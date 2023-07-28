Aon Corporation: Aon Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter Key Metrics

Total revenue increased 7% to $3.2 billion, including organic revenue growth of 6%

Operating margin increased 300 basis points to 26.5%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 110 basis points to 27.3%

EPS increased 16% to $2.71, and EPS, adjusted for certain items, increased 5% to $2.76

For the first six months of 2023, cash flows from operations was flat, and free cash flow decreased 7% to $986 million

Second Quarter Highlights

Repurchased 1.7 million class A ordinary shares for approximately $550 million

Further accelerated our Aon United strategy by aligning the content and creation capabilities of our four solution lines around two primary categories of client need: Risk Capital and Human Capital

Taking ongoing steps to connect and accelerate climate offerings across the firm with the launch of our Climate Innovation Hub in Singapore and Climate Risk Advisory team, which will enhance and provide forward looking diagnostics, advisory, and risk modeling tools to help clients navigate volatility and build resilience

DUBLIN, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON) today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Net income attributable to Aon shareholders increased 12% to $560 million, or $2.71 per share on a diluted basis, compared to $501 million, or $2.33 per share, in the prior year period. Net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders, adjusted for certain items, increased 5% to $2.76 on a diluted basis, including an unfavorable impact of $0.05 per share if prior year period results were translated at current period foreign exchange rates ("foreign currency translation"), compared to $2.63 in the prior year period. Certain items that impacted second quarter results and comparisons with the prior year period are detailed in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income, Operating Margin and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.

"Our global team delivered strong operating results in the second quarter, including 6% organic revenue growth and 110 basis points of adjusted operating margin improvement, demonstrating the strength of our Aon United strategy and ongoing progress against our financial goals," said Greg Case, Chief Executive Officer. "By aligning solution development around Risk Capital and Human Capital, we're accelerating innovation in our core business and more effectively leveraging our Aon Business Services platform to address growing client demand for analytical tools that will help them make better decisions on risk and people challenges and opportunities."

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Total revenue in the second quarter increased 7% to $3.2 billion compared to the prior year period reflecting 6% organic revenue growth and a 2% favorable impact from fiduciary investment income, partially offset by a 1% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter increased 2% to $2.3 billion compared to the prior year period due primarily to an increase in expense associated with 6% organic revenue growth and investments in long-term growth, partially offset by a $10 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Foreign currency translation in the second quarter had an $11 million, or $0.05 per share, unfavorable impact on U.S. GAAP net income and a $10 million, or $0.05 per share, unfavorable impact on adjusted net income. If currency were to remain stable at today's rates, the Company would expect no impact in the third quarter of 2023, and an unfavorable impact of approximately $0.14 per share, or an approximately $42 million decrease in adjusted operating income for full year 2023.

Effective tax rate was 12.6% in the second quarter compared to 18.8% in the prior year period. After adjusting to exclude the applicable tax impact associated with certain non-GAAP adjustments, the adjusted effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was 17.6% compared to 19.3% in the prior year period. The primary drivers of the change in the adjusted tax rate were the geographical distribution of income and a net favorable impact from discrete items.

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding decreased to 206.3 million in the second quarter compared to 214.7 million in the prior year period. The Company repurchased 1.7 million Class A Ordinary Shares for approximately $550 million in the second quarter. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $4 .9 billion of remaining authorization under its share repurchase program.

YEAR TO DATE 2023 CASH FLOW SUMMARY

Cash flows provided by operations for the first six months of 2023 was flat compared to the prior year period, primarily due to strong operating income growth offset in part by higher cash tax payments.

Free cash flow, defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures, decreased 7%, to $986 million for the first six months of 2023 compared to the prior year period, reflecting flat cash flows provided by operations and a $77 million increase in capital expenditures. Capital expenditures were elevated in the first half of the year compared to the prior year period as we initiated a number of projects with spend heavily weighted in the first half across technology to drive long-term growth.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 REVENUE REVIEW

The second quarter revenue reviews provided below include supplemental information related to organic revenue growth, which is a non-GAAP measure that is described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow" on page 9 of this press release.





Three Months Ended June 30,



















(millions)

2023

2022

% Change

Less: Currency Impact

Less: Fiduciary Investment Income

Less: Acquisitions, Divestitures & Other

Organic Revenue Growth Revenue



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 1,774

$ 1,692

5 %

(1) %

2 %

(1) %

5 % Reinsurance Solutions

607

537

13

(1)

5

-

9 Health Solutions

447

414

8

(1)

-

(1)

10 Wealth Solutions

352

343

3

-

-

1

2 Eliminations

(3)

(3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 3,177

$ 2,983

7 %

(1) %

2 %

- %

6 %

Total revenue increased $194 million, or 7%, to $3,177 million, compared to the prior year period, with organic revenue growth of 6%, driven by ongoing strong retention, management of the renewal book, and net new business generation, and a 2% favorable impact from fiduciary investment income, partially offset by a 1% unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Commercial Risk Solutions organic revenue growth of 5% reflects strong growth across most major geographies driven by strong retention, management of the renewal book, and net new business generation. Growth in retail brokerage was highlighted by double-digit growth in Asia and the Pacific, driven by continued strength in core P&C. The U.S. grew modestly driven by strength in core businesses, partially offset by the impact of the external M&A and IPO markets on M&A services. Results also reflect strong growth globally in the affinity business across both consumer and business solutions. On average globally, exposures and pricing were positive, resulting in a modestly positive market impact.

Reinsurance Solutions organic revenue growth of 9% reflects strong growth in treaty, driven by strong retention and continued net new business generation, as well as double-digit growth in both facultative placements and investment banking, and solid growth in the Strategy and Technology Group. Market impact was modestly positive on results in the quarter. The majority of revenue in our treaty portfolio is recurring in nature and is recorded in connection with the major renewal periods that take place throughout the first half of the year.

Health Solutions organic revenue growth of 10% reflects strong growth globally in core health and benefits brokerage primarily from net new business generation and management of the renewal book. Strength in the core was highlighted by double-digit growth in Latin America, EMEA, and the U.K. Results also reflect modest growth in Talent, driven by data and advisory solutions.

Wealth Solutions organic revenue growth of 2% reflects growth in Retirement, driven by advisory demand and project-related work related to pension de-risking and ongoing impact of regulatory changes. In Investments, a decrease in AUM-based delegated investment management revenue due to equity market and interest rate movements was partially offset by advisory demand and project-related work.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 EXPENSE REVIEW





Three Months Ended June 30,







(millions)

2023

2022

$ Change

% Change Expenses















Compensation and benefits

$ 1,754

$ 1,639

$ 115

7 % Information technology

129

115

14

12 Premises

68

73

(5)

(7) Depreciation of fixed assets

39

40

(1)

(3) Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

25

25

-

- Other general expense

320

391

(71)

(18) Total operating expenses

$ 2,335

$ 2,283

$ 52

2 %

Compensation and benefits expense increased $115 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to an increase in expense associated with 6% organic revenue growth, partially offset by an $8 million favorable impact from foreign currency translation.

Information technology expense increased $14 million, or 12%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to ongoing investments in Aon Business Services-enabled technology platforms to drive long-term growth and continued investment in core infrastructure and security.

Premises expense decreased $5 million, or 7%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to a one-time $4 million benefit associated with steps taken to optimize our real estate footprint.

Depreciation of fixed assets decreased $1 million, or 3%, compared to the prior year period.

Amortization and impairment of intangible assets was flat compared to the prior year period.

Other general expenses decreased $71 million, or 18%, compared to the prior year period due primarily to a $58 million charge in connection with certain legal settlements in the prior year period that did not repeat in the second quarter of 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 INCOME SUMMARY

Certain noteworthy items impacted adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margins in the second quarters of 2023 and 2022, which are also described in detail in "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income, Operating Margin and Diluted Earnings Per Share" on page 10 of this press release.





Three Months Ended June 30,



(millions)

2023

2022

% Change Revenue

$ 3,177

$ 2,983

7 % Expenses

2,335

2,283

2 % Operating income

$ 842

$ 700

20 % Operating margin

26.5 %

23.5 %



Operating income - as adjusted

$ 867

$ 783

11 % Operating margin - as adjusted

27.3 %

26.2 %





Operating income increased $142 million, or 20%, and operating margin increased 300 basis points to 26.5%, each compared to the prior year period. Operating income, adjusted for certain items detailed on page 10 of this press release, increased $84 million, or 11%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 110 basis points to 27.3%, each compared to the prior year period. The increase in operating income reflects organic revenue growth and increased fiduciary investment income, partially offset by increased expenses and investments in long-term growth.

Interest income was flat compared to the prior year period. Interest expense increased $28 million to $130 million compared to the prior year period, including an $11 million non-recurring charge in the quarter and reflecting an overall increase in total debt and higher interest rates. Other income (expense) decreased $89 million compared to the prior year period primarily due to a non-cash pension settlement charge of $27 million, an expense from the unfavorable impact on exchange rates on the remeasurement of assets and liabilities in non-functional currencies, and a gain on the sale of a business in the prior year period that did not repeat. Other income (expense) - as adjusted decreased $62 million compared to the prior year period primarily due to the unfavorable impact of exchange rates on the remeasurement of assets and liabilities in non-functional currencies, and a gain on the sale of a business in he prior year period that did not repeat.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:30 a.m., central time .

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and sovereignties with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Measures

This communication includes supplemental information not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), including organic revenue growth, free cash flow, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net income attributable to Aon shareholders, adjusted net income per share, and adjusted effective tax rate that exclude the effects of intangible asset amortization and impairment, pension settlements, capital expenditures, and certain other noteworthy items that affected results for the comparable periods. Organic revenue growth includes the impact of intercompany activity and excludes foreign exchange rate changes, acquisitions, divestitures, transfers between revenue lines, fiduciary investment income, and gains or losses on derivatives accounted for as hedges. Currency impact represents the effect on prior year period results if they were translated at current period foreign exchange rates. Reconciliations to the closest U.S. GAAP measure for each non-GAAP measure presented in this communication are provided in the attached appendices. Supplemental organic revenue growth information and additional measures that exclude the effects of certain items noted above do not affect net income or any other U.S. GAAP reported amounts. Free cash flow is cash flows from operating activity less capital expenditures. The adjusted effective tax rate excludes the applicable tax impact associated with expenses for estimated intangible asset amortization and impairment, and certain other noteworthy items. Management believes that these measures are important to make meaningful period-to-period comparisons and that this supplemental information is helpful to investors. Management also uses these measures to assess operating performance and performance for compensation. Non-GAAP measures should be viewed in addition to, not in lieu of, Aon's Consolidated Financial Statements. Industry peers provide similar supplemental information regarding their performance, although they may not make identical adjustments.

Aon plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,



(millions, except per share data)

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Revenue























Total revenue

$ 3,177

$ 2,983

7 %

$ 7,048

$ 6,653

6 % Expenses























Compensation and benefits

1,754

1,639

7 %

3,546

3,406

4 % Information technology

129

115

12 %

268

238

13 % Premises

68

73

(7) %

143

145

(1) % Depreciation of fixed assets

39

40

(3) %

77

78

(1) % Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

25

25

- %

50

53

(6) % Other general expense

320

391

(18) %

649

666

(3) % Total operating expenses

2,335

2,283

2 %

4,733

4,586

3 % Operating income

842

700

20 %

2,315

2,067

12 % Interest income

5

5

- %

10

8

25 % Interest expense

(130)

(102)

27 %

(241)

(193)

25 % Other income (expense)

(59)

30

(297) %

(84)

55

(253) % Income before income taxes

658

633

4 %

2,000

1,937

3 % Income tax expense (1)

83

119

(30) %

346

375

(8) % Net income

575

514

12 %

1,654

1,562

6 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

15

13

15 %

44

38

16 % Net income attributable to Aon shareholders

$ 560

$ 501

12 %

$ 1,610

$ 1,524

6 %

























Basic net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders

$ 2.74

$ 2.35

17 %

$ 7.84

$ 7.11

10 % Diluted net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders

$ 2.71

$ 2.33

16 %

$ 7.79

$ 7.07

10 % Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic

204.7

213.3

(4) %

205.4

214.3

(4) % Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted

206.3

214.7

(4) %

206.7

215.6

(4) %





(1) The effective tax rate was 12.6% and 18.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and 17.3% and 19.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Organic Revenue Growth and Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) Organic Revenue Growth (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,



















(millions)

2023

2022

% Change

Less: Currency Impact (1)

Less: Fiduciary Investment Income (2)

Less: Acquisitions, Divestitures & Other

Organic Revenue Growth (3) Revenue



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 1,774

$ 1,692

5 %

(1) %

2 %

(1) %

5 % Reinsurance Solutions

607

537

13

(1)

5

-

9 Health Solutions

447

414

8

(1)

-

(1)

10 Wealth Solutions

352

343

3

-

-

1

2 Elimination

(3)

(3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 3,177

$ 2,983

7 %

(1) %

2 %

- %

6 %





Six Months Ended June 30,



















(millions)

2023

2022

% Change

Less: Currency Impact (1)

Less: Fiduciary Investment Income (2)

Less: Acquisitions, Divestitures & Other

Organic Revenue Growth (3) Revenue



























Commercial Risk Solutions

$ 3,552

$ 3,411

4 %

(2) %

2 %

(2) %

6 % Reinsurance Solutions

1,684

1,513

11

(2)

3

1

9 Health Solutions

1,118

1,052

6

(2)

-

(1)

9 Wealth Solutions

702

688

2

(2)

-

-

4 Elimination

(8)

(11)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total revenue

$ 7,048

$ 6,653

6 %

(2) %

2 %

(1) %

7 %





(1) Currency impact represents the effect on prior year period results if they were translated at current period foreign exchange rates. (2) Fiduciary investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $64 million and $7 million, respectively. Fiduciary investment income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 was $116 million and $9 million, respectively. (3) Organic revenue growth includes the impact of certain intercompany activity and excludes the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates, fiduciary investment income, acquisitions, divestitures, transfers between revenue lines, and gains or losses on derivatives accounted for as hedges.

Free Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,



(millions)

2023

2022

% Change Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 1,131

$ 1,131

- % Capital Expenditures

(145)

(68)

113 % Free Cash Flows (1)

$ 986

$ 1,063

(7) %





(1) Free cash flow is defined as cash flows from operations less capital expenditures. This non-GAAP measure does not imply or represent a precise calculation of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

Aon plc Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Operating Income, Operating Margin, and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited) (1)



Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,



(millions, except percentages)

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Revenue

$ 3,177

$ 2,983

7 %

$ 7,048

$ 6,653

6 %

























Operating income

$ 842

$ 700

20 %

$ 2,315

$ 2,067

12 % Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

25

25





50

53



Legal settlements (2)

-

58





-

58



Operating income - as adjusted

$ 867

$ 783

11 %

$ 2,365

$ 2,178

9 % Operating margin

26.5 %

23.5 %





32.8 %

31.1 %



Operating margin - as adjusted

27.3 %

26.2 %





33.6 %

32.7 %















Three Months Ended June 30,





Six Months Ended June 30,



(millions, except percentages)

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change Operating income - as adjusted

$ 867

$ 783

11 %

$ 2,365

$ 2,178

9 % Interest income

5

5

- %

10

8

25 % Interest expense

(130)

(102)

27 %

(241)

(193)

25 % Other income (expense):























Other income (expense) - pensions - as adjusted (3)

(16)

(3)

433 %

(33)

(6)

450 % Other income (expense) - other

(16)

33

(148) %

(24)

61

(139) % Other income (expense) - as adjusted (3)

(32)

30

(207) %

(57)

55

(204) % Income before income taxes - as adjusted

710

716

(1) %

2,077

2,048

1 % Income tax expense (4)

125

138

(9) %

393

400

(2) % Net income - as adjusted

585

578

1 %

1,684

1,648

2 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

15

13

15 %

44

38

16 % Net income attributable to Aon shareholders - as adjusted

$ 570

$ 565

1 %

$ 1,640

$ 1,610

2 % Diluted net income per share attributable to Aon shareholders - as adjusted

$ 2.76

$ 2.63

5 %

$ 7.93

$ 7.47

6 % Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - diluted

206.3

214.7

(4) %

206.7

215.6

(4) % Effective Tax Rates (4)























U.S. GAAP

12.6 %

18.8 %





17.3 %

19.4 %



Non-GAAP

17.6 %

19.3 %





18.9 %

19.5 %









(1) Certain noteworthy items impacting operating income in the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 are described in this schedule. The items shown with the caption "as adjusted" are non-GAAP measures. (2) In connection with certain legal settlements reached, a $58 million charge was recognized in the second quarter of 2022. (3) To further its pension de-risking strategy, the Company settled certain pension obligations in the Netherlands through the purchase of annuities, where certain pension assets were liquidated to purchase the annuities. A non-cash settlement charge totaling $27 million was recognized in the second quarter of 2023 which is excluded from Other income (expense) - as adjusted. (4) Adjusted items are generally taxed at the estimated annual effective tax rate, except for the applicable tax impact associated with the anticipated sale of certain assets and liabilities classified as held for sale as well as certain pension and legal settlements, which are adjusted at the related jurisdictional rate.

Aon plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



As of



(Unaudited)



(millions)

June 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 952

$ 690 Short-term investments

200

452 Receivables, net

3,764

3,035 Fiduciary assets (1)

18,193

15,900 Other current assets

840

646 Total current assets

23,949

20,723 Goodwill

8,360

8,292 Intangible assets, net

268

447 Fixed assets, net

639

558 Operating lease right-of-use assets

678

699 Deferred tax assets

963

824 Prepaid pension

691

652 Other non-current assets

501

509 Total assets

$ 36,049

$ 32,704









Liabilities and equity (deficit)







Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 1,625

$ 2,114 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

1,338

945 Fiduciary liabilities

18,193

15,900 Other current liabilities

1,793

1,347 Total current liabilities

22,949

20,306 Long-term debt

9,989

9,825 Non-current operating lease liabilities

675

693 Deferred tax liabilities

120

99 Pension, other postretirement, and postemployment liabilities

1,159

1,186 Other non-current liabilities

995

1,024 Total liabilities

35,887

33,133









Equity (deficit)







Ordinary shares - $0.01 nominal value

2

2 Additional paid-in capital

6,906

6,864 Accumulated deficit

(2,505)

(2,772) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,338)

(4,623) Total Aon shareholders' equity (deficit)

65

(529) Noncontrolling interests

97

100 Total equity (deficit)

162

(429) Total liabilities and equity

$ 36,049

$ 32,704





(1) Includes cash and short-term investments of $7,538 million and $6,386 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Aon plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (millions)

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 1,654

1,562 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:







Gain from sales of businesses

-

(47) Depreciation of fixed assets

77

78 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets

50

53 Share-based compensation expense

226

211 Deferred income taxes

(168)

(36) Other, net

28

1 Change in assets and liabilities:







Receivables, net

(704)

(674) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(515)

(408) Current income taxes

53

137 Pension, other postretirement and postemployment liabilities

(3)

(37) Other assets and liabilities

433

291 Cash provided by operating activities

1,131

1,131 Cash flows from investing activities







Proceeds from investments

54

65 Purchases of investments

(29)

(39) Net sales of short-term investments - non fiduciary

255

38 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and funds held on behalf of clients

(8)

(143) Sale of businesses, net of cash and funds held on behalf of clients

1

22 Capital expenditures

(145)

(68) Cash provided by (used for) investing activities

128

(125) Cash flows from financing activities







Share repurchase

(1,100)

(1,328) Proceeds from issuance of shares

33

26 Cash paid for employee taxes on withholding shares

(216)

(192) Commercial paper issuances, net of repayments

(217)

(409) Issuance of debt

744

1,471 Increase in fiduciary liabilities, net of fiduciary receivables

999

661 Cash dividends to shareholders

(241)

(229) Noncontrolling interests and other financing activities

(41)

(37) Cash used for financing activities

(39)

(37) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients

203

(423) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients

1,423

546 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients at beginning of period

7,076

6,645 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients at end of period

$ 8,499

$ 7,191 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 952

$ 740 Cash and cash equivalents classified as held for sale

9

- Funds held on behalf of clients

7,538

6,451 Total cash and cash equivalents and funds held on behalf of clients

$ 8,499

$ 7,191

