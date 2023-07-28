Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.07.23
14:03 Uhr
6,550 Euro
+0,100
+1,55 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,50011:59
6,4006,45011:46
PR Newswire
28.07.2023 | 10:48
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration

Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

28 July 2023

Rightmove plc

Director declaration

Rightmove plc announces that Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Alison Dolan will be appointed to the Audit Committee of Pearson plc, with effect from 1 August 2023, and to its Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 April 2024.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.

Contact:

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.