SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported earnings of $6.0 billion ($3.20 per share - diluted) for second quarter 2023, compared with $11.6 billion ($5.95 per share - diluted) in second quarter 2022. Included in the current quarter was a one-time tax benefit of $225 million related to impairments that were recognized in prior periods. Foreign currency effects increased earnings by $10 million. Adjusted earnings of $5.8 billion ($3.08 per share - diluted) in second quarter 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $11.4 billion ($5.82 per share - diluted) in second quarter 2022. For a reconciliation of adjusted earnings, see Attachment 4.
Earnings & Cash Flow Summary
YTD
Unit
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
2Q 2022
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Total Earnings / (Loss)
$ MM
$
6,010
$
6,574
$
11,622
$
12,584
$
17,881
Upstream
$ MM
$
4,936
$
5,161
$
8,558
$
10,097
$
15,492
Downstream
$ MM
$
1,507
$
1,800
$
3,523
$
3,307
$
3,854
All Other
$ MM
$
(433
)
$
(387
)
$
(459
)
$
(820
)
$
(1,465
)
Earnings Per Share - Diluted
$/Share
$
3.20
$
3.46
$
5.95
$
6.66
$
9.17
Adjusted Earnings (1)
$ MM
$
5,775
$
6,744
$
11,365
$
12,519
$
17,908
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (1)
$/Share
$
3.08
$
3.55
$
5.82
$
6.63
$
9.18
Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO)
$ B
$
6.3
$
7.2
$
13.8
$
13.5
$
21.8
CFFO Excluding Working Capital (1)
$ B
$
9.4
$
9.0
$
13.3
$
18.5
$
22.2
(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation in attachments
"Our quarterly financial results remain strong, and we returned record cash to shareholders," said Mike Wirth, Chevron's chairman and chief executive officer. The company has delivered more than 12 percent ROCE for eight straight quarters and returned $7.2 billion to shareholders in the quarter, an increase of 37 percent from the year-ago period.
"Strong execution resulted in record Permian Basin production this quarter," Wirth continued. Chevron plans to further increase its investments in the United States with the announced agreement to acquire PDC Energy, Inc. "Our consistent performance and disciplined use of capital are driving superior value for our shareholders," Wirth concluded.
Financial and Business Highlights
YTD
Unit
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
2Q 2022
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Return on Capital Employed (ROCE)
%
13.4
%
14.6
%
26.5
%
14.1
%
20.7
%
Capital Expenditures (Capex)
$ B
$
3.8
$
3.0
$
3.2
$
6.8
$
5.1
Affiliate Capex
$ B
$
1.0
$
0.9
$
0.8
$
1.8
$
1.5
Free Cash Flow (1)
$ B
$
2.5
$
4.2
$
10.6
$
6.7
$
16.7
Free Cash Flow ex. working capital (1)
$ B
$
5.7
$
6.0
$
10.1
$
11.7
$
17.1
Debt Ratio (end of period)
%
12.0
%
12.7
%
14.6
%
12.0
%
14.6
%
Net Debt Ratio (1) (end of period)
%
7.0
%
4.4
%
8.3
%
7.0
%
8.3
%
Net Oil-Equivalent Production
MBOED
2,959
2,979
2,896
2,968
2,978
(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation in attachments
Financial Highlights
- Second quarter 2023 earnings decreased compared to second quarter 2022 primarily due to lower upstream realizations and lower margins on refined product sales.
- Sales and other operating revenues in second quarter 2023 were $47.2 billion, down from $65.4 billion in the year-ago period primarily due to lower commodity prices.
- Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was up 2 percent from the year-ago quarter primarily due to record Permian Basin production of 772,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- Capex in the second quarter of 2023 was up 18 percent from a year ago primarily due to higher investment in the United States.
- Quarterly shareholder distributions were a record $7.2 billion during the quarter, including dividends of $2.8 billion and share repurchases of $4.4 billion (over 27 million shares repurchased during the quarter and nearly 50 million shares year-to-date).
- The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and fifty-one cents ($1.51) per share, payable September 11, 2023, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the corporation at the close of business on August 18, 2023.
Business Highlights
- Announced an agreement to acquire PDC Energy, Inc. in an all-stock transaction, with closing anticipated in August 2023. This acquisition is expected to add $1 billion to annual free cash flow.
- Achieved first natural gas production from the Gorgon Stage 2 development in Australia, supporting long-term energy supply in the Asia-Pacific region.
- Received approvals to extend Block 0 concession in Angola through 2050.
- Reached final investment decision with partners to build a third gathering pipeline that is expected to increase production capacity from approximately 1.2 to nearly 1.4 billion cubic feet per day at the Leviathan field in Israel.
- Announced agreements to conduct pilot tests on advanced closed loop geothermal technology in Japan.
Segment Highlights
Upstream
YTD
U.S. Upstream
Unit
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
2Q 2022
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Earnings / (Loss)
$ MM
$
1,640
$
1,781
$
3,367
$
3,421
$
6,605
Net Oil-Equivalent Production
MBOED
1,219
1,167
1,172
1,193
1,178
Liquids Production
MBD
916
877
888
896
884
Natural Gas Production
MMCFD
1,817
1,742
1,705
1,780
1,766
Liquids Realization
$/BBL
$
56
$
59
$
89
$
58
$
83
Natural Gas Realization
$/MCF
$
1.23
$
2.58
$
6.22
$
1.88
$
5.13
- U.S. upstream earnings were lower than a year ago, primarily on lower realizations, partially offset by lower operating expenses due to the absence of a 2022 early contract termination and higher sales volumes.
- U.S. net oil-equivalent production was up from second quarter 2022 and set a new quarterly record primarily due to growth in the Permian Basin.
YTD
International Upstream
Unit
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
2Q 2022
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Earnings / (Loss) (1)
$ MM
$
3,296
$
3,380
$
5,191
$
6,676
$
8,887
Net Oil-Equivalent Production
MBOED
1,740
1,812
1,724
1,775
1,800
Liquids Production
MBD
827
849
799
838
828
Natural Gas Production
MMCFD
5,478
5,775
5,548
5,624
5,832
Liquids Realization
$/BBL
$
68
$
69
$
102
$
68
$
98
Natural Gas Realization
$/MCF
$
7.50
$
9.00
$
9.23
$
8.25
$
9.04
(1) Includes foreign currency effects
$ MM
$
10
$
(56
)
$
603
$
(46)
$
459
- International upstream earnings were lower than a year ago primarily due to lower realizations and lower foreign currency effects, partially offset by favorable tax items and higher sales volumes.
- Net oil-equivalent production was up 16,000 barrels per day from a year earlier primarily due to lower impacts from turnarounds in Australia, partially offset by shutdowns in Canada due to wildfires.
Downstream
YTD
U.S. Downstream
Unit
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
2Q 2022
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Earnings / (Loss)
$ MM
$
1,081
$
977
$
2,440
$
2,058
$
2,926
Refinery Crude Oil Inputs
MBD
962
890
881
926
898
Refined Product Sales
MBD
1,295
1,252
1,210
1,274
1,214
- U.S. downstream earnings were lower compared to a year ago primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales and higher operating expenses.
- Refinery crude oil inputs increased 9 percent compared to a year ago, primarily due to the absence of 2022 turnaround activity at the Richmond, California refinery.
- Refinery product sales were up 7 percent from a year ago, primarily due to higher renewable fuel sales following the Renewable Energy Group, Inc. acquisition and higher demand for gasoline and jet fuel.
YTD
International Downstream
Unit
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
2Q 2022
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Earnings / (Loss) (1)
$ MM
$
426
$
823
$
1,083
$
1,249
$
928
Refinery Crude Oil Inputs
MBD
623
628
634
625
626
Refined Product Sales
MBD
1,453
1,460
1,337
1,456
1,332
(1) Includes foreign currency effects
$ MM
$
4
$
18
$
145
$
22
$
168
- International downstream earnings were lower compared to a year ago primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales and lower foreign currency effects.
- Refinery crude oil inputs decreased 2 percent from the year-ago period as refinery runs decreased due to planned turnarounds.
- Refined product sales increased 9 percent from the year-ago period, primarily due to higher demand for jet fuel as air travel increased in Asia.
All Other
YTD
All Other
Unit
2Q 2023
1Q 2023
2Q 2022
2Q 2023
2Q 2022
Net charges (1)
$ MM
$
(433
)
$
(387
)
$
(459
)
(820
)
(1,465
)
(1) Includes foreign currency effects
$ MM
$
(4
)
$
(2
)
$
(80
)
$
(6
)
$
(177
)
- All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.
- Net charges decreased slightly compared to a year ago primarily due to higher interest income and a favorable swing in foreign currency effects, partially offset by higher employee benefit costs.
Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.
As used in this news release, the term "Chevron" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures - This news release includes adjusted earnings/(loss), which reflect earnings or losses excluding significant non-operational items including impairment charges, write-offs, severance costs, gains on asset sales, unusual tax items, effects of pension settlements and curtailments, foreign currency effects and other special items. We believe it is useful for investors to consider this measure in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation is shown in Attachment 4.
This news release also includes cash flow from operations excluding working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital. Cash flow from operations excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net changes in operating working capital, and represents cash generated by operating activities excluding the timing impacts of working capital. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and generally represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business. Free cash flow excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding working capital less capital expenditures and generally represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business excluding the timing impacts of working capital. The company believes these measures are useful to monitor the financial health of the company and its performance over time. Reconciliations of cash flow from operations excluding working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital are shown in Attachment 3.
This news release also includes net debt ratio. Net debt ratio is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities as a percentage of total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, plus Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity, which indicates the company's leverage, net of its cash balances. The company believes this measure is useful to monitor the strength of the company's balance sheet. A reconciliation of net debt ratio is shown in Attachment 2.
Expected incremental annual free cash flow of $1 billion following the PDC Energy, Inc. acquisition is a forward-looking non-GAAP measure. It assumes Brent oil price of $70 per barrel, Henry Hub gas price of $3.50 per MCF, approximately $100 million of annual operating expense synergies and approximately $400 million of annual capex efficiencies. However, due to its forward-looking nature, management cannot reliably predict certain other necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure and is therefore unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation.
Attachment 1
|CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW
(Millions of Dollars, Except Per-Share Amounts)
(unaudited)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME(1)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME
2023
2022
2023
2022
Sales and other operating revenues
$
47,216
$
65,372
$
96,058
$
117,686
Income (loss) from equity affiliates
1,240
2,467
2,828
4,552
Other income (loss)
440
923
803
897
Total Revenues and Other Income
48,896
68,762
99,689
123,135
COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS
Purchased crude oil and products
28,984
40,684
58,391
74,095
Operating expenses (2)
7,224
7,168
14,164
13,837
Exploration expenses
169
196
359
405
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
3,521
3,700
7,047
7,354
Taxes other than on income
1,041
882
2,137
2,122
Interest and debt expense
120
129
235
265
Total Costs and Other Deductions
41,059
52,759
82,333
98,078
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense
7,837
16,003
17,356
25,057
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,829
4,288
4,743
7,065
Net Income (Loss)
6,008
11,715
12,613
17,992
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(2
)
93
29
111
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
CHEVRON CORPORATION
$
6,010
$
11,622
$
12,584
$
17,881
(1) Prior year data has been reclassified in certain cases to conform to the 2023 presentation basis.
(2) Includes operating expense, selling, general and administrative expense, and other components of net periodic benefit costs.
PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation
- Basic
$
3.22
$
5.98
$
6.70
$
9.21
- Diluted
$
3.20
$
5.95
$
6.66
$
9.17
Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000's)
- Basic
1,867,165
1,947,703
1,879,363
1,941,719
- Diluted
1,875,508
1,957,109
1,888,077
1,950,860
Note: Shares outstanding (excluding 14 million associated with Chevron's Benefit Plan Trust) were 1,853 million and 1,901 million at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.
EARNINGS BY MAJOR OPERATING AREA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Upstream
United States
$
1,640
$
3,367
$
3,421
$
6,605
International
3,296
5,191
6,676
8,887
Total Upstream
4,936
8,558
10,097
15,492
Downstream
United States
1,081
2,440
2,058
2,926
International
426
1,083
1,249
928
Total Downstream
1,507
3,523
3,307
3,854
All Other
(433
)
(459
)
(820
)
(1,465
)
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO
CHEVRON CORPORATION
$
6,010
$
11,622
$
12,584
$
17,881
Attachment 2
CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW
(Millions of Dollars)
(unaudited)
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNT DATA (Preliminary)
June 30,
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
9,292
$
17,678
Marketable securities
$
318
$
223
Total assets
$
251,779
$
257,709
Total debt
$
21,514
$
23,339
Total Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity
$
158,325
$
159,282
Noncontrolling interests
$
973
$
960
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS
Total debt plus total stockholders' equity
$
179,839
$
182,621
Debt ratio (Total debt / Total debt plus stockholders' equity)
12.0
%
12.8
%
Adjusted debt (Total debt less cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities)
$
11,904
$
5,438
Adjusted debt plus total stockholders' equity
$
170,229
$
164,720
Net debt ratio (Adjusted debt / Adjusted debt plus total stockholders' equity)
7.0
%
3.3
%
RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total reported earnings
$
6,010
$
11,622
$
12,584
$
17,881
Non-controlling interest
(2
)
93
29
111
Interest expense (A/T)
111
120
217
246
ROCE earnings
6,119
11,835
12,830
18,238
Annualized ROCE earnings
24,476
47,340
25,660
36,476
Average capital employed*
182,226
178,615
182,197
176,053
ROCE
13.4
%
26.5
%
14.1
%
20.7
%
*Capital employed is the sum of Chevron Corporation stockholders equity, total debt and noncontrolling interest. Average capital employed is computed by averaging the sum of capital employed at the beginning and the end of the period.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
CAPEX BY SEGMENT
2023
2022
2023
2022
United States
Upstream
$
2,296
$
1,549
$
4,214
$
2,836
Downstream
379
715
710
838
Other
90
86
121
128
Total United States
2,765
2,350
5,045
3,802
International
Upstream
940
621
1,662
1,101
Downstream
48
208
78
235
Other
4
5
10
6
Total International
992
834
1,750
1,342
CAPEX
$
3,757
$
3,184
$
6,795
$
5,144
AFFILIATE CAPEX (not included above):
Upstream
$
615
$
602
$
1,254
$
1,179
Downstream
361
207
591
355
AFFILIATE CAPEX
$
976
$
809
$
1,845
$
1,534
Attachment 3
CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW
(Billions of Dollars)
(unaudited)
SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)(1)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net Income (Loss)
$
6.0
$
11.7
$
12.6
$
18.0
Adjustments
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
3.5
3.7
7.0
7.4
Distributions more (less) than income from equity affiliates
(0.5
)
(1.7
)
(1.4
)
(3.2
)
Loss (gain) on asset retirements and sales
-
(0.4
)
-
(0.5
)
Net foreign currency effects
0.1
(0.5
)
0.1
(0.2
)
Deferred income tax provision
0.7
0.7
1.5
1.3
Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital
(3.1
)
0.5
(4.9
)
(0.4
)
Other operating activity
(0.4
)
(0.3
)
(1.4
)
(0.6
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
6.3
$
13.8
$
13.5
$
21.8
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
(2.9
)
-
(2.9
)
Capital expenditures (Capex)
(3.8
)
(3.2
)
(6.8
)
(5.1
)
Proceeds and deposits related to asset sales and returns of investment
0.1
1.1
0.3
2.3
Other investing activity
(0.3
)
-
(0.3
)
-
Net Cash Used for Investing Activities
$
(3.9
)
$
(5.0
)
$
(6.8
)
$
(5.6
)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net change in debt
(1.6
)
(3.7
)
(1.7
)
(5.7
)
Cash dividends - common stock
(2.8
)
(2.8
)
(5.7
)
(5.5
)
Shares issued for share-based compensation
-
0.8
0.2
5.5
Shares repurchased
(4.4
)
(2.5
)
(8.1
)
(3.8
)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
-
-
-
-
Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities
$
(8.7
)
$
(8.1
)
$
(15.3
)
$
(9.5
)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
(0.2
)
(0.1
)
NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH
$
(6.5
)
$
0.6
$
(8.7
)
$
6.6
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
6.3
$
13.8
$
13.5
$
21.8
Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital
(3.1
)
0.5
(4.9
)
(0.4
)
Cash Flow from Operations Excluding Working Capital
$
9.4
$
13.3
$
18.5
$
22.2
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$
6.3
$
13.8
$
13.5
$
21.8
Less: Capital expenditures
3.8
3.2
6.8
5.1
Free Cash Flow
$
2.5
$
10.6
$
6.7
$
16.7
Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital
(3.1
)
0.5
(4.9
)
(0.4
)
Free Cash Flow Excluding Working Capital
$
5.7
$
10.1
$
11.7
$
17.1
(1) Totals may not match sum of parts due to presentation in billions.
Attachment 4
CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW
(Millions of Dollars)
(unaudited)
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
REPORTED EARNINGS
Pre-
Income
After-
Pre-
Income
After-
Pre-
Income
After-
Pre-
Income
After-
U.S. Upstream
$
1,640
$
3,367
$
3,421
$
6,605
Int'l Upstream
3,296
5,191
6,676
8,887
U.S. Downstream
1,081
2,440
2,058
2,926
Int'l Downstream
426
1,083
1,249
928
All Other
(433
)
(459
)
(820
)
(1,465
)
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron
$
6,010
$
11,622
$
12,584
$
17,881
SPECIAL ITEMS
U.S. Upstream
Early contract termination
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(765
)
$
165
$
(600
)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(765
)
$
165
$
(600
)
Int'l Upstream
Asset sale gains
-
-
-
328
(128
)
200
-
-
-
328
(128
)
200
Tax items
-
225
225
-
-
-
-
95
95
-
-
-
All Other
Pension settlement costs
-
-
-
(12
)
1
(11
)
-
-
-
(98
)
21
(77
)
Total Special Items
$
-
$
225
$
225
$
(449
)
$
38
$
(411
)
$
-
$
95
$
95
$
(535
)
$
58
$
(477
)
FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS
Int'l Upstream
$
10
$
603
$
(46
)
$
459
Int'l Downstream
4
145
22
168
All Other
(4
)
(80
)
(6
)
(177
)
Total Foreign Currency Effects
$
10
$
668
$
(30
)
$
450
ADJUSTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) *
U.S. Upstream
$
1,640
$
3,967
$
3,421
$
7,205
Int'l Upstream
3,061
4,388
6,627
8,228
U.S. Downstream
1,081
2,440
2,058
2,926
Int'l Downstream
422
938
1,227
760
All Other
(429
)
(368
)
(814
)
(1,211
)
Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss)
$
5,775
$
11,365
$
12,519
$
17,908
Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share
$
3.08
$
5.82
$
6.63
$
9.18
* Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) is defined as Net Income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation excluding special items and foreign currency effects.
