LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
28 July 2023
Rightmove plc
Director declaration
Rightmove plc announces that Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Alison Dolan will be appointed to the Audit Committee of Pearson plc, with effect from 1 August 2023, and to its Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 April 2024.
This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.
Contact:
Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@Rightmove.co.uk