Theta Lake Wins Best Compliance Product at UC Awards and Recognized in two Gartner® Hype Cycles 2023

Theta Lake, Inc., a recognized leader in modern compliance and security solutions for unified communications (UC), is proud to receive top honors as the winner of the Best Compliance Product and a High Commendation for both Best Use of AI and UC Leader of the Year, recognizing Devin Redmond, Co-Founder and CEO. In addition, Theta Lake was nominated for Most Innovative Product.

Theta Lake was also recently recognized in the new Gartner® Digital Communications Governance (DCG) market category that is aligned to compliance for unified communication tools. In fact, Theta Lake is a Sample Vendor in two Gartner® "Hype Cycles, both the Storage and Data Protection and Data Security Hype Cycles, where "Digital Communications Governance solutions provide methods to monitor and enforce corporate governance and regulatory compliance across a growing number of communications tools available to employees"(1).

Theta Lake stands out among other vendors as the only company in the DCG market category with certified integrations purpose-built for modern unified communication and collaboration tools, deep UC partnerships, and direct financial backing from the leaders in UC including Zoom, RingCentral, Cisco Investments, Salesforce Ventures, and executives from Microsoft, as well as tier 1 venture firms like Battery Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners. Theta Lake is a company and solution that customers can trust to deliver. To learn more, read our blog "Digital Communications Governance, What It Is, How Theta Lake Fits and What You Need To Know".

"These accolades and recognition serve as a testament to Theta Lake's unwavering commitment to providing innovation, compliance expertise, fostering deep partnership relationships, and delivering exceptional value to customers. From day 1 in late 2017 we've built a deep technology company around the market needs for comprehensive unified communication and collaboration focused compliance and security. With some of the largest, most regulated customers in over 7 countries, we help improve compliance posture, reduce fines, and, importantly, maximize the return on investment for their communications and collaboration platforms," said Devin Redmond, Co-Founder and CEO, Theta Lake. "A fulfilling part of the recognition and the value we feel we deliver is that our customers give us a '100 Percent Would Recommend' rating and a 4.9 out of 5 overall rating on Gartner Peer Insights."

"Theta Lake's exceptional work in the Best Compliance Product category has truly set the industry standard, and we are thrilled to see their accomplishments acknowledged at UC Awards 2023," said David Dungay, UC Today Editor in Chief and Host of the event. "Theta Lake was honored on Thursday, July 27th 2023, at 3pm GMT. If you missed the show, you can watch all the action here."

Theta Lake's multi-award-winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing more than 100 frictionless partner integrations that include Microsoft Teams, RingCentral, Zoom, Webex by Cisco, Slack, Asana, Movius, Mural and more. Theta Lake can capture, compliantly archive, and act as an archive connector for existing archives of record for video, voice, and chat collaboration systems. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake uses patented AI to detect and surface regulatory, privacy, and security risks in an AI assisted review workflow across what is shared, shown, spoken, and typed. Theta Lake enables organizations to safely, compliantly, and cost-effectively expand their use of communication platforms. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or Twitter at @thetalake.

Hosted by UC Today, the awards ceremony has become the beacon of recognition for companies and professionals pushing the envelope in the UC and Collaboration technology Sphere. UC Awards 2023 is here for its fifth year and is bigger and better than ever before! Winners of the people awards in 2022 included Tiago Paiva, Talkdesk and Laura Harle of BenQ. Winning vendors included Theta Lake, Webex, VOSS, Avaya and more.

