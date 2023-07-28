SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM):

Results Summary 2Q23 1Q23 Change vs 1Q23 2Q22 Change vs 2Q22 Dollars in millions (except per share data) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change vs YTD 2022 7,880 11,430 -3,550 17,850 -9,970 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 19,310 23,330 -4,020 7,874 11,618 -3,744 17,551 -9,677 Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 19,492 26,384 -6,892 1.94 2.79 -0.85 4.21 -2.27 Earnings Per Common Share 3 4.73 5.49 -0.76 1.94 2.83 -0.89 4.14 -2.20 Earnings Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share 3 4.77 6.21 -1.44 6,166 6,380 -214 4,609 +1,557 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 12,546 9,513 +3,033

Exxon Mobil Corporation today announced second-quarter 2023 earnings of $7.9 billion, or $1.94 per share assuming dilution. Capital and exploration expenditures were $6.2 billion in the second quarter and $12.5 billion for the first half of 2023, in line with the company's full-year guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion.

"The work we've been doing to improve our underlying profitability is reflected in our second-quarter results, which doubled from what we earned in a comparable industry commodity price environment4 just five years ago," said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer.

"Earnings totaled more than $19 billion during the first half of the year, and we are on track to structurally reduce costs by $9 billion at year end compared to 2019. Production is up 20% year-over-year in Guyana and the Permian, and we are playing a leading role in the industry's energy transition with an agreement to acquire Denbury and with three world-scale CO2 offtake agreements. This reflects the significant opportunity to profitably grow our Low Carbon Solutions business by creating a compelling customer decarbonization proposition with the potential to reduce Gulf Coast industrial emissions by 100 million metric tons per year5."

1 Highest second-quarter global refinery throughput in the last 15 years (2009-2023) based on current refinery circuit. 2 Based on contracts to move 5 MTA starting in 2025 subject to additional investment by ExxonMobil and permitting for carbon capture and storage projects. 3 Assuming dilution. 4 Based on ExxonMobil's assessment of historical industry commodity prices and margins referencing Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), S&P Global Platts, IHS Markit as well as company estimates and analysis, the second-quarter 2023 industry commodity price environment is comparable to the second-quarter of 2018. General industry commodity price environment comparisons may not be a complete match for individual segments. 5 Subject to additional investment by ExxonMobil and permitting for carbon capture and storage projects.

Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Earnings were $7.9 billion compared with first-quarter earnings of $11.4 billion. Excluding the identified item associated with additional European taxes on the energy sector, earnings were $7.9 billion compared with $11.6 billion in the prior quarter.

Lower natural gas realizations and industry refining margins adversely impacted earnings. Results benefited from the absence of prior quarter unfavorable derivative mark-to-market impacts.

The company remains on track to deliver $9 billion of structural cost savings by the end of 2023 relative to 2019, having achieved cumulative structural cost savings of $8.3 billion to date.

Cash flow from operations totaled $9.4 billion and free cash flow was $5.0 billion, which includes a net working capital impact of $3.6 billion primarily driven by higher seasonal cash tax payments. Cash flow from operations excluding working capital was $13.0 billion. The company's debt-to-capital ratio remained at 17% and net-debt-to-capital ratio was 5%, reflecting a period-end cash balance of $29.6 billion.

The three new central organizations formed this past quarter, Global Business Solutions, ExxonMobil Supply Chain, and Global Trading, are off to a good start, further leveraging the company's scale and integrated business model to lower cost and improve performance.

Shareholder Distributions

Second-quarter shareholder distributions of $8.0 billion included $4.3 billion of share repurchases and $3.7 billion of dividends.

The Corporation declared a third-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share, payable on Sept. 11, 2023, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on Aug. 16, 2023.

ADVANCING CLIMATE SOLUTIONS

Carbon Capture and Storage1

Already a global leader in carbon capture and storage (CCS), ExxonMobil expanded its position further by entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Denbury Inc. The planned acquisition provides ExxonMobil with one of the largest owned and operated carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline networks in the United States at 1,300 miles, most of which is located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, one of the largest U.S. markets for CO2 emissions. The planned acquisition includes 10 strategically located onshore sequestration sites as well as Denbury's 20-plus years of expertise in transporting and storing CO2. An established, cost-efficient transportation and storage system accelerates CCS deployment for ExxonMobil and third-party customers and underpins multiple low-carbon value chains including CCS, hydrogen, ammonia, biofuels, and direct air capture.

ExxonMobil and Nucor Corporation, one of North America's largest steel producers, have entered into a long-term commercial agreement in which ExxonMobil, subject to government permitting, will capture, transport, and store up to 800,000 metric tons of CO2 per year from Nucor's steel manufacturing site in Convent, Louisiana. The project, expected to start up in 2026, will tie into the same CO2 infrastructure that will be used by the company's project with CF Industries.



The agreement with Nucor is the third CCS agreement announced in the past twelve months and brings the total contracted CO2 to transport and store for third-party customers to 5 million metric tons per year. That is equivalent to replacing approximately 2 million gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles2, which is roughly equal to the number of electric vehicles on U.S. roads today.

1 The emission reduction outcome of these projects is subject to the timing and regulatory approval of necessary permits, acquisition of rights of way, changes in regulatory policy, supply chain disruptions, and other market conditions. 2 ExxonMobil analysis based on assumptions for U.S. in 2022, including average distance traveled, fuel efficiency, average power grid carbon intensity, electric vehicle charging efficiency and other factors. Gas-powered cars include light-duty vehicles (cars, light trucks and SUVs).

. EARNINGS AND VOLUME SUMMARY BY SEGMENT

Upstream 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 920 1,632 3,749 United States 2,552 6,125 3,657 4,825 7,622 Non-U.S. 8,482 9,734 4,577 6,457 11,371 Worldwide 11,034 15,859 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 920 1,632 3,450 United States 2,552 5,826 3,669 4,983 7,622 Non-U.S. 8,652 12,989 4,589 6,615 11,072 Worldwide 11,204 18,815 3,608 3,831 3,732 Production (koebd) 3,719 3,704

Upstream second-quarter earnings were $4.6 billion, a decrease of $1.9 billion from the first quarter. The main factors were lower natural gas prices, which declined 40%, and seasonally higher scheduled maintenance. Identified items unfavorably impacted earnings by $12 million this quarter, down from $158 million in the previous quarter. Earnings excluding identified items decreased from $6.6 billion in the first quarter to $4.6 billion in the second quarter.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $6.8 billion. Excluding identified items, earnings declined $6.5 billion, driven by lower crude and natural gas realizations. Production in Guyana and the Permian grew by a combined 20% compared to the prior-year quarter. The increase was offset by impacts from divestments, the Sakhalin-1 expropriation, and government-mandated curtailments.

Year-to-date earnings were $11.0 billion, a decrease of $4.8 billion versus the first half of 2022. The prior-year period was negatively impacted by an identified item associated with the Sakhalin-1 expropriation. Excluding identified items, earnings declined $7.6 billion year-over-year. Higher production from advantaged projects in Guyana and the Permian provided a partial offset to lower crude and natural gas realizations. Year-to-date production was 3.7 million oil-equivalent barrels per day. Excluding divestments, entitlements, government mandates, and the Sakhalin-1 expropriation, net production grew by more than 160,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day driven by Guyana and the Permian.

Energy Products 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,528 1,910 2,655 United States 3,438 3,144 782 2,273 2,617 Non-U.S. 3,055 1,933 2,310 4,183 5,273 Worldwide 6,493 5,077 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,528 1,910 2,655 United States 3,438 3,144 764 2,303 2,617 Non-U.S. 3,067 1,933 2,292 4,213 5,273 Worldwide 6,505 5,077 5,658 5,277 5,310 Energy Products Sales (kbd) 5,469 5,211

Energy Products second-quarter earnings totaled $2.3 billion, down $1.9 billion from the first quarter. Industry margins declined sequentially from a strong first quarter on weaker diesel margins as Russian supply concerns eased. Lower margins were partially offset by higher volumes from the first full quarter of the Beaumont refinery expansion, lower scheduled maintenance, and continued strong reliability.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $3.0 billion from lower industry refining margins, partly offset by increased marketing and trading contributions.

Year-to-date earnings were $6.5 billion, an increase of $1.4 billion versus the first half of 2022. Margins improved as higher marketing and trading contributions more than offset declining industry refining margins. In addition, the impact from higher volumes, mainly from the start-up of the Beaumont refinery expansion and improved reliability, was partly offset by higher planned maintenance expense.

Chemical Products 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 486 324 625 United States 810 1,395 342 47 450 Non-U.S. 389 1,086 828 371 1,076 Worldwide 1,199 2,481 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 486 324 625 United States 810 1,395 342 47 450 Non-U.S. 389 1,086 828 371 1,076 Worldwide 1,199 2,481 4,849 4,649 4,811 Chemical Products Sales (kt) 9,498 9,829

Chemical Products second-quarter earnings were $828 million, up from $371 million in the first quarter, mainly on improved margins from lower feed costs. Earnings also benefited from lower planned maintenance expense and increased sales volumes.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings decreased $248 million on weaker industry margins and unfavorable volume/mix effects.

Year-to-date earnings were $1.2 billion, a decrease of $1.3 billion versus the first half of 2022, driven by weaker industry margins, lower sales volumes reflecting softer market fundamentals in the first quarter, and higher planned maintenance.

The Baytown chemical expansion project, which will add 750 kta of performance chemicals production, achieved mechanical completion in the second quarter, with a phased start-up expected in the third quarter this year.

Specialty Products 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 373 451 232 United States 824 478 298 323 185 Non-U.S. 621 415 671 774 417 Worldwide 1,445 893 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 373 451 232 United States 824 478 298 323 185 Non-U.S. 621 415 671 774 417 Worldwide 1,445 893 1,905 1,940 2,100 Specialty Products Sales (kt) 3,845 4,107

Specialty Products earnings were $671 million, down $103 million from the first quarter. Lower basestock margins and higher scheduled maintenance expense were partly offset by favorable tax items.

Compared to the same quarter last year, earnings increased by $254 million. Stronger finished lubes and basestock margins were partially offset by lower sales volumes.

Year-to-date earnings were $1.4 billion, an increase of $552 million versus the first half of 2022. Both basestock and finished lubes margins improved from lower feed costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes.

During the second quarter, ExxonMobil announced it is planning to build a lubricants manufacturing plant in Raigad, India. The new plant is expected to produce 159,000 kiloliters of finished lubricants per year to help meet demand growth in India, with start-up expected by year-end 2025.

Corporate and Financing 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 (506) (355) (286) Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) (861) (980) (506) (355) (286) Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) (861) (882)

Corporate and Financing reported net charges of $506 million. This was an increase of $151 million versus the first quarter driven by unfavorable foreign exchange impacts and tax items.

Compared to the same quarter last year, net charges increased $220 million. Unfavorable tax items and foreign exchange impacts were partly offset by lower financing costs.

Year-to-date charges were $861 million, a decrease of $119 million compared to the first half of 2022. Excluding the identified item associated with the Sakhalin-1 expropriation, net charges decreased $21 million.

. CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND ASSET SALES EXCLUDING WORKING CAPITAL

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 8,153 11,843 18,574 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 19,996 24,324 4,242 4,244 4,451 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 8,486 13,334 (3,583) (302) (2,747) Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt (3,885) (1,661) 571 556 (315) Other 1,127 (1,246) 9,383 16,341 19,963 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 25,724 34,751 1,287 854 939 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 2,141 1,232 10,670 17,195 20,902 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales (non-GAAP) 27,865 35,983 3,583 302 2,747 Exclude changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt 3,885 1,661 14,253 17,497 23,649 Cash Flow from Operations and Asset Sales excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 31,750 37,644 (1,287) (854) (939) Exclude proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments (2,141) (1,232) 12,966 16,643 22,710 Cash Flow from Operations excluding Working Capital (non-GAAP) 29,609 36,412

FREE CASH FLOW 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 9,383 16,341 19,963 Cash Flow from Operating Activities (U.S. GAAP) 25,724 34,751 (5,359) (5,412) (3,837) Additions to property, plant and equipment (10,771) (7,748) (389) (445) (226) Additional investments and advances (834) (643) 105 78 60 Other investing activities including collection of advances 183 150 1,287 854 939 Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 2,141 1,232 5,027 11,416 16,899 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 16,443 27,742

CALCULATION OF STRUCTURAL COST SAVINGS Dollars in billions (unless otherwise noted) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2022 2022 2023 Components of Operating Costs From ExxonMobil's Consolidated Statement of Income (U.S. GAAP) Production and manufacturing expenses 36.8 42.6 20.9 18.3 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11.4 10.1 4.9 4.8 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 24.0 13.3 8.5 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 1.3 1.0 0.5 0.3 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.3 Subtotal 69.7 78.2 39.9 32.2 ExxonMobil's share of equity company expenses (non-GAAP) 9.1 13.0 5.8 5.0 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 91.2 45.7 37.2 Total Adjusted Operating Costs (non-GAAP) 78.8 91.2 45.7 37.2 Less: Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 19.0 24.0 13.3 8.5 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 1.2 0.5 0.2 0.3 Other adjustments (includes equity company depreciation and depletion) 3.6 3.5 1.8 1.5 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) (non-GAAP) 55.0 63.2 30.4 26.9 Energy and production taxes (non-GAAP) 11.0 23.8 11.0 7.5 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) 44.0 39.4 19.4 19.4 Change vs 2019 Change vs 2022 Estimated Cumulative vs 2019 Total Cash Operating Expenses (Cash Opex) excluding Energy and Production Taxes (non-GAAP) -4.6 0.0 Market +2.7 +0.4 Activity/Other +0.1 +0.5 Structural Savings -7.4 -0.9 -8.3

This press release also references structural cost savings. Structural cost savings describe decreases in cash opex excluding energy and production taxes as a result of operational efficiencies, workforce reductions, and other cost-saving measures that are expected to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. Relative to 2019, estimated cumulative structural cost savings totaled $8.3 billion, which included an additional $0.9 billion in the first six months of 2023. The total change between periods in expenses above will reflect both structural cost savings and other changes in spend, including market factors, such as inflation and foreign exchange impacts, as well as changes in activity levels and costs associated with new operations. Estimates of cumulative annual structural savings may be revised depending on whether cost reductions realized in prior periods are determined to be sustainable compared to 2019 levels. For example, in 2Q23 we recognized an additional $0.5 billion of prior period reductions that we now view as structurally sustainable. Structural cost savings are stewarded internally to support management's oversight of spending over time. This measure is useful for investors to understand the Corporation's efforts to optimize spending through disciplined expense management.

ExxonMobil will discuss financial and operating results and other matters during a webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on July 28, 2023. To listen to the event or access an archived replay, please visit www.exxonmobil.com.

Frequently Used Terms and Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes cash flow from operations and asset sales (non-GAAP). Because of the regular nature of our asset management and divestment program, the company believes it is useful for investors to consider proceeds associated with the sales of subsidiaries, property, plant and equipment, and sales and returns of investments together with cash provided by operating activities when evaluating cash available for investment in the business and financing activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2022 and 2023 periods is shown on page 7.

This press release also includes cash flow from operations excluding working capital (non-GAAP), and cash flow from operations and asset sales excluding working capital (non-GAAP). The company believes it is useful for investors to consider these numbers in comparing the underlying performance of the company's business across periods when there are significant period-to-period differences in the amount of changes in working capital. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2022 and 2023 periods is shown on page 7.

This press release also includes earnings/(loss) excluding identified items (non-GAAP), which are earnings/(loss) excluding individually significant non-operational events with, typically, an absolute corporate total earnings impact of at least $250 million in a given quarter. The earnings/(loss) impact of an identified item for an individual segment may be less than $250 million when the item impacts several periods or several segments. Earnings/(loss) excluding identified items does include non-operational earnings events or impacts that are generally below the $250 million threshold utilized for identified items. When the effect of these events is significant in aggregate, it is indicated in analysis of period results as part of quarterly earnings press release and teleconference materials. Management uses these figures to improve comparability of the underlying business across multiple periods by isolating and removing significant non-operational events from business results. The Corporation believes this view provides investors increased transparency into business results and trends and provides investors with a view of the business as seen through the eyes of management. Earnings excluding identified items is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to earnings is shown for 2023 and 2022 periods in Attachments II-a and II-b. Corresponding per share amounts are shown on page 1 and in Attachment II-a, including a reconciliation to earnings/(loss) per common share - assuming dilution (U.S. GAAP).

This press release also includes total taxes including sales-based taxes. This is a broader indicator of the total tax burden on the Corporation's products and earnings, including certain sales and value-added taxes imposed on and concurrent with revenue-producing transactions with customers and collected on behalf of governmental authorities ("sales-based taxes"). It combines "Income taxes" and "Total other taxes and duties" with sales-based taxes, which are reported net in the income statement. The company believes it is useful for the Corporation and its investors to understand the total tax burden imposed on the Corporation's products and earnings. A reconciliation to total taxes is shown in Attachment I-a.

This press release also references free cash flow (non-GAAP). Free cash flow is the sum of net cash provided by operating activities and net cash flow used in investing activities. This measure is useful when evaluating cash available for financing activities, including shareholder distributions, after investment in the business. Free cash flow is not meant to be viewed in isolation or as a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities. A reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities for the 2022 and 2023 periods is shown on page 7.

References to resources or resource base may include quantities of oil and natural gas classified as proved reserves, as well as quantities that are not yet classified as proved reserves, but that are expected to be ultimately recoverable. The term "resource base" or similar terms are not intended to correspond to SEC definitions such as "probable" or "possible" reserves. A reconciliation of production excluding divestments, entitlements, and government mandates to actual production is contained in the Supplement to this release included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Form 8-K filed the same day as this news release.

The term "project" as used in this news release can refer to a variety of different activities and does not necessarily have the same meaning as in any government payment transparency reports. Projects or plans may not reflect investment decisions made by the company. Individual opportunities may advance based on a number of factors, including availability of supportive policy, technology for cost-effective abatement, and alignment with our partners and other stakeholders. The company may refer to these opportunities as projects in external disclosures at various stages throughout their progression.

Government mandates are changes to ExxonMobil's sustainable production levels as a result of production limits or sanctions imposed by governments.

This press release also references structural cost savings, for more details see page 8.

Reference to Earnings

References to corporate earnings mean net income attributable to ExxonMobil (U.S. GAAP) from the consolidated income statement. Unless otherwise indicated, references to earnings, Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, Specialty Products and Corporate and Financing segment earnings, and earnings per share are ExxonMobil's share after excluding amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Exxon Mobil Corporation has numerous affiliates, many with names that include ExxonMobil, Exxon, Mobil, Esso, and XTO. For convenience and simplicity, those terms and terms such as Corporation, company, our, we, and its are sometimes used as abbreviated references to specific affiliates or affiliate groups. Similarly, ExxonMobil has business relationships with thousands of customers, suppliers, governments, and others. For convenience and simplicity, words such as venture, joint venture, partnership, co-venturer, and partner are used to indicate business and other relationships involving common activities and interests, and those words may not indicate precise legal relationships. ExxonMobil's ambitions, plans and goals do not guarantee any action or future performance by its affiliates or Exxon Mobil Corporation's responsibility for those affiliates' actions and future performance, each affiliate of which manages its own affairs.

Throughout this press release, both Exhibit 99.1 as well as Exhibit 99.2, due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals indicated.

. ATTACHMENT I-a CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues and other income Sales and other operating revenue 80,795 111,265 164,439 198,999 Income from equity affiliates 1,382 3,688 3,763 6,226 Other income 737 728 1,276 956 Total revenues and other income 82,914 115,681 169,478 206,181 Costs and other deductions Crude oil and product purchases 47,598 65,613 93,601 118,001 Production and manufacturing expenses 8,860 10,686 18,296 20,927 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,449 2,530 4,839 4,939 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 4,242 4,451 8,486 13,334 Exploration expenses, including dry holes 133 286 274 459 Non-service pension and postretirement benefit expense 164 120 331 228 Interest expense 249 194 408 382 Other taxes and duties 7,563 6,868 14,784 14,422 Total costs and other deductions 71,258 90,748 141,019 172,692 Income/(Loss) before income taxes 11,656 24,933 28,459 33,489 Income tax expense/(benefit) 3,503 6,359 8,463 9,165 Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 8,153 18,574 19,996 24,324 Net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 273 724 686 994 Net income/(loss) attributable to ExxonMobil 7,880 17,850 19,310 23,330 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per common share (U.S. dollars) 1.94 4.21 4.73 5.49 Earnings per common share - assuming dilution (U.S. dollars) 1.94 4.21 4.73 5.49 Dividends on common stock Total 3,701 3,727 7,439 7,487 Per common share (U.S. dollars) 0.91 0.88 1.82 1.76 Millions of common shares outstanding Average - assuming dilution 4,066 4,233 4,084 4,248 Taxes Income taxes 3,503 6,359 8,463 9,165 Total other taxes and duties 8,328 7,779 16,423 16,228 Total taxes 11,831 14,138 24,886 25,393 Sales-based taxes 6,281 6,857 12,313 12,957 Total taxes including sales-based taxes 18,112 20,995 37,199 38,350 ExxonMobil share of income taxes of equity companies 498 2,133 1,733 3,180

. ATTACHMENT I-b CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 29,528 29,640 Cash and cash equivalents - restricted 29 25 Notes and accounts receivable - net 35,915 41,749 Inventories Crude oil, products and merchandise 20,006 20,434 Materials and supplies 4,243 4,001 Other current assets 2,039 1,782 Total current assets 91,760 97,631 Investments, advances and long-term receivables 47,273 49,793 Property, plant and equipment - net 206,736 204,692 Other assets, including intangibles - net 17,479 16,951 Total Assets 363,248 369,067 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Notes and loans payable 3,929 634 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 54,404 63,197 Income taxes payable 3,482 5,214 Total current liabilities 61,815 69,045 Long-term debt 37,567 40,559 Postretirement benefits reserves 10,278 10,045 Deferred income tax liabilities 23,460 22,874 Long-term obligations to equity companies 2,036 2,338 Other long-term obligations 21,095 21,733 Total Liabilities 156,251 166,594 EQUITY Common stock without par value (9,000 million shares authorized, 8,019 million shares issued) 16,029 15,752 Earnings reinvested 444,731 432,860 Accumulated other comprehensive income (12,657) (13,270) Common stock held in treasury (4,016 million shares at June 30, 2023, and 3,937 million shares at December 31, 2022) (249,057) (240,293) ExxonMobil share of equity 199,046 195,049 Noncontrolling interests 7,951 7,424 Total Equity 206,997 202,473 Total Liabilities and Equity 363,248 369,067

. ATTACHMENT I-c CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income/(loss) including noncontrolling interests 19,996 24,324 Depreciation and depletion (includes impairments) 8,486 13,334 Changes in operational working capital, excluding cash and debt (3,885) (1,661) All other items - net 1,127 (1,246) Net cash provided by operating activities 25,724 34,751 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (10,771) (7,748) Proceeds from asset sales and returns of investments 2,141 1,232 Additional investments and advances (834) (643) Other investing activities including collection of advances 183 150 Net cash used in investing activities (9,281) (7,009) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Additions to long-term debt 136 - Reductions in long-term debt (6) - Reductions in short-term debt (172) (2,336) Additions/(Reductions) in debt with three months or less maturity (172) 1,303 Contingent consideration payments (68) (58) Cash dividends to ExxonMobil shareholders (7,439) (7,487) Cash dividends to noncontrolling interests (293) (123) Changes in noncontrolling interests 11 (697) Common stock acquired (8,680) (5,986) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (16,683) (15,384) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash 132 (299) Increase/(Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (108) 12,059 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 29,665 6,802 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 29,557 18,861

. ATTACHMENT II-a KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in Millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 7,880 11,430 17,850 Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 19,310 23,330 Identified Items - - - Impairments - (2,975) - - 299 Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets - 299 6 (188) - Tax-related items (182) - - - - Other - (378) 6 (188) 299 Total Identified Items (182) (3,054) 7,874 11,618 17,551 Earnings/(Loss) Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 19,492 26,384 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars Per Common Share YTD 2023 YTD 2022 1.94 2.79 4.21 Earnings/(Loss) Per Common Share ¹ (U.S. GAAP) 4.73 5.49 Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ - - - Impairments - (0.70) - - 0.07 Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets - 0.07 0.00 (0.04) - Tax-related items (0.04) - - - - Other - (0.09) 0.00 (0.04) 0.07 Total Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ (0.04) (0.72) 1.94 2.83 4.14 Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ (non-GAAP) 4.77 6.21 ¹ Assuming dilution.

. ATTACHMENT II-b KEY FIGURES: IDENTIFIED ITEMS BY SEGMENT

Second Quarter 2023 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 920 3,657 1,528 782 486 342 373 298 (506) 7,880 Identified Items Tax-related items - (12) - 18 - - - - - 6 Total Identified Items - (12) - 18 - - - - - 6 Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 920 3,669 1,528 764 486 342 373 298 (506) 7,874

First Quarter 2023 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 1,632 4,825 1,910 2,273 324 47 451 323 (355) 11,430 Identified Items Tax-related items - (158) - (30) - - - - - (188) Total Identified Items - (158) - (30) - - - - - (188) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 1,632 4,983 1,910 2,303 324 47 451 323 (355) 11,618

Second Quarter 2022 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 3,749 7,622 2,655 2,617 625 450 232 185 (286) 17,850 Identified Items Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets 299 - - - - - - - - 299 Total Identified Items 299 - - - - - - - - 299 Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 3,450 7,622 2,655 2,617 625 450 232 185 (286) 17,551

YTD 2023 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 2,552 8,482 3,438 3,055 810 389 824 621 (861) 19,310 Identified Items Tax-related items - (170) - (12) - - - - - (182) Total Identified Items - (170) - (12) - - - - - (182) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 2,552 8,652 3,438 3,067 810 389 824 621 (861) 19,492

YTD 2022 Upstream Energy Products Chemical Products Specialty Products Corporate

&

Financing Total Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. U.S. Non-U.S. Earnings/(Loss) (U.S. GAAP) 6,125 9,734 3,144 1,933 1,395 1,086 478 415 (980) 23,330 Identified Items Impairments - (2,877) - - - - - - (98) (2,975) Gain/(Loss) on sale of assets 299 - - - - - - - - 299 Other - (378) - - - - - - - (378) Total Identified Items 299 (3,255) - - - - - - (98) (3,054) Earnings/(Loss) Excl. Identified Items (non-GAAP) 5,826 12,989 3,144 1,933 1,395 1,086 478 415 (882) 26,384

ATTACHMENT III KEY FIGURES: UPSTREAM VOLUMES

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Net production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, bitumen and synthetic oil, thousand barrels per day (kbd) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 785 820 777 United States 802 765 618 670 556 Canada/Other Americas 645 516 4 4 4 Europe 4 4 206 220 224 Africa 213 240 702 749 691 Asia 725 714 38 32 46 Australia/Oceania 35 43 2,353 2,495 2,298 Worldwide 2,424 2,282 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Net natural gas production available for sale, million cubic feet per day (mcfd) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 2,346 2,367 2,699 United States 2,357 2,738 97 94 180 Canada/Other Americas 94 180 375 548 825 Europe 461 798 86 134 67 Africa 110 63 3,350 3,597 3,320 Asia 3,473 3,330 1,275 1,276 1,515 Australia/Oceania 1,276 1,421 7,529 8,016 8,606 Worldwide 7,771 8,530 3,608 3,831 3,732 Oil-equivalent production (koebd)¹ 3,719 3,704 1 Natural gas is converted to an oil-equivalent basis at six million cubic feet per one thousand barrels.

ATTACHMENT IV KEY FIGURES: MANUFACTURING THROUGHPUT AND SALES

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Refinery throughput, thousand barrels per day (kbd) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 1,944 1,643 1,686 United States 1,794 1,686 388 417 413 Canada 403 406 1,209 1,189 1,164 Europe 1,199 1,179 463 565 532 Asia Pacific 514 534 169 184 193 Other 176 180 4,173 3,998 3,988 Worldwide 4,086 3,985 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Energy Products sales, thousand barrels per day (kbd) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 2,743 2,459 2,452 United States 2,601 2,358 2,916 2,818 2,858 Non-U.S. 2,867 2,853 5,658 5,277 5,310 Worldwide 5,469 5,211 2,401 2,177 2,208 Gasolines, naphthas 2,290 2,161 1,842 1,770 1,755 Heating oils, kerosene, diesel 1,806 1,739 344 312 350 Aviation fuels 328 319 228 215 228 Heavy fuels 221 238 844 803 769 Other energy products 823 753 5,658 5,277 5,310 Worldwide 5,469 5,211 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Chemical Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 1,725 1,561 1,998 United States 3,286 4,030 3,124 3,088 2,812 Non-U.S. 6,212 5,798 4,849 4,649 4,811 Worldwide 9,498 9,829 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Specialty Products sales, thousand metric tons (kt) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 514 476 590 United States 991 1,111 1,391 1,464 1,511 Non-U.S. 2,855 2,995 1,905 1,940 2,100 Worldwide 3,845 4,107

. ATTACHMENT V KEY FIGURES: CAPITAL AND EXPLORATION EXPENDITURES

2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Upstream 2,206 2,108 1,644 United States 4,314 3,013 2,403 2,473 1,983 Non-U.S. 4,876 4,493 4,609 4,581 3,627 Total 9,190 7,506 Energy Products 349 358 300 United States 707 692 382 327 206 Non-U.S. 709 380 731 685 506 Total 1,416 1,072 Chemical Products 152 285 250 United States 437 481 507 546 169 Non-U.S. 1,053 374 659 831 419 Total 1,490 855 Specialty Products 14 11 14 United States 25 19 89 80 42 Non-U.S. 169 60 103 91 56 Total 194 79 Other 64 192 1 Other 256 1 6,166 6,380 4,609 Worldwide 12,546 9,513 CASH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES 2Q23 1Q23 2Q22 Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 5,359 5,412 3,837 Additions to property, plant and equipment 10,771 7,748 284 367 166 Net investments and advances 651 493 5,643 5,779 4,003 Total Cash Capital Expenditures 11,422 8,241

. ATTACHMENT VI KEY FIGURES: YEAR-TO-DATE EARNINGS/(LOSS)

Results Summary 2Q23 1Q23 Change vs 1Q23 2Q22 Change vs 2Q22 Dollars in millions (except per share data) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change vs YTD 2022 7,880 11,430 -3,550 17,850 -9,970 Earnings (U.S. GAAP) 19,310 23,330 -4,020 7,874 11,618 -3,744 17,551 -9,677 Earnings Excluding Identified Items (non-GAAP) 19,492 26,384 -6,892 1.94 2.79 -0.85 4.21 -2.27 Earnings Per Common Share ¹ 4.73 5.49 -0.76 1.94 2.83 -0.89 4.14 -2.20 Earnings Excl. Identified Items Per Common Share ¹ 4.77 6.21 -1.44 6,166 6,380 -214 4,609 +1,557 Capital and Exploration Expenditures 12,546 9,513 +3,033 ¹ Assuming dilution.

. ATTACHMENT VII KEY FIGURES: EARNINGS/(LOSS) BY QUARTER

Dollars in millions (unless otherwise noted) 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 First Quarter 11,430 5,480 2,730 (610) 2,350 Second Quarter 7,880 17,850 4,690 (1,080) 3,130 Third Quarter - 19,660 6,750 (680) 3,170 Fourth Quarter - 12,750 8,870 (20,070) 5,690 Full Year - 55,740 23,040 (22,440) 14,340 Dollars per common share ¹ 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 First Quarter 2.79 1.28 0.64 (0.14) 0.55 Second Quarter 1.94 4.21 1.10 (0.26) 0.73 Third Quarter - 4.68 1.57 (0.15) 0.75 Fourth Quarter - 3.09 2.08 (4.70) 1.33 Full Year - 13.26 5.39 (5.25) 3.36 1 Computed using the average number of shares outstanding during each period; assuming dilution.

