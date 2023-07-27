WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) today reported net income of $58.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $1.11 per share on a diluted basis, on revenue of $336.5 million. Book value per share increased to $69.77 from $68.91 at March 31, 2023.
PFSI's Board of Directors declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on August 25, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of August 15, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Pretax income was $72.9 million, up 91 percent from the prior quarter and down 59 percent from the second quarter of 2022
- Repurchased 0.4 million shares of PFSI's common stock at an average price of $60.31 per share for a cost of $26.1 million
- Production segment pretax income of $24.4 million, compared to pretax loss of $19.6 million in the prior quarter and pretax income of $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2022
- Total loan acquisitions and originations, including those fulfilled for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) were $24.9 billion in unpaid principal balance (UPB), up 9 percent from the prior quarter and down 7 percent from the second quarter of 2022
- Broker direct interest rate lock commitments (IRLCs) were $2.8 billion in UPB, up 11 percent from the prior quarter and 27 percent from the second quarter of 2022
- Consumer direct IRLCs were $2.2 billion in UPB, down 2 percent from the prior quarter and 50 percent from the second quarter of 2022
- Government correspondent IRLCs totaled $10.7 billion in UPB, up 4 percent from the prior quarter and down 5 percent from the second quarter of 2022
- Conventional correspondent IRLCs for PFSI's account totaled $7.5 billion in UPB, up 99 percent from the prior quarter
- Correspondent acquisitions of conventional conforming loans fulfilled for PMT were $3.0 billion in UPB, down 54 percent from the prior quarter and 71 percent from the second quarter of 2022
- Servicing segment pretax income was $46.5 million, down from $57.4 million in the prior quarter and $167.6 million in the second quarter of 2022
- Pretax income excluding valuation-related items was $75.3 million, down 20 percent from the prior quarter driven by lower early buyout (EBO) income, higher realization of mortgage servicing rights (MSR) cash flows, and higher interest expense partially offset by higher servicing fee revenue and placement fee income
- Valuation items included:
- $118.9 million in MSR fair value gains, before recognition of realization of cash flows, more than offset by $155.1 million in hedging losses
- Net impact on pretax income related to these items was $(36.2) million, or $(0.51) in earnings per share
- $7.5 million of reversals related to provisions for losses on active loans
- $118.9 million in MSR fair value gains, before recognition of realization of cash flows, more than offset by $155.1 million in hedging losses
- Servicing portfolio grew to $576.5 billion in UPB, up 2 percent from March 31, 2023, driven by production volumes which more than offset prepayment activity
- Investment Management segment pretax income was $2.0 million, up from $0.3 million in the prior quarter and $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2022
- Net assets under management (AUM) were $1.9 billion, down 2 percent from March 31, 2023 and 7 percent from June 30, 2022
Notable activity after quarter end
- PFSI exercised its option to extend the maturity for $650 million in term notes secured by Ginnie Mae MSRs originally due in August 2023 for two years
"PennyMac Financial reported solid results in the second quarter, reflecting increased production volumes and profitability from the prior quarter as well as a continued strong contribution from our large and growing servicing business," said Chairman and CEO David Spector. "Strong operating performance was partially offset by net valuation-related losses that resulted from the inverted yield curve and elevated hedge costs driven by multi-year highs in interest rate volatility. Book value per share was up to $69.77 at quarter end. We continue to operate at high levels of efficiency while also focusing on investing in technology to support our balanced, multi-channel production and servicing platform."
Mr. Spector continued, "Though the mortgage origination market remains constrained, I have never felt better about our competitive position. Our leading correspondent lending activities continue to drive the organic growth of our servicing portfolio by adding loans at prevailing mortgage rates, which we expect will provide meaningful opportunities for our consumer direct division in future periods when rates decline. I am also extraordinarily proud of the growth we have achieved in broker direct since our entrance into the wholesale channel only five years ago. Our scale, platform and this management team's ability to adapt to changing market environments are the reasons I expect PennyMac Financial to continue leading the industry with strong financial performance."
The following table presents the contributions of PennyMac Financial's segments to pretax income:
|Quarter ended June 30, 2023
Mortgage Banking
Investment
Production
Servicing
Total
Total
|(in thousands)
|Revenue
|Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value
$
126,249
$
15,170
$
141,419
$
-
$
141,419
|Loan origination fees
38,968
-
38,968
-
38,968
|Fulfillment fees from PMT
5,441
-
5,441
-
5,441
|Net loan servicing fees
-
146,078
146,078
-
146,078
|Management fees
-
-
-
7,078
7,078
|Net interest expense:
|Interest income
75,423
97,529
172,952
-
172,952
|Interest expense
75,994
102,648
178,642
-
178,642
(571
)
(5,119
)
(5,690
)
-
(5,690
)
|Other
528
304
832
2,421
3,253
|Total net revenue
170,615
156,433
327,048
9,499
336,547
|Expenses
146,200
109,889
256,089
7,541
263,630
|Income before provision for income taxes
$
24,415
$
46,544
$
70,959
$
1,958
$
72,917
Production Segment
The Production segment includes the correspondent acquisition of newly originated government-insured and certain conventional conforming loans for PennyMac Financial's own account, fulfillment services on behalf of PMT and direct lending through the consumer direct and broker direct channels, including the underwriting and acquisition of loans from correspondent sellers on a non-delegated basis.
PennyMac Financial's loan production activity for the quarter totaled $24.9 billion in UPB, $21.9 billion of which was for its own account, and $3.0 billion of which was fee-based fulfillment activity for PMT. Correspondent locks for PFSI and direct lending IRLCs totaled $23.2 billion in UPB, up 23 percent from the prior quarter and 30 percent from the second quarter of 2022.
Production segment pretax income was $24.4 million, compared to a pretax loss of $19.6 million in the prior quarter and pretax income of $9.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Production segment revenue totaled $170.6 million, up 40 percent from the prior quarter and down 24 percent from the second quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter increase was driven primarily by higher volumes and margins.
The components of net gains on loans held for sale are detailed in the following table:
|Quarter ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(in thousands)
|Receipt of MSRs
$
562,523
$
286,533
$
398,253
|Mortgage servicing rights recapture payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
(509
)
(485
)
(4,752
)
|(Provision for) reversal of liability for representations and warranties, net
(1,131
)
(290
)
45
|Cash loss, including cash hedging results
(308,199
)
(271,524
)
(368,554
)
|Fair value changes of pipeline, inventory and hedges
(111,265
)
90,151
197,575
|Net gains on mortgage loans held for sale
$
141,419
$
104,385
$
222,567
|Net gains on mortgage loans held for sale by segment:
|Production
$
126,249
$
74,726
$
152,895
|Servicing
$
15,170
$
29,659
$
69,672
PennyMac Financial performs fulfillment services for certain conventional conforming and jumbo loans acquired by PMT from non-affiliates in its correspondent production business. These services include, but are not limited to, marketing, relationship management, correspondent seller approval and monitoring, loan file review, underwriting, pricing, hedging and activities related to the subsequent sale and securitization of loans in the secondary mortgage markets for PMT.
Fees earned from the fulfillment of correspondent loans on behalf of PMT totaled $5.4 million in the second quarter, down 54 percent from the prior quarter and 74 percent from the second quarter of 2022. The year-over-year decrease in fulfillment fee revenue was driven by lower conventional acquisition volumes for PMT's account as PFSI acquired a higher proportion of the conventional loans sourced by PMT in the second quarter of 2023.
Net interest expense totaled $0.6 million, compared to net interest income of $2.9 million in the prior quarter. Interest income in the second quarter totaled $75.4 million, up from $57.0 million in the prior quarter, and interest expense totaled $76.0 million, up from $54.1 million in the prior quarter, both due to higher volumes and short-term interest rates.
Production segment expenses were $146.2 million, up 4 percent from the prior quarter and down 32 percent from the second quarter of 2022. The increase from the prior quarter was due to increased loan origination expenses due to higher volumes. The year-over-year decrease was driven primarily by decreased production in the direct lending channels and the expense management activities noted in prior quarters.
Servicing Segment
The Servicing segment includes income from owned MSRs, subservicing and special servicing activities. Servicing segment pretax income was $46.5 million, compared to $57.4 million in the prior quarter and $167.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Servicing segment net revenues totaled $156.4 million, down from $172.1 million in the prior quarter and $278.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was primarily driven by a $14.5 million decrease in net gains on loans held for sale related to EBO activity for government-insured and guaranteed loans purchased out of Ginnie Mae securitizations.
Revenue from net loan servicing fees totaled $146.1 million, down from $148.8 million in the prior quarter. Revenue from net loan servicing fees included $36.2 million in net valuation related declines, compared to $43.0 million of such declines in the prior quarter. MSR fair value gains, before realization of cash flows, were $118.9 million in the quarter, and hedging losses were $155.1 million. Revenue from loan servicing fees included $356.5 million in servicing fees, which were up from the prior quarter due to continued portfolio growth, reduced by $174.2 million from the realization of MSR cash flows, which were up from $146.2 million in the prior quarter due to increased cash flow generated by the MSR asset during the quarter from servicing and placement fees.
The following table presents a breakdown of net loan servicing fees:
|Quarter ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(in thousands)
|Loan servicing fees
$
356,471
$
338,057
$
302,350
|Changes in fair value of MSRs and MSLs resulting from:
|Realization of cash flows
(174,162
)
(146,183
)
(121,724
)
|Change in fair value inputs
118,905
(90,264
)
233,826
|Hedging (losses) gains
(155,136
)
47,227
(176,005
)
|Net change in fair value of MSRs and MSLs
(210,393
)
(189,220
)
(63,903
)
|Net loan servicing fees
$
146,078
$
148,837
$
238,447
Servicing segment revenue included $15.2 million in net gains on loans held for sale related to EBOs. These gains were down from $29.7 million in the prior quarter and $69.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. These EBOs are previously delinquent loans that were brought back to performing status through PennyMac Financial's successful servicing efforts.
Net interest expense totaled $5.1 million, versus $6.2 million in the prior quarter and $30.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. Interest income was $97.5 million, up from $71.5 million in the prior quarter driven primarily by increased placement fees on custodial balances. Interest expense was $102.6 million, up from $77.7 million in the prior quarter due to higher short-term interest rates and greater outstanding secured debt during the quarter.
Servicing segment expenses totaled $109.9 million, down 4 percent from the prior quarter. Servicing segment expenses in the second quarter included $7.5 million in reversals for credit losses on active loans. The prior quarter included $6.1 million in such reversals.
The total servicing portfolio grew to $576.5 billion in UPB at June 30, 2023, an increase of 2 percent from March 31, 2023 and 9 percent from June 30, 2022. PennyMac Financial subservices and conducts special servicing for PMT, whose servicing portfolio totaled $234.5 billion in UPB at quarter end, down 1 percent from March 31, 2023 and up 4 percent from June 30, 2022. PennyMac Financial's owned MSR portfolio grew to $342.0 billion in UPB, up 4 percent from March 31, 2023 and 14 percent from June 30, 2022.
The table below details PennyMac Financial's servicing portfolio UPB:
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(in thousands)
|Prime servicing:
|Owned
|Mortgage servicing rights and liabilities
|Originated
$
319,257,805
$
302,265,588
$
276,627,961
|Purchased
18,474,265
19,026,774
20,683,203
337,732,070
321,292,362
297,311,164
|Loans held for sale
4,250,706
6,692,155
3,575,712
341,982,776
327,984,517
300,886,876
|Subserviced for PMT
234,463,739
236,476,714
226,365,581
|Total prime servicing
576,446,515
564,461,231
527,252,457
|Special servicing - subserviced for PMT
12,780
13,167
23,001
|Total loans serviced
$
576,459,295
$
564,474,398
$
527,275,458
Investment Management Segment
PennyMac Financial manages PMT for which it earns base management fees and may earn incentive compensation. Net AUM were $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2023, down 2 percent from March 31, 2023 and 7 percent from June 30, 2022.
Pretax income for the Investment Management segment was $2.0 million, up from $0.3 million in the prior quarter and $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. Base management fees from PMT were $7.1 million, down 2 percent from the prior quarter and 11 percent from the second quarter of 2022 due to the decline in AUM. No performance incentive fees were earned in the second quarter.
The following table presents a breakdown of management fees:
|Quarter ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(in thousands)
|Management fees:
|Base
$
7,078
$
7,257
$
7,910
|Performance incentive
-
-
-
|Total management fees
$
7,078
$
7,257
$
7,910
|Net assets of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
$
1,931,496
$
1,970,734
$
2,070,640
Investment Management segment expenses totaled $7.5 million, down 16 percent from the prior quarter and 20 percent from the second quarter of 2022.
Consolidated Expenses
Total expenses were $263.6 million, down slightly from the prior quarter and down 21 percent from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease from the prior year was driven primarily by the expense management activities noted in prior quarters.
Taxes
PFSI recorded a provision for tax expense of $14.7 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.1 percent during the quarter. The tax rate is lower than PFSI's 2022 effective tax rate of 28.5 percent due to certain tax benefits recognized during the quarter.
Management's slide presentation and accompanying material will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at pfsi.pennymac.com after the market closes on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Additionally, the Company will host a live question and answer (Q&A) session the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. An audio webcast of the Q&A session will be available at pfsi.pennymac.com and a replay of the event will be available shortly after its conclusion.
About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs over 4,000 people across the country. For the twelve months ended June 30, 2023, PennyMac Financial's production of newly originated loans totaled $97 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of June 30, 2023, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $576 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top five mortgage servicer in the nation. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at pfsi.pennymac.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding management's beliefs, estimates, projections, and assumptions with respect to, among other things, the Company's financial results, future operations, business plans and investment strategies, as well as industry and market conditions, all of which are subject to change. Words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "promise," "project," "plan," and other expressions or words of similar meanings, as well as future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results and operations for any future period may vary materially from those projected herein and from past results discussed herein. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results or those anticipated include, but are not limited to: interest rate changes; declines in real estate or significant changes in U.S. housing prices or activity in the U.S. housing market; the continually changing federal, state and local laws and regulations applicable to the highly regulated industry in which we operate; lawsuits or governmental actions that may result from any noncompliance with the laws and regulations applicable to our business; the mortgage lending and servicing-related regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and its enforcement of these regulations; our dependence on U.S. government-sponsored entities and changes in their current roles or their guarantees or guidelines; changes to government mortgage modification programs; the licensing and operational requirements of states and other jurisdictions applicable to our business, to which our bank competitors are not subject; foreclosure delays and changes in foreclosure practices; changes in macroeconomic and U.S. real estate market conditions; difficulties inherent in adjusting the size of our operations to reflect changes in business levels; purchase opportunities for mortgage servicing rights and our success in winning bids; our substantial amount of indebtedness; increases in loan delinquencies, defaults and forbearances; our reliance on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) as a significant contributor to our mortgage banking business; maintaining sufficient capital and liquidity and compliance with financial covenants; our obligation to indemnify third-party purchasers or repurchase loans if loans that we originate, acquire, service or assist in the fulfillment of, fail to meet certain criteria or characteristics or under other circumstances; our obligation to indemnify PMT if our services fail to meet certain criteria or characteristics or under other circumstances; investment management and incentive fees; conflicts of interest in allocating our services and investment opportunities among us and our advised entities; the effect of public opinion on our reputation; our exposure to risks of loss and disruptions in operations resulting from adverse weather conditions, man-made or natural disasters, climate change and pandemics; our ability to effectively identify, manage and hedge our credit, interest rate, prepayment, liquidity and climate risks; our initiation or expansion of new business activities or strategies; our ability to detect misconduct and fraud; our ability to mitigate cybersecurity risks and cyber incidents; our ability to pay dividends to our stockholders; and our organizational structure and certain You should not place undue reliance on any forward- looking statement and should consider all of the uncertainties and risks described above, as well as those more fully discussed in reports and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or any other information contained herein, and the statements made in this press release are current as of the date of this release only.
The Company's earnings materials contain financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), such as pretax income excluding valuation-related items that provide a meaningful perspective on the Company's business results since the Company utilizes this information to evaluate and manage the business. Non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP.
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(in thousands, except share amounts)
|ASSETS
|Cash
$
1,532,399
$
1,497,903
$
1,415,396
|Short-term investment at fair value
8,088
3,584
4,961
|Loans held for sale at fair value
4,270,494
6,772,423
3,586,810
|Derivative assets
85,517
110,664
103,901
|Servicing advances, net
500,122
547,158
570,822
|Mortgage servicing rights at fair value
6,510,585
6,003,390
5,217,167
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
56,410
61,406
82,078
|Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at fair value
1,011
925
1,037
|Receivable from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
25,046
35,166
43,234
|Loans eligible for repurchase
4,401,098
4,557,325
2,778,768
|Other
593,698
513,241
468,081
|Total assets
$
17,984,468
$
20,103,185
$
14,272,255
|LIABILITIES
|Assets sold under agreements to repurchase
$
3,780,524
$
5,764,157
$
2,441,816
|Mortgage loan participation purchase and sale agreements
505,712
515,358
502,116
|Notes payable secured by mortgage servicing assets
2,472,726
2,471,930
1,793,260
|Unsecured senior notes
1,781,756
1,780,833
1,778,055
|Derivative liabilities
22,039
49,087
42,702
|Mortgage servicing liabilities at fair value
1,940
2,011
2,337
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
258,278
218,433
317,998
|Operating lease liabilities
75,956
81,724
102,756
|Payable to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
123,287
142,007
98,991
|Payable to exchanged Private National Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC unitholders under tax receivable agreement
26,099
26,099
27,014
|Income taxes payable
1,026,147
1,010,928
885,721
|Liability for loans eligible for repurchase
4,401,098
4,557,325
2,778,768
|Liability for losses under representations and warranties
30,146
31,103
39,336
|Total liabilities
14,505,708
16,650,995
10,810,870
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock--authorized 200,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value; issued and outstanding 49,857,588, 50,097,030, and 52,938,854 shares, respectively
5
5
5
|Retained earnings
3,478,755
3,452,185
3,461,380
|Total stockholders' equity
3,478,760
3,452,190
3,461,385
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
17,984,468
$
20,103,185
$
14,272,255
PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Quarter ended
|June 30,
2023
|March 31,
2023
|June 30,
2022
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Revenues
|Net gains on loans held for sale at fair value
$
141,419
$
104,385
$
222,567
|Loan origination fees
38,968
31,390
39,945
|Fulfillment fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
5,441
11,923
20,646
|Net loan servicing fees:
|Loan servicing fees
356,471
338,057
302,350
|Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, mortgage servicing liabilities
(55,257
)
(236,447
)
112,102
|Mortgage servicing rights hedging results
(155,136
)
47,227
(176,005
)
|Net loan servicing fees
146,078
148,837
238,447
|Net interest expense:
|Interest income
172,952
128,478
49,864
|Interest expense
178,642
131,771
71,127
(5,690
)
(3,293
)
(21,263
)
|Management fees from PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust
7,078
7,257
7,910
|Other
3,253
2,363
3,263
|Total net revenues
336,547
302,862
511,515
|Expenses
|Compensation
136,982
147,935
198,192
|Technology
35,244
36,038
34,621
|Loan origination
31,646
27,086
44,931
|Professional services
17,888
21,007
20,793
|Servicing
14,652
12,632
3,051
|Occupancy and equipment
10,066
8,820
9,371
|Marketing and advertising
5,578
3,241
13,007
|Other
11,574
7,956
10,023
|Total expenses
263,630
264,715
333,989
|Income before provision for income taxes
72,917
38,147
177,526
|Provision for income taxes
14,667
7,769
48,363
|Net income
$
58,250
$
30,378
$
129,163
|Earnings per share
|Basic
$
1.17
$
0.61
$
2.38
|Diluted
$
1.11
$
0.57
$
2.28
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Basic
49,874
50,154
54,167
|Diluted
52,264
53,352
56,642
|Dividend declared per share
$
0.20
$
0.20
$
0.20
Contacts
Media
Kristyn Clark
kristyn.clark@pennymac.com
805.395.9943
Investors
Kevin Chamberlain
Isaac Garden
PFSI_IR@pennymac.com
818.224.7028