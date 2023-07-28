Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 3, 2023

MONTREAL, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on August 3, 2023.



On August 3, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., ET, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

A live webcastof the conference call will be available online in listen-only mode, as well as relevant financial charts.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and the question-and-answer period by telephone may alternatively dial one of the following conference call numbers. Phone lines will open 15 minutes in advance.

Local dial-in number - Montréal (English and French):

(+1) 514-316-5035

Local dial-in number - Toronto (English and French):

(+1) 416 764 8646

The replay of the conference call will be posted on Bombardier's website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense's proven expertise.?

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.?

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company's plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .??

For Information