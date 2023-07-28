DJ Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China Tech ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 296.4238 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29168 CODE: CC1U LN ISIN: LU1681044050 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1681044050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1U LN Sequence No.: 260836 EQS News ID: 1690731 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

