Rightmove Plc - Director Declaration

July 28

28 July 2023

Rightmove plc

Director declaration

Rightmove plc announces that Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Alison Dolan will be appointed to the Audit Committee of Pearson plc, with effect from 1 August 2023, and to its Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 April 2024.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11.

Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary