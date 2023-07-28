

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer goods company Newell Brands (NWL) Friday reported net income of $18 million or $0.04 per share for the second quarter, significantly lower than $199 million or $0.48 per share in the same quarter a year ago, hurt by lower sales. However, earnings excluding items beat the Street view. In addition, for the third quarter, the company expects earnings and sales below estimates.



The company also cut its full-year outlook.



Normalized net income was $101 million or $0.24 per share, compared with $232 million or $0.56 per share last year.



Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net sales were $2.2 billion, a decline of 13% from the prior year period. The consensus estimate was for $2.15 billion.



For the full year, the company now expects sales to be in the range of $8.2 billion - $8.34 billion, down from $8.4 billion - $8.6 billion guided earlier. Normalized EPS is expected in the range of $0.80 - $0.90, lower than $0.95 -$1.08.



Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.95 per share on revenue of $8.45 billion for the period.



For the third quarter, Newell Brands sees sales in the range of $2.11 billion - $2.16 billion, and normalized EPS in the range of $0.20 - $0.24. Analysts see earnings of $0.45 per share, on revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter.



