DJ Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELLE LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Jul-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.0073 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4694363 CODE: ELLE LN ISIN: LU1691909508 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELLE LN Sequence No.: 260840 EQS News ID: 1690741 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1690741&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)