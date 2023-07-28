Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc
Dividend Announcement
The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 3.30p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2023.
This dividend will be paid on 31 August 2023 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 11 August 2023. The ex dividend date is 10 August 2023.
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Tel 0131 220 0733
28 July 2023