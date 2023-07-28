Saia, Inc.: Saia Reports Second Quarter Results

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today reported second quarter 2023 financial results. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were $3.42 compared to $4.10 in the second quarter of 2022.



Highlights from the second quarter operating results were as follows:

Second Quarter 2023 Compared to Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue was $694.6 million, a 6.8% decrease

Operating income was $120.3 million, a 17.6% decrease

Operating ratio of 82.7% compared to 80.4%

LTL shipments per workday decreased 3.8%

LTL tonnage per workday decreased 1.7%

LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 2.7%

LTL revenue per shipment, excluding fuel surcharge revenue increased 4.8%

"Saia released solid second quarter results despite the softer economic environment we faced compared to last year," stated Saia President and Chief Executive Officer, Fritz Holzgrefe. "Total revenue was down only 6.8% while fuel surcharge revenue fell by more than 30%. Strong core execution helped to moderate tonnage declines year-over-year. Declining fuel costs helped offset cost trends and we were able to report an 82.7% operating ratio," added Holzgrefe. "Our commitment to customer service and solid execution allowed us to raise prices and improve our revenue per shipment excluding fuel surcharge revenue, a key metric we monitor as we think about overcoming inflationary costs in our business," continued Holzgrefe.

"We have opened five new terminals so far this year, enhancing our market position and in doing so we are making it easier for customers to choose Saia. Our claims ratio of 0.61% in the quarter is among the lowest in our industry and our customer first focus puts us in a great position to grow our market share for years to come," concluded Holzgrefe.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

We ended the second quarter of 2023 with $235.0 million of cash on hand and total debt of $21.4 million, which compares to $137.9 million of cash on hand and total debt of $39.3 million at June 30, 2022.

Net capital expenditures were $226.5 million during the first six months of 2023, compared to $155.3 million in net capital expenditures during the first six months of 2022. In 2023, we anticipate that net capital expenditures will be in excess of $400 million, subject to ongoing evaluation of market conditions.

Conference Call

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 192 terminals with service across 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations .

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 234,997 $ 187,390 Accounts receivable, net 299,551 290,306 Prepaid expenses and other 44,321 53,190 Total current assets 578,869 530,886 Property and Equipment: Cost 2,683,192 2,478,824 Less: accumulated depreciation 1,075,639 996,204 Net property and equipment 1,607,553 1,482,620 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 110,428 120,455 Other Assets 40,261 40,749 Total assets $ 2,337,111 $ 2,174,710 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 98,249 $ 99,792 Wages, vacation and employees' benefits 63,153 66,684 Other current liabilities 68,818 68,165 Current portion of long-term debt 11,681 14,519 Current portion of operating lease liability 25,393 24,925 Total current liabilities 267,294 274,085 Other Liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 9,677 16,489 Operating lease liability, less current portion 88,506 98,581 Deferred income taxes 158,543 145,771 Claims, insurance and other 66,869 60,443 Total other liabilities 323,595 321,284 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 27 26 Additional paid-in capital 277,208 277,366 Deferred compensation trust (5,626 ) (5,248 ) Retained earnings 1,474,613 1,307,197 Total stockholders' equity 1,746,222 1,579,341 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,337,111 $ 2,174,710

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Quarters and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Second Quarter Six Months 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenue $ 694,622 $ 745,554 $ 1,355,157 $ 1,406,770 Operating Expenses: Salaries, wages and employees' benefits 311,888 295,052 610,844 584,515 Purchased transportation 49,771 91,819 96,498 170,067 Fuel, operating expenses and supplies 133,490 145,530 275,115 268,301 Operating taxes and licenses 17,457 15,979 34,522 32,552 Claims and insurance 16,956 14,216 31,015 24,952 Depreciation and amortization 44,658 36,944 87,538 76,896 Other operating, net 147 21 227 45 Total operating expenses 574,367 599,561 1,135,759 1,157,328 Operating Income 120,255 145,993 219,398 249,442 Nonoperating (Income) Expenses: Interest expense 458 668 1,146 1,360 Interest income (487 ) (55 ) (627 ) (62 ) Other, net (990 ) 824 (1,493 ) 1,066 Nonoperating (income) expenses, net (1,019 ) 1,437 (974 ) 2,364 Income Before Income Taxes 121,274 144,556 220,372 247,078 Income tax expense 29,955 35,311 52,956 58,409 Net Income $ 91,319 $ 109,245 $ 167,416 $ 188,669 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 26,634 26,507 26,617 26,489 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,736 26,665 26,722 26,662 Basic earnings per share $ 3.43 $ 4.12 $ 6.29 $ 7.12 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.42 $ 4.10 $ 6.27 $ 7.08

Saia, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months 2023 2022 Operating Activities: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 291,405 $ 207,905 Net cash provided by operating activities 291,405 207,905 Investing Activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (227,022 ) (156,351 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 529 1,060 Net cash used in investing activities (226,493 ) (155,291 ) Financing Activities: Borrowing (repayment) of revolving credit agreement, net - - Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,250 1,008 Shares withheld for taxes (8,928 ) (11,230 ) Other financing activity (10,627 ) (11,109 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,305 ) (21,331 ) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 47,607 31,283 Cash and Cash Equivalents, beginning of period 187,390 106,588 Cash and Cash Equivalents, end of period $ 234,997 $ 137,871