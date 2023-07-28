

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income attributable to stockholders climbed 88 percent to 70.0 billion Japanese yen from last year's 37.1 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 74.70 yen, up 94 percent from 38.49 yen a year ago.



Adjusted EBITA increased 10 percent to 170.9 billion yen from last year's 154.8 billion yen. Adjusted operating income improved 7 percent from last year to 121.5 billion yen.



For the first quarter, revenues meanwhile dropped 10 percent to 2.32 trillion yen from 2.57 trillion yen recorded a year ago.



In Japan, Hitachi shares traded on Friday at 8,710 yen, down 1.91 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken