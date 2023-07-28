ABC arbitrage group (ABCA) has been successfully developing and executing non-directional trading strategies since 1995, which has allowed the group to deliver a strong ROE of 22% over the last 15 years (with an ROE above 10% in each of these years). Historically, ABCA has paid almost all its profits as dividends. As the group has opened some of its strategies to external investors, it also offers the prospects of growing fee income from third-party capital (6.5% of total revenue in 2022).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...