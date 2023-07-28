Anzeige
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
StaynexT Partners with Huawei to Enhance Web3 Initiatives for the Travel and Hospitality Industry

Chainwire 
StaynexT Partners with Huawei to Enhance Web3 Initiatives for the Travel and Hospitality Industry 
28-Jul-2023 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Staynex 
Singapore, July 28, 2023 - Global vacation club platform, StaynexT, has announced a partnership with tech giant, Huawei 
, to leverage Web3 technologies and enhance the travel and hospitality industry. 
This partnership will potentially offer users a more comprehensive travel experience with increased convenience and 
variety using advanced AI tools. The firm will provide travellers with a wider range of hotels and itinerary options to 
suit their preferences, lifestyles, and budgets. This significant development reinforces Staynex'sT dedication to 
creating superior travel solutions for a wide-ranging audience. 
 
"We anticipate that our partnership with Huawei will facilitate the creation of more solutions for the travel and 
hospitality industry," states Bernard Lau, Founder and CEO of StaynexT. "We are keen to explore the numerous 
opportunities and aim to empower global travellers." 
 
"We are delighted to partner with StaynexT to augment its platform with our cutting-edge technological tools, while 
also allowing us to improve our range of corporate services," shares Rex Lei, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud 
Singapore. " With our expertise in cloud technology, we currently support companies across numerous industries. We are 
confident that this partnership will enable us to develop more efficient and advanced information and communication 
technology (ICT) solutions for the travel and hospitality industry." 
 
StaynexT, an integral component of the LABS Group ecosystem, will offer its AI-powered Travel Solutions, supported by 
Huawei's innovative technology. StaynexT is set to introduce solutions for everyday travellers and in addition, it will 
offer corporate solutions designed to streamline the process of booking travel tickets for employees attending events 
such as conferences. 
 
The partnership also includes Staynex'sT integration into the Huawei Marketplace, providing millions of Huawei device 
users with easy access to Staynex'sT comprehensive travel platform. 
StaynexT plans to use this partnership to accelerate its expansion into the Chinese market and beyond. 
About StaynexT 
StaynexT, operating as part of the Labs Group Ecosystem, is a global vacation club platform aiming to reshape the 
travel and hospitality industry. It utilizes advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and Web3 to improve 
individual travel experiences and streamline corporate travel bookings. StaynexT is committed to continuous service 
enhancement and global expansion, fostering a vision of making travel more accessible, efficient, and enjoyable for 
everyone. 
Contact: 
Bernard Lau 
CEO of StaynexT 
For Partnerships & Investing: partnerships@staynex.com 
For general enquiries: contact@staynex.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1690035 28-Jul-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=e0211f71e67dc7a0be994c7b739843c0

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690035&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

