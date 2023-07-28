Lazydays Holdings, Inc.: Lazydays Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $308 .4 million from $373 .6 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Second quarter 2023 net income was $3.6 million compared to $27.1 million for the same period in 2022. Second quarter 2023 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.9 million compared to $23.5 million for the same period in 2022. Second quarter 2023 net income per diluted share was $0.12 compared to $0.81 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted second quarter 2023 net income per diluted share was $0.14 compared to $0.87 for the same period in 2022.
Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $3.3 million compared to $60.1 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income for the first six months of 2023 was $5.1 million compared to $51.7 million for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30 2023, net income per diluted share was $0.00 compared to $1.98 for the same period of 2022, and adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.13 compared to $2.12 for the same period in 2022.
As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the second quarter 2023 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.02 per diluted share related to our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and a storm reserve. The second quarter 2022 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.06 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment and acquisition expenses. The adjusted year to date results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.08 related to the effects of changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses, transition costs, an impairment charge and a storm reserve. The adjusted year to date results for the same period in 2022 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.14 related to the effects of changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and transition costs.
Corporate Development
Earlier this month we acquired Buddy Gregg Motorhomes in Knoxville, Tennessee . We estimate this store will add approximately $40 million in revenue at steady state and will more than offset the closure of our Maryville store due to the expansion of the Alcoa Highway by the Tennessee DOT.
In July, our Monticello, Minnesota store became exclusive to the Airstream brand. We renamed the store Airstream Minneapolis.
During the quarter we completed the purchase of a new 8-acre parcel in Las Vegas, Nevada and broke ground on a state-of-the-art facility to relocate our existing store in that market.
We remain on track to open our Wilmington, Ohio and Ft. Pierce, Florida greenfield locations in the third quarter and our Surprise, Arizona greenfield location in the fourth quarter of this year.
Balance Sheet Update
We ended the second quarter with total estimated liquidity of $85.3 million including cash of $24 .2 million, $4 .6 million of availability on our revolving credit facility and $56.4 million in available floor plan capacity and our floor plan offset account. Additionally, we hold unfinanced real estate of $72.0 million that we estimate could provide liquidity of approximately $61 million .
In July, we completed mortgages on our Murfreesboro, Tennessee store and on our Knoxville property purchased with the Buddy Gregg acquisition. These mortgages generated net proceeds of $30.6 million .
About Lazydays
Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.
With a strategic approach to rapid expansion, we are growing our network through both acquisitions and new builds. Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.
Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY".
Results of Operations
Three months ended June 30,
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
2023
2022
% Change
Revenue
New vehicle retail
$ 182,752
$ 219,186
(16.6) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
90,991
112,430
(19.1) %
Vehicle wholesale
1,716
5,704
(69.9) %
Finance and insurance
17,742
21,382
(17.0) %
Service, body and parts and other
15,179
14,850
2.2 %
Total revenue
308,380
373,552
(17.4) %
Cost applicable to revenues
New vehicle retail
158,144
175,109
(9.7) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
72,425
83,627
(13.4) %
Vehicle wholesale
1,685
5,834
(71.1) %
Finance and insurance
810
843
(3.9) %
Service, body and parts and other
7,517
7,656
(1.8) %
LIFO
76
1,866
(95.9) %
Total cost applicable to revenue
240,657
274,935
(12.5) %
Gross profit
67,723
98,617
(31.3) %
Depreciation and amortization
4,459
4,052
10.0 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
50,480
61,605
(18.1) %
Income from operations
12,784
32,960
(61.2) %
Other income (expense)
Floor plan interest expense
(5,835)
(1,466)
298.0 %
Other interest expense
(2,083)
(1,919)
8.6 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
-
9,652
(100.0) %
Total other expense, net
(7,918)
6,267
(226.3) %
(Loss) income before income tax expense
4,866
39,227
(87.6) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(1,306)
(7,383)
(82.3) %
Net (loss) income
3,560
31,844
(88.8) %
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred
(1,196)
(1,197)
(0.1) %
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss)
$ 2,364
$ 30,647
(92.3) %
EPS:
Basic
$ 0.12
$ 1.76
(93.2) %
Diluted
$ 0.12
$ 0.81
(85.2) %
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
14,181,659
11,394,761
24.5 %
Diluted
14,292,064
12,871,296
11.0 %
Six months ended June 30,
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
2023
2022
% Change
Revenue
New vehicle retail
$ 359,499
$ 436,622
(17.7) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
175,766
228,930
(23.2) %
Vehicle wholesale
3,424
12,228
(72.0) %
Finance and insurance
34,623
43,017
(19.5) %
Service, body and parts and other
30,724
28,916
6.3 %
Total revenue
604,036
749,713
(19.4) %
Cost applicable to revenues
New vehicle retail
311,475
347,714
(10.4) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
139,953
171,910
(18.6) %
Vehicle wholesale
3,406
12,413
(72.6) %
Finance and insurance
1,503
1,540
(2.4) %
Service, body and parts and other
14,698
14,376
2.2 %
LIFO
1,387
4,326
(67.9) %
Total cost applicable to revenue
472,422
552,279
(14.5) %
Gross profit
131,614
197,434
(33.3) %
Depreciation and amortization
8,862
8,136
8.9 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
104,012
117,709
(11.6) %
Income from operations
18,740
71,589
(73.8) %
Other income (expense)
Floor plan interest expense
(11,366)
(2,442)
365.4 %
Other interest expense
(3,783)
(3,855)
(1.9) %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
856
11,192
(92.4) %
Total other expense, net
(14,293)
4,895
(392.0) %
(Loss) income before income tax expense
4,447
76,484
(94.2) %
Income tax benefit (expense)
(1,163)
(16,356)
(92.9) %
Net (loss) income
3,284
60,128
(94.5) %
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred
(2,380)
(2,381)
- %
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss)
$ 904
$ 57,747
(98.4) %
EPS:
Basic
$ 0.05
$ 3.14
(98.4) %
Diluted
$ -
$ 1.98
(100.0) %
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
13,066,607
12,336,431
5.9 %
Diluted
13,188,135
13,914,982
(5.2) %
Total Results Summary
Three months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Change
Gross profit margin
New vehicle retail
13.5 %
20.1 %
(660)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
20.4 %
25.6 %
(520)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
1.8 %
(2.3) %
410
bps
Finance and insurance
95.4 %
96.1 %
(70)
bps
Service, body and parts and other
50.5 %
48.4 %
210
bps
Total gross margin
22.0 %
26.4 %
(440)
bps
Total gross margin, excluding LIFO
22.0 %
26.9 %
(490)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,979
2,455
(19.4) %
Used vehicle retail
1,388
1,597
(13.1) %
Total retail units sold
3,367
4,052
(16.9) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 92,346
$ 89,281
3.4 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 65,555
$ 70,401
(6.9) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 12,552
$ 17,954
(30.1) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 13,461
$ 18,036
(25.4) %
Finance and insurance
$ 5,029
$ 5,069
(0.8) %
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
59.3 %
58.7 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
29.5 %
30.1 %
Vehicle wholesale
0.6 %
1.5 %
Finance and insurance
5.8 %
5.7 %
Service, body and parts and other
4.9 %
4.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
36.3 %
44.7 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
27.4 %
29.2 %
Vehicle wholesale
- %
(0.1) %
Finance and insurance
25.0 %
20.8 %
Service, body and parts and other
11.3 %
7.3 %
LIFO
(0.1) %
(1.9) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Six months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Change
Gross profit margin
New vehicle retail
13.4 %
20.4 %
(700)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
20.4 %
24.9 %
(450)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
0.5 %
(1.5) %
200
bps
Finance and insurance
95.7 %
96.4 %
(70)
bps
Service, body and parts and other
52.2 %
50.3 %
190
bps
Total gross margin
21.8 %
26.3 %
(450)
bps
Total gross margin, excluding LIFO
22.0 %
26.9 %
(490)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
3,959
4,725
(16.2) %
Used vehicle retail
2,692
3,075
(12.5) %
Total retail units sold
6,651
7,800
(14.7) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 90,806
$ 92,407
(1.7) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 65,292
$ 74,449
(12.3) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 12,189
$ 18,816
(35.2) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 13,347
$ 18,543
(28.0) %
Finance and insurance
$ 4,980
$ 5,318
(6.4) %
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
59.5 %
58.2 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
29.1 %
30.5 %
Vehicle wholesale
0.6 %
1.6 %
Finance and insurance
5.7 %
5.7 %
Service, body and parts and other
5.1 %
3.9 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
36.5 %
45.0 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
27.2 %
28.9 %
Vehicle wholesale
- %
(0.1) %
Finance and insurance
25.2 %
21.0 %
Service, body and parts and other
12.2 %
7.4 %
LIFO
(1.1) %
(2.2) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Other Metrics
Adjusted
As Reported
Three months ended
Three months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
SG&A as a % of revenue
16.2 %
16.4 %
16.4 %
16.5 %
SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
73.7 %
63.4 %
74.5 %
63.7 %
Income from operations as a % of revenue
4.3 %
9.4 %
4.1 %
8.8 %
Income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
19.7 %
36.3 %
18.9 %
34.1 %
Income (loss) before income taxes as % of revenue
1.8 %
8.5 %
1.6 %
10.5 %
Net income (loss) as a % of revenue
1.3 %
6.3 %
1.2 %
8.5 %
Adjusted
As Reported
Six months ended
Six months ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
SG&A as a % of revenue
16.9 %
15.7 %
17.2 %
15.7 %
SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
76.7 %
60.8 %
78.2 %
61.0 %
Income from operations as a % of revenue
3.7 %
10.2 %
3.1 %
9.5 %
Income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
16.7 %
39.5 %
14.1 %
37.1 %
Income (loss) before income taxes as % of revenue
1.2 %
9.3 %
0.7 %
10.2 %
Net income (loss) as a % of revenue
0.8 %
6.9 %
0.5 %
8.0 %
Other Highlights
As of
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Dealerships
20
18
Days Supply*
New vehicle inventory
180
250
Pre-owned vehicle inventory
83
78
* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.
Financial Covenants
As of
Requirement
June 30, 2023
Fixed charge coverage ratio
Not less than 1.25 to 1
1.87
Leverage ratio
Not more than 3.0 to 1
1.51
Current ratio
Not less than 1.15 to 1
1.27
Same-Store Results Summary
Three months ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per vehicle data)
2023
2022
Change
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 171,812
$ 219,186
(21.6) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
86,577
112,430
(23.0) %
Vehicle wholesale
1,646
5,704
(71.1) %
Finance and insurance
16,531
21,382
(22.7) %
Service, body and parts and other
14,340
14,849
(3.4) %
Total revenues
$ 290,906
$ 373,551
(22.1) %
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
$ 23,166
$ 44,077
(47.4) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
17,585
28,803
(38.9) %
Vehicle wholesale
36
(130)
NM
Finance and insurance
15,767
20,540
(23.2) %
Service, body and parts and other
7,219
7,193
0.4 %
LIFO
(76)
(1,866)
(95.9) %
Total gross profit
$ 63,697
$ 98,618
(35.4) %
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
13.5 %
20.1 %
(660)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
20.3 %
25.6 %
(530)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
2.2 %
(2.3) %
450
bps
Finance and insurance
95.4 %
96.1 %
(70)
bps
Service, body and parts and other
50.3 %
48.4 %
190
bps
Total gross profit margin
21.9 %
26.4 %
(450)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
21.9 %
26.9 %
(500)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,836
2,455
(25.2) %
Used vehicle retail
1,305
1,597
(18.3) %
Total retail units sold
3,141
4,052
(22.5) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 93,580
$ 89,281
4.8 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 66,342
$ 70,401
(5.8) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 12,744
$ 17,954
(29.0) %
Used vehicle retail
$ 13,566
$ 18,036
(24.8) %
Finance and insurance
$ 5,020
$ 5,069
(1.0) %
NM - not meaningful
Six months ended June 30,
(In thousands, except vehicle and per vehicle data)
2023
2022
Change
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 339,778
$ 436,622
(22.2) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
168,538
228,930
(26.4) %
Vehicle wholesale
3,354
12,228
(72.6) %
Finance and insurance
32,660
43,017
(24.1) %
Service, body and parts and other
29,289
28,915
1.3 %
Total revenues
$ 573,619
$ 749,712
(23.5) %
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
$ 45,502
$ 88,908
(48.8) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
34,257
57,020
(39.9) %
Vehicle wholesale
23
(186)
NM
Finance and insurance
31,233
41,478
(24.7) %
Service, body and parts and other
15,251
14,540
4.9 %
LIFO
(1,387)
(4,326)
(67.9) %
Total gross profit
$ 124,879
$ 197,432
(36.7) %
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
13.4 %
20.4 %
(700)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
20.3 %
24.9 %
(460)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
0.7 %
(1.5) %
220
bps
Finance and insurance
95.6 %
96.4 %
(80)
bps
Service, body and parts and other
52.1 %
50.3 %
180
bps
Total gross profit margin
21.8 %
26.3 %
(450)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
22.0 %
26.9 %
(490)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
3,677
4,725
(22.2) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
2,553
3,075
(17.0) %
Total retail units sold
6,230
7,800
(20.1) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 92,406
$ 92,407
- %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
$ 66,016
$ 74,449
(11.3) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 12,438
$ 18,816
(33.9) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
$ 13,465
$ 18,543
(27.4) %
Finance and insurance
$ 5,013
$ 5,318
(5.7) %
NM - not meaningful
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
As of June 30, 2023
As of December 31, 2022
Current assets
Cash
$ 24,173
$ 61,687
Receivables, net
28,468
25,053
Inventories
389,832
378,881
Other current assets
12,163
11,228
Total current assets
454,636
476,849
Long-term assets
Property and equipment, net
207,568
158,991
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
167,127
165,125
Other assets
27,995
29,753
Total assets
$ 857,326
$ 830,718
Current liabilities
Floor plan notes payable
$ 305,061
$ 348,735
Other current liabilities
54,220
50,890
Total current liabilities
359,281
399,625
Long-term liabilities
Financing liability, non-current portion, net
90,090
89,770
Revolving line of credit
45,000
-
Long-term debt, non-current portion, net
312
10,131
Other long-term liabilities
36,090
39,197
Total liabilities
530,773
538,723
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
54,983
54,983
Stockholders' Equity
271,570
237,012
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 857,326
$ 830,718
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
Six months ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net (loss) income
$ 3,284
$ 60,128
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in
Stock based compensation
1,639
1,252
Bad debt expense
9
76
Depreciation of property and equipment
5,195
4,521
Amortization of intangible assets
3,667
3,615
Amortization of debt discount
655
186
Non-cash lease expense
93
138
Loss on sale of property and equipment
-
2
Deferred income taxes
(147)
-
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(856)
(11,192)
Tax benefit related to stock-based awards
-
79
Impairment charges
538
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions and
Receivables
(3,424)
(3,665)
Inventories
(4,346)
(79,231)
Prepaid expenses and other
(2,712)
(1,144)
Income tax receivable/payable
1,239
(3,560)
Other assets
(390)
(423)
Accounts payable
3,744
(4,494)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,517
1,967
Total Adjustments
7,421
(91,873)
Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities
$ 10,705
$ (31,745)
Six months ended June 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities
As reported
$ 10,705
$ (31,745)
Net borrowings (repayments) on floor plan notes payable
(44,293)
89,487
Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with
(4,271)
-
Plus net increase to floor plan offset account
40,000
-
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as adjusted
$ 2,141
$ 57,742
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three months ended June 30, 2023
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As
LIFO
Acquisition
Storm
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenues
$ 240,657
$ (76)
$ -
$ -
$ 240,581
Selling, general and administrative expenses
50,480
-
(209)
(300)
49,971
Income from operations
12,784
76
209
300
13,369
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income before income taxes
$ 4,866
$ 76
$ 209
$ 300
$ 5,451
Income tax benefit (expense)
(1,306)
(48)
(51)
(106)
(1,511)
Net (loss) income
$ 3,560
$ 28
$ 158
$ 194
$ 3,940
Diluted income per share
$ 0.12
$ 0.14
Shares used for diluted calculation
14,292,064
Three months ended June 30, 2022
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As
Gain on
LIFO
Acquisition
Severance
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenues
$ 274,935
$ -
$ (1,866)
$ -
$ -
$ 273,069
Selling, general and administrative
61,605
-
-
(87)
(223)
61,295
Income from operations
32,960
-
1,866
87
223
35,136
Gain on change in fair value of
9,652
(9,652)
-
-
-
-
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 39,227
$ (9,652)
$ 1,866
$ 87
$ 223
$ 31,751
Income tax expense
(7,383)
-
(774)
(36)
(92)
(8,285)
Net income (loss)
$ 31,844
$ (9,652)
$ 1,092
$ 51
$ 131
$ 23,466
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.81
$ 0.87
Shares used for diluted calculation
12,871,296
Six months ended June 30, 2023
($ in thousands,
As
Gain on
LIFO
Acquisition
Severance
Impairment
Storm
Adjusted
Costs applicable to
$ 472,422
$ -
$ (1,387)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 471,035
Selling, general
104,012
-
-
(471)
(653)
(629)
(300)
101,959
Income from
18,740
-
1,387
471
653
629
300
22,180
Gain on change in
856
(856)
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income
$ 4,447
$ (856)
$ 1,387
$ 471
$ 653
$ 629
$ 300
$ 7,031
Income tax benefit
(1,163)
-
(296)
(101)
(124)
(119)
(106)
(1,909)
Net (loss) income
$ 3,284
$ (856)
$ 1,091
$ 370
$ 529
$ 510
$ 194
$ 5,122
Diluted (loss)
$ -
$ 0.13
Shares used for
13,188,135
Six months ended June 30, 2022
($ in thousands, except per share
As
Gain on
LIFO
Acquisition
Severance
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenues
$ 552,279
$ -
$ (4,326)
$ -
$ -
$ 547,953
Selling, general and administrative
117,709
-
-
(121)
(223)
117,365
Income from operations
71,589
-
4,326
121
223
76,259
Gain on change in fair value of
11,192
(11,192)
-
-
-
-
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 76,484
$ (11,192)
$ 4,326
$ 121
$ 223
$ 69,962
Income tax expense
(16,356)
-
(1,760)
(49)
(92)
(18,257)
Net income (loss)
$ 60,128
$ (11,192)
$ 2,566
$ 72
$ 131
$ 51,705
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.98
$ 2.12
Shares used for diluted calculation
13,914,982
* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.
