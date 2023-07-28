ID Global Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Announces Corporate Update Focused on AI Subsidiary QHP Corporation Developments

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) IDGlobal Corp. is pleased to announce implementation of AI into the technology bundle, allowing users to take advantage of today's highly efficient algorithms for tasks such as lead generation, client retention, document processing, energy and natural gas analysis, historical trends, CRM tools, marketing budget, conversion metrics and much more. The Company will continue to focus on acquisitions, partnerships, and onboarding new clients in the technology, energy, real estate, finance and healthcare industries.

ABOUT QHP CORPORATION (QHP.AI)

A distinguished and accomplished team of professionals leading the operations at QHP Corporation are recognized for their influence in the dynamic core of our robust organization, AI Software as a Service (AI SaaS). With an impressive track record in healthcare, technology, energy and finance, their collective expertise in the SaaS domain is crucial to setting them up for dominance in the AI landscape. Their consequential contributions have charted new directions for enterprise-scale software applications and triggered numerous breakthroughs in healthcare technologies.

The QHP team's professional journey is hallmarked by their steadfast dedication to applying AI technologies to create innovative and pragmatic solutions, which have brought significant progress in the healthcare sector. Their deep-seated understanding of enterprise-grade architectures has been instrumental in shaping inventive, AI-driven products destined for leading positions in the market.

Moreover, their capabilities stretch beyond technological prowess, demonstrating exceptional leadership and guidance in delivering top-tier SaaS products that amplify client satisfaction and fuel business expansion through supply chain, raw materials, management and logistics.

As the founding force behind QHP Corporation, the team amalgamates their collective technical expertise, strategic acumen, and a proven results-oriented methodology into this groundbreaking venture. QHP Corporation's mission, "Next-Gen AI Solutions: Unlock Brilliance," is a testament to their dedication in providing state-of-the-art, enterprise-grade AI solutions designed to amplify productivity and enable real-time decision-making.

Guided by this team of experts, QHP Corporation is primed to provide its users with cutting-edge tools designed for data analysts, executives, and decision-makers, enhancing their capacity to swiftly distill valuable insights and make informed decisions. The business community eagerly anticipates the pioneering solutions from QHP Corporation, destined to trigger a transformative epoch in software and business development experiences.

ABOUT ENERGYPRO (ENERGYPRO.US) - JOINT VENTURE PARTNER

QHP Corporation (www.qhp.ai) has formed a joint venture and 50/50 profit sharing with partner EnergyPro (www.energypro.us) to empower energy brokers, sales teams, and affiliates by offering them technology and support to thrive in the energy market. Whether brokers are individuals selling in a few utilities or part of a licensed brokerage organization, EnergyPro provides tailored solutions. With the backing of their parent company, brokers gain access to new markets, competitive pricing from major suppliers, and greater flexibility in commission payments. EnergyPro levels the playing field, giving brokers the best opportunity for success in the ever-consolidating energy industry.

As a leading nationwide energy brokerage firm with strategic industry relationships, they offer customers and partners low-cost energy and natural gas supply with various energy solutions. Serving over 350,000 clients across all deregulated U.S. markets, EnergyPro serves as both a direct client advisor and a broker exchange platform. Owning their own power supplier has kept them ahead of other brokerages, by manufacturing electricity it gives them access to true wholesale costs in the energy market, while also having a strong network of 40 retail energy suppliers. A strong player in the industry and positioned for continued growth and success.

Providing power supply solutions for businesses and facilities in deregulated electricity markets has been their focus for over 20 years. Offering the opportunity to shop for power supply on the free-trading market, allowing better cost control and price locking for specific periods. EnergyPro recommends hedging a fixed position in the electricity futures market for budget planning and cost reduction. With experienced staff in both wholesale and retail electricity and natural gas markets, customers are guided through their available options with expertise. With energy consulting services and negative metering using an on-demand market, selling the customer's unused generated electricity back into the grid to lower their rates below wholesale, is a winning solution. This allows businesses to streamline their bottom line, lower their infrastructure costs and increase capital.

ABOUT UTXO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. - ACTIVE SUBSIDIARY

UTXO is focused on making acquisitions in the Information Technology & Renewable Energy Sectors.

IDGC's Plan of Operations

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGC is in the process of acquisition interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies and personnel within the Consumer, Commercial, Industrial products industries that will focus on Sales and Marketing, and Manufacturing and Distribution.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

