EQS-Ad-hoc: CELLNEX TELECOM S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The company announces information regarding the issuance of a convertible bond and the repurchase of convertible bonds



28-Jul-2023 / 10:50 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. ("Cellnex" or the "Company"), in accordance with article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on Market Abuse, hereby notifies the following INSIDE INFORMATION The Board of Directors of Cellnex has resolved to (i) further to the authorisation granted by the resolutions taken by the shareholders of the Company at the General Meeting held on 1 June 2023 under item eleven of the agenda carry out an issue of senior unsecured convertible bonds (the "Bonds"), convertible into new and/or exchangeable for existing ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares"), on a non pre-emptive basis (the "Issue") and (ii) carry out a concurrent repurchase of the outstanding €600 million 1.50% senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2026 issued on 16 January 2018 (the "2018 Bonds") and the outstanding €200 million 1.50% senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2026 issued on 21 January 2019 (the "2019 Bonds") which consolidated with the 2018 Bonds form a single series (ISIN: XS1750026186) (together, the "2026 Bonds") (the "Concurrent Repurchase"). The Board of Directors of Cellnex has established the main terms and conditions of the Issue and the Concurrent Repurchase, although the final terms and conditions of both transactions remain to be determined until the accelerated bookbuild and reverse bookbuilding processes have been completed by the Managers (as defined below) and the Joint Dealer Managers (as defined below), respectively. Issue of the Bonds Cellnex is taking advantage of the favourable market conditions to increase its average debt maturity by issuing a new long term convertible bond. The net proceeds from this Issue will be used for the Concurrent Repurchase and, to the extent there is any surplus, for general corporate purposes. The newly issued convertible bond will have an initial conversion price which represents a substantial premium to Cellnex's share price at the time of pricing. Cellnex has appointed a syndicate of Managers to carry out an accelerated bookbuild process in order to obtain expressions of interest from qualified international investors for the subscription of the Bonds. The accelerated bookbuild process in relation to the Issue will begin immediately following the publication of this inside information announcement. The main terms and conditions of the Issue are as follows: The aggregate principal amount of the Bonds to be issued will be up to €1,000 million. The Issue will be exclusively targeted at professional investors, including those holding 2026 Bonds. The principal amount of the Bonds will be €100,000 and the Bonds will be issued at 100% of their principal amount. The Bonds will bear a fixed coupon of 2.125%, payable annually in arrear on 11 August in each year, commencing on 11 August 2024. The Bonds will mature on 11 August 2030. Any Bonds which have not been previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled by this time, will be redeemed in full at an accreted principal amount (principal amount plus a redemption premium) which will be set once the accelerated bookbuild process has concluded and which will be between 110.7% and 114.8% of their principal amount, implying a yield to maturity of between 3.5% and 4.0% per annum. At the option of the bondholders, the Bonds will be convertible into newly-issued and/or exchangeable for previously-existing Shares (as decided by Cellnex), at a conversion price which will be set at a premium of between 62.5% and 67.5% above the volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of a Share on the Spanish Automated Quotation System (Mercado Continuo) between opening and close of trading today. The initial conversion price is subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments. Bondholders will receive, upon exercising their conversion right, a number of Shares which will be determined by dividing the principal amount of the Bonds to be converted by the then prevailing conversion price. Cellnex may redeem the Bonds in whole but not in part, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds, if (i) at any time on or after 1 September 2028, the market value of the underlying Shares per €100,000 principal amount of the Bonds exceeds 150% of the accreted principal amount of the Bonds (as specified in the terms and conditions of the Bonds) during a specified period of time; or (ii) at any time, more than 85% of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds initially issued have been converted and/or redeemed and/or purchased and cancelled. The capacity of Cellnex, its corresponding corporate resolutions and the ranking of the Bonds will be governed by Spanish law. Except for the foregoing, the terms and conditions of the Bonds, including all non-contractual obligations in connection therewith, will be governed by English law. The Company will apply for admission to trading for the Bonds on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by no later than 90 days after the Issue Date. Bondholders may request Cellnex to repurchase the Bonds, on giving notice within a specified period, in the event of (i) a change of control (other than as a result of a tender offer) of the Company at the accreted principal amount prevailing at that time, or (ii) a change of control of the Company as a result of a tender offer (as described in the terms and conditions of the Bonds), at the higher of (a) the accreted principal amount prevailing at that time, and (b) the tender offer value (as described in the terms and conditions of the Bonds). It is expected that the Bonds will be assigned a BBB- rating by Fitch. The Issue is conditional upon the Joint Dealer Managers having received indications of interest in the Reverse Bookbuilding (as defined below) representing at least 50% of the outstanding principal amount of the 2026 Bonds, subject to the Company's right to waive such condition in its sole discretion (the "Transaction Condition"). The final terms and conditions of the Bonds are expected to be set later today upon conclusion of the accelerated bookbuild process. Likewise, the initial conversion price will be announced following the close of trading today in a separate inside information announcement. Cellnex and the Managers have entered into a subscription agreement in connection with the Bonds (the "Subscription Agreement"). In the context of the Issue, Cellnex has committed to a lock-up of 90 days from the Issue Date (as defined below) in relation to the Shares and related securities, subject to exceptions including, in line with the agreement entered into in the context of the Company's initial public offering (IPO) and in the previous convertible bonds issuance, from the 30th to the 90th calendar day following the Issue Date (both inclusive), the possibility of issuing Shares representing no more than 50% of the total issued share capital of the Company as of the Issue Date in the context of M&A activities. The subscription and payment of the Bonds is expected to take place on 11 August 2023 (the "Issue Date"), provided that the conditions established in the Subscription Agreement are met. Concurrent repurchase of the 2026 Bonds Concurrently with the offering of the Bonds, the Joint Dealer Managers are assisting the Company in conducting a reverse bookbuilding process to collect indications of interest from holders of the 2026 Bonds who are willing to tender their 2026 Bonds to the Company (the "Reverse Bookbuilding"). The Reverse Bookbuilding is targeted at holders of the 2026 Bonds that are eligible in their respective jurisdictions, in particular that are not persons located or resident in the United States or otherwise U.S. persons (within the meaning of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) or persons acting for the account or benefit of such persons willing to sell their 2026 Bonds to the Company. As at the close of business on 27 July 2023, the aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2026 Bonds amounted to €795,400,000. The 2026 Bonds repurchased by the Company will be cancelled thereafter in accordance with their terms and conditions. It is the intention of the Company to repurchase up to 100% of the outstanding principal amount of the 2026 Bonds (the "Target Amount"). If, at any time, conversion rights in relation to 2026 Bonds have been exercised by the holders of the 2026 Bonds and/or purchases (and corresponding cancellations) and/or redemptions have been effected in respect of more than 85% in aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Bonds issued (for the avoidance of doubt, taking both the 'original' 2018 Bonds and the 'tap' 2019 Bonds together), the Company may redeem the 2026 Bonds in whole, but not in part, at their principal amount (plus accrued and unpaid interest to the relevant date fixed for redemption) in accordance with their terms and conditions. In the event that the Company elects to accept offers to sell 2026 Bonds from holders thereof received pursuant to the Concurrent Repurchase, settlement of such sales pursuant to the Concurrent Repurchase will be conditional upon the settlement of the Bonds (the "Settlement Condition"). The Company reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to purchase significantly less (or none of) the Target Amount. Holders of the 2026 Bonds who offer to tender their 2026 Bonds in the Concurrent Repurchase may, at the Company's discretion, have the benefit of a priority allocation in the issue of the Bonds. The initial repurchase price per 2026 Bond will be equal to €130,500, to be delta-adjusted for the difference between today's VWAP and the closing price of the Shares on 27 July 2023 (the "Final Repurchase Price"). The consideration received by an eligible holder whose 2026 Bonds are repurchased will be an amount in cash equal to the Final Repurchase Price multiplied by each €100,000 in aggregate principal amount of the 2026 Bonds tendered and delivered by such holder and accepted by the Company for repurchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, and including, the settlement date of the Concurrent Repurchase. The Final Repurchase Price and total number of the 2026 Bonds that will be repurchased are expected to be announced today following the close of trading. Subject to the Transaction Condition and the Settlement Condition being satisfied or, in the sole discretion of the Company, waived, settlement of the Concurrent Repurchase is expected to occur on the trading day following the Issue Date, i.e. on or around 14 August 2023. During the period commencing on the date hereof until the settlement of the Concurrent Repurchase, the Company reserves the right to repurchase the 2026 Bonds at the same price to be paid to holders successfully tendering their 2026 Bonds pursuant to the Concurrent Repurchase. BNP PARIBAS, Jefferies and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the Bonds offering (the "Joint Global Coordinators"), Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, HSBC, Morgan Stanley Europe SE and Société Générale as Joint Bookrunners (the "Joint Bookrunners") and Banco Sabadell, Banco Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mediobanca, Mizuho, MUFG, Natixis, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg, RBC Capital Markets and UniCredit Bank AG as Co-Bookrunners (together with the Joint Global Coordinators and the Joint Bookrunners, the "Managers"). BNP PARIBAS, Jefferies and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint dealer managers on the Concurrent Repurchase (the "Joint Dealer Managers"). Madrid, 28 July 2023 Ignacio Artola Investor Relations Tel. +34 935 031 090 investor.relations@cellnextelecom.com

