- To result in under 14,500,000 shares outstanding -

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2023) - Edison Lithium Corp. (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV00) ("Edison" or the "Company"), further to its news release of July 13, 2023, announces a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share (a "Post-Consolidation Share") for every eight (8) currently-outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation").

Consolidation

On a pre-Consolidation basis, the Company has 115,181,311 issued and outstanding common shares and, following the Consolidation, the Company expects to have 14,397,666 common shares issued and outstanding. No fractional Post-Consolidation Shares will be issued. If, as a result of the Consolidation, a shareholder would otherwise be entitled to a fraction of a Post-Consolidation Share, each fractional share following conversion that is at least one-half (1/2) of a Post-Consolidation Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number and each fractional share that is less than one-half (1/2) of a Post-Consolidation Share will be cancelled. No cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

Subject to final acceptance of the Consolidation by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis effective market open on August 1, 2023. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

On the effective date, the Company's new CUSIP number for its Post-Consolidation Shares will be 28103Q208 and the new ISIN will be CA28103Q2080. Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new share certificates or Direct Registration System (DRS) advices representing their Post-Consolidation Shares will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary and do not have shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal. The letter of transmittal will also be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The exercise price and number of Post-Consolidation Shares of the Company, issuable upon the exercise of outstanding securities convertible into Post-Consolidation Shares will be proportionally adjusted upon the effective date of the Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the Articles of the Company, the Consolidation was approved by way of resolutions passed by the board of directors of the Company.

Stock Option Cancellations

The Company also announces it will be cancelling a minimum of 7,500,000, and up to 8,300,000, of its presently outstanding stock options. To date, all of the Company's directors and officers and certain consultants have voluntarily forfeited all of their previously granted stock options. Once the cancellations have been processed, there will be no greater than 100,000 post-Consolidation stock options outstanding.

In connection with the Consolidation and stock option cancellations, Nathan Rotstein, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We believe these actions will put the Company into a stronger position to raise additional financing when appropriate. At this time, the Company is in a relatively strong cash position with over $1,600,000 in cash, including GICs. We look forward to keeping our shareholders and other interested parties apprised of our plans and encourage them to visit our website at https://edisonlithium.com/contact/ to subscribe to receive future press releases."

About Edison Lithium Corp.

Edison Lithium Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining exploration company focused on the procurement, exploration and development of cobalt, lithium, and other energy metal properties. The Company's acquisition strategy is based on acquiring affordable, cost-effective, and highly regarded mineral properties in areas with proven geological potential. Edison is building a portfolio of quality assets capable of supplying critical materials to the battery industry and intends to capitalize on and have its shareholders benefit from the renewed interest in the battery metals space.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Nathan Rotstein"

Nathan Rotstein

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information please contact:

Tel: 416-526-3217

Email: info@edisonlithium.com

Website: www.edisonlithium.com

