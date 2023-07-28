HIROSHIMA, Japan, July 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for June 2023 and for January through June 2023 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic Production(1) June 2023Mazda's total domestic production volume in June 2023 decreased 6.5% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in June 2023]CX-5: 30,693 units (down 14.7% year on year)MAZDA3: 9,882 units (up 50.0%)CX-60: 7,503 units (up 214.1%)(2) January through June 2023Mazda's domestic production volume in the period from January through June 2023 increased 25.2% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in the period from January through June 2023]CX-5: 173,930 units (up 7.4% year on year)MAZDA3: 54,958 units (up 44.5%)CX-30: 39,376 units (up 25.1%)2. Overseas Production(1) June 2023Mazda's overseas production volume in June 2023 decreased 1.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in June 2023]CX-30: 10,850 units (down 12.5% year on year)CX-50: 8,219 units (up 126.1%)MAZDA3: 4,075 units (down 48.1%)(2) January through June 2023Mazda's overseas production volume in the period from January through June 2023 increased 21.1% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in the period from January through June 2023]CX-30: 70,889 units (up 17.9% year on year)CX-50: 32,563 units (up 233.6%)MAZDA3: 32,222 units (down 30.3%)II. Domestic Sales(1) June 2023Mazda's domestic sales volume in June 2023 increased 38.2% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.1% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.1% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.3 points) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.6 points).[Domestic sales of key models in June 2023]CX-60: 2,786 unitsMAZDA3: 1,884 units (up 121.9% year on year)CX-5: 1,803 units (down 6.9%)(2) January through June 2023Mazda's domestic sales volume in the period from January through June 2023 increased 26.1% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (up 0.2 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.1 points) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.3 points).[Domestic sales of key models in the period from January through June 2023]CX-60: 17,479 unitsCX-5: 13,495 units (down 12.8% year on year)MAZDA2: 11,268 units (down 4.3%)III. Exports(1) June 2023Mazda's export volume in June 2023 increased 15.5% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, Oceania, and other regions.[Exports of key models in June 2023]CX-5: 31,864 units (up 0.3% year on year)MAZDA3: 7,647 units (up 55.9%)CX-60: 5,965 units (up 978.7%)(2) January through June 2023Mazda's export volume in the period from January through June 2023 increased 31.8% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, North America, and other regions.[Exports of key models in the period from January through June 2023]CX-5: 161,576 units (up 13.0% year on year)MAZDA3: 45,336 units (up 50.2%)CX-30: 29,083 units (up 32.2%)IV. Global Sales(1) June 2023Mazda's global sales volume in June 2023 increased 46.4% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Europe, Japan, and other regions.[Global sales of key models in June 2023]CX-5: 30,831 units (up 61.0% year on year)CX-30: 16,771 units (up 16.2%)MAZDA3: 13,834 units (up 21.2%)(2) January through June 2023Mazda's global sales volume in the period from January through June 2023 increased 12.5% year on year due to increased sales in the US, Europe, Japan, and other regions.[Global sales of key models in the period from January through June 2023]CX-5: 177,541 units (down 2.3% year on year)CX-30: 98,357 units (up 10.0%)MAZDA3: 78,002 units (down 17.3%)* Overseas production figures indicate Mazda-brand units coming off the production line (excluding CKD units).* Global production figures are the sum total of domestic and overseas production volumes.* All the information in this press release is as of the release date. No updates after that date are reflected.Source: mazdaCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.