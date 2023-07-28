Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2023 | 09:11
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Save Big on Momcozy Products on Amazon during World Breastfeeding Week

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023, a trusted companion for millions of mothers worldwide, is embracing this year's theme of 'Real Support for Breastfeeding Moms' by offering a slew of exclusive discounts on Amazonfrom August 1st to August 6th. As part of its commitment to providing comprehensive maternity solutions, shoppers can look forward to savings from 15-20% on a wide range of products during the week of discounts.

Enjoy Momcozy discounts on Amazon starting August 1

The week-long sale kicks off on August 1st with a 20% discount on the convenient and reliable 6-in-1 Fast Baby Bottle Warmer, and a 10-15% off deal on Momcozy's Nursing Pillow, great for gentle support for both mom and baby while breastfeeding.

Customers can anticipate new deals as the week progresses. From 1:10 pm August 2nd-1:10 am August 3rdhands-free wearable breast pump, designed to ensure comfort and efficiency in milk expression while giving breastfeeding moms the freedom to go about their day.

On August 3rd, from 9:20 am-9:20 pm, at 15-20% off. The much-loved bra offers an unbeatable blend of buttery soft comfort and support for breastfeeding moms.

Finally, Momcozy's adjustable, ergonomic and comfortable Baby Wrap Carrier, enters the spotlight with a generous 20% discount on August 6th, between 11:30 am-11:30 pm (EST).

"For World Breastfeeding Week and beyond, our goal is to give breastfeeding moms real support," said a Momcozy representative. "Through our resources and products, we aim to support and ease the journey of motherhood as a one-stop maternity solution and service. We want every mom to be a 'cozy mom'."

Customers can enjoy these limited-time discounts on Momcozy's Amazon page during World Breastfeeding Week, August 1-August 6th.

About Momcozy
Momcozy strives to be a companion for moms from pregnancy through the early stages of motherhood. With its breast pumps, nursing bras and other mom care products, Momcozy brings the very best in comfort to moms everywhere. With continuous innovation and mother involvement, Momcozy has created products dedicated to making moms' lives easier and more comfortable.
More about Momcozy: https://momcozy.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2676c3f1-3c56-4f96-803f-4595cd0eafac


