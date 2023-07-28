

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it is introducing a new feature that allows users to record and share short personal videos lasting up to 60 seconds directly in their chats.



The messaging app is building on the already popular voice messages facility, which changed the way people communicate by providing a quick and secure way to share their voice.



'Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds. We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it's wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,' Whatsapp's parent company Meta said in a statement.



Sending a video message is as simple as sending a voice message. To do so, the user has to tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. Users can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep the user's messages secure.



Video messages have begun rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, Meta said.



Whatsapp video message is the latest in a series of reforms that Meta introduced on the social media platform recently.



The company owned by Mark Zuckerberg recently introduced a feature to automatically silence calls from unknown numbers. It also gave users the ability to edit a message within 15 minutes of sending it.



Parental supervision tools were added to Messenger in June.



Earlier this month Meta also launched Threads, an app built by the Instagram team for sharing text updates and joining public conversations.



