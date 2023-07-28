Anzeige
Sanofi - Aventis Groupe: Press release: Online availability of Sanofi's half-year financial report for 2023

Online availability of Sanofi's half-year financial report for 2023

Paris, July 28, 2023. Sanofi announces that its half-year financial report for the period ending June 30, 2023 is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorite´ des marche´s financiers (AMF) and submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under form 6-K.

This document may be found on the company's corporate website: www.sanofi.com (http://www.sanofi.com) and downloaded from the "Investors" page, under the heading "Regulated Information in France".

About Sanofi
We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.
Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Media Relations
Sandrine Guendoul | + 33 6 25 09 14 25 | sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com (mailto:sandrine.guendoul@sanofi.com)
Nicolas Obrist | + 33 6 77 21 27 55 | nicolas.obrist@sanofi.com (mailto:nicolas.obrist@sanofi.com)
Victor Rouault | + 33 6 70 93 71 40 | victor.rouault@sanofi.com (mailto:victor.rouault@sanofi.com)

Investor Relations
Eva Schaefer-Jansen | + 33 7 86 80 56 39 | eva.schaefer-jansen@sanofi.com (mailto:eva.schaefer-jansen@sanofi.com)
Arnaud Delépine | + 33 6 73 69 36 93 | arnaud.delepine@sanofi.com (mailto:arnaud.delepine@sanofi.com)
Corentine Driancourt | + 33 6 40 56 92 21 | corentine.driancourt@sanofi.com (mailto:corentine.driancourt@sanofi.com)
Felix Lauscher | + 1 908 612 7239 | felix.lauscher@sanofi.com (mailto:felix.lauscher@sanofi.com)
Tarik Elgoutni| + 1 617 710 3587 | tarik.elgoutni@sanofi.com (mailto:Tarik.Elgoutni@sanofi.com)
Nathalie Pham | + 33 7 85 93 30 17 | nathalie.pham@sanofi.com (mailto:nathalie.pham@sanofi.com)

Attachment

  • Press Release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/766b438b-708b-4259-b80b-6d82519a5c89)

