

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Centene Corporation (CNC):



Earnings: $1.06 billion in Q2 vs. -$172 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.92 in Q2 vs. -$0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.10 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.03 per share Revenue: $37.61 billion in Q2 vs. $35.94 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.45 Full year revenue guidance: $147.3 - $149.3 Bln



