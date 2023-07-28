Lief Labs Honored by New Hope Network's Nutrition Business Journal with NBJ Management Achievement Award

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Lief is the recipient of the NBJ Award for Management Achievement from the Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ) for Lief's business leadership accomplishments in 2022. The annual business achievement awards recognize industry leaders exemplary of strong market performance achieved with integrity. Lief's CEO and Founder, Adel Villalobos, accepted Lief's Management Achievement Award among NBJ Awards winners from nutrition industry leading companies recognized across 10 categories at the NBJ Summit Awards Dinner on Wednesday, July 26 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

"Lief Labs is truly honored to receive the NBJ Management Achievement Award and to be recognized among an outstanding group of industry leaders and fellow award recipients," said Adel Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief Labs. "I am especially proud, as this award reflects the incredible efforts of our entire Lief leadership team and all of our employees who helped Lief to persevere and achieve continued success for our company and for our valued partners during an extremely challenging economic climate. From the implementation of innovative strategies like our Lief "growth mindsetters" team who strive to position and propel Lief and our clients toward future growth, to our Lief University training programs which provide participants with important skills and knowledge for career enrichment and advancement, we will continue to be guided by our purpose-filled mission and I look forward to ongoing achievements for Lief, our partners and for our industry as we look ahead."

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.



