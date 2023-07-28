Lazydays Holdings, Inc.: Lazydays Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second quarter 2023 revenue decreased to $308 .4 million from $373 .6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Second quarter 2023 net income was $3.6 million compared to $27.1 million for the same period in 2022. Second quarter 2023 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.9 million compared to $23.5 million for the same period in 2022. Second quarter 2023 net income per diluted share was $0.12 compared to $0.81 for the same period in 2022. Adjusted second quarter 2023 net income per diluted share was $0.14 compared to $0.87 for the same period in 2022.

Net income for the first six months of 2023 was $3.3 million compared to $60.1 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income for the first six months of 2023 was $5.1 million compared to $51.7 million for the same period in 2022. For the six months ended June 30 2023, net income per diluted share was $0.00 compared to $1.98 for the same period of 2022, and adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.13 compared to $2.12 for the same period in 2022.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables, the second quarter 2023 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.02 per diluted share related to our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and a storm reserve. The second quarter 2022 adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.06 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment and acquisition expenses. The adjusted year to date results for the six months ended June 30, 2023 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.08 related to the effects of changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses, transition costs, an impairment charge and a storm reserve. The adjusted year to date results for the same period in 2022 exclude a net non-core charge of $0.14 related to the effects of changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and transition costs.

Corporate Development

Earlier this month we acquired Buddy Gregg Motorhomes in Knoxville, Tennessee . We estimate this store will add approximately $40 million in revenue at steady state and will more than offset the closure of our Maryville store due to the expansion of the Alcoa Highway by the Tennessee DOT.

In July, our Monticello, Minnesota store became exclusive to the Airstream brand. We renamed the store Airstream Minneapolis.

During the quarter we completed the purchase of a new 8-acre parcel in Las Vegas, Nevada and broke ground on a state-of-the-art facility to relocate our existing store in that market.

We remain on track to open our Wilmington, Ohio and Ft. Pierce, Florida greenfield locations in the third quarter and our Surprise, Arizona greenfield location in the fourth quarter of this year.

Balance Sheet Update

We ended the second quarter with total estimated liquidity of $85.3 million including cash of $24 .2 million, $4 .6 million of availability on our revolving credit facility and $56.4 million in available floor plan capacity and our floor plan offset account. Additionally, we hold unfinanced real estate of $72.0 million that we estimate could provide liquidity of approximately $61 million .

In July, we completed mortgages on our Murfreesboro, Tennessee store and on our Knoxville property purchased with the Buddy Gregg acquisition. These mortgages generated net proceeds of $30.6 million .

About Lazydays

Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.

With a strategic approach to rapid expansion, we are growing our network through both acquisitions and new builds. Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY".

Results of Operations





Three months ended June 30,



(In thousands except share and per share amounts)

2023

2022

% Change Revenue











New vehicle retail

$ 182,752

$ 219,186

(16.6) % Pre-owned vehicle retail

90,991

112,430

(19.1) % Vehicle wholesale

1,716

5,704

(69.9) % Finance and insurance

17,742

21,382

(17.0) % Service, body and parts and other

15,179

14,850

2.2 % Total revenue

308,380

373,552

(17.4) %













Cost applicable to revenues











New vehicle retail

158,144

175,109

(9.7) % Pre-owned vehicle retail

72,425

83,627

(13.4) % Vehicle wholesale

1,685

5,834

(71.1) % Finance and insurance

810

843

(3.9) % Service, body and parts and other

7,517

7,656

(1.8) % LIFO

76

1,866

(95.9) % Total cost applicable to revenue

240,657

274,935

(12.5) % Gross profit

67,723

98,617

(31.3) %













Depreciation and amortization

4,459

4,052

10.0 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses

50,480

61,605

(18.1) % Income from operations

12,784

32,960

(61.2) % Other income (expense)











Floor plan interest expense

(5,835)

(1,466)

298.0 % Other interest expense

(2,083)

(1,919)

8.6 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

-

9,652

(100.0) % Total other expense, net

(7,918)

6,267

(226.3) % (Loss) income before income tax expense

4,866

39,227

(87.6) % Income tax benefit (expense)

(1,306)

(7,383)

(82.3) % Net (loss) income

3,560

31,844

(88.8) % Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred

Stock

(1,196)

(1,197)

(0.1) % Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss)

income attributable to common stock and

participating securities

$ 2,364

$ 30,647

(92.3) %













EPS:











Basic

$ 0.12

$ 1.76

(93.2) % Diluted

$ 0.12

$ 0.81

(85.2) % Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

14,181,659

11,394,761

24.5 % Diluted

14,292,064

12,871,296

11.0 %





Six months ended June 30,



(In thousands except share and per share amounts)

2023

2022

% Change Revenue











New vehicle retail

$ 359,499

$ 436,622

(17.7) % Pre-owned vehicle retail

175,766

228,930

(23.2) % Vehicle wholesale

3,424

12,228

(72.0) % Finance and insurance

34,623

43,017

(19.5) % Service, body and parts and other

30,724

28,916

6.3 % Total revenue

604,036

749,713

(19.4) %













Cost applicable to revenues











New vehicle retail

311,475

347,714

(10.4) % Pre-owned vehicle retail

139,953

171,910

(18.6) % Vehicle wholesale

3,406

12,413

(72.6) % Finance and insurance

1,503

1,540

(2.4) % Service, body and parts and other

14,698

14,376

2.2 % LIFO

1,387

4,326

(67.9) % Total cost applicable to revenue

472,422

552,279

(14.5) % Gross profit

131,614

197,434

(33.3) %













Depreciation and amortization

8,862

8,136

8.9 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses

104,012

117,709

(11.6) % Income from operations

18,740

71,589

(73.8) % Other income (expense)











Floor plan interest expense

(11,366)

(2,442)

365.4 % Other interest expense

(3,783)

(3,855)

(1.9) % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

856

11,192

(92.4) % Total other expense, net

(14,293)

4,895

(392.0) % (Loss) income before income tax expense

4,447

76,484

(94.2) % Income tax benefit (expense)

(1,163)

(16,356)

(92.9) % Net (loss) income

3,284

60,128

(94.5) % Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred

Stock

(2,380)

(2,381)

- % Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss)

income attributable to common stock and

participating securities

$ 904

$ 57,747

(98.4) %













EPS:











Basic

$ 0.05

$ 3.14

(98.4) % Diluted

$ -

$ 1.98

(100.0) % Weighted average shares outstanding:











Basic

13,066,607

12,336,431

5.9 % Diluted

13,188,135

13,914,982

(5.2) %

Total Results Summary





Three months ended June 30,









2023

2022

Change

Gross profit margin













New vehicle retail

13.5 %

20.1 %

(660) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail

20.4 %

25.6 %

(520) bps Vehicle wholesale

1.8 %

(2.3) %

410 bps Finance and insurance

95.4 %

96.1 %

(70) bps Service, body and parts and other

50.5 %

48.4 %

210 bps Total gross margin

22.0 %

26.4 %

(440) bps Total gross margin, excluding LIFO

22.0 %

26.9 %

(490) bps















Retail units sold













New vehicle retail

1,979

2,455

(19.4) %

Used vehicle retail

1,388

1,597

(13.1) %

Total retail units sold

3,367

4,052

(16.9) %

















Average selling price per retail unit













New vehicle retail

$ 92,346

$ 89,281

3.4 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 65,555

$ 70,401

(6.9) %

















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)













New vehicle retail

$ 12,552

$ 17,954

(30.1) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 13,461

$ 18,036

(25.4) %

Finance and insurance

$ 5,029

$ 5,069

(0.8) %

















Revenue mix













New vehicle retail

59.3 %

58.7 %





Pre-owned vehicle retail

29.5 %

30.1 %





Vehicle wholesale

0.6 %

1.5 %





Finance and insurance

5.8 %

5.7 %





Service, body and parts and other

4.9 %

4.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





















Gross profit mix













New vehicle retail

36.3 %

44.7 %





Pre-owned vehicle retail

27.4 %

29.2 %





Vehicle wholesale

- %

(0.1) %





Finance and insurance

25.0 %

20.8 %





Service, body and parts and other

11.3 %

7.3 %





LIFO

(0.1) %

(1.9) %









100.0 %

100.0 %











Six months ended June 30,









2023

2022

Change

Gross profit margin













New vehicle retail

13.4 %

20.4 %

(700) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail

20.4 %

24.9 %

(450) bps Vehicle wholesale

0.5 %

(1.5) %

200 bps Finance and insurance

95.7 %

96.4 %

(70) bps Service, body and parts and other

52.2 %

50.3 %

190 bps Total gross margin

21.8 %

26.3 %

(450) bps Total gross margin, excluding LIFO

22.0 %

26.9 %

(490) bps















Retail units sold













New vehicle retail

3,959

4,725

(16.2) %

Used vehicle retail

2,692

3,075

(12.5) %

Total retail units sold

6,651

7,800

(14.7) %

















Average selling price per retail unit













New vehicle retail

$ 90,806

$ 92,407

(1.7) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 65,292

$ 74,449

(12.3) %

















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)













New vehicle retail

$ 12,189

$ 18,816

(35.2) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 13,347

$ 18,543

(28.0) %

Finance and insurance

$ 4,980

$ 5,318

(6.4) %

















Revenue mix













New vehicle retail

59.5 %

58.2 %





Pre-owned vehicle retail

29.1 %

30.5 %





Vehicle wholesale

0.6 %

1.6 %





Finance and insurance

5.7 %

5.7 %





Service, body and parts and other

5.1 %

3.9 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





















Gross profit mix













New vehicle retail

36.5 %

45.0 %





Pre-owned vehicle retail

27.2 %

28.9 %





Vehicle wholesale

- %

(0.1) %





Finance and insurance

25.2 %

21.0 %





Service, body and parts and other

12.2 %

7.4 %





LIFO

(1.1) %

(2.2) %









100.0 %

100.0 %







Other Metrics





Adjusted

As Reported



Three months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 SG&A as a % of revenue

16.2 %

16.4 %

16.4 %

16.5 % SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO

73.7 %

63.4 %

74.5 %

63.7 % Income from operations as a % of revenue

4.3 %

9.4 %

4.1 %

8.8 % Income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO

19.7 %

36.3 %

18.9 %

34.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes as % of revenue

1.8 %

8.5 %

1.6 %

10.5 % Net income (loss) as a % of revenue

1.3 %

6.3 %

1.2 %

8.5 %





Adjusted

As Reported



Six months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 SG&A as a % of revenue

16.9 %

15.7 %

17.2 %

15.7 % SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO

76.7 %

60.8 %

78.2 %

61.0 % Income from operations as a % of revenue

3.7 %

10.2 %

3.1 %

9.5 % Income from operations as a % of gross profit, excluding LIFO

16.7 %

39.5 %

14.1 %

37.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes as % of revenue

1.2 %

9.3 %

0.7 %

10.2 % Net income (loss) as a % of revenue

0.8 %

6.9 %

0.5 %

8.0 %

Other Highlights





As of



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Dealerships

20

18









Days Supply*







New vehicle inventory

180

250 Pre-owned vehicle inventory

83

78



* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.

Financial Covenants









As of



Requirement

June 30, 2023 Fixed charge coverage ratio

Not less than 1.25 to 1

1.87 Leverage ratio

Not more than 3.0 to 1

1.51 Current ratio

Not less than 1.15 to 1

1.27

Same-Store Results Summary





Three months ended June 30,





($ in thousands, except per vehicle data)

2023

2022

Change

Revenues













New vehicle retail

$ 171,812

$ 219,186

(21.6) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

86,577

112,430

(23.0) %

Vehicle wholesale

1,646

5,704

(71.1) %

Finance and insurance

16,531

21,382

(22.7) %

Service, body and parts and other

14,340

14,849

(3.4) %

Total revenues

$ 290,906

$ 373,551

(22.1) %

















Gross profit













New vehicle retail

$ 23,166

$ 44,077

(47.4) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

17,585

28,803

(38.9) %

Vehicle wholesale

36

(130)

NM

Finance and insurance

15,767

20,540

(23.2) %

Service, body and parts and other

7,219

7,193

0.4 %

LIFO

(76)

(1,866)

(95.9) %

Total gross profit

$ 63,697

$ 98,618

(35.4) %

















Gross profit margins













New vehicle retail

13.5 %

20.1 %

(660) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail

20.3 %

25.6 %

(530) bps Vehicle wholesale

2.2 %

(2.3) %

450 bps Finance and insurance

95.4 %

96.1 %

(70) bps Service, body and parts and other

50.3 %

48.4 %

190 bps Total gross profit margin

21.9 %

26.4 %

(450) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)

21.9 %

26.9 %

(500) bps















Retail units sold













New vehicle retail

1,836

2,455

(25.2) %

Used vehicle retail

1,305

1,597

(18.3) %

Total retail units sold

3,141

4,052

(22.5) %

















Average selling price per retail unit













New vehicle retail

$ 93,580

$ 89,281

4.8 %

Used vehicle retail

$ 66,342

$ 70,401

(5.8) %

















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)













New vehicle retail

$ 12,744

$ 17,954

(29.0) %

Used vehicle retail

$ 13,566

$ 18,036

(24.8) %

Finance and insurance

$ 5,020

$ 5,069

(1.0) %





NM - not meaningful





Six months ended June 30,





(In thousands, except vehicle and per vehicle data)

2023

2022

Change

Revenues













New vehicle retail

$ 339,778

$ 436,622

(22.2) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

168,538

228,930

(26.4) %

Vehicle wholesale

3,354

12,228

(72.6) %

Finance and insurance

32,660

43,017

(24.1) %

Service, body and parts and other

29,289

28,915

1.3 %

Total revenues

$ 573,619

$ 749,712

(23.5) %

















Gross profit













New vehicle retail

$ 45,502

$ 88,908

(48.8) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

34,257

57,020

(39.9) %

Vehicle wholesale

23

(186)

NM

Finance and insurance

31,233

41,478

(24.7) %

Service, body and parts and other

15,251

14,540

4.9 %

LIFO

(1,387)

(4,326)

(67.9) %

Total gross profit

$ 124,879

$ 197,432

(36.7) %

















Gross profit margins













New vehicle retail

13.4 %

20.4 %

(700) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail

20.3 %

24.9 %

(460) bps Vehicle wholesale

0.7 %

(1.5) %

220 bps Finance and insurance

95.6 %

96.4 %

(80) bps Service, body and parts and other

52.1 %

50.3 %

180 bps Total gross profit margin

21.8 %

26.3 %

(450) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)

22.0 %

26.9 %

(490) bps















Retail units sold













New vehicle retail

3,677

4,725

(22.2) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

2,553

3,075

(17.0) %

Total retail units sold

6,230

7,800

(20.1) %

















Average selling price per retail unit













New vehicle retail

$ 92,406

$ 92,407

- %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

$ 66,016

$ 74,449

(11.3) %

















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)













New vehicle retail

$ 12,438

$ 18,816

(33.9) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail

$ 13,465

$ 18,543

(27.4) %

Finance and insurance

$ 5,013

$ 5,318

(5.7) %





NM - not meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022 Current assets







Cash

$ 24,173

$ 61,687 Receivables, net

28,468

25,053 Inventories

389,832

378,881 Other current assets

12,163

11,228 Total current assets

454,636

476,849









Long-term assets







Property and equipment, net

207,568

158,991 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

167,127

165,125 Other assets

27,995

29,753 Total assets

$ 857,326

$ 830,718









Current liabilities







Floor plan notes payable

$ 305,061

$ 348,735 Other current liabilities

54,220

50,890 Total current liabilities

359,281

399,625









Long-term liabilities







Financing liability, non-current portion, net

90,090

89,770 Revolving line of credit

45,000

- Long-term debt, non-current portion, net

312

10,131 Other long-term liabilities

36,090

39,197 Total liabilities

530,773

538,723









Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

54,983

54,983 Stockholders' Equity

271,570

237,012 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 857,326

$ 830,718

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows





Six months ended June 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities







Net (loss) income

$ 3,284

$ 60,128 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in

operating activities:







Stock based compensation

1,639

1,252 Bad debt expense

9

76 Depreciation of property and equipment

5,195

4,521 Amortization of intangible assets

3,667

3,615 Amortization of debt discount

655

186 Non-cash lease expense

93

138 Loss on sale of property and equipment

-

2 Deferred income taxes

(147)

- Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(856)

(11,192) Tax benefit related to stock-based awards

-

79 Impairment charges

538

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities (net of acquisitions and

dispositions):







Receivables

(3,424)

(3,665) Inventories

(4,346)

(79,231) Prepaid expenses and other

(2,712)

(1,144) Income tax receivable/payable

1,239

(3,560) Other assets

(390)

(423) Accounts payable

3,744

(4,494) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

2,517

1,967 Total Adjustments

7,421

(91,873) Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities

$ 10,705

$ (31,745)























Six months ended June 30, (In thousands)

2023

2022 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Operating Activities







As reported

$ 10,705

$ (31,745) Net borrowings (repayments) on floor plan notes payable

(44,293)

89,487 Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with

acquired new inventory

(4,271)

- Plus net increase to floor plan offset account

40,000

- Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, as adjusted

$ 2,141

$ 57,742

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures





Three months ended June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

As

reported LIFO Acquisition

expense Storm

Reserve Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues

$ 240,657 $ (76) $ - $ - $ 240,581 Selling, general and administrative expenses

50,480 - (209) (300) 49,971 Income from operations

12,784 76 209 300 13,369 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities

- - - - -













(Loss) income before income taxes

$ 4,866 $ 76 $ 209 $ 300 $ 5,451 Income tax benefit (expense)

(1,306) (48) (51) (106) (1,511) Net (loss) income

$ 3,560 $ 28 $ 158 $ 194 $ 3,940













Diluted income per share

$ 0.12





$ 0.14 Shares used for diluted calculation

14,292,064













Three months ended June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts)

As

reported

Gain on

change in fair

value of

warrant

liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition

expense

Severance

and transition

costs

Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues

$ 274,935

$ -

$ (1,866)

$ -

$ -

$ 273,069 Selling, general and administrative

expenses

61,605

-

-

(87)

(223)

61,295 Income from operations

32,960

-

1,866

87

223

35,136 Gain on change in fair value of

warrant liabilities

9,652

(9,652)

-

-

-

- Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 39,227

$ (9,652)

$ 1,866

$ 87

$ 223

$ 31,751 Income tax expense

(7,383)

-

(774)

(36)

(92)

(8,285) Net income (loss)

$ 31,844

$ (9,652)

$ 1,092

$ 51

$ 131

$ 23,466

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.81

















$ 0.87 Shares used for diluted calculation

12,871,296























Six months ended June 30, 2023 ($ in thousands,

except per share

amounts) As

reported Gain on

change in

fair value

of warrant

liabilities LIFO Acquisition

expense Severance

and

transition

costs Impairment

charge Storm

Reserve Adjusted Costs applicable to

revenues $ 472,422 $ - $ (1,387) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 471,035 Selling, general

and administrative

expenses 104,012 - - (471) (653) (629) (300) 101,959 Income from

operations 18,740 - 1,387 471 653 629 300 22,180 Gain on change in

fair value of

warrant liabilities 856 (856) - - - -

- (Loss) income

before income

taxes $ 4,447 $ (856) $ 1,387 $ 471 $ 653 $ 629 $ 300 $ 7,031 Income tax benefit

(expense) (1,163) - (296) (101) (124) (119) (106) (1,909) Net (loss) income $ 3,284 $ (856) $ 1,091 $ 370 $ 529 $ 510 $ 194 $ 5,122

















Diluted (loss)

income per share $ -











$ 0.13 Shares used for

diluted calculation 13,188,135



















Six months ended June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share

amounts)

As

reported

Gain on

change in

fair value of

warrant

liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition

expense

Severance

and

transition

costs

Adjusted Costs applicable to revenues

$ 552,279

$ -

$ (4,326)

$ -

$ -

$ 547,953 Selling, general and administrative

expenses

117,709

-

-

(121)

(223)

117,365 Income from operations

71,589

-

4,326

121

223

76,259 Gain on change in fair value of

warrant liabilities

11,192

(11,192)

-

-

-

- Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 76,484

$ (11,192)

$ 4,326

$ 121

$ 223

$ 69,962 Income tax expense

(16,356)

-

(1,760)

(49)

(92)

(18,257) Net income (loss)

$ 60,128

$ (11,192)

$ 2,566

$ 72

$ 131

$ 51,705

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.98

















$ 2.12 Shares used for diluted calculation

13,914,982























* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.

