Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 28

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc



Dividend Announcement

The Board of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc today announced a second interim dividend of 3.30p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 June 2023.

This dividend will be paid on 31 August 2023 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 11 August 2023. The ex dividend date is 10 August 2023.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

28 July 2023