% 286.4 % Subordinated notes and debentures 2,142 2,098 1,694 2.1 % 26.4 % Total interest expense 31,106 24,284 4,919 28.1 % 532.3 % Net interest income $ 76,166 $ 75,718 $ 61,760 0.6 % 23.3 %

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $76.2 million, an increase of $448,000, or 0.6%, from the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in net interest income was primarily due to:

An increase of $6.8 million in interest income and fees on loans and leases due to higher yields and growth in the loan and lease portfolio; and

A decrease of $1.6 million in other borrowings interest expense mainly due to lower average balances of FHLB borrowings.

Partially offset by:

An increase of $8.4 million in deposit interest expense mainly due to growth in time deposits and higher rates paid on money market accounts and time deposits.

Tax-equivalent net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 4.33%, a decrease of six basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023. Total net loan accretion income impact on margin contributed three basis points to the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2023 compared to four basis points for the first quarter of 2023.

The average cost of total deposits was 1.70% for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 55 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2023, as a result of increased cost of interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in average non-interest bearing deposits. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits were 31.7% of average total deposits for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 36.3% during the first quarter of 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of $4.0 million compared to $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2023, which was mainly attributable to lower impairments for individually assessed loans and lower non-performing loans. The provision for credit losses during the quarter is comprised of a provision for loan and lease losses of $6.5 million driven by individually assessed loan impairments and lease growth, partially offset by a recapture for unfunded commitments of $677,000.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended Change from Recast June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits $ 2,233 $ 2,120 $ 2,059 5.3 % 8.5 % Loan servicing revenue 3,377 3,380 3,384 (0.1 )% (0.2 )% Loan servicing asset revaluation (865 ) 656 (4,636 ) NM (81.3 )% ATM and interchange fees 1,112 1,063 1,131 4.6 % (1.7 )% Net realized gains (losses) on securities available-for-sale - - 52 0.0 % (100.0 )% Change in fair value of equity securities, net 193 350 (697 ) (45.0 )% NM Net gains on sales of loans 5,704 5,148 9,983 10.8 % (42.9 )% Wealth management and trust income 1,039 924 900 12.5 % 15.5 % Other non-interest income 1,498 1,504 2,097 (0.3 )% (28.5 )% Total non-interest income $ 14,291 $ 15,145 $ 14,273 (5.6 )% 0.1 %

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 was $14.3 million, a decrease of $854,000, or 5.6%, compared to $15.1 million for the first quarter of 2023.

The decrease in total non-interest income was primarily due to:

A decrease of $1.5 million in the valuation of the loan servicing asset reflecting increased prepayments in the second quarter while the prior quarter reflected an improvement in market conditions.

Partially offset by:

An increase of $556,000 in the net gain on sales of loans, due to higher volume and net premiums on sale.

During the second quarter of 2023, we sold $85.9 million of U.S. government guaranteed loans compared to $72.2 million during the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended Change from Recast June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits $ 29,642 $ 30,394 $ 27,697 (2.5 )% 7.0 % Occupancy and equipment expense, net 4,404 4,444 4,409 (0.9 )% (0.1 )% Impairment charge on assets held for sale - 20 - (100.0 )% 0.0 % Loan and lease related expenses 488 963 942 (49.3 )% (48.1 )% Legal, audit and other professional fees 3,675 3,114 1,820 18.0 % 101.9 % Data processing 4,272 3,783 3,396 12.9 % 25.8 % Net (gain) loss recognized on other real estate

owned and other related expenses 288 (103 ) 158 NM 82.4 % Other intangible assets amortization expense 1,455 1,455 1,868 0.0 % (22.1 )% Other non-interest expense 5,104 4,730 3,295 7.9 % 54.8 % Total non-interest expense $ 49,328 $ 48,800 $ 43,585 1.1 % 13.2 %

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $49.3 million, an increase of $528,000, or 1.1%, from $48.8 million for the first quarter of 2023.

The increase in total non-interest expense was primarily due to merger-related expenses, resulting in:

An increase of $561,000 in legal, audit and other professional fees; and

An increase of $489,000 in data processing.

Partially offset by:

A decrease of $752,000 in salaries and employee benefits mainly due to lower payroll taxes and higher deferred salary costs, offset by higher salaries and incentives; and

A decrease of $475,000 in loan and lease related expense, due to lower expenses related to government guaranteed loans.

Our efficiency ratio was 52.92% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 52.10% for the first quarter of 2023.

INCOME TAXES

We recorded income tax expense of $9.2 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to $8.3 million during the first quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate was 26.1% and 25.7% for the second quarter of 2023 and first quarter of 2023, respectively.

STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets were $7.6 billion at June 30, 2023, an increase of $45.3 million compared to $7.5 billion at March 31, 2023.

The current quarter increase was primarily due to:

An increase in net loans and leases of $53.0 million primarily due to growth in the commercial loan portfolio and the lease financing portfolio; and

An increase in cash and cash equivalents of $36.0 million primarily to support customer activity and complete the acquisition of Inland Bancorp.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in securities available-for-sale of $38.7 million, driven mainly by principal payments and changes in market values.

The following table shows our allocation of the originated, purchase credit deteriorated, and non-credit deteriorated loans and leases at the dates indicated:

Recast June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Amount % of Total Originated loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 1,806,531 32.4 % $ 1,749,808 31.7 % $ 1,676,149 32.4 % Residential real estate 453,880 8.1 % 441,291 8.0 % 401,773 7.8 % Construction, land development, and

other land 387,623 7.0 % 446,763 8.1 % 434,132 8.4 % Commercial and industrial 2,086,274 37.4 % 2,061,267 37.4 % 1,873,128 36.2 % Installment and other 3,582 0.1 % 1,603 0.0 % 927 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 604,437 10.9 % 552,174 10.0 % 438,379 8.5 % Total originated loans and leases $ 5,342,327 95.9 % $ 5,252,906 95.2 % $ 4,824,488 93.3 % Purchased credit deteriorated loans Commercial real estate $ 30,724 0.6 % $ 39,000 0.7 % $ 54,739 1.1 % Residential real estate 26,012 0.5 % 30,070 0.6 % 39,209 0.8 % Construction, land development, and

other land 320 0.0 % 345 0.0 % 1,181 0.0 % Commercial and industrial 1,726 0.0 % 1,745 0.0 % 2,557 0.0 % Installment and other 129 0.0 % 134 0.0 % 155 0.0 % Total purchased credit deteriorated loans $ 58,911 1.1 % $ 71,294 1.3 % $ 97,841 1.9 % Acquired non-credit-deteriorated loans and leases Commercial real estate $ 126,191 2.3 % $ 140,576 2.6 % $ 168,938 3.3 % Residential real estate 25,055 0.4 % 27,975 0.5 % 40,257 0.8 % Construction, land development, and

other land - 0.0 % - 0.0 % 191 0.0 % Commercial and industrial 16,750 0.3 % 20,793 0.4 % 31,783 0.6 % Installment and other 25 0.0 % 85 0.0 % 226 0.0 % Leasing financing receivables 1,258 0.0 % 1,703 0.0 % 3,992 0.1 % Total acquired non-credit-deteriorated

loans and leases $ 169,279 3.0 % $ 191,132 3.5 % $ 245,387 4.8 % Total loans and leases $ 5,570,517 100.0 % $ 5,515,332 100.0 % $ 5,167,716 100.0 % Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (92,665 ) (90,465 ) (74,048 ) Total loans and leases, net of allowance for

credit losses - loans and leases $ 5,477,852 $ 5,424,867 $ 5,093,668

ASSET QUALITY

Non-Performing Assets

The following table sets forth the amounts of non-performing loans and leases and other real estate owned at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023 Recast Change from (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Non-performing assets: Non-accrual loans and leases $ 38,273 $ 46,536 $ 42,979 (17.8 )% (10.9 )% Past due loans and leases 90 days or more

and still accruing interest - - - -% -% Total non-performing loans and leases $ 38,273 $ 46,536 $ 42,979 (17.8 )% (10.9 )% Other real estate owned 2,265 3,712 4,749 (39.0 )% (52.3 )% Total non-performing assets $ 40,538 $ 50,248 $ 47,728 (19.3 )% (15.1 )% Total non-performing loans and leases as a

percentage of total loans and leases 0.69 % 0.84 % 0.83 % Total non-performing assets as a percentage

of total assets 0.54 % 0.67 % 0.67 % Allowance for credit losses - loans and lease

as a percentage of non-performing

loans and leases 242.12 % 194.40 % 172.29 % Non-performing assets guaranteed by

U.S. government: Non-accrual loans guaranteed $ 2,472 $ 2,335 $ 1,731 5.9 % 42.8 % Past due loans 90 days or more and still

accruing interest guaranteed - - - -% -% Total non-performing loans guaranteed $ 2,472 $ 2,335 $ 1,731 5.9 % 42.8 % Total non-performing loans and leases

not guaranteed as a percentage of total

loans and leases 0.64 % 0.80 % 0.80 % Total non-performing assets not guaranteed

as a percentage of total assets 0.50 % 0.64 % 0.65 %

Variances in non-performing assets were:

Non-performing loans and leases were $38.3 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $8.3 million from $46.5 million at March 31, 2023, primarily due to the resolution of impaired loans.

Other real estate owned was $2.3 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.4 million from $3.7 million at March 31, 2023, primarily due to sales of properties.

Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") - Loans and Leases

The following table presents the balance and activity within the allowance for credit losses - loans and leases for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Recast June 30, March 31, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 ACL - loans and leases, beginning of period $ 90,465 $ 81,924 $ 72,107 Provision for credit losses - loans and leases 6,467 9,712 4,105 Net charge-offs - loans and leases (4,267 ) (1,171 ) (2,164 ) ACL - loans and leases, end of period $ 92,665 $ 90,465 $ 74,048 Net charge-offs - loans and leases to average total

loans and leases held for investment, net before ACL 0.31 % 0.09 % 0.17 % Provision for credit losses - loans and leases

to net charge-offs - loans and leases during the period 1.52 x 8.29 x 1.90 x

Net charge-offs of loans and leases during the second quarter of 2023 were $4.3 million, or 0.31% of average loans and leases, on an annualized basis, an increase of $3.1 million compared to $1.2 million, or 0.09% of average loans and leases, during the first quarter of 2023, and an increase of $2.1 million from $2.2 million or 0.17% of average loans and leases from the comparable period a year ago.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2023 included $1.7 million in the unguaranteed portion of U.S. government guaranteed loans, while net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2022 included $1.1 million and $2.7 million, respectively.

Deposits and Other Liabilities

The following table presents the composition of deposits at the dates indicated:

June 30, 2023 Change from (dollars in thousands) June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,793,749 $ 1,952,045 $ 2,180,927 (8.1 )% (17.8 )% Interest-bearing checking accounts 530,775 560,837 535,856 (5.4 )% (0.9 )% Money market demand accounts 1,600,043 1,453,688 1,323,287 10.1 % 20.9 % Other savings 562,706 590,231 669,164 (4.7 )% (15.9 )% Time deposits (below $250,000) 1,214,717 1,089,785 544,759 11.5 % 123.0 % Time deposits ($250,000 and above) 215,102 166,066 134,384 29.5 % 60.1 % Total deposits $ 5,917,092 $ 5,812,652 $ 5,388,377 1.8 % 9.8 %

Total deposits increased to $5.9 billion at June 30, 2023 compared to $5.8 billion at March 31, 2023. Non-interest-bearing deposits were 30.3% and 33.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. Estimated total uninsured deposits were $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, and represented 25.9% and 27.9% of total deposits, respectively.

The increase in deposits in the current quarter was due to:

An increase in time deposits of $174.0 million, principally due to changes in deposit mix and higher rates offered; and

An increase in money market demand accounts of $146.4 million, mainly due to increases in business accounts.

Partially offset by:

A decrease in non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $158.3 million, due to higher alternative rates and seasonality.

Total borrowings and other liabilities were $844.7 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $77.4 million from $922.0 million at March 31, 2023, primarily driven by maturities of FHLB borrowings.

Stockholders' Equity

Total stockholders' equity was $813.9 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $18.3 million from $795.7 million at March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased retained earnings due to net income.

The following table presents actual regulatory capital dollar amounts and ratios of the Company and the Bank as of June 30, 2023:

Actual Minimum Capital

Required Required to be

Considered

Well Capitalized June 30, 2023 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Total capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 959,688 13.52 % $ 567,924 8.00 % N/A N/A Bank 911,331 12.89 % 565,528 8.00 % $ 706,910 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets: Company $ 796,359 11.22 % $ 425,943 6.00 % N/A N/A Bank 823,002 11.64 % 424,146 6.00 % $ 565,528 8.00 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to

risk weighted assets: Company $ 751,359 10.58 % $ 319,457 4.50 % N/A N/A Bank 823,002 11.64 % 318,110 4.50 % $ 459,492 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to average assets: Company $ 796,359 10.74 % $ 296,702 4.00 % N/A N/A Bank 823,002 11.12 % $ 296,100 4.00 % $ 370,125 5.00 %

Capital ratios for the period presented are based on the Basel III regulatory capital framework as applied to our current business and operations, and are subject to, among other things, completion and filing of our regulatory reports and ongoing regulatory review and implementation guidance. The ratios above reflect the Company's election to opt into the regulators' joint current expected credit losses ("CECL") transition provision, which allows the Company to phase in the capital impact of the adoption of CECL over the next three years beginning January 1, 2022. Accordingly, capital ratios as of June 30, 2023 reflect 50% of the CECL impact.

CECL Adoption

On December 31, 2022, the Company adopted CECL and applied it retrospectively to the period beginning January 1, 2022 using the modified retrospective method of accounting. Results for reporting periods beginning after September 30, 2022 are presented under the new standard, while prior quarters previously reported are recast as if the new standard had been applied since January 1, 2022. Refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 for additional information on the adoption of the standard.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

We will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 28, 2023 to discuss our quarterly financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The call can be accessed via telephone at (833) 470-1428; passcode 993003. A recorded replay can be accessed through August 11, 2023 by dialing (866) 813-9403; passcode: 452045.

A slide presentation relating to our second quarter 2023 results will be accessible prior to the conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on our investor relations website at www.bylinebancorp.com.

About Byline Bancorp, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bancorp, Inc. completed its acquisition of Inland Bancorp, Inc. on July 1, 2023, with the combined entity operating as Byline Bank and as a result has approximately $8.8 billion in assets and operates 48 total branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (unaudited) Recast Recast June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 59,564 $ 52,725 $ 62,274 $ 56,546 $ 58,844 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 260,621 231,486 117,079 159,744 83,057 Cash and cash equivalents 320,185 284,211 179,353 216,290 141,901 Equity and other securities, at fair value 18,473 8,339 7,989 7,279 7,860 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,125,700 1,164,387 1,174,431 1,181,654 1,273,138 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,158 2,704 2,705 3,877 3,880 Restricted stock, at cost 24,377 38,777 28,202 27,077 30,002 Loans held for sale 25,995 28,379 47,823 33,975 17,284 Loans and leases: Loans and leases 5,570,517 5,515,332 5,421,258 5,275,126 5,167,716 Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (92,665 ) (90,465 ) (81,924 ) (79,704 ) (74,048 ) Net loans and leases 5,477,852 5,424,867 5,339,334 5,195,422 5,093,668 Servicing assets, at fair value 21,715 20,944 19,172 21,127 22,155 Premises and equipment, net 56,304 56,098 56,798 59,049 60,773 Other real estate owned, net 2,265 3,712 4,717 4,402 4,749 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 155,977 157,432 158,887 160,484 162,094 Bank-owned life insurance 83,222 82,693 82,093 81,592 81,100 Deferred tax assets, net 66,895 64,918 68,213 95,831 82,412 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 194,572 192,885 193,224 179,218 143,014 Total assets $ 7,575,690 $ 7,530,346 $ 7,362,941 $ 7,267,277 $ 7,124,030 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,793,749 $ 1,952,045 $ 2,138,645 $ 2,142,183 $ 2,180,927 Interest-bearing deposits 4,123,343 3,860,607 3,556,476 3,470,273 3,207,450 Total deposits 5,917,092 5,812,652 5,695,121 5,612,456 5,388,377 Other borrowings 574,922 662,810 640,399 653,954 748,092 Subordinated notes, net 73,778 73,735 73,691 73,648 73,604 Junior subordinated debentures issued to

capital trusts, net 37,557 37,442 37,338 37,232 37,123 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 158,399 148,057 150,576 154,182 121,186 Total liabilities 6,761,748 6,734,696 6,597,125 6,531,472 6,368,382 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock - - - - - Common stock 391 390 389 389 388 Additional paid-in capital 599,718 598,103 598,297 597,049 595,938 Retained earnings 379,078 356,365 335,794 314,800 297,765 Treasury stock (50,383 ) (51,066 ) (51,114 ) (51,535 ) (47,181 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (114,862 ) (108,142 ) (117,550 ) (124,898 ) (91,262 ) Total stockholders' equity 813,942 795,650 765,816 735,805 755,648 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,575,690 $ 7,530,346 $ 7,362,941 $ 7,267,277 $ 7,124,030

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Recast Recast Recast (dollars in thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 99,134 $ 92,343 $ 85,720 $ 72,635 $ 59,919 $ 191,477 $ 115,057 Interest on securities 6,559 6,600 6,569 6,402 6,264 13,159 12,419 Other interest and dividend income 1,579 1,059 1,515 626 496 2,638 616 Total interest and dividend income 107,272 100,002 93,804 79,663 66,679 207,274 128,092 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 24,723 16,298 10,610 5,971 2,128 41,021 3,215 Other borrowings 4,241 5,888 4,598 3,232 1,097 10,129 1,492 Subordinated notes and debentures 2,142 2,098 1,992 1,825 1,694 4,240 3,294 Total interest expense 31,106 24,284 17,200 11,028 4,919 55,390 8,001 Net interest income 76,166 75,718 76,604 68,635 61,760 151,884 120,091 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 5,790 9,825 5,826 7,208 4,286 15,615 10,845 Net interest income after

provision for

credit losses 70,376 65,893 70,778 61,427 57,474 136,269 109,246 NON-INTEREST INCOME Fees and service charges on deposits 2,233 2,120 2,081 2,128 2,059 4,353 3,943 Loan servicing revenue 3,377 3,380 3,293 3,422 3,384 6,757 6,764 Loan servicing asset revaluation (865 ) 656 (3,534 ) (2,342 ) (4,636 ) (209 ) (5,867 ) ATM and interchange fees 1,112 1,063 1,250 1,007 1,131 2,175 2,180 Net realized gains (losses) on securities

available-for-sale - - - (2 ) 52 - 52 Change in fair value of equity

securities, net 193 350 710 (581 ) (697 ) 543 (732 ) Net gains on sales of loans 5,704 5,148 5,509 5,580 9,983 10,852 20,810 Wealth management and trust income 1,039 924 864 995 900 1,963 1,948 Other non-interest income 1,498 1,504 1,282 1,836 2,097 3,002 4,718 Total non-interest income 14,291 15,145 11,455 12,043 14,273 29,436 33,816 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 29,642 30,394 31,808 29,587 27,697 60,036 56,656 Occupancy and equipment expense,

net 4,404 4,444 3,532 3,919 4,409 8,848 9,537 Impairment charge on assets

held for sale - 20 372 - - 20 - Loan and lease related expenses 488 963 1,126 530 942 1,451 51 Legal, audit, and other

professional fees 3,675 3,114 3,204 2,733 1,820 6,789 4,420 Data processing 4,272 3,783 3,406 3,370 3,396 8,055 6,582 Net (gain) loss recognized on other real

estate owned and other related

expenses 288 (103 ) 221 275 158 185 212 Other intangible assets amortization

expense 1,455 1,455 1,596 1,611 1,868 2,910 3,464 Other non-interest expense 5,104 4,730 5,235 4,016 3,295 9,834 6,619 Total non-interest expense 49,328 48,800 50,500 46,041 43,585 98,128 87,541 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR

INCOME TAXES 35,339 32,238 31,733 27,429 28,162 67,577 55,521 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,232 8,293 7,366 7,020 6,382 17,525 12,343 NET INCOME 26,107 23,945 24,367 20,409 21,780 50,052 43,178 Dividends on preferred shares - - - - - - 196 INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS $ 26,107 $ 23,945 $ 24,367 $ 20,409 $ 21,780 $ 50,052 $ 42,982 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.55 $ 0.59 $ 1.35 $ 1.16 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 1.34 $ 1.14

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Six Months Ended Recast Recast Recast (dollars in thousands, except share June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, and per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per Common Share Basic earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 0.55 $ 0.59 $ 1.35 $ 1.16 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 1.34 $ 1.14 Adjusted diluted earnings per

common share(1)(3) $ 0.73 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 1.38 $ 1.14 Weighted average common shares

outstanding (basic) 37,034,626 36,955,085 36,856,221 36,851,973 37,064,795 36,995,075 37,093,816 Weighted average common shares

outstanding (diluted) 37,337,906 37,539,912 37,360,113 37,371,159 37,612,268 37,444,381 37,740,682 Common shares outstanding 37,752,002 37,713,427 37,492,775 37,465,902 37,669,102 37,752,002 37,669,102 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Dividend payout ratio on

common stock 12.86 % 14.06 % 13.85 % 16.36 % 15.52 % 13.43 % 15.79 % Tangible book value per

common share(1) $ 17.43 $ 16.92 $ 16.19 $ 15.36 $ 15.76 $ 17.43 $ 15.76 Key Ratios and Performance Metrics

(annualized where applicable) Net interest margin, fully taxable

equivalent (1)(4) 4.33 % 4.39 % 4.40 % 4.04 % 3.78 % 4.36 % 3.79 % Average cost of deposits 1.70 % 1.15 % 0.73 % 0.43 % 0.16 % 1.43 % 0.12 % Efficiency ratio(2) 52.92 % 52.10 % 55.53 % 55.07 % 54.87 % 52.51 % 54.63 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)(2)(3) 51.39 % 51.54 % 54.50 % 55.07 % 54.87 % 51.47 % 54.63 % Non-interest income to total

revenues(1) 15.80 % 16.67 % 13.01 % 14.93 % 18.77 % 16.23 % 21.97 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.67 % 2.69 % 2.76 % 2.56 % 2.51 % 2.68 % 2.58 % Adjusted non-interest expense to

average assets(1)(3) 2.60 % 2.67 % 2.71 % 2.56 % 2.51 % 2.63 % 2.58 % Return on average stockholders' equity 12.99 % 12.38 % 12.92 % 10.57 % 11.35 % 12.69 % 10.94 % Adjusted return on average

stockholders' equity(1)(3) 13.56 % 12.62 % 13.34 % 10.57 % 11.35 % 13.10 % 10.94 % Return on average assets 1.41 % 1.32 % 1.33 % 1.13 % 1.25 % 1.37 % 1.27 % Adjusted return on average assets(1)(3) 1.48 % 1.35 % 1.37 % 1.13 % 1.25 % 1.41 % 1.27 % Pre-tax pre-provision return on

average assets(1) 2.23 % 2.32 % 2.05 % 1.93 % 1.87 % 2.27 % 1.96 % Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return

on average assets(1)(3) 2.30 % 2.35 % 2.10 % 1.93 % 1.87 % 2.33 % 1.96 % Return on average tangible common

stockholders' equity(1) 16.78 % 16.20 % 17.21 % 14.17 % 15.31 % 16.50 % 14.65 % Adjusted return on average tangible

common stockholders' equity(1)(3) 17.50 % 16.49 % 17.75 % 14.17 % 15.31 % 17.01 % 14.65 % Non-interest-bearing deposits to

total deposits 30.31 % 33.58 % 37.55 % 38.17 % 40.47 % 30.31 % 40.47 % Loans and leases held for sale and

loans and lease held for

investment to total deposits 94.58 % 95.37 % 96.03 % 94.59 % 96.23 % 94.58 % 96.23 % Deposits to total liabilities 87.51 % 86.31 % 86.33 % 85.93 % 84.61 % 87.51 % 84.61 % Deposits per branch $ 155,713 $ 152,965 $ 149,872 $ 147,696 $ 141,799 $ 155,713 $ 141,799 Asset Quality Ratios Non-performing loans and leases to

total loans and leases held for

investment, net before ACL 0.69 % 0.84 % 0.66 % 0.80 % 0.83 % 0.69 % 0.83 % ACL to total loans and leases held for

investment, net before ACL 1.66 % 1.64 % 1.51 % 1.51 % 1.43 % 1.66 % 1.43 % Net charge-offs to average total loans

and leases held for investment,

net before ACL - loans and leases 0.31 % 0.09 % 0.24 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.12 % Capital Ratios Common equity to total assets 10.74 % 10.57 % 10.40 % 10.12 % 10.61 % 10.74 % 10.61 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets(1) 8.87 % 8.66 % 8.42 % 8.10 % 8.53 % 8.87 % 8.53 % Leverage ratio 10.74 % 10.46 % 10.29 % 10.30 % 10.34 % 10.74 % 10.34 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.58 % 10.27 % 10.20 % 10.24 % 10.26 % 10.58 % 10.26 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.22 % 10.90 % 10.85 % 10.91 % 10.95 % 11.22 % 10.95 % Total capital ratio 13.52 % 13.19 % 13.00 % 13.02 % 13.09 % 13.52 % 13.09 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. (2) Represents non-interest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by net interest income and non-interest income. (3) Calculation excludes impairment charges on asset held for sale and merger-related expenses. (4) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES YEAR-TO-DATE STATEMENT OF AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS AND AVERAGE INTERST-BEARING LIABILITIES (unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Recast June 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Average

Yield /

Rate Average

Balance(5) Interest

Inc / Exp Average

Yield /

Rate ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,394 $ 1,483 2.57 % $ 70,404 $ 103 0.29 % Loans and leases(1) 5,510,124 191,477 7.01 % 4,839,266 115,057 4.79 % Taxable securities 1,263,010 12,755 2.04 % 1,335,218 11,150 1.68 % Tax-exempt securities(2) 151,509 1,974 2.63 % 169,107 2,255 2.69 % Total interest-earning assets $ 7,041,037 $ 207,689 5.95 % $ 6,413,995 $ 128,565 4.04 % Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (88,586 ) (70,302 ) All other assets 422,236 489,070 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,374,687 $ 6,832,763 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS'

EQUITY Deposits Interest checking $ 573,342 $ 4,669 1.64 % $ 597,665 $ 593 0.20 % Money market accounts 1,500,260 18,527 2.49 % 1,281,519 1,668 0.26 % Savings 594,316 447 0.15 % 657,155 159 0.05 % Time deposits 1,148,545 17,378 3.05 % 644,543 795 0.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,816,463 41,021 2.17 % 3,180,882 3,215 0.20 % Other borrowings 541,249 10,093 3.76 % 394,385 1,478 0.76 % Federal funds purchased 1,381 36 5.30 % 1,271 14 2.32 % Subordinated notes and debentures 111,178 4,240 7.69 % 110,570 3,294 6.01 % Total borrowings 653,808 14,369 4.43 % 506,226 4,786 1.91 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,470,271 $ 55,390 2.50 % $ 3,687,108 $ 8,001 0.44 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 1,961,945 2,256,778 Other liabilities 147,130 93,166 Total stockholders' equity 795,341 795,711 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,374,687 $ 6,832,763 Net interest spread(3) 3.45 % 3.60 % Net interest income, fully

taxable equivalent $ 152,299 $ 120,564 Net interest margin, fully

taxable equivalent(2)(4) 4.36 % 3.79 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustment 415 0.01 % 473 0.01 % Net interest income $ 151,884 $ 120,091 Net interest margin(4) 4.35 % 3.78 % Net loan accretion impact on margin $ 1,340 0.04 % $ 2,815 0.09 %

(1) Loan and lease balances are net of deferred origination fees and costs and initial direct costs. Non-accrual loans and leases are included in total loan and lease balances. (2) Interest income and rates include the effects of a tax equivalent adjustment to adjust tax exempt investment income on tax exempt investment securities to a fully taxable basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Represents the average rate earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Represents net interest income (annualized) divided by total average earning assets. (5) Average balances are average daily balances.

BYLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures include adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted efficiency ratio, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, tax-equivalent net interest margin, total revenue, non-interest income to total revenues, adjusted return on average stockholders' equity, adjusted return on average assets, pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common stockholders' equity, and adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, management acknowledges that our non-GAAP financial measures have a number of limitations. As such, these disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP financial measures that we and other companies use. Management also uses these measures for peer comparison. See below in the financial schedules included in this press release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures. Additionally, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the detailed definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures.

As of or For the Three Months Ended As of or For the Six Months Ended Recast Recast Recast June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2023 2022 Net income and earnings per share

excluding significant items Reported Net Income $ 26,107 $ 23,945 $ 24,367 $ 20,409 $ 21,780 $ 50,052 $ 43,178 Significant items: Impairment charges on assets held

for sale - 20 372 - - 20 - Merger-related expenses 1,391 489 538 - - 1,880 - Tax benefit (230 ) (56 ) (118 ) - - (286 ) - Adjusted Net Income $ 27,268 $ 24,398 $ 25,159 $ 20,409 $ 21,780 $ 51,666 $ 43,178 Reported Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.70 $ 0.64 $ 0.65 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 1.34 $ 1.14 Significant items: Impairment charges on assets held

for sale - - 0.01 - - - - Merger-related expenses 0.04 0.01 0.01 - - 0.05 - Tax benefit (0.01 ) - - - - (0.01 ) - Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.73 $ 0.65 $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 $ 1.38 $ 1.14