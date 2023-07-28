DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jul-2023 / 10:31 GMT/BST =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/07/2023) of GBP51.55m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 27/07/2023) of GBP33.51m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 27/07/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 156.90p 21,360,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 153.14p Ordinary share price 159.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 1.66% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 124.38p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 116.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.73)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2023 to 27/07/2023

