Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2023) - Aiera, the leading steaming intelligence platform for investors, today announced its participation at the Ai4 Conference, scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from August 7-9, 2023 at the MGM Grand.

Ken Sena, Aiera's CEO and Co-Founder, will be a featured participant at "Using AI To Transform Financial Services" on August 8th.

"Using AI To Transform Financial Services" will be one of two discussions dedicated to Financial Services and the opportunities and challenges the industry faces. Financial Services will be one of fifteen industries that are explored at this 3-day event.

Aiera is pleased to participate and looking forward to contributing to this meaningful discussion.

About Aiera:

Aiera combines in-house model building and training to offer investors the industry's most accurate generative AI, automatic speech recognition, and natural language processing solutions, targeting earnings and other key investor events, all in one platform. Through a closed, yet extensible, architecture, Aiera offers investors an advanced streaming experience across more than 13K equities, 60K public events, private events, and more. Since 2017, Aiera has been leading the transformation in how investment professionals and executives access, organize, and drive insights across market-moving events through its emphasis on calendar access, quality connection, and advanced language modeling applications. Aiera is trusted by the world's top asset managers and global institutions, with services delivered through an easily-navigable user interface, APIs, and UI components. Learn more at aiera.com.

About Ai4:

Established in 2018, Ai4's mission is to help provide a common framework for what AI means to business and our collective future, as we transition to a new era of responsible human-machine collaboration. By gathering leaders from across industry, government, academia, and more, Ai4 is creating the largest and most influential arena for idea-sharing, AI-related commerce, and technological progress. Learn more about the conference at ai4.io.

