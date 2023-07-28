Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
[28.07.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
27.07.23
IE00BN4GXL63
23,619,000.00
EUR
220,000.0000
207,926,364.42
8.8034
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
27.07.23
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
895,739.53
88.863
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
27.07.23
IE00BMQ5Y557
448,600.00
EUR
0
45,975,884.77
102.4875
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
27.07.23
IE00BMDWWS85
120,002.00
USD
0
13,043,524.09
108.6942
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
27.07.23
IE00BN0T9H70
56,339.00
GBP
0
5,990,584.73
106.331
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
27.07.23
IE00BKX90X67
63,431.00
EUR
0
6,550,822.77
103.2748
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
27.07.23
IE00BKX90W50
53,319.00
CHF
0
5,193,607.92
97.4063
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
27.07.23
IE000V6NHO66
6,885,618.00
USD
0
63,275,291.83
9.1895
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
27.07.23
IE000L1I4R94
2,983,090.00
USD
0
30,551,936.71
10.2417
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
27.07.23
IE000LJG9WK1
669,740.00
GBP
0
6,769,096.84
10.1071
Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
27.07.23
IE000JL9SV51
1,494,160.00
USD
0
15,147,683.37
10.1379
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
27.07.23
IE000BQ3SE47
3,777,000.00
SEK
0
381,311,708.99
100.9562
Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
27.07.23
IE000LSFKN16
8,000.00
GBP
0
80,204.12
10.026
