SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. Reports 2023 Second Quarter and Year-to-date Results

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2023 / SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. ("SCI") (SCIA:OTCQB), today reported financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2023. SCI is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions.

Jeremy Young, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Strong revenue growth in the second quarter and first half of 2023 was driven by record volume. These increases benefited from higher sales to customers in multiple niche markets as the Company continues to implement its growth strategy. New product offerings and targeted marketing initiatives are gaining traction as we continue to increase SCI's corporate visibility and customer recognition of our manufacturing capabilities. We entered the second half of 2023 with sales momentum and a stronger balance sheet which included a 29% increase in cash since 2022 year-end."

Revenue

Revenue for the first six months of 2023 increased 12% to $13,254,837 from $11,831,437 last year. The 2023 second quarter revenue increased 15% to a record $7,457,690 from $6,505,005 for the same period in 2022. The double digit increases for both periods in 2023 were due to record volume which more than offset lower raw material costs compared to last year.

Order backlog was approximately $4.5 million on June 30, 2023, versus $4.1 million at 2022 year-end and $5.3 million on the same date last year. Customer orders, which included a substantial number of intra-quarter shipments, accelerated throughout the first six months of 2023.

Gross profit

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2023, increased 9% to $2,578,207 from $2,371,769 in 2022. The 2023 second quarter gross profit decreased 9% to $1,253,610 from $1,377,668 for the same period last year due to the combined effect of change in product mix and lower raw material costs.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses (general and administrative, research and development (R&D), and marketing and sales) increased 15% to $1,339,163 for the first half of 2023 from $1,166,033 a year ago. The 2023 amount included a 7% increase in general and administrative expenses which were primarily related to higher compensation. The 40% increase in R&D expense was attributable to higher compensation and outside consulting plus additional materials and supplies. Marketing and sales expenses increased 24% due to higher compensation, the launch of online marketing programs, and exhibiting at a greater number of industry trade shows.

For the 2023 second quarter, operating expenses increased 6% to $661,819 from $623,626 a year ago. General and administrative expenses were flat, while R&D increased 25% due to higher outside consulting and compensation expenses. The 18% increase in marketing and sales was attributable to higher compensation, travel expenses related to exhibiting at a major international photonics trade show, and an addition to sales staff.

Interest (income)/expense, net

Interest income, net was $112,891 for the first half of 2023 compared to interest expense, net of $12,262 a year ago. For the 2023 second quarter interest income, net was $63,914 versus interest expense, net of $5,769 the prior year. Both periods in 2023 benefited from investments of approximately $2 million in marketable securities during the 2022 fourth quarter plus an increase in interest rates.

Income taxes

Income tax expense increased to $302,556 for the first six months of 2023 from $144,200 for the same period a year ago. The 2023 second quarter income tax expense was $144,346 compared to $83,400 last year. The effective tax rate was 22.4% and 22.0%, for the first half and second quarter of 2023, respectively, compared to 21.7% for the 2022 calendar year.

Net income

Net income of $1,049,379 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was flat compared to the prior year which represents net income of $0.23 per share for both periods. The 2023 second quarter net income was $511,359, or $0.11 per share, compared to $664,873, or $0.15 per share, for the same period last year primarily due to lower gross profit and higher income tax expense.

Cash and investments

Cash on hand was $5.1 million on June 30, 2023, compared to $3.9 million on December 31, 2022, an increase of 29%. There was also approximately $2.0 million of investments in marketable securities on both dates referenced above. The increase in cash on hand during the first six months of 2023 was due to net cash provided by operating activities partially offset by investment in the Company's manufacturing footprint and acquisition of production equipment.

Debt outstanding

Total debt outstanding, comprised entirely of finance lease obligations, was $96,564 on June 30, 2023, representing a decrease of 34% compared to $146,516 on December 31, 2022. Principal payments of $49,951 were made during the first half of 2023.

About SCI Engineered Materials, Inc.

SCI Engineered Materials is a global supplier and manufacturer of advanced materials for PVD thin film applications who works closely with end users and OEMs to develop innovative, customized solutions. Additional information is available at www.sciengineeredmaterials.com or follow SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. at:

Contact:

Robert Lentz

(614) 439-6006

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS

ASSETS June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (UNAUDITED) Current Assets Cash $ 5,108,113 $ 3,947,966 Investments - marketable securities, short term 1,000,000 989,265 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful acccounts 1,090,925 895,839 Inventories 1,697,465 2,177,917 Prepaid expenses 147,452 136,134 Total current assets 9,043,955 8,147,121 Property and Equipment, at cost 9,543,710 9,363,206 Less accumulated depreciation (7,298,763) (7,101,573) Property and equipment, net 2,244,947 2,261,633 Investments, net - marketable securities, long term 1,004,478 1,000,000 Right of use asset, net 138,122 185,072 Deferred tax asset - 151,164 Other assets 82,352 85,138 Total other assets 1,224,952 1,421,374 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,513,854 $ 11,830,128 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Short term debt $ 88,510 $ 97,367 Operating lease, short term 110,084 105,789 Accounts payable 532,679 514,512 Customer deposits 1,466,866 1,825,595 Accrued expenses 354,750 392,233 Total current liabilities 2,552,889 2,935,496 Long term debt 8,054 49,149 Deferred tax liability 73,828 - Operating lease, long term 43,570 99,834 Total liabilities 2,678,341 3,084,479 Total Shareholders' Equity 9,835,513 8,745,649 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,513,854 $ 11,830,128

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

(UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 7,457,690 $ 6,505,005 $ 13,254,837 $ 11,831,437 Cost of revenue 6,204,080 5,127,337 10,676,630 9,459,668 Gross profit 1,253,610 1,377,668 2,578,207 2,371,769 General and administrative expense 419,083 423,401 851,496 796,589 Research and development expense 115,493 92,085 250,853 179,116 Marketing and sales expense 127,243 108,140 236,814 190,328 Income from operations 591,791 754,042 1,239,044 1,205,736 Interest (income) expense, net (63,914) 5,769 (112,891) 12,262 Income before provision for income taxes 655,705 748,273 1,351,935 1,193,474 Income tax expense 144,346 83,400 302,556 144,200 NET INCOME $ 511,359 $ 664,873 $ 1,049,379 $ 1,049,274 Earnings per share - basic and diluted Income per common share Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,530,207 4,514,492 4,527,669 4,512,396 Diluted 4,560,315 4,541,819 4,557,863 4,539,988

SCI ENGINEERED MATERIALS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

(UNAUDITED) 2023 2022 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN): Operating activities $ 1,428,833 $ 1,490,066 Investing activities (218,735) (173,974) Financing activities (49,951) (47,824) NET INCREASE IN CASH 1,160,147 1,268,268 CASH - Beginning of period 3,947,966 4,140,942 CASH - End of period $ 5,108,113 $ 5,409,210

