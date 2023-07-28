

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly in July from a 27-month low in June, flash estimates from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 2.3 percent year-over-year in July after a 1.9 percent increase in June. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to moderate to 1.6 percent.



The rise in inflation was mainly due to the rise in fuel prices along with a smaller decline in clothing and footwear prices, the agency said.



Excluding non-processed food and energy prices, core inflation rose to 6.2 percent from 5.9 percent in May.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in July after rising 0.6 percent in the prior month. Prices were forecast to decrease by 0.4 percent.



EU-harmonized inflation also accelerated to 2.1 percent in July from 1.6 percent a month ago. Inflation was expected to remain stable at 1.6 percent. Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.1 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken