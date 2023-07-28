VALO Holdings Group and SurgeTrader CEO Jana Seaman Rally Behind San Diego Charity Third Avenue Charitable Organization at Gold Rush Rally's First Stop

VALO Holdings Group and its CEO Jana Seaman announce their support of the California-based organization Third Avenue Charitable Organization as part of their Gold Rush Rally philanthropic tour across the western United States.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / VALO Holdings Group, a leading investment firm, and SurgeTrader, a prominent trader funding platform, proudly announce their support for Third Avenue Charitable Organization as the dedicated charity for the first stop of the highly anticipated Gold Rush Rally. The VALO Holdings Group team, led by their CEO, Jana Seaman, actively participated in the rally and made a generous donation to Third Avenue Charitable Organization.

The Gold Rush Rally, known for its exhilarating cross-country journey featuring a fleet of incredible sports cars, began with a powerful gesture of philanthropy. As part of their commitment to giving back, the VALO Holdings Group team pledged to make a charitable donation at each stop of the rally. For the first leg of the rally, they selected Third Avenue Charitable Organization as the recipient of their support.

Upon arriving in San Diego, the VALO Holdings Group team demonstrated their dedication to making a positive impact in the community by presenting a substantial donation to Third Avenue Charitable Organization. This donation will further support the organization's mission of aiding those among us experiencing homelessness and poverty, fostering dignity, health, and well-being in the local community.

"We are honored to be part of the Gold Rush Rally and to support Third Avenue Charitable Organization," stated Jana Seaman, CEO of SurgeTrader. "Through our participation in this extraordinary event, we aim to raise awareness and funds to aid those facing homelessness and poverty in San Diego."

Third Avenue Charitable Organization, a compassionate non-profit, brings together a community dedicated to supporting individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty in San Diego. Their vital work encompasses providing essential services, resources, and support to empower individuals to rebuild their lives with dignity and respect.

The collaboration between VALO Holdings Group and SurgeTrader with Third Avenue Charitable Organization exemplifies their shared commitment to corporate social responsibility and creating positive change in the communities they visit during the Gold Rush Rally.

For more information about Third Avenue Charitable Organization and its impactful mission, please visit https://www.tacosd.org/.

About VALO Holdings Group:

VALO Holdings Group is a leading global investment firm with a diverse portfolio of businesses spanning various industries. Committed to creating positive change, VALO Holdings Group focuses on strategic investments and philanthropic efforts that empower communities and drive innovation. More at https://www.valoholdings.com/

About SurgeTrader:

SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading - or prop trading - firm, with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader-funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $10 million in buying power. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com.

