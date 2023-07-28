

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $7.88 billion, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $17.85 billion, or $4.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.87 billion or $1.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.3% to $82.91 billion from $115.68 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $7.88 Bln. vs. $17.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.94 vs. $4.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.01 -Revenue (Q2): $82.91 Bln vs. $115.68 Bln last year.



