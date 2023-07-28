Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 28.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical Devices lässt die "204-Millionen-Dollar-Bombe platzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.07.2023 | 11:36
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GoMining Reveals Cutting-Edge North NFT Collection

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging its vast experience since 2017, GoMining is leading the way in bitcoin mining, providing users with an effortless and user-friendly service. Now the company has introduced the so-called North Collection.

GoMining's NFT Collection Look: A digital NFT miner that represents the North, where their data centers are based

The company's NFT collections provide daily bitcoin rewards to holders, with their substantial fleet of real equipment installed across the globe. Continuing their successful streak after the highly acclaimed East NFT Collection, this latest release marks the next installment in a series of crypto art devoted to various regions. GoMining's fresh North NFT Collection draws inspiration from three key references: the critical role of low temperatures in mining device operations, the restraint and resilience found in northern regions, and the empowering force driving their endeavors. These references served as the foundation for the collection's captivating images, reflecting the core principles behind GoMining's innovative approach to bitcoin mining.

GoMining's new NFT series is issued on the Binance Smart Chain, utilizing the BEP-20 standard for seamless integration and accessibility. With an impressive energy efficiency rating of 35 W/TH, these NFTs ensure the quickest payback period for holders. Moreover, the NFTs offer a diverse range of computing power options, spanning from 1 to 128 TH/s, accommodating various mining requirements and preferences.

In just over two years, GoMining has achieved remarkable growth. The platform has distributed more than 2,000 BTC to holders, issued 20,000 NFTs, and elevated its overall hash power from 100,000 TH/s to an astounding 2,359,877 TH/s. This exponential progress showcases the project's resounding success and commitment to innovation in the cryptocurrency and NFT space.

As per GoMining's CEO Mark Zalan, the company is doing everything to offer a broad variety of options to its holders, proving its sustainability and transparent approach. "We've been in operation for over two years providing consistent rewards for our holders daily. All of our efforts are aimed at showing tangible infrastructure behind the product - in this case real equipment with data centers in different regions like Norway."

GoMining remains dedicated to introducing updated versions of its NFTs, originally crafted to provide easier access to bitcoin mining. All NFT collections, such as the renowned collaboration with MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov, combine visually stunning designs with real equipment-generated computing power, offering continuous mining rewards to their owners.

The new North collection is available here.

CONTACT: pr@gomining.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2163936/THE_North_NFT_Collection_800x800.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gomining-reveals-cutting-edge-north-nft-collection-301888143.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.