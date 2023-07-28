

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.22 billion, or $8.05 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $8.80 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $13.66 billion from $13.60 billion last year.



Charter Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.22 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $8.05 vs. $8.80 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $7.96 -Revenue (Q2): $13.66 Bln vs. $13.60 Bln last year.



