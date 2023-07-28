

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.38 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $3.05 billion, or $1.21 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $20.55 billion from $19.52 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $3.38 Bln. vs. $3.05 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q4): $20.55 Bln vs. $19.52 Bln last year.



