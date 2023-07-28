

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices declined for the third straight month in June and at a faster pace as energy costs continued to fall sharply, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 5.5 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 4.3 percent drop in May.



Among components, energy prices alone plunged 26.1 percent annually in June, and those for intermediate goods slid by 2.9 percent.



At the same time, prices for consumer goods showed an increase of 6.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped at a slower rate of 0.3 percent versus a 2.3 percent fall a month ago.



Separate official data showed that industrial sales recovered 1.5 percent monthly in May after a 1.9 percent fall in April. Yearly, industrial turnover logged a decline of 0.5 percent.



