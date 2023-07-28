DJ Polymetal: Results of GM

Polymetal International plc Results of GM

Polymetal International plc (the "Company") announces that at the General Meeting ("GM") of the Company held today at 10.00 am (BST), the resolution proposed by the Directors in the Notice of the GM dated 10 July 2023 was duly passed with the results as stated below.

Voting results

Resolution* Vote type Voted Voted % % of Issued Share Capital*** For 151,118,215 99.14 31.91 01, CANCELLATION OF LONDON LISTING Against 760,467 0.50 0.16 Votes Withheld** 548,443 0.36 0.12

* Resolution 1 is a special resolution. ** A "vote withheld" is not a 'vote' under Jersey law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution. *** The Company holds 39,070,838 Ordinary Shares in treasury, which do not enjoy any voting or economic rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 473,626,239.

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Company can now apply to cancel the admission of the Company's Ordinary Shares from the Premium Equity Commercial Companies Segment of the Official List of the FCA and from admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Such cancellation is expected to take effect on 29 August 2023.

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Kirill Kuznetsov +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

