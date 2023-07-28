

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $6.01 billion, or $3.20 per share. This compares with $11.62 billion, or $5.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Chevron Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $5.78 billion or $3.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.9% to $48.90 billion from $68.76 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $6.01 Bln. vs. $11.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.20 vs. $5.95 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $48.90 Bln vs. $68.76 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken